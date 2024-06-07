Acne can pop up in places other than your face, including your chest, back and butt. If you struggle with body acne, your current body wash may be exacerbating the issue. That’s why it’s important to look for blemish-fighting ingredients, even in your everyday cleanser, according to Dr. Teresa Song, a board-certified dermatologist.

To help you find the best acne body wash, I spoke with Song and three other board-certified dermatologists about what to keep in mind when shopping for one, plus other ways to treat body acne.

How I picked the best acne body washes

When shopping for a body wash that targets acne, consider these factors:

Ingredients : Look for one with proactive and reactive ingredients, including benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and sulfur, says Dr. Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist and CEO of Salmalita Cosmetics. More on these ingredients and others below.

: Look for one with proactive and reactive ingredients, including benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and sulfur, says Dr. Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist and CEO of Salmalita Cosmetics. More on these ingredients and others below. Consistency: Gels, lightweight creams or foaming textures are best because they’re typically noncomedogenic and help active ingredients to quickly absorb into the skin, according to Song. If you live in a drier climate, however, consider an option with a creamy texture since some acne-fighting ingredients can also be drying, says Ibrahim.

Gels, lightweight creams or foaming textures are best because they’re typically noncomedogenic and help active ingredients to quickly absorb into the skin, according to Song. If you live in a drier climate, however, consider an option with a creamy texture since some acne-fighting ingredients can also be drying, says Ibrahim. Noncomedogenic: Prioritize body washes with “noncomedogenic” on their labels, which means they’re less likely to clog your pores.

Prioritize body washes with “noncomedogenic” on their labels, which means they’re less likely to clog your pores. Price: Unlike other skin care products, like serums or essences, which can be pricey, body washes are typically inexpensive. My list has options as low as $9 and as high as $45.

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The best acne body washes of 2026

Best overall

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kiran Mian recommends this cleanser for acne-prone and oily skin. At 10%, it contains the highest strength of benzoyl peroxide in an OTC product, says Ibrahim. The high percentage makes it an extremely effective option that also helps with inflammatory acne, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano.

Aside from its main ingredient, it also has a gentle, non-stripping texture that makes it ideal for use on the face and body, according to Ibrahim. However, if you’re not looking for a maximum-strength option or have sensitive skin, consider using the PanOxyl 4% Benzoyl Peroxide Wash, says Turegano.

Best for mild acne

This is a great option for those who can’t tolerate benzoyl peroxide, have mild acne or want to work on post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, says Turegano. This wash has glycolic and salicylic acids to help unclog pores, keep skin smooth, and fade post-inflammatory marks, she says.

Best hydrating body wash

“As someone prone to body acne and who sweats a lot in the summer, this body wash makes me feel amazing after a long day at work,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. “It helps to clean out my pores but doesn’t leave me red afterwards, which I appreciate since I have sensitive skin. I noticed less pimples on my arms and chest after a few weeks of regular use and the pump on the bottle is so ergonomic.” This body wash is ideal for sensitive and dry skin, and has salicylic acid paired with hydrating glycerin, says Song. The fragrance-free option has a gel-like consistency that becomes a silky lather. After applying it, leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off completely, according to the brand.

Best for active lifestyles

This fragrance-free and hypoallergenic body wash has low levels of sodium hypochlorite, which reduces all microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and yeast, according to Song. It’s also great for all skin types, including those with eczema-prone skin, she says.

Best scented

This exfoliating and soothing body wash has a 4.5-star average rating from over 300 reviews at Kosas and is suitable for daily use for all skin types, according to the brand. Reviewers say this helps combat acne breakouts and leaves skin feeling smooth and soft, plus it has subtle notes of jasmine, rose, orange flowers and sandalwood. If you prefer a different scent, this body wash is also available in Juicy Clean, which has notes of orange and vanilla.

Best bar soap

Song recommends this bar soap because of its main ingredient, sulfur. “Sulfur is an effective acne-fighting ingredient suitable for sensitive skin prone to redness, including rosacea,” she says.

Best for hyperpigmentation

One of Mian’s favorite acne body washes is this one from Necessaire. Aside from acne-fighting ingredients, it also has ingredients like niacinamide to help reduce discoloration, according to the brand.

Best exfoliating

This body wash is a great option because salicylic acid exfoliates the skin, while other ingredients, including ceramides, strengthen the skin barrier, according to Mian. This counteracts the drying and stingy feeling one might get with using salicylic acid on its own, says Ibrahim.

Best budget pick

This sudsy body wash has plant-based cleansers to give your skin a deep clean without leaving it feeling dry and tight, according to the brand. Reviewers say that this option from Dove helps with their mild to moderate acne, and rather than other body washes, this one has left their skin the most hydrated. They also say the fresh and herbal scent can linger on their skin for hours but doesn’t have an overwhelming quality. This wash has a 4.6 star rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

Best anti-inflammatory

This product contains a key acne-fighting ingredient known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, says Song. It comes in a gentle cream formulation available in two different concentrations: 10% for oily skin and 4% for sensitive skin, she says.

