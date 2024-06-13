A good night’s sleep generally calls for a cozy mattress, a comfortable set of pillows and a soft set of cotton sheets. While there are countless cotton sheets available their quality tends to vary greatly. In fact, the best cotton sheets are constructed carefully and with specialized patterns, which determine how soft or how cool the fabric is, according to Preeti Arya, assistant professor of textile development and marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology. “The feel of the cotton sheet varies based on the yarn quality, thread count and the weave type,” she says. “[The] finer the yarns, smoother the sheet.”

To find the best cotton sheets to shop this year we spoke with textile experts and interior designers for their guidance and product recommendations.

How we picked the best cotton sheets

There are a few distinct details to consider when looking for a quality set of cotton sheets that’s right for you, including whether or not you’re a hot sleeper. Our experts recommended keeping the following factors in mind when looking for sheets.

Weave type: Weave type is how the sheets are woven together using a particular type of pattern. This determines how the sheets will feel and how durable the sheets are over time, according to Arya. The weave type of cotton sheets is usually indicated in the product’s description. Common weave types for cotton sheets are sateen, percale, satin and jersey, which is technically a knitted fabric (rather than woven), often made from cotton.

Weave type is how the sheets are woven together using a particular type of pattern. This determines how the sheets will feel and how durable the sheets are over time, according to Arya. The weave type of cotton sheets is usually indicated in the product’s description. Common weave types for cotton sheets are sateen, percale, satin and jersey, which is technically a knitted fabric (rather than woven), often made from cotton. Thread count: Thread count is sometimes referred to as “fabric count,” according to Ayra. The thread count of sheets is how many threads of yarn are woven into a square inch of the fabric. The higher the thread count of your sheets, the higher the overall quality is. However, that means the fabric may be thicker and insulate more heat, according to Deborah Young, assistant chair of textile science at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. “Thread count does make it smoother. It makes it shrink less, [and] it makes it wrinkle less,” she says. “But it’s also warmer.” A higher thread count may imply better fabric quality, but it doesn’t automatically mean it’s the best type of sheet for you personally. Sheets with a super low thread count will often feel gritty on the skin. Depending on whether or not you’re a hot sleeper, a good starting point is at least 200 to 300. However, if you’re a moderate or cold sleeper, Young recommends at least 600.

Thread count is sometimes referred to as “fabric count,” according to Ayra. The thread count of sheets is how many threads of yarn are woven into a square inch of the fabric. The higher the thread count of your sheets, the higher the overall quality is. However, that means the fabric may be thicker and insulate more heat, according to Deborah Young, assistant chair of textile science at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. “Thread count does make it smoother. It makes it shrink less, [and] it makes it wrinkle less,” she says. “But it’s also warmer.” A higher thread count may imply better fabric quality, but it doesn’t automatically mean it’s the best type of sheet for you personally. Sheets with a super low thread count will often feel gritty on the skin. Depending on whether or not you’re a hot sleeper, a good starting point is at least 200 to 300. However, if you’re a moderate or cold sleeper, Young recommends at least 600. Sleeping style: You should take into account whether or not you are a hot sleeper, according to Young. Higher thread count sheets may be soft to the touch, but they might not be the most breathable option. Conversely, many breathable sheets aren’t always the softest. It is possible to find cotton sheets that have a good balance between softness and breathability, but if you’re not a hot sleeper, then this is less of a factor to worry about.

What’s the difference between percale and sateen cotton sheets?

Percale and sateen refer to types of patterns in which cotton is commonly woven to make bedding. They both have different characteristics, like softness, crispness and breathability — they’re not different varieties of cotton, such as pima, Egyptian or Turkish cotton. Percale sheets are known for being particularly crisp in texture and cooling, while sateen sheets are considered soft to the touch and provide more heat retention.

The best cotton sheets to shop in 2026

All of the products below are direct recommendations from our experts, products that NBC Select staff members have tested and written about or products that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

The best overall cotton sheets: Luxury Organic Sateen Bedding Bundle

Luxury Organic Sateen Sheet Set $99.90 at Quince What we like Extremely soft

Minimal wrinkling Something to note Nothing to note at this time

I’ve had these sheets for years and they truly are the softest and highest quality sheets I’ve ever owned. As a hot sleeper, I was a bit worried that they’d be too warm since they’re sateen, but in the winter, when I sleep with a duvet, I don’t find them too warm at all. In warmer months, I sleep with a lighter blanket but keep the fitted sheet and pillowcases on and I stay cool throughout the night. They are made with a sateen weave pattern, which means they’re incredibly smooth and buttery in texture, have a slight sheen and hold up well after many washes. I’ve also washed my sheets with various types of detergents and whitening agents and the sheets never shrink or fade. They’re made from 100% organic, long-staple cotton and have a 300 thread count. They also don’t wrinkle very much, which I love especially after making my bed in the morning.

Best cotton sheets for hot sleepers: Brooklinen Classic Cotton Percale Core Sheet Set

These sheets have a 270 thread count and are made of a percale rather than sateen, so they’re ideal for very hot sleepers looking for a sweat-wicking sheet set. The brand sent NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez a sample of these sheets to test, and she loves how breathable and crisp they are. “As someone who is constantly cold but gets super hot while I’m sleeping I was concerned I wouldn’t find a balance but these sheets actually did just that,” she says. “My boyfriend, who is an extremely hot sleeper, came over one night and we both thought it was very cooling.” They also hold up after many washes without pilling, according to the brand, so you don’t have to worry about them losing their durability over time.

