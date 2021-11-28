Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This Cyber Monday, AncestryDNA is offering their highly rated DNA + Traits kit for half the price. The kit is now down to $59 — and is one of the most popular Black Friday deals Select readers opted for. In addition to the basics, this specific kit also includes a traits analysis — meaning you’ll get an in-depth look at 35 of your most interesting traits, the brand says.

Right now, you can get the AncestryDNA Kit for the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon. To evaluate the quality of this deal, and all other deals we recommend, we’re using price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure shoppers are getting the lowest price over time and across retailers.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average from over 12,500 reviews at Amazon

This AncestryDNA kit will provide both a detailed look into your ancestry, but also some of the specific traits that influenced your appearance, senses and fitness, according to the brand. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample to the lab using a prepaid package. In six to eight weeks, you’ll be able to review your results online.

