For those who have the stamina and skill for it, DIYing a project can be immensely rewarding, whether it involves putting together a scrapbook or fixing a leaky sink — making it one of the most satisfying (and downright helpful) hobbies out there. That can also make it especially easy to buy presents; just suss out their craft of choice and take it from there. With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide for gifts that’ll make any level of DIYer happy, whatever their unique interest.

Best gifts for DIYers in 2022

Whether the handyperson in your life is a newbie, like a first-time homeowner, or practically a pro, the right gift for a DIYer is one that’ll make their projects go a little more smoothly.

To help you find the best DIY gift, we’ve rounded up some of the most highly rated items for the handyman and craft lover in your life, including top-rated drills, worktables, art sets, sewing machines and gadgets to make their tasks a whole lot easier.

Best DIY gifts for the handyman in your life

These handy tools, gadgets and practical guides will support every do-it-yourselfer in a range of home and outdoor projects. Explore smart measuring tools, LED flashlight gloves, folding work tables and more.

This tool set from Stanley opens to reveal a range of 65 SAE and metric-sized sockets, along with 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch drive tools. A ruler, hammer and pliers round out the contents of the set, which, according to the brand, meets or exceeds ANSI specifications (an independent product assessment organization) for the essential homeowner’s tool kit. It’s currently ranked as an Amazon’s Choice pick and has a 4.7-star average rating among 3,183 Amazon reviews.

They’re a legacy in your family or community, so why not get them a tool bag that reflects their status? This carrier from Carhartt features triple needle-stitch construction, rugged haul handles, YKK zippers, metal hardware and an abrasion-resistant base, according to the brand — along with 34 interior and exterior pockets for handling and organizing tools like a pro on the go. It’s available in classic Carhartt Brown or Black, with a 4.8-star average rating among 699 Amazon reviews.

This 11-pocket pick from GlossyEnd is made of durable polyester (reinforced with rust-proof rivets) and an adjustable buckle to ensure all of their go-tos stay safe and secure, according to the brand. Scoop it up for the “Mr. or Ms. Fix It” who likes to keep their tools within close reach. It has a 4.3-star average rating among 3,289 Amazon reviews.

Speaking of easy access, this savvy band from Binyatools will allow your favorite handyperson to access screws, nails and more right with the flip of a wrist. According to the brand, the nine neodymium magnets are strong enough to hold pliers, cutters and even a wire crimper to reduce fumbling and trips down the ladder — which may explain why it has a 4.5-star average rating among 2,464 Amazon reviews.

Visibility is important when navigating home projects, especially when it comes to areas that don’t have much natural light. These water-resistant, shock-proof LED bands have adjustable straps and promise up to 10 hours of hands-free lighting, says the brand, ensuring comfort and safety when DIYing in the dark. These head lamps have a 4.6-star average rating among 38,568 Amazon reviews.

This set of smart gloves is another safe bet for the covert “fix-it,” equipped with LED flashlights for quick support in smaller or low-contrast areas. The one-size-fits-most design is made with stretchy fabric to ensure a custom fit, according to the brand. Scoop it up as a smaller gift or stocking stuffer and they’ll never be without light again. It has a 4.5-star average rating among 7,428 Amazon reviews.

This power tool duo from Dewalt includes a three-speed, ½-inch hammer drill with LED lighting and a ¼-inch impact driver that offers a ton of torque quickly, the brand says, making for a low-lift duo with high impact. The brand notes that the FlexVolt battery is “backwards compatible” with its 20V Max tools, meaning they’ll also benefit from four times the typical runtime. No wonder it has a 4.8-star average rating among 1,111 Amazon reviews.

Help them rule the day with this smart measuring tool from Bosch. It can measure distances of up to 65 feet with the touch of a button and is made with a special backlit display for added visibility in dark places, per the brand. This sleek design is also compact enough to fit in their pocket, meaning they won’t have to worry about misplacing it again. It has a 4.7-star average rating among 13,400 Amazon reviews.

For the giftee who’s often found in the weeds, consider this convertible pole chain saw from Sun Joe, powered by an 8-amp motor for tackling the most stubborn of tree limbs (up to 9.5 inches thick) and complete with a telescoping pole that extends to 8.8 feet for added range, according to the brand. Reviewers give it a 4.6-star average rating among 3,131 Amazon reviews for its “user friendliness” and “great value.”

Help them carve out a place for their passions with their very own work table. This versatile choice from Worx converts to a sawhorse or workbench in a matter of seconds (no assembly required), according to the brand. Its compact, lightweight frame and detachable tabletop transforms into a carrying case for taking projects on the road, says Worx. The Pegasus has a 4.8-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews.

