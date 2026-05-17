Wearing sunscreen is non-negotiable any time of year. But during the summer months, it becomes even more important because most of us spend even more time outside. Something you may not know? Many sunscreen brands say their products are best used within 12 months of opening. To tell if this is the case with SPF you own, look for a little symbol on the back of the bottle that says 12M. All of this is to say, if the last time you bought sunscreen was last summer, you may be due for a restock.

Thankfully, Amazon is currently having a secret sunscreen sale, with lots of options from popular brands marked down by up to 42 percent off. Check out some of the top finds below.

Sunscreen deals to shop on Amazon

NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans is a fan of another sunscreen from this brand. Their formulas tend to be lightweight and noncomedogenic. Translation: They won’t make you break out. This stick formula is compact and great for travel. It has a SPF 50, goes on transparent and leaves behind a dewy finish. It also contains watermelon extract to help hydrate your skin.

Hero Cosmetics makes some of our favorite pimple patches, but this sunscreen also has some great reviews. It has over 2,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it evens out their skin tone and gives them a matte finish. The sunscreen has a slight green tint that hides redness and addresses uneven skin tone when you apply it. It dries transparent and feels light on the skin, according to the brand.

This sunscreen absorbs quickly and is completely sheer, says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who has been using it for years. It offers SPF 70, is oil-free and is water resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Wrestling your kids to put sunscreen on them? Not so fun. This spray bottle sunscreen from Banana Boat makes it a bit easier. It comes with two bottles of SPF 50. The formula won’t irritate the eyes and it is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

More deals to shop from Patagonia

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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