No one product can do it all, which is why skin care routines often consist of multiple steps. But tinted sunscreen is a multitasker, experts say. It can replace sunscreen, primer and foundation since it’s designed to even out skin tone while protecting you from UV rays. And as long as you buy the right one, tinted face sunscreen is just as effective as standard face sunscreen, says Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group.

To help you find the best tinted sunscreen for your skin tone and type, I talked to dermatologists, estheticians and makeup artists about what to consider while shopping. I also rounded up options that the NBC Select staff use daily, along with expert-recommended picks.

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The best tinted sunscreens of 2026, tested

Each tinted sunscreen I recommend below has broad-spectrum protection (meaning it blocks UVA and UVB rays) and an SPF rating of at least 30, so every option aligns with guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology.

Best overall

Merit The Uniform $ 38.00 Sephora $ 38.00 Merit Beauty What to know Type: mineral | SPF: 45 | Ideal skin type: all | Shade range: 20 shades | Coverage level: light to medium | Additional ingredients: emollients What we like Foundation-like coverage

Smooth application

Improves skin tone and texture Something to note Nothing to note at this time

When we ranked the 100 best sunscreens, Merit’s The Uniform was our second best overall pick. It immediately impressed me the first time I applied it — its coverage is closer to foundation than to any other tinted sunscreen I’ve tried, and it instantly improves the overall look of my skin tone and texture. The Uniform has a creamy, rich texture, but it doesn’t feel heavy at all. It also dries matte, so I layer makeup on top without worrying about my base looking shiny or oily. In fact, every time I wear it, someone comments on how “perfect” my skin looks, which is one of the best compliments I can receive as someone who has struggled with acne and dark spots for most of her life.

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez loves using Merit’s tinted SPF, too. “It blends in extremely quickly and seamlessly, goes on super smooth and is an almost perfect shade match,” he says. The Uniform is noncomedogenic and oil-free. It comes in a tube with a pump dispenser, helping me control how much I use at once.

Merit’s tinted sunscreen offers coverage that’s close to foundation without looking cakey or heavy. Courtesy of Zoe Malin; Courtesy of Cory Fernandez

Best universal tint

Tatcha’s The Silk Sunscreen (one of favorite products from the J-beauty brand) has a peachy tint that helps blur redness and create a smooth, even base for makeup. Fernandez says it seamlessly blends into his darker skin and around his facial hair, but it takes a few minutes to fully absorb. Once it does, it has a matte yet glowy finish and a lightweight feel. The sunscreen’s noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula is packed inside a bottle with a precise tip, which helps you control how much of the fluid product you dispense.

NBC Select staff members with various skin tones tested Tatcha’s The Silk Sunscreen, and everyone says it blends in seamlessly. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Best matte finish

I avoid wearing foundation as much as possible since it tends to make my sensitive, acne-prone skin itchy. Tinted sunscreen has always been a staple in my skin care routine for this reason, and while I’ve tried lots of options over the years, this Supergoop formula is consistently my go-to. It has an airy yet creamy feel, and it blends into my skin in seconds — I apply makeup directly over it since I don’t have to wait for it to dry first. The tinted SPF also effectively tones down redness and it leaves behind a finish that’s equal parts matte and glowy. I appreciate the compact size of its bottle, too. It doesn’t take up much space in my toiletry bag, so I always travel with it.

I wear Supergoop’s tinted sunscreen every day to even out my skin tone and create a smooth base for makeup. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best sheer

On days when I don’t wear makeup, I still use a tinted sunscreen like this one from Naked Sundays that reduces redness and evens out my skin tone, but doesn’t have a ton of coverage. Its fluid texture gives it a lightweight, barely-there feel and a mostly matte finish, and it’s buildable, so if I can make it slightly less sheer if I keep layering it on. I also wear it to the beach and pool in the summer, or when I know I’ll get sweaty outside, since it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to the brand. Naked Sundays, an Australian brand, says BeautyScreen is noncomedogenic, oil-free and fragrance-free, too.

When I don’t wear makeup, I use a more lightweight, sheer tinted sunscreen like Naked Sundays’, which still effectively blurs imperfections and dulls redness. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for sensitive skin

“EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen is a game-changer for my sensitive skin,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It’s never caused any irritation or made my redness worse, which is a big issue I have with skin care products in general.” Fernandez also uses this SPF. “It blends in perfectly with my skin, especially as someone with a darker complexion, and it doesn’t run into my eyes or sting, even if I’m sweating.” The fragrance-free, oil-free sunscreen has a dewy finish.

