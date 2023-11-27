Cyber Monday is here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories like beauty, Apple tech, streaming subscriptions and more. Experts told us that the strongest deals worth shopping end tonight, so you have less than 24 hours to take advantage of sales before they're over.
To help you make the most of Cyber Monday 2023, we compiled the best sales from retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities while they're still live, and we also put together a list of Black Friday bestsellers so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for.
Best Cyber Monday deals 2023
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including the NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Apple AirTag
4.7-star average rating from 154,226 reviews on Amazon
Apple’s AirTag helps you keep track of your keys, bag, wallet and more once you connect it to the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad. It’s built-in battery lasts for over a year, according to the brand, and you can pair it with a compatible keychain.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A
4.6-star average rating from 7,719 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These smart plugs let you control fans, lamps, air purifiers and other devices from your phone via a companion app, or using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The plugs come in a pack of two. They’re compact enough to add two to one outlet or make use of the second plug.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
4.7-star average rating from 35,877 reviews on Amazon
Hydrate lips overnight with Laneige’s lip mask, a product many NBC Select staffers use and love. It’s formulated with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, as well as vitamin C.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
4.6-star average rating from 99,183 reviews on Amazon
Crest’s at-home teeth whitening kit comes with 44 whitening strips, which is enough for 22 treatments. Standard treatments are 45 minutes long unless you use the included express whitening strips, which are one-hour treatments.
Fullstar Compact Vegetable Chopper
4.6-star average rating from 2,359 reviews on Amazon
Fullstar’s vegetable chopper comes with six interchangeable stainless steel blades to help you dice, slice, grate, shred and julienne ingredients. Its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container.
Energizer Alkaline Power AAA Batteries
4.8-star average rating from 16,275 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Whether you need to power up kids’ toys or small appliances, having extra batteries on hand is always a good idea. This pack comes with 32 AAA batteries. Energizer’s 32-pack of AA batteries are on sale too.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
4.8-star average rating from 110,838 reviews on Amazon
This straw-like tool gets rid of bacteria, parasites, microplastics and dirt in water to make it safe to drink, according to the brand. It’s useful to take on hikes or while camping as it can clean up to 1,000 gallons of water.
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener
4.3-star average rating from 90,352 reviews on Amazon
This tool takes the top off of cans for you with the click of a button. It’s battery-operated and cleanly cuts around the side of a can’s lid, leaving smooth edges behind.
Perilogics Universal In Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount
4.6-star average rating from 15,554 reviews on Amazon
This phone holder attaches to a plane’s tray table, as well as desks, treadmills and more for hands-free use. It’s compatible with most phone models, according to the brand, and it rotates vertically and horizontally. You can also tilt it to adjust the viewing angle.
Blink Mini
4.4-star average rating from 266,390 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
This mini indoor security camera helps you keep an eye on your home. It livestreams footage to a companion app that also sends you motion detection alerts. The camera also lets you hear and speak to pets or people.
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
4.6-star average rating from 59,461 reviews on Amazon
This face serum from Cosrx — one of our favorite Korean skin care brands — contains 96.3% snail mucin. The ingredient repairs, moisturizes and soothes skin, making it ideal for those who struggle with acne, dark spots and dry patches, according to the brand. The serum comes in a pump bottle and has a lightweight texture.
Pelonis PHTA1ABB Portable Space Heater
4.5-star average rating from 15,555 reviews on Amazon
Warm up your home, office or another location with this space heater, which is lightweight and portable so you can easily move it around. Its temperature is adjustable from 5 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can choose from high or low heating modes, plus oscillation.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced
4.5-star average rating from 195,420 reviews on Amazon
Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides powder is designed to support skin, hair, nail, bone and joint health, according to the brand, and can be mixed it into hot or cold beverages. It comes with a measuring scoop, and each serving has 20 grams of collagen peptides, plus vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Speak with your doctor before taking any vitamin or supplement.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
4.3-star average rating from 95,153 reviews on Amazon
Never worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door again with this device. Once you pair it with a companion app, you can open and close the door from anywhere, as well as create schedules for it and give entry access to others.
Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths
4.6-star average rating from 54,458 reviews on Amazon
Replace your disposable paper towels with these machine-washable reusable cloths, which are made from a plant-based sponge microfiber material. They’re safe for various surfaces including marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood and come in a pack of 10.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer
4.7-star average rating from 20,870 reviews on Amazon
Keep skin soft and moisturized by applying this fragrance-free body lotion, which comes in a pack of two. It’s made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and has a lightweight, gel-like feel, so it absorbs into the skin quickly and won’t leave behind a greasy residue, according to the brand.
Gemice Travel Bottles
4.5-star average rating from 11,467 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Prime member exclusive deal
Each of the TSA-approved silicone squeezy bottles that come in this pack of four holds three ounces of liquid. The bottles are some of our favorite travel accessories and have wide openings, which makes filling them easy, plus leak-resistant caps.
Best Cyber Monday electronics deals
Anker Nano Power Bank
4.3-star average rating from 1,765 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — has a built-in lightning connector you plug directly into your phone. The connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the charger comes with a USB-C cable to repower it once it runs out of battery. You can also purchase the portable charger with a foldable USB-C connector.
Kasa A19 Smart Bulbs
4.5-star average rating from 7,172 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Kasa’s smart bulbs — which come in a pack of four — connect to a companion app and are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them using your phone or voice commands. The bulbs’ color, temperature and brightness are adjustable, and you can set lighting timers and schedules.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
4.5-star average rating from 2,724 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
After plugging this Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E if you own a compatible router.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
4.7-star average rating from 2,800 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Multiple NBC Select staff members use these AirPods daily. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as come with a charging case and ear tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. The wireless earbuds — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand.
Tile Sticker
4.2-star average rating from 3,906 reviews on Amazon
Tile’s Sticker is a tracking device that has an adhesive back so you can stick it to a keychain, glasses case, remote or the interior of a bag. The water-resistant Tile connects to a companion app that shows you its most recent location, and you can use the app to ring the device if it’s within Bluetooth range. The Tile also helps you find your phone — if you press the button on the Tile, it makes your phone ring.
Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
4.8-star average rating from 5,206 reviews on Amazon
Typically, a Nintendo Switch is $299, but you can currently get this limited-edition bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the Nintendo Switch system (featuring red and blue Joy-Con controllers), an instant download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a redemption code for a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.
Amazon Echo Pop
4.7-star average rating from 18,080 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Echo Pop is a mini Bluetooth speaker that’s equipped with Amazon Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to play songs, tell you the temperature, set timers and more. It also acts as a smart home hub — you can use it to control smart plugs or lights via voice commands once paired.
Ring Video Doorbell
4.6-star average rating from 179,007 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Monitor your home with this video doorbell, which live streams footage to your phone via a companion app. You can hear and speak to visitors thanks to two-way audio, plus get motion detection alerts. The doorbell has a built-in rechargeable battery, or you can connect it to existing doorbell wiring.
Best Cyber Monday health and beauty deals
It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream
4.5-star average rating from 489 reviews on Amazon
It Cosmetics’ eye cream is made with a variety of peptides to reduce the look of dark circles, smooth crow’s feet and restore skin elasticity, according to the brand. You can use it in the morning and at night, and it has a creamy balm texture.
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit
4.6-star average rating from 81,770 reviews on Amazon
AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit helps you learn about your family history, including geographical origins and potential relatives. It comes with the materials needed to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results online in six to eight weeks.
Best Cyber Monday kitchen deals
Yeti Rambler
4.7-star average rating from 2,796 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The 16-ounce dishwasher-safe Rambler is one of our favorite travel mugs. It’s made from stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum seal insulation to keep hot or cold drinks at your desired temperature for hours.
