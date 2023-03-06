People love their pets. According to the American Pet Products Association, 70% of households — about 90.5 million homes — own a pet, spending just over $109.6 billion in 2022 feeding and caring for them and increasing 6.2% year over year through 2027. We’re not just talking about cats and dogs but reptiles, birds, horses, fish and other animals.

SKIP AHEAD Top-rated pet gadgets for dogs | Top-rated pet gadgets for cats | Top-rated grooming products for cats and dogs |Top-rated clothing and fashion for cats and dogs | Top-rated pet gadgets for other small animals

Not surprisingly, pet ownership has surged since the onset of the pandemic, and with that, the increase in all sorts of newly designed gadgets and accessories to keep up with owner demand. To help you find the best products to keep your pets entertained and well cared for, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the bestselling pet products on Amazon you can shop right now.

Bestselling pet products and accessories on Amazon in 2023With so many companies continuously introducing new products to entertain, improve pet health, make pets more comfortable and pet ownership a little bit easier, especially for working parents, it’s tough to find the very best ones to suit your needs. Below is a roundup of some of the very best, including some of the top-rated smart gadgets, which is one of the hottest trends, says market research firm TechnNavio.

Top-rated products for dogs

4.0-star average rating from over 6,000 Amazon reviews

The Hyper Pet Ball Launcher is a great way to play fetch with your dog. To play, load the tennis balls, adjust the distance and pull the trigger. Balls can be picked up hands-free; Just place the barrel over the ball and push it down to pick it up.

4.5-star average rating from nearly 33,000 Amazon reviews

If you want to know what your dog (or cat) is doing while you’re out, this 1080-pixel full HD camera with night vision will give you a 160-degree wide-angle view, says the brand. A two-way audio and barking alert sensor monitors their barking and sends you push notifications so you can talk to them via the app. If you download the free Furbo IOS/Android app, you have the freedom to toss your dog a treat remotely.

4.4-star average rating from over 56,000 Amazon reviews

This handy tool is great after muddy walks on trails or in the park and before you head back home in the car. The MudBuster comes in sizes for small, medium and large dogs and comes in eight colors. To remove dirt and mud from your dog’s paws, add water, insert their paws one at a time, twist the bottle and dab the paw dry. The silicone bristles help remove dirt and mud from your dog's paws and keep the mess inside the MudBuster, says the brand.

4.6-star average rating from over 89,000 Amazon reviews

This retractable dog leash received high ratings from pet owners for its ergonomic handle and secure locking mechanism. It comes in seven colors and three sizes – small (for dogs under 35 pounds), medium (for dogs under 55 pounds) and large (for dogs under 110 pounds).

4.6-star average rating from over 10,000 Amazon reviews

If your dog (or cat) needs a little warmth, place this pet warmer inside their dog bed. Once plugged in, dual thermostats regulate the temperature at a very low wattage, says the brand. When not in use, it stays in eco-mode, keeping the surface temperature of your pet's bed 12 degrees to 15 degrees above ambient air temperature. When your pet lies on the bed, the warmer automatically adjusts to 102°F, says K&H.

4.4-star average rating from nearly 100,000 Amazon reviews

The Dog Brick interactive puzzle has obstacles and combinations of steps to help keep your dog focused and mentally stimulated while they search for the hidden treats inside.Hide three treats at a time. The Nina Ottosson Dog Brick puzzle is BPA, PVC and phthalate-free.

Top-rated products for cats

4.4-star average rating from nearly 5,000 Amazon reviews

With this automatic feeder, you can feed your cat from anywhere via your smartphone. According to the brand, you can schedule up to 15 meals in dry 5g portions. You can also record a message and play it as each meal dispenses to comfort your pet. The cat feeder can be plugged in or run on battery in case of a power outage.

4.1-star average rating from over 4,700 Amazon reviews

This interactive toy has colorful feathers that pop up out of the top and sides of seven holes to keep your cat entertained. When it senses your cat approaching, it automatically starts popping up its feathers in and out. After 5 minutes it automatically shuts off if it detects no play action. It runs on a rechargeable battery that can last seven days if your cat plays about 30 minutes a day.