EltaMD’s tinted sunscreen seamlessly blends into NBC Select editor Cory Fernandez’s skin as he rubs it in. Courtesy Cory Fernandez, NBC Select commerce editor

Best for acne-prone skin

Tower 28’s tinted SPF is beloved by many NBC Select staffers, including myself. The sunscreen tames redness often caused by my prescription acne medication and it has enough coverage to even out my skin tone, making it a great base for makeup. Its texture is on the liquidy side, so it feels lightweight and dries quickly. This product also has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, plus it’s fragrance-free, alcohol-free and noncomedogenic.

Tower 28’s tinted sunscreen tames redness on my face, as well as covers acne and broken blood vessels. Courtesy Zoe Malin, NBC Select associate updates editor

Most lightweight

Daybird Tinted Skincare $ 39.50 Daybird What to know Type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Ideal skin type: all | Shade range: 4 shades | Coverage level: light | Additional ingredients: niacinamide, bisabolol What we like Easily blends into skin

Glowy finish

Moisturizing Something to note Limited shade range

Shake bottle before applying

I forget I’m wearing Daybird’s 4-in-1 Serum Skin Tint after I apply it because it’s so thin and lightweight. It’s on the sheerer side, but it has enough coverage to even out my skin tone and reduce redness. It also gives me a glowy appearance without making me feel shiny or greasy. The noncomedogenic, fragrance-free formula is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, according to Daybird, one of our favorite women-owned brands.

Daybird’s tinted SPF dries seconds after I apply it, and I never feel it on my skin because it’s so lightweight. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for dry skin

Some tinted moisturizers have SPF, making them ideal for those looking to hydrate skin, protect it from UV rays and even out skin tone with a single product. Naturium’s Dew-Glow Tinted Moisturizer SPF 50+ is my favorite option. It has a creamy, smooth texture, and even when my skin is so dry that it’s peeling and flaking, the formula doesn’t cause irritation or exacerbate my symptoms. The tinted SPF gives me a very noticeable glow — it doesn’t make me look greasy since my combination skin is on the drier side, but if you have oily skin, this might not be the best choice for you. The sunscreen comes in a tube with a pump dispenser, and the top of its lid has a dip in it that helps you measure a 1/4 teaspoon dose.

Naturium’s tinted sunscreen and moisturizer hybrid doesn't irritate my skin, even when it's so dry that it’s peeling and flaking. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Expert pick

BareMinerals’ Complexion Rescue is Ilyas’ favorite tinted moisturizer with SPF. It has a mousse-like feel and a dewy, glowy finish, plus its formula is noncomedogenic, hypoallergenic and oil-free. This sunscreen also doesn’t pill and has buildable coverage, according to reviewers.

Most buildable

When she wants a lot of control over coverage, Godio applies Saie’s tinted SPF, which is buildable — she adds more layers of the product to cover up redness and breakouts, and less layers if she simply needs to even out her skin tone. The fragrance-free sunscreen doesn’t feel heavy on Godio’s face, something she looks for, given her dry, sensitive skin. She describes the texture as lightweight and mousse-like.

Best serum

“There’s no makeup product I wear more than Ilia’s Skin Tint,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. “It feels so good on my skin and a little goes a long way to get the dewy, even glow it never fails to deliver. You can easily apply it with your fingers, though I prefer using a damp makeup sponge.” The sunscreen has a moisturizing, liquidy texture and it comes in a tincture bottle that helps you control how much you dispense. Its formula is oil-free, fragrance-free and noncomedogenic.

NBC Select editor Nikki Brown says you only need a few drops of Ilia’s liquidy skin tint to cover your face and get a glowy finish. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Best shade match

This tinted SPF is white when you dispense it, but as you rub it in, the colored pigment surfaces and adjusts to your skin tone. “I was skeptical about color matching as a concept, especially because I’m so pale and formulas always seem to be off, in my experience,” says former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider. “But this one truly matches so well. When you start rubbing it in, it immediately changes color.” The fragrance-free sunscreen has a matte finish and buildable coverage. It’s noncomedogenic and oil-free, as well as hypoallergenic and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, according to the brand.