Ninja Creami NC299AMZ Ice Cream Maker
4.5-star average rating from 2,705 reviews on Amazon
Despite only being 15% off, this is one of best Ninja Creami discounts we’ve seen all year, and the product constantly goes out of stock, so now is a great time to buy. The ice cream maker is one of our favorites for creating frozen treats like ice cream, frozen yogurt and sorbet. It’s also designed with a mix-ins setting, which helps you evenly disperse sprinkles, chocolate chips and more throughout the dessert.
Best Cyber Monday home deals
Blissy Silk Pillowcase
4.5-star average rating from 1,450 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio sleeps on Blissy’s silk pillowcase every night. It’s made from 100% mulberry silk, a material that’s gentle on skin and hair, plus helps keep you cool throughout the night, according to the brand. The pillowcase has a zipper closure and comes in standard, queen and king sizes.
Blueair 411a Max Air Purifier
4.6-star average rating from 8,991 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Blueair makes some of our favorite air purifiers, and this model is designed to clean spaces up to 526 square feet, like bedrooms or offices. Its HEPASilent dual filtration system gets rid of pet dander, pollen and dust, while its charcoal filter traps odors. The air purifier has a built-in air quality indicator and you can choose from three fan speeds.
Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Diffuser
4.3-star average rating from 999 reviews at Nordstrom
This porcelain diffuser is a favorite among NBC Select editors. It has a sleek shape and stone-like finish, plus it doubles as a humidifier in rooms up to 500 square feet. The diffuser offers multiple light settings, like dim and flickering candlelight, and has two timer settings. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio likes to use it with pure eucalyptus oil to help her sleep.
Best Cyber Monday pet supplies deals
Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats
4.8-star average rating from 55,583 reviews on Amazon
My cat begs for these treats daily, as do many other Select staffers’ furry friends. They have a soft interior and crunchy exterior. The treats — a Select Pet Awards winner — come in flavors like chicken, tuna and catnip.
Petcube Cam 360
4.7-star average rating from 24 reviews on Amazon (new release)
Lowest price ever
This new pet camera sits on a base that rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to keep an eye on your cat or dog via a companion app no matter where they are in a room. The device tilts so you can view areas from different angles, and it offers two-way audio to hear and speak to pets.
Best Cyber Monday sales 2023
Here are the best Cyber Monday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.
- Amazon: Up to 80% off select products sitewide
- Walmart: Up to 70% off products across categories online and in stores
- Target: Up to 50% off products across categories online and in stores. Target is also offering its Holiday Price Match Guarantee — the retailer will match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that time frame.
- Nordstrom: Up to 60% off clothing, shoes and accessories, home and kitchen products, beauty and more
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more, plus exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off apparel and shoes, makeup and jewelry, toys, home and kitchen products and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off home, kitchen and outdoor products
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Saks Off Fifth: Up 80% off clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off during the Saks Designer Sale
- Macy’s: Up to 75% off apparel, shoes, accessories, designer fashion, home goods and more
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off furniture, bedding, homeware, kitchen tools and more
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off select products sitewide, plus free shipping
- Crate & Kids: Up to 50% off select products sitewide, plus free shipping
- REI: Select deals for all shoppers sitewide, plus members get an extra 25% off one REI Outlet item with code CYBER23 through Nov. 27
Best Cyber Monday tech sales
- Jabra: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers and more
- Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more
- Lenovo: Up to 76% off laptops, desktops, PC accessories and more
- Dell: Up to $600 off computers and accessories
- GameStop: Up to 50% off games, consoles and accessories sitewide
- Aura: Up to $40 off select digital frames
- OtterBox: 25% off sitewide
- Sonix: Up to 40% off tech cases and accessories
- PopSockets: 25% off sitewide
- Sony: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers, tech accessories and more
