How Black Friday became Black November

Lines wrapped around department stores, violent fights over products and crowds so large they came pouring out of retailers’ front doors all used to be par for the course on Black Friday, remembers Barbara Kahn, a professor of marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. But over the years, what used to define Black Friday — sprinting into stores before sunrise to shop deals that lasted 24 hours only — has changed significantly.

Ever since they’ve had to compete with Cyber Monday’s offerings, Black Friday deals have become available earlier, stuck around for longer periods of time and increasingly moved online, Kahn said. Instead of having to wait until Black Friday — or go to stores — shoppers could now take advantage of deals during Black November, the broader term experts use to describe the month-long promotions leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Black Friday used to be a trigger for people to go to the store,” Kahn said. “But as it’s morphed into a general promotional season, Black Friday itself lost its magic — its sense of urgency.”

Black Friday, the shopping holiday that takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving, falls on Friday, Nov. 25 this year. Since it's quickly approaching (and some retailers have already started hosting early sales) we spoke to experts about the history behind the shopping holiday and charted how it’s changed over the years. Experts also discussed what to expect during the 2022 holiday shopping season and what we learned from years past.

Looking back on Black Fridays of years past

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic forced retailers to rethink Black Friday sales, there were signs the shopping holiday’s identity was changing. In 2019, Black Friday topped Cyber Monday as the busiest day for online shopping for the first time ever, according to the National Retail Federation — Black Friday saw 93.2 million shoppers compared with 83.3 million on Cyber Monday. And circumstances in 2020 only further pushed shoppers towards buying online during Black Friday, as well as making purchases earlier in the season.

To prevent the large crowds they usually hope to see at stores in 2020, many retailers closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day — when many people begin shopping for doorbuster deals — for the first time in years, like Walmart, Best Buy and Target. And although retailers’ storefronts were open on Black Friday, in-store shopping dropped 37% year-over-year, and 44% more shoppers bought online only in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the NRF’s surveys.

To reinvent their typical Black Friday offerings in 2020, retailers pushed online shopping and transformed their typical days-long sales into months-long savings events. For example, Walmart introduced Black Friday Deals for Days and Target hosted a series of Black Friday sales, both of which took place throughout November. These efforts worked in retailers’ favor. NRF data showed that for the first time ever, the number of online Black Friday shoppers passed the 100 million mark in 2020, up 8% from 2019. Black Friday 2020 was also the second largest online spending day in U.S. history after Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics.

In 2021, we saw similar Black Friday trends compared to the year prior. Black Friday surpassed Cyber Monday in terms of total online shoppers once again — 88 million people shopped online on Black Friday compared to 77 million on Cyber Monday, according to the NRF. (Although people have continued to spend more on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday in recent years, according to Adobe.) These numbers are down slightly compared to 2020, as are total estimated Black Friday sales — Black Friday sales totaled $8.9 billion in 2021 compared to $9 billion in 2020, according to Adobe.

Black Friday 2021 marked the first time ever that growth reversed itself year-over-year, which experts said may be because shoppers bought products during early sales instead of over Thanksgiving weekend — NRF data shows that 49% of shoppers said they took advantage of early sales before Thanksgiving, almost matching the 52% of shoppers who said the same thing in 2020. And while in-store shopping saw a slight resurgence last year, retailers like Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Bed Bath & Beyond and more continued to shut their doors on Thanksgiving, with some even making the change permanent.