Best with retinol

Retinol isn’t just an expert-recommended ingredient for your face — you can also use it in your body care routine to smooth out your skin. This Olay body wash is a favorite of Alabi, who has keratosis pilaris. “I was worried that it would dry my skin out since retinol can be harsh the first couple weeks, but this soap is actually moisturizing and made my skin so much smoother, especially my legs,” she says. The formula has vitamin B3 to moisturize your skin, too, according to the brand.

Best for uneven texture

Prequel’s cleanser, made for both your face and body, removes excess oil and helps repair your skin barrier using ingredients like glycerin and salicylic acid. “As someone with back acne, after using this cleanser for a couple of weeks, I noticed a clear difference. My breakouts were less frequent and my skin feels softer and smoother,” says former NBC Select editorial intern Andriana Kourkoumelis.

Best for hard-to-treat acne

This body wash from Neutrogena has salicylic acid to treat acne and gluconolactone to gently exfoliate skin. The combination of these ingredients can help resolve white heads, blackheads and even cystic acne, according to the brand. The formula is fragrance-free and can be used daily.

Best for irritation

Medicube Red Body Wash $ 19.80 $ 21.80 Amazon Now 9% off What to know Consistency: gel | Key ingredient: niacinamide, salicylic acid | Noncomedogenic: yes | Fragrance-free: no (natural scent from essential oils) What we like Free of common allergens

Hydrating Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Sometimes acne-fighting ingredients can irritate your skin. This body wash aims to both treat breakouts while also soothing your skin. It has salicylic acid to do the former and niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help address any potential irritation.

How to shop for an acne-fighting body wash

Dermatologists recommend considering factors like consistency and whether or not a product is noncomedogenic. It should also be free of common irritants like fragrance. However, the most important thing to note when shopping for an acne body wash are its active ingredients Here is what you should look for:

Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is a smaller molecule of beta hydroxy acid. This goes down into your pores and cleans out debris, making sure your pores are not clogged, says Mian.

Salicylic acid is a smaller molecule of beta hydroxy acid. This goes down into your pores and cleans out debris, making sure your pores are not clogged, says Mian. Retinoids: Like salicylic acid, retinoids can help balance oil production and clear clogged pores, according to Turegano.

Like salicylic acid, retinoids can help balance oil production and clear clogged pores, according to Turegano. Alpha hydroxy acids: Regular exfoliation can help prevent dead skin cells from building up, says Turegano. Lactic acid and glycolic acid are alpha hydroxy acids that work at the surface level of the skin, clearing away dead skin cells so they don’t block your pores, says Mian.

Regular exfoliation can help prevent dead skin cells from building up, says Turegano. Lactic acid and glycolic acid are alpha hydroxy acids that work at the surface level of the skin, clearing away dead skin cells so they don’t block your pores, says Mian. Sulfur: This is a tried-and-true anti-acne ingredient, says Ibrahim. It helps exfoliate the skin and remove excess oil.

This is a tried-and-true anti-acne ingredient, says Ibrahim. It helps exfoliate the skin and remove excess oil. Niacinamide: This gentle ingredient can improve tone and texture, and decrease oil production, says Mian.

This gentle ingredient can improve tone and texture, and decrease oil production, says Mian. Hypochlorous acid: Bacteria called Cutibacterium acnes, or C. acnes, can multiply and cause inflammatory breakouts. Products with hypochlorous acid can help reduce this bacterial growth, which often leads to acne, says Turegano.

Bacteria called Cutibacterium acnes, or C. acnes, can multiply and cause inflammatory breakouts. Products with hypochlorous acid can help reduce this bacterial growth, which often leads to acne, says Turegano. Benzoyl peroxide: This ingredient is bactericidal, meaning it decreases bacterial count in the skin, which helps decrease inflammation, according to Mian. Like hypochlorous acid, products with this can reduce bacteria linked to acne, says Turegano.

Although these formulas will include most ingredients, they may vary in concentration. Opt for lower concentrations (for example, benzoyl peroxide between 2-5%) to avoid excessive irritation, which can lead to worsening of acne and rashes, says Song.

Frequently asked questions What causes body acne? You might be experiencing body acne for a few reasons, whether it’s a consistent, ongoing issue or breakouts here and there. Below, Turegano and Mian break down a few different causes: Overproduction. Oil overproduced by our sebaceous glands can often get trapped in our pores and serve as food for bacteria. According to Mian, this causes a cascade of inflammation, pus buildup, and even scarring once the lesions heal.

