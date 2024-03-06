Your collection of hair tools may be filled to the brim, but if you have waves, curls or coils and are looking to enhance curl pattern and eliminate frizz, a hair diffuser may be worth considering. Typically sold in a set with a hair dryer, hair diffusers can provide many benefits for curly textures.

“Diffusers are the perfect hair accessory for anyone with wavy to curly hair because they help to keep the natural curl pattern while minimizing frizz or disruption of the curl pattern,” says Ebony Gordon, owner and founder of Virginia-based Hairista Studio.

We spoke to experts about what to look for when shopping for hair diffusers. We also put together a list of what to shop based on their recommendations and guidance.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best hair diffusers | The best hair diffusers in 2024 | How to shop for hair diffusers

How we picked the best hair diffusers

Hair diffusers help maintain curl patterns and control frizz, according to our experts. When shopping they recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Type of diffuser : There are a few different types of hair diffusers available. A cup diffuser, also known as a bowl diffuser, cradles the curls in its base as the hair dries. Cup diffusers are best known for creating definition and hold, says Brittany Johnson, hairstylist and senior brand marketing manager at Mayvenn Hair, a wig and hair extension brand. A hand diffuser, known for faster drying time, helps create volume at the roots and is ideal for medium to long hair types. Finally, there are sock diffusers, which is one of the most universal diffuser attachments because it can fit over a variety of blow dryer types, according to Johnson. Just keep in mind that they aren’t as reliable in terms of shaping or creating curl or wave definition, warns Johnson.

: There are a few different types of hair diffusers available. A cup diffuser, also known as a bowl diffuser, cradles the curls in its base as the hair dries. Cup diffusers are best known for creating definition and hold, says Brittany Johnson, hairstylist and senior brand marketing manager at Mayvenn Hair, a wig and hair extension brand. A hand diffuser, known for faster drying time, helps create volume at the roots and is ideal for medium to long hair types. Finally, there are sock diffusers, which is one of the most universal diffuser attachments because it can fit over a variety of blow dryer types, according to Johnson. Just keep in mind that they aren’t as reliable in terms of shaping or creating curl or wave definition, warns Johnson. Special features: While some diffusers come with a no-frills design, others offer special features like multiple heat settings, collapsibility and more. “Hair diffusers that come with various heat settings allow you to have full control over the amount of heat distributed into each curl, which can mean less damage,” says Gordon. Also, pay attention to how the diffuser is constructed, as this will help you select one for your specific hair length and density. “Diffusers with longer teeth or a deeper bowl are ideal for long, dense hair types,” says Johnson. “This will ensure that more of your hair can coil inside of the diffuser, effectively drying your hair.”

The best hair diffusers in 2024

We spoke to hair experts about their favorite diffusers and compiled their recommendations below. We also included a few highly rated products that are in line with expert guidance as well as some NBC Select staff favorites. Our list has both hot tools that come with diffuser attachments, as well as just diffuser attachments you can use with any compatible hair dryer.

While you can purchase Dyson’s diffuser attachments separately, Gordon recommends this hair dryer that comes with five attachments, including a diffuser. “The diffuser attachment on the Dyson magnetically adheres to its base and ensures full control over diffusing every curl,” she says. Johnson is also a fan of Dyson’s diffuser attachments, saying that they give you “voluminous and defined curls and waves without unnecessary heat damage.” This is due to the tool’s airflow technology, which means faster drying time and less exposure overall, according to the brand.

Type: Bowl diffuser | Compatible with: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Special features: Long prongs, magnetic attachment

Because this doubles as a blow dryer and diffuser, it can save space in your travel suitcase. Aside from its three heat and two speed settings, it features tourmaline ionic technology to prevent frizz and enhance curls, according to the brand.

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin is a fan of this travel-friendly hybrid diffuser. “Instead of worrying about buying a hair dryer that my diffuser attachment would fit on, I bought this , which is basically a diffuser and blow dryer in one,” she says. “I love that it’s one piece, which gives me less hair tools to store, and it has multiple heat and speed settings so I can really customize my diffusing routine. I use this every time I wash my hair and have owned it for a year. I don’t know what I’d do without it.”

