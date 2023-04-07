When it comes to working out, listening to music, a podcast or even an audiobook can make your time fly by much faster. Of course, that means you’ll need a pair of headphones — but not just any pair will do. Wireless earbuds, as opposed to over-ear models, will allow you the freedom to move about much more easily.

We’ve already written a guide to the best wireless earbuds for everyday activity. But choosing the best wireless workout earbuds call for a different set of requirements, with various other features taking priority. To find the very best earbuds for your fitness pursuits, we tried dozens of earbuds at the gym, on outdoor runs more.

Our top picks

How we picked the best workout earbuds

We tried dozens of top-rated wireless earbuds while working out. We placed special emphasis on the following qualities:

Comfort : We looked for earbuds that were comfortable for hours at a time, did not fall out while exercising and included different sized eartips for a more customized fit.

Usability : Earbuds with easy-to-use controls — even when wearing gloves or with sweaty hands — were given special consideration.

Battery life : We picked earbuds that lasted well beyond our workout, and could charge quickly.

Price: We believe all of our picks are a good value for what they offer.

When possible, multiple Select team members tried each earbud to provide as many perspectives as possible.

After a lot of sweat and achy muscles, our top picks largely came from best-selling brands like Beats, Jabra and Apple.

Best overall: Beats Fit Pro

Pros: Great fit, easy button controls

Cons: Case could be improved

The Beats Fit Pro have been my go-to workout earbuds for years. Even after trying out dozens of competitors, they still remain my favorite. The fit is a big reason why — the small, built-in wing-tips create a secure fit without making the headphones too bulky. Both earbuds have a physical button to control media, which made them easy to use, even when I was wearing gloves. In my experience, they pair easily with iOS devices and offer a similar experience on Android through the Beats mobile app.

Noise cancellation: Yes | Transparency: Yes | Battery life: Rated up to 6 hours (ANC on) | Wireless Charging: No | Water resistance: IPX4 | Bluetooth Multipoint: No | Works best with: Android, iOS | Ear tips: Silicone (S, M, L)

Best budget: Jabra Elite 3

Pros: Great value, very water resistant

Cons: No automated noise cancellation

The Jabra Elite 3 give you all of the basics you need in a pair of workout earbuds for less than $100. They are comfortable in-ear, did not fall out during our workouts, have easy-to-use button controls, and sound great. They do not have automated noise canceling, but, as a result, have better battery life. In our experience, the Elite 3 worked well on both iOS and Android devices via the Jabra mobile app.

Noise cancellation: No | Transparency: Yes | Battery life: Rated up to 7 hours | Wireless Charging: No | Water resistance: IP55 | Bluetooth Multipoint: No | Works best with: Android, iOS | Ear tips: Silicone (S, M, L)

Pros: Versatile, excellent noise canceling and transparency

Cons: Expensive, not for Android devices

Multiple members of the Select team love Apple’s AirPods Pro for working out and everyday life. Despite their unique shape, they remained comfortable and secure in our ears during workouts, including outdoor runs and indoor treadmill routines.

The entire Select team noted their excellent sound quality and noise canceling. Chatter and music at the gym faded instantly with noise cancellation turned on. Outside, I could still hear my surroundings very clearly using transparency mode. These second generation models include multiple ear tips — essential for getting an ideal fit.

Noise cancellation: Yes | Transparency: Yes | Battery life: Rated up to 6 hours (ANC on) | Wireless Charging: Yes | Water resistance: IPX4 | Bluetooth Multipoint: No | Works best with: iOS, macOS | Ear tips: Silicone (XS, S, M, L included)

Most secure fit: JBL Endurance Peak 3

Pros: Ear hook design, waterproof

Cons: Huge case, no automated noise cancellation

If you are looking for the most secure fit possible for high-intensity activity, JBL’s Endurance Peak 3 are a good option. They feature a large ear hook design that fits around the backs of your ears, leading to the most secure fit of any of our picks. This does make their case much larger and less pocketable than other options.

The Endurance Peak 3 are dust resistant and waterproof with an impressive IP68 rating. The brand says that you can wear them while swimming, and while we didn’t get a chance to try that, we did submerge them in water: they worked just fine afterwards.

Noise cancellation: No | Transparency: Yes | Battery life: Rated up to 10 hours | Wireless Charging: No | Water resistance: IP68 | Bluetooth Multipoint: No | Works best with: Android, iOS | Ear tips: Silicone (S, M, L)

Best cheap earbuds: JLab Go Air Sport

Pros: Extremely affordable, secure fit

Cons: So-so sound quality

For only $30, I was surprised by the quality and usability of JLab’s Go Air Sport earbuds, especially for outdoor running. They feature a large ear hook design that wraps around the back of your ears, leading to a very secure fit. While they do not feature any noise canceling or transparency, I found the fit to be close enough to hear music comfortably, but not so isolating that I couldn’t safely hear traffic or other runners.

Noise cancellation: No | Transparency: No | Battery life: Rated up to 8 hours | Wireless Charging: No | Water resistance: IP55 | Bluetooth Multipoint: No | Works best with: Android, iOS | Ear tips: Silicone (S, M, L)

How to shop for workout earbuds

There are dozens of excellent wireless earbuds fit for everyday use. But not all of these top-picks make for ideal workout earbuds. When shopping for a pair of earbuds with fitness in mind, pay special attention to the following:

Ear tip fit

Having the right fit is crucial for workout earbuds — you don’t want them falling out during exercise. All of our recommended earbuds come with multiple ear tips. We recommend trying a few ear tips sizes and seeing which fits your ear best. In our experience, the most secure fit for intense physical activity comes from earbuds with wingtips or ear hooks.

Water and dust resistance

Water and dust resistance is denoted by an earbuds IP (ingress protection) rating. IP ratings contain two numbers, for example, IP55. The first digit represents intrusion protection against dust and debris. The second digit denotes water resistance.

For workout earbuds, having a water resistance rating of at least four is useful for protection against sweat and rain. Earbuds meant for fresh water sports should be fully waterproof, with a rating of at least eight.

Automated noise canceling and transparency

Noise cancelation and transparency modes are both very useful features in any kind of earbuds, including earbuds for working out. Noise canceling can block outside noise, like a noisy gym. Transparency mode lets in sound and is a useful safety feature for outdoor fitness activities like running, where you may want to hear nearby traffic or pedestrian noise. Both noise canceling and transparency modes can increase the overall price of earbuds, however.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at Select, and has covered consumer tech for over three years. For this piece, he tried over a dozen top-rated wireless earbuds for a wide variety of fitness activities. He also spoke with other members of the Select team about their experience with the same earbuds from Jabra, Apple, and more.