Best Cyber Monday apparel and shoe sales
- Lululemon: Up to 70% off men’s and women’s fitness apparel and accessories
- Athleta: Up to 30% off select fitness apparel and accessories sitewide
- Nordstrom Rack: Up to 75% clothing, shoes and accessories
- Alo Yoga: Up to 30% off sitewide and up to 70% off sale styles
- Outdoor Voices: Up to 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY2023
- Skims: Up to 50% off loungewear, shapewear, intimates and more sitewide
- Reformation: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Figs: Up to 30% off scrubs and other apparel
- Zappos: Up to 50% off shoes, bags, clothing and more
- DSW: Up to 25% off select men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes
- Gap: Up to 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories sitewide
- Knix: Up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off clearance with code CM20
- Good American: 30% off select styles through Nov. 30
- H&M: Up to 60% off select styles sitewide
- Under Armour: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Reebok: Up to 65% off select products sitewide through Nov. 20
- Girlfriend Collective: Up to 35% off sitewide and up to 60% off sale styles
- Sunglass Hut: Up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off custom products
- Puma: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Studs: 30% off sitewide
- Pistola: 30% off sitewide
- Birthdate: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Terez: 40% off site wide through Nov. 27 with code THANKS23
- Bauble Bar: 30% off sitewide and 20% off custom pieces
- Cosabella: 30% off sitewide
- Foot Locker: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Baggu: 20% off sitewide
- Birdy Grey: Up to 75% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- New Balance: 25% off almost everything and up to 40% off select products
- Brooks: Up to 40% off sneakers and running gear sitewide
- Cole Haan: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Nike: Up to 60% off select styles through Nov. 27
- Blundstone: Up to $55 off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Aerie: 50% off sweaters, bralettes and accessories, plus up to 50% off everything else
- L.L. Bean: 10% off orders with code GIVEJOY10
Best Cyber Monday health and beauty sales
- Ulta: Up to 50% off skin care, makeup, hair care and more
- Sephora: Up to 50% select skin care, makeup, hair care and more
- Dermstore: Up to 30% off select products with code JOY
- Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Solawave: 30% off products on Amazon
- Hey Dewy: 25% off sitewide with code BFCM25
- Quip: 40% off sitewide and up to 50% off clearance
- Kitsch: Up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 26
- Billie: 20% off all purchases $20 and over through Dec. 6
- Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits through Nov. 17
- Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide
- Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Smashbox: Up to 50% off select items sitewide
- Ceremonia: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Every Man Jack: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25
- Tushy: 30% off bidets through Nov. 27 with code ADDTOFART
- Ghost Democracy: 25% off sitewide with code BF25
- Selfmade: Up to 50% off skin care sitewide
- Evolvetogether: 20% off sitewide
- Alo Moves: 30% a year-long membership through Nov. 27
- Colleen Rothschild Beauty: 30% off sitewide with code CYBER through Nov. 28
- Korres: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Loop Earplugs: 20% off earplugs sitewide and on Amazon through Nov. 28
- Crown Affair: 30% off Build Your Ritual sets of three products
- Olaplex: 30% off sitewide with code CYBERUS
- Clinique: 30% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday home sales
- Dyson: Up to $300 off select Dyson technology through 11/25
- Parachute: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with code BF23 through Nov. 29, plus 25% select pieces
- Cozy Earth: 40% off sheets, 30% off sitewide, 35% off bundles
- Casper: Up to 30% off mattresses, bedding and more
- Tuft & Needle: Up to 25% off bedding, mattresses, furniture, dog beds and more through Dec. 1
- Ettitude: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide through Dec. 4
- Pura: 30% off sitewide
- Blueland: 20% off all one-time purchases and 30% off initial subscription purchases ($60 minimum order)
- Boll & Branch: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29
- Lovesac: Up to 20% off Sacs, accessories, bundles and more
- Here for the Burn: 20% off candles sitewide with code BF20 through Nov. 30
- Solo Stove: Up to $100 off select fire pits
- Poketo: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Open Spaces: Up to 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Boll & Branch: 25% off sitewide and up to 50% off sale items through Nov. 30 with code CYBER25
