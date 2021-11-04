Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Buying gifts for teens can be a thankless ordeal. It’s the age where preferences seem to change daily (or hourly), and where kids are perhaps least likely to love gifts not from their best friends.

But that doesn’t mean you should resign yourself to accepting your teen’s indifference to gifts you agonized over choosing. We’ve put together this list of cool gifts that has something for every teen. To choose the products, we sourced our own past coverage, including expert recommendations.

Best gifts to buy for teens

To help you find the best gifts for the teens in your life, we revisited our previous expert recommendations and rounded up highly rated items aligned with Select reader interest.

One of the best current-generation gaming consoles, the Nintendo Switch is unique for its versatility: It doubles as a traditional console (like a PlayStation) and a handheld (like the old Nintendo DS or Game Boy), a good feature for busy teens on the move. Its library includes games for all ages, including the well-known and kid-friendly Super Mario franchise and more mature offerings, such as Doom Eternal and The Witcher 3.

OK, maybe teens won’t love this gift at first, but they’ll probably appreciate it in the long run. Sleepy, groggy teens never have to fear missing morning classes again with this explosive disguised as an alarm clock. The clock uses a 113-decibel alarm and includes a 12-volt bed shaker to wake up even the deepest sleepers. It was deemed one of the best alarm clocks for every type of sleeper in 2021.

AirPods are a status symbol these days, but there’s one great reason beyond the superficial to buy them for your teen — they’re the best high-end earbuds for iPhone users, as described in our guide to the best wireless earbuds and wireless headphones of 2021. Pairing with Apple devices is simpler with the H1 chip than using Bluetooth, and AirPods also include noise-canceling, touch controls, adaptive equalization that adjusts music based on your ear shape, and a 360-degree audio format for gaming and watching movies.

A top-rated curling wand for 2021, this curling wand from Remington is available for under $30 and in two sizes: one for ½ inch to 1 inch and another for 1 inch to 1 1/2 inches. The barrel heats to 410 degrees Fahrenheit and is tapered.

Teens love music, and this affordable speaker — rated the best affordable portable speaker in our 2021 guide to the best Bluetooth speakers — is solid for the price. While it doesn’t pack the same punch of other top Bluetooth speakers, it is compact and portable, with a strap to attach to your backpack. It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Polaroid pictures make for great photo walls, and a Polaroid camera can be a great gift for a teen who loves photography. This Polaroid Go weighs about a half pound and is more compact than other Polaroid models. It has a battery that won’t run out until 15 packs of film are used, according to the company.

Featured in our guide on how to choose the best weighted blanket for you, this weighted blanket is more affordable than others in the guide, checking in at under $50. It’s available in weights from 12 to 20 pounds.

A prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, this video game is one of the best video games in recent years. As the outlaw Arthur Morgan, you can experience the Wild West in 1899 via the game’s open sandbox. Plus, it has a free online component where your teen can form posses with friends or just go fishing. You can play the game on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Phone cases from Rifle Paper Co. feature hand-painted designs, which will appeal to teens who want a personal touch for their phones. This iPhone 13 case from the company is slim and clear with gold accents and a pleasant floral pattern. They have cases in many other designs, too, including strawberry fields and wildflowers. We featured these cases in our roundup of iPhone cases and accessories.

Whether your teen wants to improve their gaming setup, do homework more easily or just surf the web on a larger screen, a monitor can make a workspace more functional. This ASUS monitor has a 27-inch screen with 1440p resolution and an adjustable stand. We rated it the best all-around computer monitor for everyday needs in our guide to the best computer monitors and screens for 2021.

Growing teens need snacks, so why not give them a supply of healthy snacks? This subscription box includes 12 or more snacks per month, related to the current season. It comes in Classic, Vegan, Gluten-Free and Classic + Gluten-Free options.

This ceramic mug has a 12-ounce capacity and a matte silicone exterior and comes in several pastel colors and terrazzo patterns. It’s also dishwasher-safe. It was featured as a top-rated travel mug in our guide to the best travel mugs and reusable cups of 2021.

Teens these days all seem go through wannabe podcaster phases, but a good microphone is a solid investment even if you just like high-quality video calls. This microphone was rated the best stylish and portable microphone in our guide to the best microphones to buy in 2020. It has three different settings for instruments and voices.

This organizer has separate compartments that can stack on top of one another. Each compartment is made of metal and comes in a fun color, giving the organizer a distinct style. It’s also suitable for kitchen use, since each compartment is safe to store food in. It’s a top-rated desk organizer for 2021.

One of the best fitness watches and fitness trackers of 2021, this is a great gift for active teens who want to get more from their workouts. The Charge 4 comes with features such as step counting, guided breathing routines and sleep tracking. It also uses GPS so they can plot their runs on a map. Its battery life lasts for up to a week.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.