Prime Big Deal Days is on its second and final day, offering discounts on a range of tech items from top brands during the 48-hour sale, exclusive to Prime members. However, it's also the last day for Best Buy’s flash sale. During the sale event, the retailer is offering deals on televisions, gaming consoles, desktop monitors and much more. You can also find deals on kitchen and home appliances at Best Buy and Amazon.

As a commerce editor for NBC Select, I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best deals during Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off, and at its lowest price in at least three months.

I’ll frequently update this list throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

Highly rated Best Buy 2024 flash sale deals

4.3-star average rating from 717 reviews at Best Buy

The JBL Tune Earbuds have a noise-canceling feature, making them perfect for moments when you want to focus on your music, podcast, or audiobook without being distracted by outside sounds. They fit securely in the ear and are great for runs and fast-paced workouts at the gym and beyond.

4.8-star average rating from 382 reviews at Best Buy

The Garmin Fenix 7X is a solar-powered smartwatch with tracking features for sleep, walking speed, blood oxygen level and heart rate. It’s water resistant up to 328 feet and has up to 28 days worth of battery life, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 5,897 reviews at Best Buy

At just over 7 inches in height, the iPad Mini is the perfect size for taking with you on your commute to work, during short weekend trips and even for long-haul flights. You can use it to read ebooks, watch movies and TV shows, play games and use some of the same apps you have on your smartphone.

4.8-star average rating from 2,028 reviews at Best Buy

This gaming monitor from Samsung is great if you enjoy displaying your game on a large scale to enhance your entertainment experience. While it functions horizontally, you can also turn it vertically for a more unique experience.

4.5-star average rating from 164 reviews at Best Buy

The Asus Chromebook laptop is a portable lightweight option you can take to work, school or on trips. It has a built-in camera and microphone for online meetings, wireless connectivity and Google apps already installed, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 100 reviews at Best Buy

The Therabody Wave Roller is a foam roller and massage gun combined. It has a textured outer layer that helps relax the body and has five speed settings so you can find a vibration level that works for body based on where you are in your recovery routine.

4.6-star average rating from 4,699 reviews at Best Buy

These versatile earbuds are perfect for listening to music, podcasts and audiobooks during workouts. You can also use them to answer and make calls and even use voice commands and functions, thanks to the built-in microphone.

4.7-star average rating from 14,904 reviews at Best Buy

The Apple AirPods Max are one of the best options for over-ear headphones. NBC Select associate reporter Bianca Alvarez uses them to listen to music when she wants to focus on work. They have noise-cancellation, Bluetooth, a padded ear cover and an adjustable headband, so you can make sure they fit perfectly.

4.2-star average rating from 387 reviews at Best Buy

This soundbar and the included speaker and subwoofer make your home entertainment system interactive and memorable. Each piece helps make the sound from your favorite television shows and movies incredibly detailed. The bar connects via Bluetooth and you can even mount it on the wall to make more space around the television.

4.5-star average rating from 346 reviews at Best Buy

I’ve used the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds for everyday activities and for workouts, and they have some of the best active-noise canceling of many earbuds I’ve tried. They fit comfortably and securely in my ears and I didn’t worry about them falling out when I was moving.

4.7-star average rating from 736 reviews on Amazon

This large monitor is ideal for displaying everything on your laptop at a more visible scale. This means you can use detail-focused programs such as Adobe Creative Suite without having to zoom in or look super closely. It also has USB outlets in the back for connecting other devices.

4.6-star average rating from 1,150 reviews at Best buy

4.8-star average rating from 2,681 reviews at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo is a great place to start if you’re looking to start using Bluetooth voice assistants. You can use it to play music from different platforms, make calls, ask Amazon Alexa questions and make requests and you can connect to an Amazon Fire TV to enhance your home theater.

4.8-star average rating from 526 reviews at Best Buy

With the Samsung Galaxy tablet, you can use a large range of apps, the S pen to draw and use the circle-to-search function, edit photos, make and receive calls and watch Samsung TV Plus. It’s also small enough to keep in a case, small backpack or purse.

4.8-star average rating from 1,124 reviews at Best Buy

The curve of the Alienware gaming monitor makes your gaming experience even more entertaining. Thanks to the QD-OLED resolution of the screen, the monitor delivers a vibrant and high-definition display so every detail is easy to see.

4.5-star average rating from 1,853 reviews at Best Buy

JBL makes some of the best earbuds out there, and this wireless soundbar from the brand helps enhance the sound of your at-home entertainment system. It’s compatible with Apple AirPlay, connects to Bluetooth devices and is designed to make your on-screen shows sound and feel more cinematic, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 1,140 reviews at Best Buy

This outdoor security camera system includes three separate cameras, which you can install in several areas around the house. It connects to its companion app, so you can monitor everything remotely via your phone. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can connect it to devices such as the Echo.

4.3-star average rating from 10,034 reviews on Amazon

Beats makes some of the most popular earbuds and headphones and these wireless earbuds deliver great sound quality without the awkwardness of cord headphones. The earbuds fit securely in your ear as you walk or run, and they have a built-in speaker.

4.8-star average rating from 426 reviews at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Show 8 has spatial audio, an 8-inch touchscreen display, video calling and streaming. And of course, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can control other smart devices throughout your home.

4.1-star average rating from 112 reviews at Best Buy

While it looks similar to a traditional light switch, the Tapo smart light switch has voice capabilities that let you control it with smart home devices, an auto timer so you can schedule it to turn off when you’re away. You don’t need to use special light bulbs to use it, plus you can connect it with apps such as Google Home and Alexa.

4.8-star average rating from 3,347 reviews on Best Buy

This lightweight Bluetooth speaker is powerful and can be used for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It also has an IPX7 rating, which means it can be submerged in water for one and a half hours without damage.

4.5-star average rating from 7,177 reviews on Best Buy

The Beats Fit Pro made our list of best fitness earbuds thanks to their wing-tip design, which creates a secure fit that never faltered during runs, bike rides or gym activity. Unlike full ear-hook earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro case is small enough to fit comfortably in most pockets.

More deals from Best Buy’s flash sale

Here are the best sales from Best Buy’s flash sale to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best deals from Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months. All the products I recommend are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales from Best Buy. To round up the best discounts on tech during Best Buy’s flash sale and Prime Big Deal Days, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

