Discover the best deals on vacuums this Black Friday 2021

You can’t get a proper spring cleaning without the right equipment, and you may not get a better deal on cleaning equipment like stick vacuums, robot vacuums and more than you will right now.

Retailers from Amazon to Walmart have dropped prices on vacuum cleaners, offering steep Black Friday discounts that in some cases started as early as October this year, thanks in part to global supply chain issues. Amazon, Best Buy and Macy’s are just a handful of the merchants that have made Black Friday and Cyber Monday a nearly monthlong event in 2021.

To help you write up your Black Friday shopping list — and, of course, get the house really clean come spring — we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend which sales and deals to take advantage of during the holidays, keeping in mind Select reader interest and using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Sales on vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday vacuum sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Vacuum cleaner deals from Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more

Using our previous coverage and Select reader interest to guide us, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on vacuum cleaners, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’d be getting genuine value.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 2,300 reviews on Best Buy

This cordless stick vacuum traps particles as small as 0.3 microns, according to Dyson, and includes a tool to remove pet hair from tight spaces. It has a 60-minute runtime and 55 percent more suction than the Dyson V7, the manufacturer says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 40 reviews at Walmart

Cordless vacuums are limited by their battery lives, according to experts, but Anker says that this one can run for up to 40 minutes before recharging. Attachments it comes with include a floor brush, a metal hose, two crevice tools and a miniature motorized brush, and it can operate in low mode, mid mode or max mode.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 43 reviews at Walmart

The iRobot Roomba i1+ can empty itself into its base for up to 60 days, according to the brand. Roomba says the vacuum can detect and spend more time cleaning problem areas, and you can set it to clean while you’re away.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,700 reviews at Walmart

The CrossWave vacuums and washes your floors simultaneously, according to the brand, and can switch between hard floors and area rugs. It has swivel steering for easier movement, according to the brand. It's eligible for an extra 15 percent off at Kohl's until Nov. 26, which has been factored in to the price shown below.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 900 reviews on Target

This stick vacuum has a detachable pod for above-floor cleaning, a HEPA filter, swivel steering, brushroll shutoff button and large-capacity dust cup. It comes with a 5.5-inch crevice tool and upholstery tool.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from over 1,500 reviews at Target

This robot vacuum uses the brand's 3-Stage Cleaning System, with an edge-sweeping brush, two counter-rotating brushes and a vacuum, to deep-clean carpets and grab dirt in crevices, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon

This Bissell vacuum removes stains through suction and a special brush that sports 10 rows of bristles, according to the company. It squirts out stain remover as it cleans, and the machine’s nozzle and brush roll are removable for easy rinsing, according to the brand. The carpet cleaner has a collapsible handle and weighs about 14 pounds.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Target

This Shark robot vacuum includes a 60-day-capacity base, laser-guided navigation, mapping and app and voice control. It has up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, according to Shark, and includes the PowerFins brushroll for carpets.

