Notorious for losing your keys or wallet? Or perhaps you’ve been burned one too many times by an airline losing your luggage. Whatever the case, if you need to keep track of your belongings, the Apple AirTag can help. Our NBC Select editors have reviewed it extensively, winning several awards (e.g. an NBC Select Travel Award for best Bluetooth tracker and a Giftable Tech Award).

If you’ve been considering buying an AirTag or need to replenish your stock, now is a good time: A pack of four is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. The four-pack usually retails for $99, but it’s currently available for $64.49. That means each AirTag costs just over $16, well under the $29 that a single AirTag normally goes for.

4.7-star average rating from 14,602 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirTag, which is about the size of a quarter, is one of our favorite travel accessories because it can help you find and/or keep track of your items by syncing it with your smart devices. You can use the Apple FindMy app to pinpoint the exact location of your AirTag if it’s within 30 feet. When you’re near the tracker, you can use its Precision Finding feature, which guides you toward your item using an arrow that points you in the AirTag’s direction. It also has a chime or sound feature, which makes it easier to find. But what about if you are not near your phone? In that case, your AirTag pings off other people’s iPhones and sends location data back to you.

The beauty of the Apple AirTag is how adaptable it can be. “I use Apple AirTags for all kinds of travel: everything from international trips to commuting to work,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. He has one in his work backpack, his suitcase and his keys. If your tagged items (like luggage, keys or your wallet) go missing, you can set your AirTag into “lost mode,” which will automatically notify you when it’s detected back in your network. Also helpful is the fact that AirTags have batteries that last for over a year so you don’t have to worry about constant charging, according to Apple.

Why trust NBC Select?

Jordan Bowman is a commerce editor at NBC Select who writes and edits tech, fitness and cleaning stories. Bethany Heitman is a contributing writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.