Colorescience’s tinted SPF comes out white, but it adjusts to your skin tone as you rub it in. Courtesy Lindsay Schneider, NBC Select commerce editor

Best antioxidant-infused

Dr. Loretta’s fragrance-free tinted sunscreen is ideal for daily wear, whether or not you add makeup over it, says Schneider. It doesn’t leave behind a pink or white cast, according to NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi, and has a creamy texture that feels lightweight on skin. But the formula takes a few seconds to absorb, in Schneider’s experience, so give it time to dry before layering anything else on top. The tinted SPF comes in a pump with a narrow opening — this ensures that only a small amount of product comes out at a time, which helps you avoid wasting any.

This sunscreen has a pink tint, preventing it from creating a white cast. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

How I picked the best tinted sunscreens

Experts suggest thinking about the following factors while shopping for tinted sunscreen, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations. Learn more about each of these factors here.

SPF level : Any sunscreen you wear should have a SPF rating of at least 30, according to the ADA. Going up to SPF 50 can add an additional layer of protection, but experts say SPF ratings over 50 offer marginally more UV blockage.

: Any sunscreen you wear should have a SPF rating of at least 30, according to the ADA. Going up to SPF 50 can add an additional layer of protection, but experts say SPF ratings over 50 offer marginally more UV blockage. Broad-spectrum protection : This ensures that sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with signs of aging, while UVB rays can lead to sunburns and skin cancer, according to the AAD.

: This ensures that sunscreen protects your skin from UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays are associated with signs of aging, while UVB rays can lead to sunburns and skin cancer, according to the AAD. Sunscreen type : There are three types of sunscreen: mineral, chemical and hybrid (I break down the difference between them below). Each type offers equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference. However, most tinted SPFs are mineral sunscreens because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Dr. Rachel Westbay, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Marmur Medical.

: There are three types of sunscreen: mineral, chemical and hybrid (I break down the difference between them below). Each type offers equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference. However, most tinted SPFs are mineral sunscreens because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Dr. Rachel Westbay, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Marmur Medical. Skin type : To prevent irritation, choose a tinted sunscreen that best suits your skin type. For example, if you have acne-prone or oily skin, experts recommend looking for noncomedogenic formulas, meaning they won’t clog pores. If you’re struggling with dry skin, look for a hydrating formula with added moisturizers, and if you have sensitive skin, stay away from fragrances, says Westbay.

: To prevent irritation, choose a tinted sunscreen that best suits your skin type. For example, if you have acne-prone or oily skin, experts recommend looking for noncomedogenic formulas, meaning they won’t clog pores. If you’re struggling with dry skin, look for a hydrating formula with added moisturizers, and if you have sensitive skin, stay away from fragrances, says Westbay. Shade : Tinted sunscreen comes in various shades so you can choose one that best matches your skin tone. Some brands offer a more expansive range of shades than others, and many have shade matching tools online to help guide your shopping.

: Tinted sunscreen comes in various shades so you can choose one that best matches your skin tone. Some brands offer a more expansive range of shades than others, and many have shade matching tools online to help guide your shopping. Coverage level: Coverage level refers to how well tinted sunscreen evens out skin tone, covers redness and hides dark spots. There are three coverage levels: light, medium and full. Tinted sunscreen typically offers light to medium coverage, but many are buildable — as you apply more layers of the product, it offers more coverage.

How to shop for tinted sunscreen

Below, I further break down the most important factors to consider while shopping for tinted sunscreen.

What’s the best tinted sunscreen for each skin type?

Choosing a tinted sunscreen formulated with your skin type in mind is the best way to avoid potential irritation like rashes and breakouts, and ensure that you’ll feel comfortable wearing the SPF all day. Tinted sunscreen can also interact with the other skin care products you use, and if it doesn’t layer well with your acne medication or serums, for example, it may pill and lead to an uneven finish.

When evaluating tinted sunscreens’ formulas, Westbay recommends prioritizing the following factors for each skin type:

Combination skin : Combination skin has some dry areas and some oily areas, so you’ll want a tinted sunscreen with a lightweight, balanced formula — that means it’s hydrating without being heavy or greasy. Options with a gel-cream texture are typically best.

: Combination skin has some dry areas and some oily areas, so you’ll want a tinted sunscreen with a lightweight, balanced formula — that means it’s hydrating without being heavy or greasy. Options with a gel-cream texture are typically best. Dry skin : Hydration is the top priority when it comes to dry skin, so avoid options with a high alcohol content — the more alcohol a product has, the more drying it is. Choose tinted sunscreens that have moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. If a tinted SPF has a creamy texture, it’s likely hydrating.

