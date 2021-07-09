Sometimes, your standard shampoo and conditioner may not be enough to achieve your hair goals. A leave-in conditioner can help your hair in a couple of different ways, like adding necessary hydration and moisture, and even protecting your hair from aggressors like pollution or heat damage, according to experts.

Typically, leave-in conditioners come in the form of sprays and creams. In addition to minimizing shedding, adding moisture and strengthening your hair, leave-ins can also detangle your hair, add shine, tame frizz and make your hair easier to style, according to hairstylist Tom D’Antuono.

To help you find the best option for you, we spoke to trichologists and hairstylists about how to shop for a leave-in conditioner, the benefits of using one and how to properly use it.

There are two main leave-in conditioner formulations, including spray and cream. When shopping for a leave-in conditioner, our experts recommend keeping the following in mind:

Hair type : Determine if you have fine, medium, thick or coarse hair. If you have thin hair, consider a formula with lightweight oils like jojoba oil to prevent it from weighing down your hair and making it fall flat. If you have medium or thick hair, consider a rich, nutrient-dense formula with ingredients like shea butter, which will lock in more moisture, according to experts.

: Determine if you have fine, medium, thick or coarse hair. If you have thin hair, consider a formula with lightweight oils like jojoba oil to prevent it from weighing down your hair and making it fall flat. If you have medium or thick hair, consider a rich, nutrient-dense formula with ingredients like shea butter, which will lock in more moisture, according to experts. Hair texture: Consider whether you have straight, wavy, curly or coily hair. Some leave-in conditioners are made specifically for a certain hair texture, so it’s important to check the label before buying, says D’Antuono.

The best leave-in conditioners of 2023

Below, we rounded up expert-recommended leave-in conditioners that are made for a diverse range of hair textures and densities. We separated the following leave-in conditioners into two categories: sprays and creams. Though both formulation types have the same function, sprays may be easier to apply, while cream leave-ins allow for precise and even distribution. Depending on your preference, hair type and texture, you may be more inclined to choose one over another.

Best spray leave-in conditioners

This leave-in conditioner spray can create frizz-free waves while adding moisture and shine, says certified trichologist Courtney Foster. It has vitamin E, hydrolyzed proteins and tamarind seed extracts to help strengthen your hair, according to Ouai. It also has a combination of lemon, bergamot, rose and violet fragrance notes, according to the brand.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

Briogeo’s leave-in conditioner is ideal for thick hair because you can layer it on top of other heavier styling products without making your hair feel greasy, according to hair colorist and trichologist Bridgette Hill. Plus, it has two lightweight fatty acids — rosehip and argan oils — to hydrate your strands, which makes it suitable for those with dryness and frizz, according to the brand. Apply this leave-in to damp hair and evenly distribute the product using a comb, according to Briogeo.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: No | Scent: n/a

This citrus and vanilla-scented option is made with moisturizing shea butter and argan oil, plus fatty acids and proteins that strengthen the hair fiber, according to Hill. Spritz the product on wet or dry hair and style as normal, according to the brand. The spray is also available in three additional scents, including sweet cream, lavender and sweet almond.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair type: Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: No | Scent: Citrus vanilla

After using your standard shampoo and conditioner, Foster recommends applying this hydrating Rahua leave-in conditioner. This option also has morete oil, which offers UV protection, sacha inchi oil to lock in moisture and rahua oil to strengthen the hair, according to Rahua. You can mist the product on wet or dry hair and comb through to distribute the product.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: n/a | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: No | Scent: Tropical

This Carol’s Daughter option softens the hair cuticle and allows your hair to maintain its natural moisture level, according to Hill. It also has wheat protein and vitamin B5, which helps prevent your hair from getting damaged when you detangle it, according to the brand. This spray is best suited for damaged hair and curl types 2A to 4C, according to Carol’s Daughter. The brand recommends spraying it 6 to 8 inches from wet or dry hair.

