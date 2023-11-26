Cyber Monday officially starts tomorrow, but retailers are already offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services.

To help you make the most of the sale event, we compiled the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals actually worth buying. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days, and we also put together a list of Black Friday bestsellers so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for.

Best Cyber Monday deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including the NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 154,226 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s AirTag helps you keep track of your keys, bag, wallet and more once you connect it to the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. It’s built-in battery lasts for over a year, according to the brand, and you can pair it with a compatible keychain.

4.6-star average rating from 7,719 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These smart plugs let you control fans, lamps, air purifiers and other devices from your phone via a companion app, or using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The plugs come in a pack of two. They’re compact enough to add two to one outlet or make use of the second plug.

4.7-star average rating from 35,877 reviews on Amazon

Hydrate lips overnight with Laneige’s lip mask, a product many NBC Select staffers use and love. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, as well as vitamin C.

4.8-star average rating from 16,275 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Whether you need to power up kids’ toys or small appliances, having extra batteries on hand is always a good idea. This pack comes with 32 AAA batteries. Energizer’s 32-pack of AA batteries are on sale too.

4.8-star average rating from 110,838 reviews on Amazon

This straw-like tool gets rid of bacteria, parasites, microplastics and dirt in water to make it safe to drink, according to the brand. It’s useful to take on hikes or while camping as it can clean up to 1,000 gallons of water.

4.3-star average rating from 90,352 reviews on Amazon

This tool takes the top off of cans for you with the click of a button. It’s battery-operated and cleanly cuts around the side of a can’s lid, leaving smooth edges behind.

4.4-star average rating from 266,390 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This mini indoor security camera helps you keep an eye on your home. It livestreams footage to a companion app that also sends you motion detection alerts. The camera also lets you hear and speak to pets or people.

4.6-star average rating from 82,066 reviews on Amazon

Crest’s at-home teeth whitening kit comes with 44 whitening strips, which is enough for 22 treatments. Standard treatments are 45 minutes long, unless you use the included express whitening strips, which are one-hour treatments.

4.6-star average rating from 59,461 reviews on Amazon

This face serum from Cosrx — one of our favorite Korean skin care brands — contains 96.3% snail mucin. The ingredient repairs, moisturizes and soothes skin, making it ideal for those who struggle with acne, dark spots and dry patches, according to the brand. The serum comes in a pump bottle and has a lightweight texture.

4.5-star average rating from 15,555 reviews on Amazon

Warm up your home, office or another location with this space heater, which is lightweight and portable so you can easily move it around. Its temperature is adjustable from 5 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can choose from high or low heating modes, plus oscillation.

4.3-star average rating from 95,153 reviews on Amazon

Never worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door again with this device. Once you pair it with a companion app, you can open and close the door from anywhere, as well as create schedules for it and give entry access to others.

4.6-star average rating from 2,576 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Amazon Prime member exclusive deal

Fullstar’s vegetable chopper comes with six interchangeable stainless steel blades to help you dice, slice, grate, shred and julienne ingredients. Its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container.

4.6-star average rating from 15,554 reviews on Amazon

This phone holder attaches to a plane’s tray table, as well as desks, treadmills and more for hands-free use. It’s compatible with most phone models, according to the brand, and it rotates vertically and horizontally. You can also tilt it to adjust the viewing angle.

4.6-star average rating from 54,458 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Prime member exclusive deal

Replace your disposable paper towels with these machine-washable reusable cloths, which are made from a plant-based sponge microfiber material. They’re safe for various surfaces including marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood and come in a pack of 10.

4.7-star average rating from 20,870 reviews on Amazon

Keep skin soft and moisturized by applying this fragrance-free body lotion, which comes in a pack of two. It’s made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and has a lightweight, gel-like feel, so it absorbs into the skin quickly and won’t leave behind a greasy residue, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 11,467 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Prime member exclusive deal

Each of the TSA-approved silicone squeezy bottles that come in this pack of four holds three ounces of liquid. The bottles are some of our favorite travel accessories and have wide openings, which makes filling them easy, plus leak-resistant caps.

Best Cyber Monday electronics deals

4.3-star average rating from 1,765 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — has a built-in lightning connector you plug directly into your phone. The connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the charger comes with a USB-C cable to repower it once it runs out of battery. You can also purchase the portable charger with a foldable USB-C connector.

4.5-star average rating from 7,172 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Kasa’s smart bulbs — which come in a pack of four — connect to a companion app and are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them using your phone or voice commands. The bulbs’ color, temperature and brightness are adjustable, and you can set lighting timers and schedules.

4.5-star average rating from 2,724 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

After plugging this Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E if you own a compatible router.

4.7-star average rating from 2,800 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Multiple NBC Select staff members use these AirPods daily. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as come with a charging case and ear tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. The wireless earbuds — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 3,906 reviews on Amazon

Tile’s Sticker is a tracking device that has an adhesive back so you can stick it to a keychain, glasses case, remote or the interior of a bag. The water-resistant Tile connects to a companion app that shows you its most recent location, and you can use the app to ring the device if it’s within Bluetooth range. The Tile also helps you find your phone — if you press the button on the Tile, it makes your phone ring.

4.8-star average rating from 5,206 reviews on Amazon

Typically, a Nintendo Switch is $299, but you can currently get this limited-edition bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the Nintendo Switch system (featuring red and blue Joy-Con controllers), an instant download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a redemption code for a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.

4.7-star average rating from 18,080 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Echo Pop is a mini Bluetooth speaker that’s equipped with Amazon Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to play songs, tell you the temperature, set timers and more. It also acts as a smart home hub — you can use it to control smart plugs or lights via voice commands once paired.

