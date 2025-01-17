If you missed out on tech deals during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Best Buy’s 4-Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to cash in on some heavily discounted tech. The retailer’s discounting Apple products, including its iPad, MacBook Air, AirPods Max and more, as well as televisions, headphones, speakers, and vacuums from Dyson or Shark.

Below, you will find some of the deals I think are most worth it. Not all colorways for individual products are discounted, and availability may change throughout the sale.

If I was in the market for a new laptop, I would pick up this MacBook Air in an instant. It’s a great laptop for travelers and students looking for a compact, lightweight computer to put in their backpack. This model gets up to 18 hours of battery life and has improved performance over previous models because of Apple’s M3 chip and 16GB of memory (up from 8GB).

Save $200 on this 75-inch Samsung TV. It has a large display, with 4K resolution and a bright LED screen — even if you won’t get the advanced picture enhancements of Samsung’s high-end OLED and QLED TVs. It still has deep contrast and Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which allows you to stream all of your favorite shows on apps like Netflix, Apple TV and more.

These wireless Beats headphones are both sweat- and water-resistant, and they have up to nine hours of listening time on a full charge, according to the brand. It also charges quickly — five minutes of charging will give you an hour and a half of playback when your battery is low. Even though Beats is owned by Apple, the device is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

“These have the strongest noise-canceling feature out of the many headphones I’ve tested,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “I gravitate towards this headset when I want to focus in the office — chatter around my desk becomes barely audible, even with the volume level low.” The battery life lasts up to 24 hours and it can connect to two devices via Bluetooth. It’s also incredibly lightweight and easy to wear for multiple hours while traveling or during daily commutes.

This Marshall Bluetooth speaker has an audio profile that delivers clear, balanced audio across genres. I’ve had mine for about two or three years and it fits comfortably in my bags and has withstood any unfortunate drops. It can also handle the heavy bass of more electronic music or buzzy synths in alternative rock well. Like other great speakers on the market, it’s compact, portable and dust- and water-resistant, but it stands out in the battery department: it has up to 30 hours or more of battery life.

The 10th generation iPad is a go-to tablet for multiple members of the NBC Select team. NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez uses his iPad as a travel companion, watching movies and TV shows on flights. The 10th generation iPad improves on the previous model in nearly every way, it has a: larger detailed screen, higher megapixel camera, dual stereo speakers and a faster internal chip.

The TCL Q5 series TV has a 4K resolution, a bright LED panel and four HDMI slots, according to the brand. It comes with the Fire TV OS, which means you can stream all of your favorite shows on apps like Netflix, Hulu and more. It’s currently $200 off.

Jbl’s wireless earbuds have good sound quality, active noise cancelation, ambient awareness and up to 40 hours of battery life, according to the brand. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, according to the brand, compatible with the Jbl app and you can use them to make calls in addition to listening to music and podcasts.

