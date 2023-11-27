IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13+ bestsellers from Cyber Monday 2023

Here are what readers are buying from Select’s Cyber Monday coverage.
By Hannah Fuechtman

Today is Cyber Monday, and many retailers are offering large discounts across various product categories. Our team at NBC Select has been covering sale events like this one for years, and we are impressed by the deals on tech, beauty, home, kitchen, fitness and subscription services from brands like Apple, Amazon and Best Buy

To help you make the most of the savings event, we complied the most purchased products according to our readers during Cyber Monday so far. We’ll continue updating our list with new discounts throughout the event.

Cyber Monday bestsellers

Below, we’re sharing the bestselling Cyber Monday deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Giftable Tech Award, Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. Each product has been checked against price history trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and Keepa to ensure it was at its lowest price in at least the three months when published (some of these products may no longer be on sale or not currently at its lowest price).

Apple AirTag

Anker Nano Power Bank

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A

Fullstar Compact Vegetable Chopper

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Energizer Alkaline Power AAA Batteries (32 Pack)

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Perilogics Universal In Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount

  • 4.6-star average rating from 15,579 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best Cyber Monday travel accessory deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Temptations Classic Crunchy and Soft Cat Treats

Why trust Select?

Hannah Fuechtman is an NBC Page on assignment with NBC Select who has covered sales events like Prime Big Deal Days and Black Friday and written about things like our readers' favorite products. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