- Dorai Home: Up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 30
- Blueair: 30% off select air purifiers
- Dorai: Up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 30
- West Elm: Up to 70% off home decor, furniture and more
- Loftie: 25% off sitewide
- iRobot: Up to $645 off select products
- Bissell: Up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBER23
- Shark: Up to 60% off home and beauty appliances sitewide
- My Sheets Rock: 25% off sitewide with code EPIC23 through Nov. 28
- Ban.do: 35% off sitewide with code GOBIG
- Enviroscent: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Lulu & Georgia: 25% off sitewide through Nov. Nov. 28
- Papier: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Paper Source: 15% off sitewide with code CYBER15
- Purple: Up to $900 off mattresses, seat cushions, pillows and more
- Artifact Uprising: 15% off sitewide and 20% off holiday cards
- Boy Smells: Up to 30% off candles and home fragrance products sitewide
- P.F. Candles: 15% off on Amazon and 40% on the brand’s website through Nov. 30
- Hydro Flask: 25% off bestsellers
Best Cyber Monday furniture sales
- Article: Up to 30% off select furniture and home decor
- Outer: 30% off products sitewide through Dec. 5
- Burrow: Up to $1,500 off furniture sitewide with code BF2023
- Castlery: Up to $600 off furniture and home decor sitewide
- Albany Park: Up to 40% off select furniture sitewide
Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales
- Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31
- Great Jones: Up to 50% select kitchenware, bakeware and kitchen tools
- Our Place: Up to 45% off select cookware, tableware and appliances
- Year & Day: Up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Material: Up to 25% off kitchen staples through Nov. 28
- GIR: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Crow Canyon: 20% off sitewide on bakeware and cookware
- Fable: Up to 30% off tableware, cutlery and more sitewide through Nov. 27
- Hedley & Bennett: Up to 35% of aprons, cookware and more
- Hexclad: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Sweet July: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Sodastream: 40% off sitewide with code HOLIDAYS40
- Sur La Table: Up to 65% off kitchenware sitewide
- Ooni: Up to 30% off pizza ovens and accessories
- Nespresso: Up to 30% off select brewers
- Brightland: Up to 30% off sitewide, plus free shipping
- Made In: Up to 30% off cookware, knives, bakeware and more through Dec. 3
- Williams Sonoma: Up to 40% off appliances, kitchenware and more
- Sips By: 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders $25 and above
- Meyer Cookware: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28
Best Cyber Monday food and beverage sales
- Vital Proteins: Up to 35% off sitewide
- Poppi: 30% off on Amazon
- Kind: 20% off select granola bars, granola and more
- Magic Spoon: 20% off sitewide
- Olipop: 25% off products on the brand’s site, 30% off new subscriptions and 25% off variety packs on Amazon
- Vahdam: 70% off select tea and spice products through Nov. 30
- Health-Ade: 40% off sitewide
- Seattle Chocolate: 20% off gift boxes
- Compartes: 20% off all chocolate bars through Nov. 28 with code CHOCOLATE20
- Fly By Jing: Up to 50% off select products sitewide through Nov. 27
Best early Cyber Monday travel and luggage sales
- Away: 20% off all suitcases
- Cadence: 25% off sitewide
- Béis: 25% off sitewide
- Dagne Dover: 25% off sitewide
- Calpak: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Monos: Up to 30% off luggage, bags and accessories
- Lo & Sons: Up to 70% off bags, wallets, fanny packs and more
- State Bags: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Samsonite: 30% off suitcases, luggage sets and more
- Cabeau: 25% off sitewide
- Herschel Supply Co.: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Ostrichpillow: Up to 25% off select products
- BioLite: 25% off sitewide
Best Cyber Monday pet supplies sales
- Petco: Up to 50% off pet essentials online and in stores
- Chewy: Up to 50% off pet essentials
- Petsmart: Get an extra 20% off online with code CYBE20 through Dec. 3
- Wild One: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Jinx: 30% off sitewide with code BARKFRIDAY
- Tuft+Paw: 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3
- Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF25
- Roverlund: 30% off all carryalls, pet totes, dog beds, crates, pet clothes and pet accessories through Nov. 27
- Maev: 25% off sitewide for new customers through Nov. 27 with code BEEFUP25
- Just Food For Dogs: 50% off dog food when you sign up for new autoship subscriptions
Why trust Select?
Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more