Type: Bowl diffuser | Compatible with: Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer | Special features: 3 heat and 2 speed settings, ventilated prongs

Pattern Beauty’s diffuser attachment comes with its blow dryer, which is specifically made for curly and coily hair types, says Johnson, who recommends this five-piece set. “The diffuser is a bowl shape that cups curls as they dry,” she says. Gordon is also a fan of this dryer, and uses it for clients with thicker, coarser curls. It has ventilated prongs, which means more consistent airflow from root to tip, according to Pattern Beauty. Plus, the dryer itself has three heat and two speed settings, allowing for some customization when it comes to styling your hair.

Type: Bowl diffuser | Compatible with: Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer | Special features: 3 heat and 2 speed settings, ventilated prongs

Johnson recommends the Devafuser by Devacurl, which works with the brand’s Devadryer or with other hair dryers that are compatible in terms of diameter, circumference and length. “The unique hand shape is made to mimic the scrunching effect created with fingers, sans the frizz and friction created when you’re touching your hair too much during styling,” says Johnson.

To use it, Devacurl recommends setting your blow dryer on low to medium heat to avoid burning your scalp or damaging your hair. Next, hold the blow dryer near the scalp to dry the roots, cradling the ends of the curls and pushing toward the scalp in a scrunching motion.

“This is the first diffuser I ever used and it really taught me just how much of an impact diffusing my hair could have,” says Malin. “The long fingers reach the roots of my hair and add volume, plus it easily slides onto most standard-sized hair dryers, in my experience.”

Type: Hand diffuser | Compatible with: Hair dryers with a barrel diameter of 2 — 2 ½ in., barrel, circumference of 5½ — 6 ½ in., and barrel length of 2 ½ — 6 ½ inch. | Special features: 360-degree airflow

While the Curlsmith hair dryer has several speed and heat settings, its eight-inch diffuser is the star of the show. According to Gordon, this tool “eliminates frizz better than any diffuser on the market.” It’s also made specifically for wavy, curly and coily hair types, and is designed to accommodate three different diffusing methods for all hair types.

For wavy hair types looking to increase their bounce and tightness, Curlsmith recommends cupping your waves section by section into the diffuser bowl and holding it close to your roots for a few seconds. To set curly hair types and minimize frizz, hover the diffuser around your head without touching your curls, beginning close to the roots and moving down toward the ends, making sure to flip your hair in different directions to encourage movement, according to Curlsmith. Finally, to elongate coily hair, the brand recommends gently stretching a section of hair and drying it with the diffuser for a few seconds per section.

Type: Bowl diffuser | Compatible with: Curlsmith Defrizzion Dryer | Special features: 360-degree airflow, De-frizzing technology

Compatible with select T3 products only, Gordon recommends this diffuser, which increases volume, defines curls and reduces frizz on those with curly or fine hair, according to the brand. The diffuser includes vented finger extensions for more even heat distribution and quicker drying times, according to T3. It also comes in two color options, white and graphite, that match the color of the dryer itself.

Type: Bowl diffuser | Compatible with: T3 AireLuxe, T3 Featherweight 3i, T3 Featherweight StyleMax | Special features: Vented finger extensions, 2 color options

If your blow dryer didn’t come with a diffuser attachment, consider this budget-friendly option that’ll fit onto any dryer. It’s lightweight and easy to tote around, making it great for travel if you’re strapped for space. To use, slip the diffuser onto the nozzle of your dryer, ensuring there’s at least two to four inches of space between the sock and the end of the dryer. Then, place the diffuser onto your ends and scrunch it up to the roots, letting it set for a few seconds.