: Hydration is the top priority when it comes to dry skin, so avoid options with a high alcohol content — the more alcohol a product has, the more drying it is. Choose tinted sunscreens that have moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides. If a tinted SPF has a creamy texture, it’s likely hydrating. Oily skin : Look for oil-free, noncomedogenic sunscreens to prevent clogged pores, and gel-based or fluid options that have a lightweight texture. A matte finish also helps reduce shine, and ingredients like zinc oxide can control oil production while niacinamide may shrink pore size over time.

: Look for oil-free, noncomedogenic sunscreens to prevent clogged pores, and gel-based or fluid options that have a lightweight texture. A matte finish also helps reduce shine, and ingredients like zinc oxide can control oil production while niacinamide may shrink pore size over time. Acne-prone skin : Avoid pore-clogging ingredients, so the formula you buy should be noncomedogenic and oil-free. Soothing ingredients like niacinamide can help calm skin, especially when there’s active pimples.

: Avoid pore-clogging ingredients, so the formula you buy should be noncomedogenic and oil-free. Soothing ingredients like niacinamide can help calm skin, especially when there’s active pimples. Sensitive skin : Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic tinted sunscreens are the most gentle and the least likely to irritate sensitive skin.

: Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic tinted sunscreens are the most gentle and the least likely to irritate sensitive skin. Mature skin: To combat concerns like dryness and uneven texture, opt for tinted sunscreens with hyaluronic acid, which can keep aging skin hydrated and plump. Antioxidants like vitamin C or vitamin E can also protect against free radical damage.

Is tinted sunscreen mineral or chemical?

Most tinted sunscreens are mineral-based because their color typically comes from mineral pigments that also have sun-blocking properties, says Westbay. But all types of sunscreen offer equal amounts of protection, so choosing one is a personal preference.

Mineral sunscreen has zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. It sits on top of the skin to act like a shield against UV rays, making it less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

has zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. It sits on top of the skin to act like a shield against UV rays, making it less likely to cause irritation for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Chemical sunscreen has ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate and octinoxate, which the skin absorbs. These chemicals help turn UV rays into heat, which is then dissipated from the skin.

has ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate and octinoxate, which the skin absorbs. These chemicals help turn UV rays into heat, which is then dissipated from the skin. Hybrid sunscreen has mineral and chemical active ingredients.

How do you choose the right shade for tinted sunscreen?

Finding the right shade for your skin tone may involve some trial and error — after all, you won’t know if something is a perfect match until you actually put it on your face. Many brands offer shade matching tools online that can guide you, but figuring out whether your skin has a warm, cool or neutral undertone is a great place to start, says Rachael Gallo, the chief operations officer at Silver Mirror Facial Bar and a national certified esthetician.

To determine your skin’s undertone, look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. “If your veins appear blue or purple, you’re cool, and if they look green, you’re warm,” says Meredith Boyd, a makeup artist. “If you can’t easily decide, you’re most likely neutral.” You can also fold over your ear and ask someone to tell you what color the vein is, or use a mirror to see for yourself.

Those with warm undertones should opt for shades that have a yellow, gold or peachy base, while those with cool undertones should opt for shades that have a pink, red or blue base, says Westbay. If you have a neutral undertone, stick with shades that have a balance of warm and cool tones. Your skin tone can also change with the seasons, so you may need a different shade in the winter and summer.

Once you find one or two promising shades, apply a small amount on your jawline or neck and let it sit on the skin before evaluating how it looks in natural light. “Some products may oxidize and change color after application,” says Westbay. “Give the tinted sunscreen a few minutes, or, preferably, a few hours, to settle before judging the match.” The right shade should seamlessly blend into your skin and not create a noticeable line.

How do you choose the right coverage level for tinted sunscreen?

Coverage refers to how well pigmented skin care products hide blemishes, even out skin tone and reduce redness that can be caused by rosacea or eczema. There are three coverage levels:

Light coverage gives skin a dewy glow or shimmer, and subtly improves skin tone. It won’t hide acne, but it can dull redness. It’s ideal for people looking for a “barely there” makeup look and feel. Products that offer light coverage tend to have a liquid or serum-like consistency, says Westbay.

gives skin a dewy glow or shimmer, and subtly improves skin tone. It won’t hide acne, but it can dull redness. It’s ideal for people looking for a “barely there” makeup look and feel. Products that offer light coverage tend to have a liquid or serum-like consistency, says Westbay. Medium coverage evens out skin tone more so than light coverage, and can make blemishes look less noticeable.

evens out skin tone more so than light coverage, and can make blemishes look less noticeable. Full coverage completely hides blemishes and evens out skin tone. It also makes skin smooth so it’s easy to apply makeup on top of. Full coverage products tend to have a thick, creamy consistency, says Westbay.

