11 bestselling car accessories on Amazon to shop right now

If you sometimes feel like you live in your car, you’re not alone. According to car insurance comparison site The Zebra, Americans drive an average of 14,263 miles every year. So it’s only logical that you would want to make your car as functional and comfortable as possible.

SKIP AHEAD Bestselling car accessories | Bestselling car accessories for kids

These days, you don’t have to look far for cool car accessories. Amazon features gadgets that hold your food, organize your stuff, catch your change, keep you safe, warm you up and more. We’ve sorted through hundreds of items to find bestsellers that will keep you happy and carefree on the open road, including organizers that slip over your headrest, memory foam seat cushions and food trays that insert into your cup holders.

Bestselling car accessories in 2023

Below is a list of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon we think you should know about. These top-rated items will enhance your driving experience, whether on a short trek or a weeklong road trip, and keep you organized and comfortable as you take to the open road. We also included a section of some of the bestselling car accessories to make car rides more fun or safe for kids as well.

4.4-star average rating from nearly 90,000 Amazon reviews

This gel memory foam cushion is ergonomically designed to relieve pressure on your tailbone, says the brand. It has a machine-washable velour cover and a non-slip rubber bottom, so you don’t have to worry about sliding on leather seats. It also has a built-in handle for easy transport.

4.1-star average rating from more than 2,700 Amazon reviews

We’ve all had to eat our lunch or dinner in the car at one time or another. With this tray, you no longer have to juggle a sandwich on your lap. The universal mount slips into most cup holders that are between 3 inches and 4.1 inches wide and has rubber mounts to avoid scratching. The tray’s surface area is 9 inches wide and has a place to lay your smartphone. It also swivels 360 degrees so you can share meals with your passenger.

4.6-star average rating from more than 56,000 Amazon reviews

As seen on Shark Tank, the Drop Stop Gap Filler fits snugly between the front seat and the console to catch anything that may fall, such as smartphones, change, credit cards and snacks. These gap fillers come two in a pack – one for the driver and one for the passenger – and adjust to most size vehicles.

4.0-star average rating from more than 1,500 Amazon reviews

With this gap-filler organizer, you go one step further: It is similarly designed to sit within the gap between the front seats and the console but will also hold all your necessities, such as your sunglasses, credit cards, smartphone and wallet. It is designed to fit most cars, and the adhesive-backed foam pads keep the fillers securely in place.

4.5-star average rating from more than 5,400 Amazon reviews

If your car is older than 2001, this Bluetooth Aux receiver will be a game changer. Compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers, the Aux receiver enables you to play music or make and receive calls hands-free without a wired connection. It can also connect two devices at the same time. The built-in battery lasts for 16 hours when fully charged, says the brand.

4.4-star average rating from more than 124,000 Amazon reviews

This universal smartphone car mount is engineered to let you quickly lock and release smartphones with an easy one-handed motion, says the brand. It fits both standard and large smartphones and has a telescopic arm that pivots 260 degrees.

4.6-star average rating from more than 63,000 Amazon reviews

This trash can will keep your car free of clutter and comes in eight colors, including black, dark grey camouflage, green, and camouflage blue. It has a 2-gallon capacity and comes with 10 trash bags. Its lid has an elastic opening and can be fastened close so trash remains out of sight. Fasteners on the bottom keep the bin from moving around.

Best car accessories for kids in 2023

4.5-star average rating from more than 8,400 Amazon reviews

This backseat organizer has nine pockets to fit bottles, tablets and other essentials so stuff stays organized. The organizer is easy to install, and Its straps are adjustable and reinforced with buckles, says the brand.

4.3-star average rating from more than 160,000 reviews

Skip the high cost of built-in entertainment systems and mount your tablet to this headrest holder. No tools are required; just twist the knobs to attach and detach the mount. According to the brand, the mount is designed to keep tablets stable and big and little passengers entertained.

4.7-star average rating from more than 25,000 reviews

Infants need to be buckled in facing the rear, which means your eyes can’t be on them if you are driving or sitting in the front seat. With the Shynerk car seat mirror, you can keep your baby in sight. It straps to the backseat headrest of most cars, trucks and SUVs and has an extra-wide viewing angle and a 360 rotation. It’s made of shatterproof acrylic glass and safety-certified and crash tested, says the brand.

4.5-star average rating from more than 2,200 reviews

The High Road CarHop keeps trip essentials all in one place for easy access. Part cooler part organizer, the CarHop has an insulted interior with a movable divider so you can store both food and other items. It also has cup holders and pockets, and its side and top panels keep the organizer open and upright. A seatbelt strap secures it to the seat, and its booster-seat height makes it reachable for kids of all ages.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.