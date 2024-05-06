While facial acne may be the most common type of acne, pimples can pop up anywhere — including your chest, back and even your butt. Yes, you read that right. Butt acne (also called buttne) is really a thing and it can be totally frustrating. The area can be tricky to reach — and therefore hard to treat. It can also make sitting or wearing tight pants uncomfortable.

Thankfully, there are things you can do to get rid of buttne—as well as a handful of preventative measures. To find out exactly how to treat blemishes on your behind, we spoke to dermatologists. Keep reading to discover what they said.

What is buttne?

Buttne is exactly what it sounds like — acne on your butt. “Anyone can develop buttne, but those who are more prone are individuals who sweat excessively, wear tight or non-breathable clothing, or have prolonged periods of sitting,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. “Athletes or those who regularly exercise may also be more susceptible due to increased perspiration and wearing tight workout attire.”

Some of the same things that cause facial acne can also lead buttne. “It can be triggered by clogged pores due to excess oil, dead skin cells, or bacteria,” says Chacon. “Sweat and friction can exacerbate these issues, leading to irritated and inflamed hair follicles.” Finally, warm weather can also up the chance of breakouts on your butt. This is because higher temperatures mean more opportunities to sweat and clog pores.

How we picked the best buttne treatments

We asked experts what to look for in products that can treat buttne. These are the top things they suggest paying attention to while you shop:

Ingredients: “When looking for products to combat buttne, look for ingredients that exfoliate and have antibacterial properties,” says Chacon. “Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and glycolic acid are common ingredients in treatments that can be effective for treating buttne because they help to unclog pores, reduce inflammation, and fight bacteria.” Tea tree oil is another ingredient that can help with buttne. “The components in all of these ingredients reduce inflammation, fight the bacterial cause of folliculitis, and soothe irritated skin,” says Dr. Yoram Harth, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of MDalgorithms.

Medicated body washes and spot treatments that include the above ingredients can help treat buttne, says Chacon. You can also use a body scrub to exfoliate the skin on your behind, which can help unclog pores. “Just be sure whatever scrub you use is gentle and not too abrasive,” says Harth. Anything irritating can exacerbate breakouts.” Ratings: With so many acne products on the market, we focused on picks that come highly rated. All of the products listed below have at least a 4.0-star average rating from at least 1,000 reviews.

The best buttne treatments of 2024

Ready to treat buttne? The body washes and spot treatments are specifically formulated to treat body and butt acne and were recommended by experts, are favorites of NBC Select staffers or are highly rated.

This body wash, which won an NBC Select Wellness Award, contains 2% salicylic acid. The formula can remove bacteria and unclog pores, while also hydrating thanks to shea butter and glycerin. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses this body wash after sweaty workouts and likes how gentle it is. “It is non-irritating and leaves my skin feeling soft and clean,” she says.

On our list of best body washes, this is a good option for those who tend to have oily skin or get regular breakouts. It uses salicylic acid, which can exfoliate and unclog pores, says Chacon. The formula also has glycerin to keep skin hydrated, according to the brand.

This acne body cleanser also made our list of the best body washes for acne-prone skin. According to the brand, the formula contains salicylic acid to unclog pores, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and prevent skin from getting irritated. Hyaluronic acid is another ingredient known for its moisturizing properties.

Made specifically for your bum, this lotion has a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,590 reviews on Amazon. It contains tea tree oil, which Harth says can bring inflammation down and soothe bumps. The lotion is also hydrating, which can help more acne from popping up — that’s because if your skin feels dry, your oil glands go into overdrive to lubricate the area, which can cause even more zits. The brand recommends applying this three to four days during a breakout to help clear skin.

I was sent this product a few years back when it first came out and was instantly taken with the cute packaging — there’s a Corgi’s butt on the lid. But it’s what is inside the jar that is really impressive. It’s a face mask for your butt. The formula contains a blend of glycolic, malic and azelaic acids to gently resurface the skin and it contains tiny beads to gently exfoliate as you wash it off. To use, simply spread a thin layer on your skin, wait three minutes and rinse off.

We recommended spray in our story on getting rid of back acne, but it will work for your butt, too. The nozzle allows you to easily spray a fine mist of a salicylic mixture over any infected area that may be hard to reach. The leave-on exfoliant is gentle enough for daily use and works by exfoliating the skin to unclog pores, according to the brand. This spray has a 4.4-star average rating from over 8,110 reviews on Amazon.

Recommended as one of the best treatments for teen acne, these First Aid Beauty facial pads are made for sensitive skin because they can gently exfoliate using an alcohol-free (non-drying) formula, according to the brand. Their gentle nature makes them a good option for buttne, too. Plus, the pads are easy to swipe across acne that may be hard to reach down there. These pads also have hyaluronic acid and white tea extract to hydrate and protect your skin.

How to prevent buttne

Even better than treating buttne? Preventing it from popping up in the first place. Both of the experts we spoke to agreed that lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in keeping new butt breakouts from happening. They suggest the following:

Watch the sweat: Do what you can to minimize sweating in that area. "One way to do that is by wearing loose, breathable clothing," says Chacon.

Switch out your pants: Sometimes sweat is unavoidable — like during a hard workout or on the hottest day of summer. During times you know you'll perspire a lot, change out of your sweaty clothes as soon as possible, says Chacon. This can prevent bacteria from popping up and infecting your pores."

Give your butt a skin care routine: A good skin care routine can help prevent acne on your face, and it can do the same for your butt. "Incorporate exfoliating and antibacterial skincare products into your routine," says Chacon, who suggests using these things weekly when you don't have a breakout.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. Dr. Yoram Harth is a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of MDalgorithms.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two board-certified dermatologists.

