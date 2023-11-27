13+ bestsellers from Cyber Monday 2023

Today is Cyber Monday, and many retailers are offering large discounts across various product categories. Our team at NBC Select has been covering sale events like this one for years, and we are impressed by the deals on tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services from brands like Apple, Amazon and Best Buy.

To help you make the most of the savings event, we complied the most purchased products according to our readers during Cyber Monday so far. We’ll continue updating our list with new discounts throughout the event.

Cyber Monday bestsellers

Below, we’re sharing the bestselling Cyber Monday deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Giftable Tech Award, Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

4.7-star average rating from 154,561 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from 1,825 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 67,791 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 2,831 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 110,879 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 54,482 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from 90,761 reviews on Amazon

4.3-star average rating from 95,348 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 16,395 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 60,641 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 598,529 reviews on Amazon

4.6-star average rating from 15,579 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 5,279 reviews on Amazon

4.7-star average rating from 13,720 reviews on Amazon

4.8-star average rating from 55,382 reviews on Amazon

Why trust Select?

Hannah Fuechtman is an NBC Page on assignment with NBC Select who has covered sales events like Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday and written about things like our readers' favorite products. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.