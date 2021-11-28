Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Monday means thousands of sales are available to shop online, from tech and kitchen appliances to beauty products, all following the whirlwind of Black Friday deals. In fact, experts explained the line between the two shopping holidays has largely blurred as many Black Friday sales extend through Cyber Monday and resurface throughout Cyber Week. Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are still offering some of their biggest deals of the year.

But experts recommend taking advantage of good last-minute deals as quickly as possible, especially as low inventory and lingering supply chain challenges could bring them out of stock before the holiday shopping season is over. Most Cyber Monday deals also won’t last very long, and many are expected to end towards the beginning of the week following Thanksgiving, according to Marshal Cohen, the chief industry advisor of The NPD Group.

To help you round out your holiday shopping list and comb through the numerous Cyber Monday deals online, we’ve compiled a list of some notable sales and deals to shop that we’ll be updating regularly throughout Cyber Week. To ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’ve checked their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We also spoke with retail experts about what to buy during Cyber Monday and how to make the most of the shopping holiday this year.

SKIP AHEAD Experts demystify Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2021: Best sales from Select reader favorite brands and retailers

We've compiled this list of ongoing Cyber Monday sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: Best ongoing deals in tech, wellness, kitchen and more

We rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals still available on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 532 reviews on Amazon

The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite, which was released in October, has the same 8GB storage capacity as the previous version but with a larger screen — 6.8 square inches compared to 6 square inches. It also features a dark mode, adjustable warm light and IPX8 water resistance.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 10,604 reviews at Target

KitchenAid offers some of the best stand mixers, and several popular models are discounted across retailers this Cyber Monday. The brand’s Classic Series stand mixer has a 4.5-quart capacity, 10 speed settings and a tilting head design that the brand says lets you easily add ingredients to your mix. The mixer comes with a few attachments, including a flat beater, a dough hook and a 6-wire whip. The tool is also compatible with more than 10 additional attachments that you can purchase separately.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 32,797 reviews on Amazon

One of the best affordable electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B Pro 1000 has pressure sensors that stop the pulsation if they sense you’re brushing too hard. It also features an in-handle timer that encourages you to brush for 2 minutes, while the handle buzzes every 30 seconds to notify you when it’s time to brush different sections of your mouth.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average from more than 190 reviews at Target

Theragun’s fourth-generation Elite model features a range of speeds that can deliver up to 40 pounds of force, according to the brand. You can also connect the massager to your phone via Bluetooth to access a few guided programs that target certain muscles. In addition to the classic, rounded massage head, this Theragun also comes with four other attachments meant for certain points on the body.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 24,964 reviews on Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp has two interchangeable and dishwasher-safe lids that can transform the appliance from a pressure cooker to an air fryer. It features 11 cooking functions that let you do everything from bake and broil to steam and dehydrate, and it comes with multiple accessories like a stainless steel rack, multi-level air fryer basket and protective pad and storage cover.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 24,135 reviews on Amazon

One of Fitbit’s latest smartwatch models, the Versa 3 features built-in GPS that can track your pace and distance in real-time, while also monitoring your resting heart rate to determine your exercise intensity and keep track of your fitness goals. The built-in microphone and speaker allows you to take Bluetooth calls and access to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa lets you control and access your phone hands-free.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 9,284 reviews on Amazon

The Roomba's i series are the brand’s more advanced models, as we note in our guide to Roomba robot vacuums. The vacuum maps your home using sensors and is capable of emptying itself for up to 60 days using its base. You can customize cleaning schedules using the iRobot Home App and control it using voice assistants like Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 3,842 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite color smart bulbs, this option from Kasa offers 16 million color options that can be controlled using the Kasa Smart app, so they don’t require a hub to connect to Wi-Fi. Users can dim or schedule lights via the app, which also offers lighting presets and monitors bulb energy usage in real time. They’re compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other virtual assistants.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 2,938 reviews on Amazon