This comprehensive manual from Family Handyman is brimming with helpful information and, as reviewers note, detailed illustrations for tackling a wide range of projects from plumbing to painting. This is an especially great gift for the new homeowner or renter, even if just to familiarize them with every facet of a house. It has a 4.7-star average rating among 837 reviews.

While you’re at it, consider adding to their book collection with this bestselling guide from prepping expert Jim Cobb that discloses long-term life-saving strategies for self-sufficient living in the event of a disaster. Among his techniques, Cobb explains how to properly store and preserve food, provides recipes with easy-to-preserve ingredients, offers techniques on how to collect water for drink and hygiene and outlines basic first-aid and medical-treatment skills essential in survival situations. The “Prepper’s Long-Term Survival Guide” has a 4.5-star average rating among 7,354 reviews.

Best DIY gifts for the craft lover in your life

These crafting supplies will bring out the best in creatives of all ages. Discover art sets, crochet kits, sewing machines and more.

Give the novice or professional artist the gift of endless possibilities with this top-rated art set from U.S. Art Supply. The beautiful wood box — which doubles as a convenient carrying case — is chock full of paints, pencils, crayons, sketchbooks and more for letting their creative juices flow wherever they go, says the brand. It as a 4.7-star average rating among 7,311 reviews.

Form meets function in this classic A-frame, wooden easel from Mont Marte, which will allow them to perfect their form and put their latest works on display. Reviewers especially like it for its easy setup and durable design that “should last for years,” according to the brand. It has a 4.5-star average rating among 1,106 reviews.

This cake decorating kit comes with 200 tools — including spatulas, icing tips and bags and cupcake liners — for whipping up a delectable assortment of desserts that will rival their local bakery, and has a 4.6-star average rating among 11,834 reviews.

Help your giftee learn to crochet this season with this comprehensive kit from Hearth & Harbor, complete with 15 spools of yarn and 21 hooks for making hats, scarves and more, says the brand. It also includes a tote bag for keeping supplies clean and organized wherever inspiration happens to strike. It’s recommended by reviewers for beginners, and has a 4.6-star average rating among 757 reviews.

This sewing kit from Coquimbo is equipped with a range of sewing essentials — including thread, scissors, thimbles and sewing needles — and comes pre-organized in a convenient zipper case, says the brand. Scoop it up for the beginner seamstress who’s learning to stitch, or really anyone who could be tasked with sewing a button from time to time. It has a 4.5-star average rating among 32,922 reviews.

Being stuck at home during the pandemic fueled the art of sewing your own handmade items. Now the craft is booming. If you know someone who has been stalking the hundreds of sewing influencers on Instagram for inspiration but doesn’t yet have their own machine, consider splurging on the Singer 4452, which our experts say is one of the best machines for all skill levels due to its affordability, ease of use, reliable mechanics and features. It has an automatic needle threader and 32 built-in stitches, including six basic, seven stretch, 18 decorative and one automatic 1-step buttonhole.It also sews 1,100 stitches per minute, which means you can plow through projects 30% faster than a standard sewing machine, says the brand. Amazon reviewers give this machine a 4.6-star average rating among 8,505 reviews.

This beloved arts-and-crafts library from Kids Made Modern is perfect for lighting a creative spark. It’s essentially a big box of supplies—including pom poms, felt and pipe cleaners—that allow kids’ imaginations to run free, complete with a sturdy handle for ensuring they don’t lose anything along the way, says the brand. It has a 4.8-star average rating among 4,488 reviews.

If they love a good screen tee, they’re sure to appreciate this fabric printing kit from Speedball. It comes with a wood frame and base, lamp, squeegee and various paints for creating standout clothing and other textiles, regarded by reviewers as a “great starter kit” for those looking to try their hand at printing. It has a 4.4-star average rating among 730 reviews.

The Cricut has become the industry standard for cutting cardstock, vinyl, iron-ons and specialty fabrics with expert precision, allowing the crafter to create unique tees, mugs, and well beyond. Adding to the “Joy” is Bluetooth connectivity and a streamlined design for wireless creation and compact spaces, says the brand — along with 4.8-star average rating among 17,331 Amazon reviews.

For storage, Amazon reviewers have come to rely on this premium craft caddy from Everything Mary. It’s made of durable polyester and includes 17 storage pockets for keeping all of their sewing, scrapbooking and other DIY supplies in tow, says the brand, earning it a 4.8-star average rating among 1,009 reviews.

This three-tier rolling cart from SimpleHouseware is beloved by Amazon reviewers for its open frame, convenient rolling wheels and stylish design. Scoop it up for the multitasker who’s known to dabble in a range of projects; bonus points if you throw in a few items to get them started. Choose from five finishes — ranging from white to bright, according to the brand — and watch this become a household staple for years to come. It has a 4.8-star average rating among 25,557 Amazon reviews.