Hair Type: Fine | Hair texture: Wavy, curly, coily | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: No | Scent: n/a

When it comes to helping soften and hydrate her fine and wavy hair, Select updates editor Mili Godio has been using this leave-in conditioner for years now. “I struggle with very dry, frizzy hair, so I use this on my hair wash days to reduce the appearance of damaged, dry strands and flyaways,” says Godio. The leave-in conditioner has ingredients like argan oil and amino acids to strengthen the hair, according to the brand. And because it comes in a spray, it’s easy to apply, says Godio. You can spray it evenly throughout clean, towel-dried hair and then comb through it to distribute the product, according to Moroccanoil.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

This leave-in conditioner helps soften your hair and repair damaged strands using keratin, a protein derived from human hair, according to D’Antuono. The color-safe mist has a citrus fragrance with notes of orange, lemon, tea and flowers, according to the brand. Spray this on damp hair, focusing on the mid-shaft and ends, and comb through to distribute the product evenly before styling your hair, according to Virtue Labs.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: Citrus

Foster likes this Kevin Murphy leave-in treatment because it smoothes the hair and helps moisturize. It’s infused with a blend of six Australian fruit extracts to help detangle and strengthen hair, antioxidant-rich bamboo extract to help protect the hair from damage and soothing Tasmanian pepper, according to the brand. Be sure to shake the leave-in before spraying it throughout wet hair and combing, according to Kevin Murphy.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: Wavy and curly | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

This leave-in conditioner is a great option for curly hair, according to D’Antuono. “It’s a lightweight moisturizer mist that creates beautiful, frizz-free curls,” he says. After using your regular shampoo and conditioner, spray the product on damp hair before air drying or using a diffuser, according to Color Wow.

Hair Type: Fine and medium | Hair texture: Wavy and curly | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

If you have fine hair, you should use a leave-in conditioner that is water-based, so it leaves the hair feeling soft and manageable without weighing it down, says Hill. This water-based spray is great for all hair types, including fine hair, because it combines soothing green tea extract and panthenol, which helps detangle and hydrate, according to Hill.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: Fresh

This hydrating leave-in conditioner protects your hair against heat damage and UV light, says D’Antuono. This mist has aloe vera to hydrate the hair, amla to provide UV protection and red hibiscus to add shine, according to the brand. For the best results, spray the conditioner on clean, towel-dried hair and comb through the ends, working your way up to the roots, according to Fable & Mane.

Hair Type: Fine and medium | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: Warm Floral

This leave-in conditioner is a favorite of Foster’s because it both detangles the hair and offers heat protection, she says. It combines bamboo and silk proteins, which helps strengthen, soften and smooth the hair, according to the brand. Spray the leave-in conditioner onto wet hair and comb through before styling, according to Design Essentials.

Hair Type: Fine and medium | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Spray | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

Best cream leave-in conditioners

This Oribe cream has avocado and jojoba oils, which together help hydrate and soften the hair, according to both Foster and Hill. This leave-in conditioner is helpful for those looking to recreate a salon quality blowout at home, according to Foster. Work the product from the roots to the ends of your hair and comb through using your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. You can also use it on dry hair to add moisture to your curls, according to Oribe.

Hair Type: Medium and coarse | Hair texture: Wavy and curly hair | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

I use this creamy, lightweight leave-in conditioner from Ceremonia — one of our favorite Latino-owned brands — because it leaves my hair feeling hydrated, soft and frizz-free. The conditioner has guava to help protect hair from sun damage, blue agave to retain moisture and avocado oil to reduce breakage and split ends, according to Ceremonia. You can apply it on dry hair, but I prefer to use a small amount on damp hair and apply it from the middle to the ends. After using this leave-in conditioner, I apply a heat protectant and style my hair as normal. It also leaves behind a subtle fragrance with notes of vetiver, jasmine petals and, of course, guava.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: No | Scent: Earthy/Floral

Although this product is suitable for all hair types and textures, D’Antuono recommends this for those with fine hair because of its lightweight formula. The leave-in conditioner provides both hydration and heat protection, D’Antuono says. You can apply this on towel-dried hair before air drying or styling, or you can apply it on dry hair to control frizz, according to Roz.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: n/a