Best budget cotton sheets: Ikea Dvala Sheet Set

These sheets from Ikea are a favorite of NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, who says they are a great option for anyone looking for a comfortable set of cotton sheets on a tight budget. “They feel soft and are surprisingly cooling, especially during the summer,” she says. “If you spill anything on these, try to wash or soak the stain as soon as possible — otherwise, it won’t completely fade.” They have a 152 thread count and minimal shrinkage (4%), according to the brand. The set is available in six colors, including white, off-white and light gray.

Best percale cotton sheets: Parachute Percale Sheet Set

Parachute Percale Sheet Set $269.00 at Parachute What we like Crisp texture

Lightweight Something to note Better for hot sleepers

If you’re an extremely hot sleeper and also prefer sheets with a more crisp texture, these percale sheets are a great option. The brand sent NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin a sample of this sheet set to test, and she appreciated how versatile the sheets are. “[The] material was a good middle ground between cotton and linen — a bit stiffer than cotton but a smoother texture compared to linen.” They’re made from 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton with a medium density, according to the brand, which helps them hold up after multiple washes. Plus, you can choose pillowcases with either a side opening or a back envelope style.

Best print cotton sheets: Threshold Printed Performance Cotton Sheets

Threshold Printed Performance Cotton Sheets $50.00 at Target What we like Many patterns

Wrinkle resistant

Shrink resistant Something to note For moderate to cool sleepers

These sateen sheets come highly recommended by Malin, who loves that they come in a variety of colors and patterns, which makes them easy to match with decor in any room. “These sheets are my ride or die,” she says. “I bought my first pair in college and have continued rebuying them ever since. I love that they’re reliable every single time I buy them — never shrink, never fade, always soft.” They have a 400 thread count, are resistant to pilling, wrinkling, shrinking and are safe to wash with bleach, according to the brand.

Best sateen cotton sheets: Crane & Canopy Percale Cotton Sheet Set

These sheets come recommended by NBC Select editorial operations manager Shari Uyehara, who tested them for the NBC Select Bed & Bath Awards. They have a 300 thread count, are machine washable in cold water and made from long-staple cotton, according to the brand.

Best hotel-like cotton sheets: Better Homes & Gardens Sateen Sheet Set

These sheets are recommended by Malin, who loves that they’re soft and similar to sheets you’d find in a hotel room. “I’m a big fan of sheets that feel like the crisp, cool ones often on hotel beds, which is exactly what these are,” she says. “They’re smooth and comfortable, and get softer after the first few washes. The sheets look neat on my bed, and despite being a hot sleeper, these don’t make me overheat.”

Most durable cotton sheets: Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

These sheets come recommended by Alvarez, who loves how durable the sheets feel. “These sheets aren’t super thin and after washing I could tell they would last a long time without wear or tear,” she says. She also enjoyed that the sheets weren’t altered after multiple washes. “After washing and drying the sheets, it came out looking perfectly fine — color didn’t fade, texture didn’t change and size didn’t change.”

How to shop for the best cotton sheets

You should consider many factors when shopping for a durable set of cotton sheets, such as your sleeping style, what type of climate you live in and how soft (or not so soft) you prefer your bedding to be.

Prioritize individual needs before thread count

While it’s tempting to assume that a higher thread count means that a sheet set will be a great option for you, what’s more important is your sleeping style and preferences. “ Some people like soft and smooth and others like crisp and cool,” says Pamela O’Brien, principal designer at Pamela Hope Designs. O’Brien also recommends considering sheets you’ve slept in at hotels as a way of “testing” them out before buying them for yourself. “Many chains from business to luxury brands sell their linen packages because they know how to make a great bed,” she says. “ That is a sure-fire way to know if the sheets are right for you.”

Frequently asked questions What is percale? Percale is commonly confused with being a type of cotton, which isn’t the case. The term percale refers to the type of weave pattern used to construct cotton fabrics to make bedding. Cotton sheets are often made with a percale pattern because of their cooling properties, which is why they’re labeled as “percale cotton.” What is sateen? Sateen isn’t a variety of cotton, but rather a type of weave pattern commonly used to make bedding. Sateen is different from percale not only in how the cotton is woven but in terms of how the overall end product feels and behaves, according to Young. Sateen sheets are much softer than percale ones and they insulate more heat. Percale tends to be more cooling, firm and crisp in texture. What is Supima and pima cotton? Supima is the trademarked name for extra-long staple cotton grown in the United States, according to Supima. Pima is a generic term for cotton often, though not always, made from extra-long staple cotton. Pima is also commonly used at retail stores to promote cotton-based garments, according to the brand. Pima cotton, similar to other varieties like Egyptian, has particularly long, lustrous and soft fibers, which is why textiles made from pima cost more, according to Young. What is extra long-staple cotton? You’ll often see cotton fabrics made from long-staple or extra-long staple cotton. This refers to types of cotton that have fibers of a certain length, particularly ones between 3.8 and 5.7 cm in length, according to Arya. Egyptian, Turkish and Supima cotton are all different varieties of cotton that fall under the category of extra-long staple cottons, according to Arya.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select, where he covers cooking, cleaning, wellness and bedding. Fernandez also writes many of NBC Select’s gift guides. He spoke with textile experts and interior designers for this story.

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