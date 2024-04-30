How to get rid of back acne, according to dermatologists

Acne happens — and not just on your face. Blemishes can pop up almost anywhere on your body. One of the more common spots? Your back. “Just like facial acne, it can manifest in various forms, such as blackheads, whiteheads and pimples,” says Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida

This type of acne, commonly called “bacne,” can be particularly frustrating when the weather is warm because it can make you self-conscious in a bathing suit or tank top. Treating it can also be tricky because it’s in a hard-to-reach area. To help you best address breakouts on your back, we spoke to dermatologists and asked them how to get rid of bacne — plus how to prevent it in the first place.

What is bacne?

Simply put, bacne is acne that occurs on your back. “It’s common amongst both males and females,” says Dr. Yoram Harth, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of MDalgorithms. “Individuals with a predisposition to facial acne are more likely to experience bacne.” Chacon points out that those with oily skin or who sweat excessively may also be more likely to develop it.

Certain lifestyle habits can also increase the prevalence of bacne. “People who frequently wear tight, non-breathable clothing or carry heavy backpacks are also more prone due to increased friction and sweat on the back area,” says Chacon, who notes that not cleansing the skin on your back can cause blemishes. The good news is that bacne can be treated with the right skincare regimen and products, says Harth.

How we picked the best bacne treatments

To help you find the right treatment for your bacne, we asked experts what to look for in acne-fighting products. Here’s what they suggest paying close attention to:

Product type: Two types of products come in handy when tackling bacne. “You’ll want to cleanse with a medicated body wash to diminish bacteria in the area,” says Chacon. Then, a topical treatment (often referred to as a spot treatment) can be used to target specific blemishes.

Intended use: While there are tons of acne products on the market made for your face, pay close attention to things created specifically for bacne or, at least, for your body, says Chacon. This is especially true for cleansers. Face washes for acne-prone skin may be more gentle, as the skin on your face tends to be more sensitive. The skin on your back can usually take a bit more, so body washes for acne tend to be stronger.

The best bacne treatments of 2024

Below, we rounded up acne-fighting body washes and treatments to help you eliminate bacne. These were either recommended by experts, are favorites of NBC Select staffers or are highly rated.

This cleanser was named a top option for those with oily skin on our list of best body washes. It contains salicylic acid, which can exfoliate and unclog pores, says Chacon. Since salicylic acid can be drying (which can, in turn, trigger oil glands to go into overdrive), the formula also has glycerin to moisturize skin, according to the brand.

An NBC Select Wellness Award winner, this body wash contains 2% salicylic acid. While removing bacteria and unclogging pores, the formula is also hydrating with ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, according to the brand. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin uses this body wash after sweaty workouts to help prevent breakouts. “This is a great option for those who struggle with body acne and also have sensitive skin,” she says. “It’s extremely gentle and non-irritating and leaves my skin feeling soft and clean.”

This body wash has a 4.5-star average rating from over 7,520 reviews on Amazon and contains encapsulated salicylic acid. Encapsa-what? It means the salicylic acid doesn’t hit your skin all at once but rather slowly penetrates for a more gentle approach, according to the brand. Because of this, it is less drying on your skin. The formula also contains glycerin to help hydrate and is fragrance-free, which tends to be better for sensitive skin.

Another option that made our list of the best body washes for acne-prone skin, this formula contains salicylic acid to help unclog pores and ceramides to restore hydration, according to the brand. It also contains hyaluronic acid, another ingredient known for its moisturizing properties. CeraVe recommends gently massaging it into your skin in a circular motion using a washcloth or shower loofah.

This spray may come in hand if you have a constellation of pimples on your back. The bottle shoots out a fine mist of a salicylic mixture, which can be good for a hard-to-reach area like your back — just aim in the general direction and spritz. The leave-on exfoliant is gentle enough for daily use and works by exfoliating the skin to unclog pores, according to the brand. This spray has a 4.4-star average rating from over 8,110 reviews on Amazon.

This acne treatment is an NBC Select staff favorite and won a 2023 Wellness Award and is a good option if you need to spot-treat breakouts on your back. Malin uses this OTC retinoid gel for her hormonal and cystic acne. “It helped reduce my acne in a few days when I used it as a spot treatment, which, as a high schooler, was perfect because it made me less insecure about my skin,” she says. The formula contains 0.1% adapalene, which regulates cell turnover to prevent pores from getting clogged.

Meet my go-to spot treatment — I have used it on breakouts all over my body, including my back, and I love how quickly it works. It contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, which stops the growth of the bacteria that causes acne and reduces redness quickly, according to the brand. It also dries clear, so no one can tell you are wearing anything if you need to leave the house with it on.

How to prevent bacne

Once you get your back acne under control, your goal should be to try and prevent it from popping up again. These habits can help prevent bacne, according to our experts:

Continue using a medicated body wash: Even after your bacne has subsided, you can keep using a body wash for acne, says Chacon. This will help keep your pores unclogged and bacteria from congregating on your back.

Shower after your workout: Hanging out in your sweaty gym clothes can introduce acne-causing bacteria to your back. "After sweating, shower as soon as possible to prevent sweat and oil from clogging pores," says Chacon.

Hanging out in your sweaty gym clothes can introduce acne-causing bacteria to your back. “After sweating, shower as soon as possible to prevent sweat and oil from clogging pores,” says Chacon. Wash sheets frequently: Bacteria and dead skin cells can accumulate on your sheets. If you are a back sleeper, washing your sheets regularly is especially important. Aim for once a week.

Bacteria and dead skin cells can accumulate on your sheets. If you are a back sleeper, washing your sheets regularly is especially important. Aim for once a week. Skip dirty towels: Similarly to your sheets, make sure you dry off with a clean towel after taking a shower or bath—otherwise, you may be transferring bacteria to your skin. Damp towels are particularly prone to growing bacteria. Make sure you hang your towel to dry completely in a well-ventilated room after every shower.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida. Dr. Yoram Harth is a board-certified dermatologist and medical director of MDalgorithms.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two board-certified dermatologists.