Another leave-in conditioner I have in my current rotation is this one from Act+Acre because it makes brushing my hair easier, leaves it frizz-free and gets my hair ready for heat styling. It uses squalane to detangle and provide heat protection, snow mushroom to hydrate and reduce frizz and meadowfoam seed oil to moisturize and add shine, according to the brand. I typically apply two pumps for my medium hair, but you can apply one pump for fine hair and four to five pumps for coarse hair, according to Act+Acre.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: Botanical

This is a universally beneficial leave-in conditioner because it’s suitable for all hair types to help lock in hydration and moisture, according to Hill. The lightweight formula is made with hydrolyzed wheat and soy proteins, which help moisturize and smooth hair, according to the brand. You can use this in the shower as your regular conditioner or as a leave-in treatment afterward, according to Kiehl’s.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: No | Scent: n/a

Although it’s thicker than other leave-in conditioners in her rotation, this cream from Derma E is a favorite of Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin because it softens, hydrates, tames and holds her curls. The leave-in has essential oils to hydrate the hair and amla extract to add shine, according to the brand. Use this cream as the last step in your routine and evenly apply it in sections on slightly damp hair before air drying or using a diffuser, according to Derma E.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: Wavy, curly and coily | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: No | Scent: n/a

The hydrating and lightweight leave-in conditioner is great for the days you don’t want to do a rinse-out hair mask or for those looking for a treatment to incorporate into their hair care routine, according to Select staff. “ It makes my hair less frizzy and hydrated,” says Malin. This is because it has Tsubaki seed oil to soften, detangle and reduce frizz and meadowfoam seed oil to protect against heat damage, according to the brand. Apply one to two pumps for finer hair or three to four if you have thicker hair, according to Crown Affair.

Hair Type: All hair types | Hair texture: All hair textures | Formulation: Cream | Heat protectant: Yes | Scent: Citrus

How to shop for a leave-in conditioner

The experts we spoke to recommend keeping in mind a few different factors when shopping for a leave-in conditioner, including ingredients, hair type and hair texture.

Hair type

There are three main hair types: fine, medium and thick. When shopping for a leave-in conditioner, your hair type matters, according to our experts.

Fine: Consider spray leave-in conditioners if you have fine hair because they tend to have lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down your hair or leave it looking flat, says hairstylist and salon owner Liana Philips.

Consider spray leave-in conditioners if you have fine hair because they tend to have lightweight formulas that won’t weigh down your hair or leave it looking flat, says hairstylist and salon owner Liana Philips. Medium: If you have this hair type, which appears full and holds style well, you can use either a spray or cream leave-in conditioner. Since this hair type falls between both fine and coarse hair, you can be a little heavier with the sprays and can be a little lighter with the creams, according to experts.

If you have this hair type, which appears full and holds style well, you can use either a spray or cream leave-in conditioner. Since this hair type falls between both fine and coarse hair, you can be a little heavier with the sprays and can be a little lighter with the creams, according to experts. Coarse: Since this hair type tends to be drier than others, consider a cream leave-in conditioner with nutrient-dense ingredients that will help lock in moisture, according to Philips. Creams are not only more precise in terms of application, but they also tend to have a richer formula, says Philips.

Hair texture

A leave-in conditioner may help style your hair based on your specific hair texture, like defining curls on curly hair or maintaining volume for straight and wavy hair.

Straight/wavy: If you have this hair texture, you can use either a spray or a cream leave-in, depending on your preference. However, it’s important to pay attention to the amount you apply and begin applying a little at a time. This is important because you might make lose volume or cause your hair to fall flat if you use too much at once, according to experts.

If you have this hair texture, you can use either a spray or a cream leave-in, depending on your preference. However, it’s important to pay attention to the amount you apply and begin applying a little at a time. This is important because you might make lose volume or cause your hair to fall flat if you use too much at once, according to experts. Curly/coily: Curly and coily hair tends to be drier than other hair textures because the natural oils take longer to move their way down the hair shaft, says Philips. For this reason, you should consider cream leave-in conditioners, which are usually more moisturizing than spray options, according to our experts. ”You can also directly apply the amount of cream you want on the areas that need more love,” says Philips.