Best Cyber Monday health and beauty deals

4.4-star average rating from 3,597 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

These star-shaped hydrocolloid pimple patches help absorb fluid, reduce inflammation and shrink blemishes while you wear them, according to the brand. This pack comes with 32 patches and a refillable compact to store them in.

4.5-star average rating from 489 reviews on Amazon

It Cosmetics’ eye cream is made with a variety of peptides to reduce the look of dark circles, smooth crow’s feet and restore skin elasticity, according to the brand. You can use it in the morning and at night, and it has a creamy balm texture.

4.6-star average rating from 81,770 reviews on Amazon

AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit helps you learn about your family history, including geographical origins and potential relatives. It comes with the materials needed to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results online in six to eight weeks.

Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

4.7-star average rating from 2,796 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The 16-ounce dishwasher-safe Rambler is one of our favorite travel mugs. It’s made from stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum seal insulation to keep hot or cold drinks at your desired temperature for hours.

4.5-star average rating from 2,705 reviews on Amazon

Despite only being 15% off, this is one of best Ninja Creami discounts we’ve seen all year, and the product constantly goes out of stock, so now is a great time to buy. The ice cream maker is one of our favorites for creating frozen treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. It’s also designed with a mix-ins setting, which helps you evenly disperse sprinkles, chocolate chips and more throughout the dessert.

Best Cyber Monday home deals

4.5-star average rating from 1,450 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio sleeps on Blissy’s silk pillowcase every night. It’s made from 100% mulberry silk, a material that’s gentle on skin and hair, plus helps keep you cool throughout the night, according to the brand. The pillowcase has a zipper closure and comes in standard, queen and king sizes.

4.6-star average rating from 8,991 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Blueair makes some of our favorite air purifiers, and this model is designed to clean spaces up to 526 square feet, like bedrooms or offices. Its HEPASilent dual filtration system gets rid of pet dander, pollen and dust, while its charcoal filter traps odors. The air purifier has a built-in air quality indicator and you can choose from three fan speeds.

4.3-star average rating from 999 reviews at Nordstrom

This porcelain diffuser is a favorite among NBC Select editors. It has a sleek shape and stone-like finish, plus it doubles as a humidifier in rooms up to 500 square feet. The diffuser offers multiple light settings, like dim and flickering candlelight, and has two timer settings. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio likes to use it with pure eucalyptus oil to help her sleep.

Best Cyber Monday pet supplies deals

4.8-star average rating from 55,583 reviews on Amazon

My cat begs for these treats daily, as do many other Select staffers’ furry friends. They have a soft interior and crunchy exterior. The treats — a Select Pet Awards winner — come in flavors like chicken, tuna and catnip.

4.7-star average rating from 24 reviews on Amazon (new release)

Lowest price ever

This new pet camera sits on a base that rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to keep an eye on your cat or dog via a companion app no matter where they are in a room. The device tilts so you can view areas from different angles, and it offers two-way audio to hear and speak to pets.

Best Cyber Monday fitness deals

4.3-star average rating from 1,069 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Gaiam’s pack of three 12-by-2-inch plastic resistance bands come in light, medium and heavy resistances. They’re compact and foldable, making them easy to travel with and take to the gym or store at home.

4-star average rating from 2,374 reviews at Zappos

The Hoka Rincon 3 is a lightweight walking and running sneaker available in medium and wide widths. Its mesh construction makes the shoe breathable, and its sole’s rocker shape makes for smooth heel-to-toe transitions, according to the brand. The sneaker comes in men’s and women’s sizes, including half sizes.

Best Cyber Monday sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Best Cyber Monday tech sales

Jabra: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers and more Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more Lenovo: Up to 76% off laptops, desktops, PC accessories and more Dell: Up to $600 off computers and accessories GameStop: Up to 50% off games, consoles and accessories sitewide Bose: Up to 50% off headphones, speakers and more Aura: Up to $40 off select digital frames

Best Cyber Monday apparel and shoe sales

Best Cyber Monday health and beauty sales

Best Cyber Monday home sales

Best Cyber Monday furniture sales

Article: Up to 30% off select furniture and home decor Outer: 30% off products sitewide through Dec. 5 Burrow: Up to $1,500 off furniture sitewide with code BF2023 Castlery: Up to $600 off furniture and home decor sitewide Albany Park: Up to 40% off select furniture sitewide

Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales

Best Cyber Monday food and beverage sales

Best early Cyber Monday travel and luggage sales

Best Cyber Monday pet supplies sales

Petco: Up to 50% off pet essentials online and in stores Chewy: Up to 50% off pet essentials Petsmart: Up to 50% off dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile and small pet supplies through Nov. 26 Wild One: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Jinx: 30% off sitewide with code BARKFRIDAY Tuft+Paw: 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3 Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF25 Roverlund: 30% off all carryalls, pet totes, dog beds, crates, pet clothes and pet accessories through Nov. 27 Maev: 25% off sitewide for new customers through Nov. 27 with code BEEFUP25

Frequently asked questions When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 27. Will there still be sales after Cyber Monday? Yes, there will still be sales after Cyber Monday. However, the strongest deals usually end once Cyber Monday is over, so don't wait to make purchases. Can you return Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases? Most retailers don’t have specific Black Friday and Cyber Monday return policies, so yes, you can return purchases, unless otherwise noted. Before checking out, be sure to familiarize yourself with a retailer’s return policies, including exceptions for certain types of products or adjusted timelines. For example, some retailers extend their return windows for purchases bought around the holiday season.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