Type: Sock diffuser | Compatible with: All blow dryers | Special features: Universal fit

Frequently asked questions What is a hair diffuser? A hair diffuser is a tool that attaches to the end of a hair dryer and helps control airflow. These attachments come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but their main purpose is to help maintain your curl or wave pattern while heat styling, says Johnson. They often come as an attachment with a hair dryer, but they can be purchased separately as well. What are the benefits of a hair diffuser? There are many benefits to using a hair diffuser. For one, they "help smooth the hair by controlling airflow and dispersing it in concentrated areas, helping to keep the hair’s cuticle smooth as it’s drying," says Johnson. This is ideal for maintaining shape on those with curly or natural textures, as the hair isn’t manipulated as much as it would be if you were to use your hands, and thus, the hair's natural curl pattern won't be disturbed, says Johnson. Also, if your hair is lacking volume (or has trouble maintaining it), diffusers can help create more of a boosting effect. "By lifting the base of your roots while drying, [diffusers] help set your style and give it longer-lasting volume," says Johnson. Finally, because the airflow of a diffuser is much more controlled, it can help improve the efficacy of your styling products, says Johnson. Are hair diffusers damaging? According to Johnson, hair diffusers can actually help limit heat damage on the hair. "Many diffusers are used with medium or cool heat instead of blasting your hair with the warm or hot air that you’d use with a regular nozzle," says Johnson. In any case, for further protection against damage, Gordon recommends using a quality heat protectant as well as products with enough lubrication or "slip" to make it easy to detangle the hair (like a leave-in conditioner or detangling conditioner).

How to shop for hair diffusers

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including size, weight and hair type. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.

Size is key

If your blow dryer didn’t come with a diffuser attachment, you’ll want to make sure the diffuser you choose securely fits onto the nozzle of your dryer. Some hair diffusers also come with an adjustable or slip-on design that makes it easy to use with various models. In any case, make sure you’re considering the diameter of the diffuser to ensure proper fit.

Consider your specific hair

All hair types can use hair diffusers, but they’re especially good for those with wavy or curly hair. “No matter the density, length or texture of one’s curls, a diffuser is essential in controlling frizz, defining the curl effortlessly, reducing drying time and enhancing the curl pattern overall,” says Gordon.

For tighter curl patterns, such as 3b to 4c, a diffuser can help set your hair products and speed up the drying process, says Johnson. Diffusers for hair types 2a to 3a can help encourage curls to form as well as create more volume and definition. For people with straight hair, using a diffuser can limit heat damage and encourage any underlying wave pattern, says Johnson.

Aside from hair type, hair length can play a role in what diffuser you choose. “For shorter hair, using a diffuser can help set your part line and shape without having to unnecessarily manipulate your hair,” says Johnson, who recommends a shallow cup diffuser if you have short hair. For medium to long hair, try a deep cup diffuser or hand diffuser. These can help create volume and lift while still setting curls and creating longevity in your style, says Johnson.

How to use a hair diffuser

Like any hair tool, using a diffuser can take practice as you figure out what method you prefer. “Diffusers are generally best used when you let your hair air dry a bit beforehand,” says Johnson. “To use a diffuser, layer any styling products as you normally would and then begin to diffuse your hair on a low to medium heat setting.” To create more volume and shape, Johnson recommends diffusing beginning at your roots, then working your way through the mid-shaft of the hair.

If your hair is permed, using a diffuser can be a great way to maintain your curls. “Just be mindful of the temperature and the amount of heat you’re using,” says Johnson. “As with any hair type, always use a heat protectant beforehand and move the diffuser around periodically to avoid keeping the heat in one place for too long.”

Depending on your specific hair needs, there are some tricks when it comes to using a diffuser. For extra lift, try diffusing your roots while your head is upside down. To lock in your style, switch to the cool setting to set and fully dry the curls right before finishing the diffusing process, Gordon says. And, to avoid frizz, Johnson recommends avoiding touching your hair with your hands while it’s drying.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Brittany Johnson is a hair stylist based in San Francisco, CA and a marketing manager at Mayvenn Hair, a wig company.

Ebony Gordon is the owner and founder of Virginia-based Hairista Studio.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and hair care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to hair experts and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.