Ingredients

When shopping for a leave-in conditioner, you want to look for ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, squalane, honey and avocado oil because they’ll help infuse the hair with moisture, according to experts. In terms of what to avoid, “you’ll want to stay away from silicones because, over time, they can build up and leave the hair feeling dry, damaged and brittle,” says Philips. “You also want the leave-in conditioner to be free of any parabens, which can cause irritation of the scalp, flakes and even hair loss.”

What are the benefits of a leave-in conditioner?

Leave-in conditioners help minimize strain, tension or damage to the hair follicle and hair fiber that happens when you style or brush your hair, according to Hill. Some leave-in conditioners can also provide heat protection when you’re styling your hair with hot tools like hair dryers, curling irons and flat irons, says Foster.

Because hair contracts and expands when exposed to environmental factors like sunshine, wind and humidity, the process can zap moisture from your hair, says Hill. “The hair fibers on the scalp should be treated like a delicate fabric that requires nourishment,” she says. “Incorporating the proper leave-in conditioner will mitigate this loss of moisture as a result of external and environmental factors.”

The aesthetic benefits of leave-in conditioners vary, like helping minimize frizz, and the results depend on your hair texture and the specific product that you’re using. For example, if you have curly hair, you can use a leave-in conditioner to help enhance your curls, while fine hair can use one to help provide volume.

When should you apply a leave-in conditioner?

You should apply your leave-in conditioner after you finish shampooing and conditioning your hair in the shower but before you start any styling, according to our experts. “It’s important to continue [using your] rinse-out conditioner,” says D’Antuono. “I only recommend replacing a rinse-out conditioner with a leave-in if [your] hair is very fine or limp and applying a small amount to ends only.”

How often should you use a leave-in conditioner?

There is no set rule on how often to use a leave-in conditioner, our experts told us. You should consider using one when your hair feels dry, unruly or needs some extra love, says D’Antuono.

Although you can incorporate a leave-in conditioner in your daily routine, be cautious since it can cause excess buildup on the scalp and hair, according to D’Antuono. Overuse of any conditioner can cause swelling of the cuticle, which makes hair brittle and causes the hair shaft to become dry and susceptible to hair breakage, he says.

How to apply a leave-in conditioner

While certain products will have their own directions, D’Antuono recommends the following steps to properly apply a leave-in conditioner.

Once you exit the shower, gently pat your head with a towel to avoid removing too much moisture from the hair (keeping some moisture can help prevent frizz and make styling easier, according to our experts). If you have curly or coily hair, however, apply the conditioner on very wet hair, instead. Next, apply one to two pumps of your cream leave-in or a few spritzes throughout your hair, and add more if needed. Focus on applying it from your mid-length all the way to the ends of your hair, says Philips. To distribute the leave-in conditioner evenly throughout your hair, use a detangling brush, wide tooth comb or rake the product through using your fingers, according to our experts.

If you need to apply your leave-in conditioner closer to the scalp because your hair is damaged or extremely tangled, comb through the ends first and work your way up to the roots, says D’Antuono. However, you typically don’t need to apply a leave-in on your scalp or close to your roots because the natural oils will help condition your hair, says Philips.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Bridgette Hill is a certified trichologist and hair colorist. Her area of expertise includes scalp health, among others.

is a certified trichologist and hair colorist. Her area of expertise includes scalp health, among others. Courtney Foster is a licensed cosmetologist, certified associate trichologist and cosmetology educator. Her areas of expertise include scalp health and styling, among others.

is a licensed cosmetologist, certified associate trichologist and cosmetology educator. Her areas of expertise include scalp health and styling, among others. Tom D’Antuono is a Miami- and New York City-based hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair. His expertise includes haircuts, styling, blowouts and keratin treatments.

is a Miami- and New York City-based hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair. His expertise includes haircuts, styling, blowouts and keratin treatments. Liana Philips is a hairstylist and owner of Aurora Salon in Washington, D.C.. Her expertise includes cuts like blunts, modern bobs, and textured pixies, as well as satin-finished blowouts.

Why trust Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter and has been covering beauty, including clarifying shampoos, scalp sunscreens, and epilators. For this piece, she interviewed experts and researched leave-in conditioners on the market that were in line with expert guidance.

Nicole Saunders is a former associate commerce editor covering wellness and lifestyle. For this piece, she interviewed experts and rounded up some other product recommendations.

