If you’re particular about your bedding, then you probably know that not all bed sheets feel the same. One set of cotton bed sheets, for example, may not be as soft and breathable as the next. If you prefer sheets that are soft to the touch and especially cooling, then a quality set of bamboo sheets could be the best option for you. Bamboo sheets, sometimes called bamboo viscose sheets, are made from bamboo cellulose, the fibers of bamboo plants. They’re a popular choice for hot sleepers since they’re great at wicking sweat.

To find the best bamboo bed sheets to shop, including ones that NBC Select staff have tried themselves, ones recommended by experts and ones that are highly rated on Amazon, we spoke with textile experts for their guidance.

How I picked the best bamboo sheets

A lot of factors go into choosing the ideal set of bamboo sheets. Our experts recommend keeping the following in mind:

Thread count: Thread count is a unit of measurement used to define how many threads are used in a square inch of fabric. This includes bedding and towels. The higher the thread count of sheets the softer and more durable the sheets are, according to Deborah Young, a professor of textile science at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. This applies to all types of sheets, whether cotton, linen or bamboo. Additionally, a higher thread count makes sheets less prone to wrinkling and shrinking, and it also makes sheets warmer, according to Young, which is something to keep in mind if you’re a hot sleeper. That said, bamboo sheets in general are more cooling compared to cotton, according to Young, who says it is her favorite type of bedding to sleep in.

Absorbency: Bamboo sheets are also excellent at wicking sweat and are much more absorbent compared to cotton sheets, according to Young. Since many people sweat while they sleep — even ones who aren’t particularly hot sleepers, Young says it’s important to look for sheets that are good at quickly removing sweat from the body, which bamboo sheets do. Plus, sweat is connected to bacteria and odors, so the faster that sheets wick sweat, the less likely they are to harbor bad smells, according to Young. “[Bamboo] is naturally antibacterial,” she says. “Odor comes from bacteria. If you get rid of bacteria, you get rid of odor.”

Best bamboo sheets to shop in 2026

All of the products below are either direct recommendations from our experts, bed sheets that I personally have slept on or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or at least 100 reviews on their respective brand sites.

Best overall bamboo sheets: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

These sheets come recommended by former NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara, who tested them for NBC Select’s Bed and Bath Awards in 2023. “I love the Cozy Earth bamboo sheets and feel excited to get into bed and go to sleep every night because of them,” she says. “They feel very smooth and silky and gentle on my skin.” They’re made from 100% viscose bamboo, are resistant to pilling and come with a partially oversized fit, so that they still fit your mattress after a few washes, according to the brand. They’re also machine-washable in cold water without bleach or fabric softeners. To maintain the sheets, it’s best to use a mild detergent and tumble dry on a regular cycle, according to the brand.

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Fabric softener, bleach | Sizes available: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California King

Softest bamboo sheets: Quince Bamboo Sheet Set

Quince sent me a set of these sheets to test, which I thoroughly enjoyed after two weeks. The first thing I noticed about these sateen bamboo sheets is how incredibly soft and cool to the touch they are. Upon first glance, you might even mistake them for silk, but they just have a natural sheen to them (though this does subside a bit after washing them). I slept with the fitted sheet, pillow cases and the flat sheet in a full-size mattress. Depending on how warm or cool it was outside (I live in NYC and am a hot sleeper), I would also sleep partially covered with my regular duvet cover (which is cotton sateen). I also washed and dried the sheets in cold water and dried them in low heat. I loved the feel of these sheets and how cool I stayed throughout the night — I noticed very minimal sweating around my legs, which only happened when I slept with the duvet on during particularly cool nights. When laundering, only use cold water, tumble dry with low heat and immediately remove them from the dryer to prevent wrinkling. One thing I will mention is that since the sheets are so soft, they may slide a tiny bit on the skin, especially if you sleep with a fan, air conditioner or with a draft facing your mattress.

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Fabric softener, bleach | Sizes available: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California King

Best bamboo sheets worth the splurge: Caro Home Bamboo Lux Complete Sheet Set

These sheets are recommended by Pamela O’Brien, principal designer at Pamela Hope Designs, an interior design firm based in Houston, TX. “The downy texture and weight of these sheets made them feel very luxurious,” says O’Brien, who prefers sheets more on the silky side. They are made from extra-long staple yarn, giving them a soft yet durable texture and they get softer after each wash and dry, according to the brand. The sheets come in shades such as sky blue, hemp and ivory, and in standard king and queen mattress sizes.

