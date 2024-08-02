The thrill of new school supplies seems like a canon event for most people. Seeing that perfect row of untouched crayons can send tingles up and down your spine. There’s no wonder that back-to-school season is one of the year's biggest shopping events. Whether shopping for yourself or your kids, there is often a list of items to stock up on. An older student may need a new laptop or dorm room essentials like a coffee maker or sheets, while younger students may require a lunch box or backpack. Along with these types of supplies, people often look to beef up their wardrobe for back-to-school, purchasing sneakers or clothes.

With so much to buy, it can drain your budget. The good news: Many major retailers offer sales and deep discounts in August and September to help you save on everything you need. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top sales on school essentials.

Sales on back-to-school tech

Best Buy : Laptops, phones, tablets and more are all on sale for up to 40% off.

: Laptops, phones, tablets and more are all on sale for up to 40% off. Apple : College students and educators can currently get a $150 gift card when they purchase a Mac and iPad, plus 20% off AppleCare.

College students and educators can currently get a $150 gift card when they purchase a Mac and iPad, plus 20% off AppleCare. Microsoft : Save up to 50% on Surface tablets, gaming consoles and accessories and refurbished devices.

Save up to 50% on Surface tablets, gaming consoles and accessories and refurbished devices. Samsung : During the brand’s back-to-school event, get up to 30% off earbuds, fitness trackers, phones and more.

During the brand’s back-to-school event, get up to 30% off earbuds, fitness trackers, phones and more. eBay : Laptops are up to 70% off and tablets are $100 off during this site’s back-to-school sale.

Laptops are up to 70% off and tablets are $100 off during this site’s back-to-school sale. Lenovo : Laptops, PC accessories, monitors and gaming systems are up 70% off.

: Laptops, PC accessories, monitors and gaming systems are up 70% off. Newegg: Save up to 50% on printers, computers, keyboards and more.

Sales on back-to-school supplies

Amazon : Find back-to-school essentials like glue sticks, notepads, markers, backpacks and more for up to 30% off.

: Find back-to-school essentials like glue sticks, notepads, markers, backpacks and more for up to 30% off. Walmart : Find pencil sharpeners, geometry tools, pencils and more for up to 30% off.

: Find pencil sharpeners, geometry tools, pencils and more for up to 30% off. Ban.do : Use code SWEET at checkout to take 30% off all Ban.do products, including planners, sticker books and more.

: Use code SWEET at checkout to take 30% off all Ban.do products, including planners, sticker books and more. Staples : Notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons and folders are all under a dollar at Staples, while items like binders and scissors are under $3.

: Notebooks, pencils, markers, crayons and folders are all under a dollar at Staples, while items like binders and scissors are under $3. Office Depot: Get up to 60% off top-selling back-to-school products — including paper, pens, binders and more.

Sales on back-to-school clothes and sneakers

Gap : Clothes and accessories for babies, toddlers, kids and teens are 40% to 60% off.

: Clothes and accessories for babies, toddlers, kids and teens are 40% to 60% off. Old Navy : T-shirts start at $5, jeans at $15 and activewear at $8.

: T-shirts start at $5, jeans at $15 and activewear at $8. Carter’s : Get 40% off all clothes for babies, toddlers and children — plus an extra 20% off select items when you use the code TAKE20 at checkout.

: Get 40% off all clothes for babies, toddlers and children — plus an extra 20% off select items when you use the code TAKE20 at checkout. Nike : Save an extra 25% on sale items with code FALL25

: Save an extra 25% on sale items with code FALL25 Reebok : Through August 29, get 35% off full-price merchandise and 50% off markdowns with code BACKTOSCHOOL.

: Through August 29, get 35% off full-price merchandise and 50% off markdowns with code BACKTOSCHOOL. Target: Clothes, accessories and shoes for kids are now 30% off.

Sales on back-to-school lunchboxes and backpacks

Pottery Barn Kids : Get up to 50% off backpacks and lunch bags in various colors and patterns.

: Get up to 50% off backpacks and lunch bags in various colors and patterns. Champion : Score 50% off backpacks with an order of $50 or more.

: Score 50% off backpacks with an order of $50 or more. Calpak : Backpacks, totes, laptop sleeves and luggage are currently up to 50% off.

: Backpacks, totes, laptop sleeves and luggage are currently up to 50% off. L.L. Bean : Find backpacks and laptop sleeves for up to 20% off.

: Find backpacks and laptop sleeves for up to 20% off. Target: Get up to 30% off select backpacks.

Sales on back-to-school dorm essentials

Macy’s : Bedding, kitchen and dining items, mattresses and rugs are now up to 60% off.

: Bedding, kitchen and dining items, mattresses and rugs are now up to 60% off. Ikea : Clearance items are now up to 50%.

: Clearance items are now up to 50%. The Company Store : Get 15% off all sale items using code COMFY24.

: Get 15% off all sale items using code COMFY24. JCPenny : During the retailer’s home sale, you can get up to 50% off items for the bedroom, kitchen and more.

: During the retailer’s home sale, you can get up to 50% off items for the bedroom, kitchen and more. Wayfair: Find bedding and bath items up to 60% off.