This stainless steel 11-piece cookware set from Cuisinart comes with an 8-inch nonstick frying pan, a 2-quart saucepan, an 8-quart stockpot and more, along with four tempered-glass lids and a steamer insert. Each pan and pot feature CoolGrip handles that are not only contoured for a comfortable grip but can also stay cool while you’re cooking, according to the brand.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,448 reviews on Amazon

This coffee maker and espresso machine from Breville can brew up to four cup sizes, ranging from a 1.35-ounce espresso shot to 7.7-ounce cup of coffee. This coffee maker only works with Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules — which the machine automatically ejects and stores away after brewing — and this model comes with a complementary set of 12 capsules.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 19,488 reviews on Amazon

One of our picks for the best board games, Catan is designed for players ages 10 and older and lets them build settlements and expand roads, upgrade cities and earn development cards. The game is involved and strategic, so it requires critical thinking from the moment you place your first settlement.

Lowest price since June, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 15,254 reviews on Amazon

The Bissell Crosswave lets you vacuum and wash your floors at the same time and can be used for both hard floors and rugs and carpets, according to the brand. It includes a pet hair strainer that separates hair and other large debris from the liquid inside the tank. The vacuum also comes with a tangle-free brush roll that the brand says can minimize pet hair up to 8 inches long from getting wrapped around the brush roll.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 18,518 reviews on Amazon

This ultrasonic humidifier from Levoit features dual temperature control that lets you choose whether you want cool or warm mist to disperse around your room. This humidifier can handle spaces as large as 753 square feet, Levoit says, and can continuously humidify for up to 60 hours so you don’t have to worry about constant refills, according to the brand. It also features a remote control that allows you to turn the humidifier on and off and control mist levels.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 1,363 reviews at Best Buy

The Samsung 4+ Chromebook features a 15.6-inch HD display, built-in virus protection and automatic access to Google apps like Google Drive and Google Play. This laptop also includes a built-in media reader that supports microSD memory cards to easily transfer photos to your computer, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 3,904 reviews at Tuft & Needle

One of our favorite cooling pillows for hot sleepers, this pillow is designed to keep its shape while wicking warmth away using its foam, graphite and cooling gel materials. The foam pillow itself isn’t machine-washable, but the pillow cover is — the brand recommends washing it in cold water with light colors. You can purchase this pillow in a Standard or King size.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 13,449 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat features humidity sensors and a built-in activity sensor that detects when people are home in order to adjust heating accordingly, according to Google. You can purchase separate external sensors that let you create heating zones in certain areas of your home or save energy in empty rooms. This thermostat sports a circular glass face — which can light up when someone enters the room to show temperature or time — and is offered in four colors, including Copper and White.

Lowest price since August, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 37,716 reviews on Amazon

This option from GTRACING is one of our top picks for ergonomic gaming chairs due to its full-tilt capability — you can recline the chair and tilt the seat to customize your comfort level. It features an adjustable armrest and seat height, as well as a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 748 reviews at Brooklinen

Made from Turkish cotton, this plush robe from Select reader favorite brand Brooklinen features a piped collar, pockets and an adjustable waist tie. It comes in three colors — White, Smoke and Graphite — and you can choose between three sizes: XS/S, M/L and XL/XXL.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 721 reviews at Walmart

This DIY cutting machine from Cricut can cut over 100 different types of materials ranging from premium vinyl to cardstock paper, according to the brand. You can design and cut out your own custom images using the brand’s free Design Space app for smartphones, tablets and PCs.

Best Cyber Monday 2021 sales across categories

Cyber Monday deals are still here — and they’re both massive and ongoing. In addition to the sales and deals we highlighted above, we compiled a list of sales we think you should know about across categories Select readers have shown interest in, including tech and wellness. Each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

More Cyber Monday 2021 tech sales

More Cyber Monday 2021 home and kitchen sales

More Cyber Monday 2021 wellness and fitness sales

More Cyber Monday 2021 apparel sales

What can you expect from Cyber Monday 2021?

