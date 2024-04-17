We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

Stocking your bathroom with a fresh set of high quality bath towels is a great way to make your setup feel complete. In addition to a cozy bathrobe, a fast-absorbing bath mat and a towel warmer, a stack of soft, high-GSM towels is the key to a relaxing nighttime routine. That said, there’s a lot to know about GSM in towels and why it matters when shopping for your kitchen, bathroom or next beach trip.

To learn more about GSM in towels and to get insight on how to look for luxury options that are fit for everyday use, we spoke with textile production experts, including a professor of textile development, and the head of product at a luxury bedding and bath company.

What is GSM in towels?

GSM stands for “grams per square meter.” It’s a unit of measurement that refers to how different types of textiles, such as bedding and towels, are produced. “It provides a weight value for any given textile and helps in determining the overall heft of a product made with textiles,” says Christian Darby, head of product at bedding and home brand Cozy Earth. In other words, the GSM of a towel, in addition to other factors, indicates its weight, softness and overall quality. The GSM of towels typically ranges from 300 to 900.

Does a higher GSM mean a higher quality towel?

To an extent, yes. The GSM of a towel can be a good indicator of the overall quality of a towel, though there are other characteristics to keep in mind, according to Darby, “Fiber content of the yarn, amount of twist in the yarn as well as density of the weave are just a few additional factors that determine how a towel feels and how well it dries,” says Darby. That said, towels with a high GSM (600 and above), are typically super soft to the touch, highly absorbent and quick-drying.

Additionally, towel size determines a product’s GSM. This means that a towel that is large in size — which will yield a high GSM — but is made from a low thread count, for example, may not be the most luxurious.

What is a good GSM in towels?

Darby recommends looking for bath towels with a GSM of anywhere between 600 and 800. That’s because the higher the GSM, the more effective its absorbent and moisture-wicking properties are in the long run. “You need enough yarn in the weave to do what we all want a towel to do — [which is] dry,” says Darby.

The best bathroom towels

In addition to GSM, our experts recommend looking for towels made from high-quality cotton rather than ones made from polyester, since it’s not as absorbent. “Cotton is a natural fiber with the highest percentage of cellulose, which makes it very absorbent and comfortable,” says Preeti Arya, assistant professor of textile development and market at the Fashion Institute of Technology. When shopping, you can find different varieties of cotton towels, such as Turkish, Supima and Egyptian cotton.

All of the towels in this list are cotton and have a GSM of 600 or higher, which aligns with our experts’ recommendations.

What’s the difference between GSM and thread count?

On a technical level, GSM refers to the weight of a towel based on how it’s woven. Thread count, however, is the compactness or openness of the weave, according to Arya. “If the weave is compact then the fabric or thread count will be higher, which is an indicator of the durability of the towel,” she says. The two measurements are related in the sense that a higher thread count can lead to a higher GSM, according to Arya.

How to shop for towels using GSM

In general, a high GSM often indicates a towel that is more absorbent and softer than one with a lower GSM. Below, we break down what characteristics you can expect from a towel based on the GSM range it falls in. The GSM of a towel is often listed in the product description. Keep this information in mind when shopping.

300-400 GSM: These are lightweight towels that are usually very thin and not too soft. You’ll also find that low GSM towels do not dry particularly fast and do not hold up as well after washes. That said, these tend to be cheaper than towels with higher GSM.

These are lightweight towels that are usually very thin and not too soft. You’ll also find that low GSM towels do not dry particularly fast and do not hold up as well after washes. That said, these tend to be cheaper than towels with higher GSM. 400-600 GSM: These are towels with a medium weight and level of absorbency, plushness and abrasion resistance. They are generally more expensive than towels with a GSM between 300-400, but typically less expensive than towels with a GSM above 600. This is a good place to start when looking for a high quality towel with a luxurious feel that is also affordable for a range of budgets.

These are towels with a medium weight and level of absorbency, plushness and abrasion resistance. They are generally more expensive than towels with a GSM between 300-400, but typically less expensive than towels with a GSM above 600. This is a good place to start when looking for a high quality towel with a luxurious feel that is also affordable for a range of budgets. 600-900 GSM: These are heavyweight towels that are considered the most luxurious and plush of all the different ranges of GSM in towels. High GSM towels are soft, highly absorbent and typically dry quickly. These types of towels are usually the most expensive variety you’ll find on the market.

Additionally, Arya recommends buying 100% cotton terry towels with a high GSM that are also woven with a loop design and ring-spun yarn. Terry material is generally prized for its high absorbency, according to Arya. “Since the yarns in the uncut pile of the terry towels have low twist and greater surface area, they absorb well,” she says.