Oil overproduced by our sebaceous glands can often get trapped in our pores and serve as food for bacteria. According to Mian, this causes a cascade of inflammation, pus buildup, and even scarring once the lesions heal. Hormonal fluctuations. This can often drive an increase in oil production. Since these fluctuations can cause our oil glands to go into overdrive, pores can clog and lead to breakouts, says Turegano. This fluctuation can occur during puberty, menstruation, and even in conditions like PCOS, says Mian.

This can often drive an increase in oil production. Since these fluctuations can cause our oil glands to go into overdrive, pores can clog and lead to breakouts, says Turegano. This fluctuation can occur during puberty, menstruation, and even in conditions like PCOS, says Mian. Increased skin cell cohesiveness means our skin cells are sticking together more than they should, which, according to Turegano, can also clog pores .

. Bacterial proliferation. Specifically, Cutibacterium acnes, or C. acnes, can multiply and cause inflammatory breakouts. Inflammation is another factor that leads to breakouts, says Turegano.

Specifically, Cutibacterium acnes, or C. acnes, can multiply and cause inflammatory breakouts. Inflammation is another factor that leads to breakouts, says Turegano. Lifestyle factors. Lifestyle factors can contribute to the different aspects of body acne. For example, diet can impact acne since sugar and dairy can trigger inflammation in the skin, says Mian. When it comes to more specific triggers for body acne over face acne, common lifestyle triggers can include spending a lot of time working out or being outdoors, which causes you to sweat excessively, according to Turegano.

Lifestyle factors can contribute to the different aspects of body acne. For example, diet can impact acne since sugar and dairy can trigger inflammation in the skin, says Mian. When it comes to more specific triggers for body acne over face acne, common lifestyle triggers can include spending a lot of time working out or being outdoors, which causes you to sweat excessively, according to Turegano. Clothing. Tight-fitting workout clothes can also contribute to body acne by trapping sweat close to the body and not allowing pores to breathe, so Turegano says loose-fitting clothing can also help alleviate body acne.

Tight-fitting workout clothes can also contribute to body acne by trapping sweat close to the body and not allowing pores to breathe, so Turegano says loose-fitting clothing can also help alleviate body acne. Shampoo. According to Turegano, some shampoos have pore-clogging ingredients that trap the back skin, leading to breakouts. Why is it important to specifically use an acne body wash? Body washes designed for acne have specific ingredients to address the body acne better than a generic body wash. Acne on the body, such as the back or butt, can be stubborn or severe, so making sure to choose a body wash with these acne-fighting ingredients is key for best results, says Turegano. How often should you wash your body if you have acne-prone skin? If you have acne-prone skin, consider using an acne body wash daily, according to Mian. If your skin is getting too dry from the active ingredients, you can decrease the frequency to every other day. She says the time of year may also impact this, as active body washes are better tolerated in the summer than in the winter due to increased humidity in the air and less chance of dryness leading to irritation. What is the best shower routine when dealing with body acne? Use lukewarm water, apply acne body wash (while avoiding sensitive locations), and leave it on for 1-2 minutes to increase contact time, then wash off with lukewarm water, says Song. If you’re using a body wash with benzoyl peroxide, consider leaving it on for five minutes if possible, says Turegano. While it may seem intuitive to use a loofah or body scrubber to "scrub" the skin clean, those actually contribute to further irritation, according to Mian. Instead, use your fingertips to wash the body, which is the most gentle and effective option. Soft washcloths can be used, but things like this are a nidus for bacteria and often make the issue worse, she says. Also, silicone bristle brushes are more hygienic than regular bristles or loofah sponges, according to Turegano. After showering, pat your skin dry and gently with a clean towel, says Mian. Then apply either a clindamycin body lotion or a body lotion with exfoliating acids, like salicylic or glycolic acid, she says. “I like Remedy Science for Body Bumps, as it has a blend of active ingredients that can help treat body acne and lighten marks from acne.” If you are working out but don’t have time to shower immediately afterward, Turegano suggests carrying salicylic acid wipes with you and using them right after exercising. What are other ways to combat body acne? Other ways to treat body acne include adding skin care products with acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid. These ingredients can be found in sprays, gels, lotions and other formulations of your choosing. Incorporating an over-the-counter retinoid like adapalene gel can help address and prevent acne on the face and body by improving skin cell turnover and removing dead skin from your pores. Using a hypochlorous acid spray is also a great way to address acne on the body because it’s antibacterial. Salicylic acid spray or salicylic acid wipes are another great option for oil control and comedonal acne. It’s also important to note what may trigger your acne. To combat body acne, you may want to avoid tight-fitting clothing if possible or wear breathable fabrics, like cotton and linen, says Ibrahim. Also, shower immediately after sweating or working out, he says. Also, consider addressing diet and lifestyle factors, according to our experts.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter who reported on a range of beauty topics, like exfoliating products and retinol alternatives. For this piece, she interviewed four dermatologists and researched many acne body washes on the market.

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