4.1-star average rating from over 4,000 Amazon reviews

This automatic moving ball brings out your cat’s hunting instincts and love for pouncing and chasing. It comes with a feather and a tiny mouse that you can tie to the ball, making your cat chase it as it moves around. It runs on a rechargeable battery and also has multicolored LED lights so your cat can play in the dark.

4.8-star average rating from over 21,000 Amazon reviews

This rainbow-colored ribbon attracts your cat’s attention and gives them exercise as you wave the wand. The rainbow fleece is non-toxic, so it’s safe for your pet, says the brand.

Top-rated grooming products for cats and dogs

4.6-star average rating from over 41,000 Amazon reviews

This brush comes with two sides, one for tackling stubborn mats and one for thinning and de-shedding. According to the brand, it’s designed with fine, rounded teeth that let you easily and safely remove mats, tangles, knots and loose hair without irritating or scratching your pet. It has a non-slip handle and comes in seven colors, including purple, turquoise, pink and black.

4.4-star average rating from over 60,000 Amazon reviews

These nail clippers have an ergonomically designed non-slip handle, stainless-steel blades to prevent rusting, and a child safety lock. Its safety-stop blade reduces the risk of cutting nails too short, says the brand. There’s also a storage space in the handle that contains a nail file. Pet owners gave these nail clippers high marks on Amazon for ease of use.

4.2-star average rating from over 30,000 Amazon reviews

This pet hair glove can be used on wet or dry hair to brush away mats, light tangles and loose undercoats. According to the brand, it works well for dogs and cats with short, medium, curly or long coats and can be used daily or during bath time for a deeper clean. It fits most pet wonders, says Delomo, due to its adjustable wrist strap. It’s also machine washable.

Top-rated clothing and fashion for cats and dogs

4.3-star average rating from over 16,000 Amazon reviews

The Thundershirt applies gentle, constant pressure to your dog’s torso, like a comforting hug to help them feel calmer if they have separation anxiety or get nervous during thunderstorms, fireworks, when traveling or any other anxiety-inducing circumstance. It ranges in size from XXS to XXL.

4.1-star average rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon reviews

For dogs who love the outdoors, these shatter and windproof sunglasses shield your dog’s eyes from wind and debris and provide 100% UV protection, says the brand. Its frame is soft, and the adjustable strap adapts to pets of all sizes. It also has a chin strap to reduce the risk of glasses falling off.

4.0-star average rating from over 25,000 Amazon reviews

The QUMY dog shoes have an antislip sole to provide stability and traction and protection from the elements, such as sharp thorns and hot pavement. They come in six colors, including leopard, red, blue, black, pink and purple. Pet owners give these dog shoes high marks for their durability and water resistance.

4.4-star average rating from over 6,700 Amazon reviews

This reversible, reflective dog coat has a soft fleece lining and is completely weatherproof to keep your dog warm and cozy during the chilly months, says the brand. It ranges in size from XS to XXXL and comes in a variety of colors, including tie-dye.

4.3-star average rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon reviews

The MIGOHI dog coat is another wardrobe element that is receiving high marks from pet owners, for its softness, warmth and ability to resist water. It has a zipper opening to access your dog's collar & harness. It comes in six colors, including brown, red, purple and navy and fits dogs from XS to XXXL.

Top-rated products for small pets

4.2-star average rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon reviews

This hamster bed has a polyester fleece filling and looks like lamb fur to provide a soft, cozy place for your pet. Its cover is reversible and machine washable. TRIXIE also makes cuddly beds for guinea pigs and rabbits.

4.3-star average rating from over 29,000 Amazon reviews

This portable transparent playpen offers play and exercise for hedgehogs, guinea pigs, hamsters, chinchillas, rabbits and more outside of their smaller, caged environment. It pops open in seconds and lays flat for easy storage, says the brand. It comes in 6 colors, including pink, orange, blue and red.

4.4-star average rating from over 11,000 Amazon reviews

This water bottle is leak-free and ideal for smaller pets, like hamsters, hedgehogs, sugar gliders and mice. It’s BPA-free and holds about 11 ounces of water.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.