Now that Black Friday is over, what can we expect from Cyber Monday and the rest of Cyber Week? Unlike Black Friday, which started largely as a brick-and-mortar phenomenon, Cyber Monday began as the e-commerce alternative to the biggest shopping holiday of the year and an “alternative to the madness” of the large crowds and long lines, said Jessica Young, director of research data at Digital Commerce 360, previously told us. So it comes as no surprise that Cyber Monday claims the top spot for online spending: Last year, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in U.S. history and raked in $10.8 billion in online spending, according to Adobe Analytics.

The trend continues this year: Adobe predicts Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day of 2021, with online spending reaching anywhere between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion. And shoppers are expected to shatter records with their holiday spending this year, too — the NRF reported sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over last year.

But even with record-breaking spending statistics, The NPD Group’s Marshal Cohen doesn’t expect Cyber Monday to be as busy as previous years as a result of higher competition and earlier shopping due to global supply chain issues.

“A big thing to keep in mind is retailers have been promoting Black Friday since the beginning of October, and in particular online, so we've had Cyber Monday turn into Cyber Month,” said Cohen. He noted that a “more civilized” Cyber Monday is good news for shoppers because there are less site crashes and more hope that merchandise will still be available despite low inventory across retailers.

However, as experts previously told us, Cohen said there will continue to be items that are low in inventory or out of stock although, “which happens every year,” he said. He advised being flexible about your purchases, or buying it as soon as you see a good deal.

“If you're willing to be flexible and buy maybe a different brand, different color or a different model of a product, you're not going to have a problem [finding it in stock],” said Cohen. However, “if you're very specific about what you want, or what somebody else wants, I would advise getting it as soon as you can find it,” he added.

What to buy during Cyber Monday (and what to avoid)

Several sales marketed toward Cyber Monday are simply extensions of or very similar to those hosted on Black Friday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t score some of the steepest discounts of the year. The categories that dominate on both shopping holidays are almost always the same, according to Kristin McGrath, editor at RetailMeNot. According to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, shoppers will see heavy discounts on sporting goods, apparel and TVs during Cyber Monday, while Cohen noted that toys and small appliances will also see “very good” discounts during Cyber Monday.

McGrath said shopping for fashion and apparel during Cyber Monday is a smart move. “Clothing retailers often trot out sitewide promo codes for Cyber Monday,” she said. “So if you're shopping for clothing in general, rather than a very specific pair of boots, shop on Cyber Monday and get an instant discount on your entire cart.”

Tech is traditionally heavily discounted throughout Cyber Monday, so if you missed out on tech sales during Black Friday, retailers will likely “reshuffle the deck of their Black Friday discounts and deal them back out for Cyber Monday,” McGrath added. That means “laptops and gaming PCs are front and center” at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo, said McGrath. She added other tech like Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones and MacBooks will also see price cuts during Cyber Monday.

As for the rest of Cyber Week, both Cohen and McGrath don’t expect Cyber Monday deals to last through the week, especially after shoppers have been getting their holiday purchases earlier than ever this year. Retailers will generally advertise “extended” or “one more day” sales and deals that they released on Cyber Monday rather than launch brand new deals, according to McGrath. That means it's smart to get in early rather than hold out for better deals late in Cyber Week. One exception is holiday items: Retailers “might drop prices on holiday makeup palettes, treat tins and decor near the end of Cyber week to entice shoppers to buy if they still have more than they'd like in stock,” McGrath added.

Despite the large array of sales, some items can wait. Notably, holiday merchandise will be heavily discounted after the holidays and retailers usually offer better deals on large appliances and mattresses during Labor Day, Memorial Day and other holiday weekends, according to McGrath.

And if you’re very flexible about gifts, shopping at the last minute later in December can be strategic because “that's when retailers will unload holiday items, games and toys,” McGrath added. That is, if those products stay in stock that long.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.