Wash temperature: n/a | Dryer cycle: n/a | Products to avoid: n/a | Sizes available: Queen and king

Best sweat-wicking bamboo sheets: Gokotta Rayon Bamboo Sheets

These sheets, which have a 4.5-star average rating from 2,095 reviews on Amazon, have all of the qualities you should look for in a bamboo sheet set, including a soft and breathable texture and sweat-wicking properties, according to the brand. In addition to being soft, the fitted sheets come with straps in each of the corners, which help keep the sheet in place and prevent them from slipping off while you move on the mattress. They’re also designed to reduce frizzy hair and irritation of the skin, according to the brand.

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Fabric softener, bleach | Sizes available: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California King

Best hotel-like bamboo sheets: Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets

These sheets have a 4.4-star average rating from 34,805 reviews on Amazon and are made of viscose derived from bamboo. Similar to many of the bamboo sheets above, these sheets get softer after a few washes, they’re resistant to pilling and hold up well against tearing, according to the brand. Their breathable viscose construction and sweat-wicking properties makes them ideal for hot sleepers and prevents sweat from building up on your mattress, which can lead to odors.

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Bleach | Sizes available: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California King

Best percale bamboo sheets: Cariloha Resort Percale Bamboo Sheets

Cariloha specializes in bedding and bath products entirely sourced from bamboo. These sheets, which have a 4-star rating from over 100 reviews on the brand’s site, have a percale weave pattern, which is commonly used to make cotton sheets as well. Percale sheets, whether cotton or bamboo, have a particularly crisp and cooling texture, especially compared to other weaves such as sateen. This is why I often recommend percale sheets for both hot sleepers and people who care more about staying cool rather than how soft the sheets are. Percale bamboo sheets aren’t rough or uncomfortable in texture, but they definitely are not as soft as sateen sheets.

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Fabric softener, bleach | Sizes available: Queen, king, split king and California king

Best budget bamboo sheets: Bedsure Rayon Bamboo Sheet Set

These sheets, which have a 4.4-star average rating from 55,106 reviews on Amazon, are breathable, moisture-wicking and easy to care for. They’re made with a twill weave making it both soft and more durable than cotton, according to the brand. The set also comes with envelope-closure pillowcases, which reduce friction and prevent frizziness in hair, according to the brand.

What we like: Low cost, Many shades

Something to note: Nothing to note at this time

Wash temperature: Cold | Dryer cycle: Tumble-dry on regular cycle | Products to avoid: Fabric softener, bleach | Sizes available: Twin, twin xl, full, queen, king and California King

How to shop for bamboo sheets

Some important aspects to consider when looking for bamboo sheets involve whether or not you’re a warm sleeper. Here’s what else you should keep in mind.

Consider your sleep type

If you’re a hot sleeper, bamboo sheets are a great option. That’s because bamboo cellulose is much more airy compared to cotton or the plant fibers from which linen sheets are made. Additionally, the breathable nature of bamboo sheets make them especially great at wicking sweat, according to Young.

Prioritize the feel of the sheets

Bamboo sheets are extremely cooling and smooth to the touch, which is great for hot sleepers and those who like soft bedding. That said, this may not be as ideal if you’re a moderate or cold sleeper. Additionally, something to keep in mind with very smooth sheets is that they tend to slide more than cotton or linen sheets, so they may require something like a duvet, comforter or blanket to weigh them down. In my experience, sleeping on the bamboo sheets from Quince, the flat sheet (while soft) was almost too light for my taste, but the fitted sheet and pillowcase were super comfortable.

Are bamboo sheets better than cotton sheets?

It depends on what you want out of your bedding. In general cotton sheets are soft and breathable, but it largely depends on what type of weave pattern they are. For example, sateen cotton sheets are much softer than percale ones. Bamboo sheets also come in both sateen or percale sheets, both of which have different levels of softness.

Can you put bamboo sheets in the dryer?

Yes, you can put bamboo sheets in the dryer — just be sure to tumble-dry them on low heat. Most bedding brands have care instructions for their products, including what temperature to wash and dry them. Using a lot of heat to wash clothing and bedding can cause them to shrink, pill or warp. Additionally, it’s best to remove your bamboo sheets immediately from the dryer and place them on your bed or fold them to prevent wrinkling.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he writes about bedding, laundry, cooking, cleaning, wellness and other lifestyle-related topics. He spoke with textile experts and interior designers for this story. He also regularly tests bedding products such as bed sheets and pillows.

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