To determine a product’s coverage level, check its label and description. You can also do a swatch test by applying a small amount of the product on your wrist or jawline. Then, evaluate how well it evens out your skin tone and masks imperfections like acne scars. Many tinted sunscreens are buildable — one thin layer gives you a light finish, while additional layers can help you move closer to a full coverage look.

Most tinted sunscreens offer light to medium coverage: They’re sunscreens that are tinted, not makeup designed solely for cosmetic purposes. If you’re going for a full coverage look, foundation is a better option, and some are formulated with SPF, says Ilyas. However, many foundations with sunscreen don’t offer a SPF rating of at least 30, and most people don’t apply their makeup in a thick enough layer to achieve the specified SPF level, says Westbay. To avoid these issues, she recommends using a tinted sunscreen underneath your foundation, giving you full coverage and maximum sun protection.

What’s the difference between tinted sunscreen, BB cream, CC cream, foundation and tinted moisturizer?

Tinted sunscreen is often grouped into the same category as BB cream, CC cream, tinted moisturizer and foundation since all five products even out skin tone. But they’re different from one another, and understanding how may help you decide which is best for your skin. I put together the comparison chart below using expert guidance.

Olivia Ott / NBC News

Frequently asked questions What is tinted sunscreen? Tinted sunscreen has flesh-colored pigments to help it seamlessly blend into skin, making it more cosmetically elegant compared to its untinted counterpart, says Ilyas. Untinted sunscreen tends to leave behind a white, chalky residue many people seek to avoid, especially on their face. The color in tinted sunscreens typically comes from mineral pigments, including iron oxides, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, says Westbay. Iron oxides come in a variety of shades like red, yellow and black, while titanium dioxide and zinc oxide have a whitening effect. Brands blend different proportions of these mineral pigments together to match various skin tones. Is tinted sunscreen as protective as standard sunscreen? Tinted sunscreen is not only just as protective as standard, untinted sunscreen — it’s usually even more protective, so long as you buy one that has a minimum SPF 30 rating and offers broad-spectrum protection. “Tinted sunscreens are overwhelmingly formulated with physical UV blockers, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These ingredients offer broader coverage against UVA and UVB than chemical sunscreens, combined with added pigments,” says Westbay. “The addition of pigments creates a visible skin-tone color that reflects away visible light, which chemical sunscreens cannot do since they’re often invisible on skin.” Additionally, because tinted sunscreen can act as your primer and foundation, you may be more inclined to use it, thus increasing the chance that you remember to wear SPF daily. How much tinted sunscreen should you apply? As a rule of thumb for adequate protection, use a 1/2 teaspoon of tinted sunscreen (about the size of a dime) for your face and neck, says Ilyas. How do you reapply tinted sunscreen? Gallo recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, and you can use a setting spray over it for longer lasting coverage. How to reapply tinted sunscreen, however, is tricky since many people wear makeup over it. If you’re not spending much time outdoors and are not directly exposed to the sun for long periods of time, applying tinted sunscreen once in the morning offers you enough protection for the rest of the day, says Ilyas. But if you end up sweating, going in water or spending a lot of time outside, you’ll need to reapply SPF over makeup. In those cases, the best solution is using brush-on powdered sunscreen, says Boyd. Her favorites are the Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Brush and Derma-e Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30. She’s worked with actors who spend hours filming outside, and to ensure they don’t burn, she reapplies powdered SPF over their makeup

Meet our skin care and makeup experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered skin care for over five years, including topics like ingrown hair, sunburns, razor burn and sunscreen for acne-prone skin. For this article, I interviewed four skin care experts about how to shop for tinted sunscreen. I rounded up options the experts recommend and/or the NBC Select staff tested, myself included. I’ve worn tinted sunscreen every day for years and have very sensitive, acne-prone, combination skin. I’ve tried over a dozen formulas to evaluate how well they protect my face from UV rays and whether they create a suitable base for makeup.

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