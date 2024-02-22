We love oral hygiene at NBC Select, which feels like a weird thing to say out loud. We spend many of our water cooler chats talking about our favorite flosses, toothpaste and mouthwashes — we just really love our teeth. You, however, do not need us to tell you that brushing your teeth and using mouthwash can help address bad breath. But if you’re not using a tongue scraper, some say you may be skipping an effective tool in the fight against funky breath.

When chatting about this story, our team kept asking if tongue scrapers are worth the hype? Can’t you just use your toothbrush? To get these answers for you (and ourselves), we spoke with two dentists. Find out what they had to say, then check out affordable tongue scrapers we sourced based on expert guidance.

What is a tongue scraper?

Tongue scrapers (unsurprisingly) are tools designed to clean your tongue. The next logical question: why does your tongue need cleaning? Dead skin cells, bacteria and food particles can accumulate on your tongue over time, says Dr. Michael J. Wei, specializing in general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry in New York City. This build-up can lead to bad breath, having a bad taste in your mouth and even making your food taste different. That’s enough to convince us — our mornings would be devastating if our daily coffee and bagel didn’t taste as good as we need it to.

“Using a tongue scraper on a regular basis can help improve oral hygiene by reducing bad breath, preventing plaque formation and improving taste sensation,” says Wei. “It is a simple and effective way to maintain oral health and fresh breath.”

How we picked the best tongue scrapers

To recommend tongue scrapers, we consulted with dentists about what you should look for. Here is what they suggested you keep in mind:

Design: When shopping for a tongue scraper, look for something that will be comfortable to hold and is long enough to reach the back of your tongue, says Wei. The scraper should have a smooth surface without any sharp edges to prevent injury to the tongue.

Material: Tongue scrapers are most frequently made from either metal or plastic. Plastic tongue scrapers are more affordable, so we included a few of those on our list. However, Wei prefers stainless steel or copper, saying they can be thoroughly cleaned with soap and water or boiled (as long as there are no plastic parts) for sterilization.

Width and length: Wei suggests choosing a tongue scraper with a width that can cover the entire width of your tongue in one stroke; this way you aren't dragging a scraper with debris back over your tongue. In terms of length, you want something that can easily reach the back of your tongue. "A length of around 6-7 inches is suitable for most individuals," he says.

The best tongue scrapers of 2024

All tongue scrapers perform similarly, so we looked at highly-rated models with different materials and shapes to suit multiple preferences and needs.

Two stainless steel tongue scrapers are included in this set. The heads are extra wide, allowing you to scrape your whole tongue in one pass, according to the brand. Each scraper comes with its travel case, and they have a 4.6-star average rating from over 101,870 reviews on Amazon.

Like the tongue scraper from Basic Concepts, these are stainless steel, come in a set of two and each has its traveling case — what’s different is the shape. Whereas the previous tongue scraper has one handle, this tongue scraper is U-shaped. To use it, you hold the handles on each side and gently scrape the top down the length of your tongue. This design allows you to customize the fit, making it wider if you have a larger tongue or more narrow if your tongue is smaller. The MasterMedi Tongue Scraper has a 4.6-star average rating from over 107,375 reviews on Amazon.

These tongue scrapers are made entirely from BPA-free plastic and have a 4.5-star average rating from over 16,500 reviews on Amazon. The box includes one travel case and four travel scrapers, all in different colors — making it easy to assign family members their scrapers without mixing them up. The handle has a non-slip grip, and the scraper is firm and won’t bend as you scrape to maximize its effectiveness.

The scraper on this option is stainless steel, while the handles are plastic to provide a comfortable, ergonomic grip, according to the brand. The U-shaped device allows you to scrape the width of your tongue in one go and squeeze the handles together or keep them loose depending on how wide or narrow your tongue is. This scraper has a 4.6-star average from over 11,350 reviews on Amazon.

For just over $10, you get a U-shaped tongue scraper with a 4.5-star average from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon, made from pure copper in a cotton drawstring bag. The flexible handles allow you to customize the surface area it scrapes and they are also thicker than the rest of the tool to provide a more comfortable grip.

These spoon-shaped tongue scrapers (you get two in a box) are made of medical-grade stainless steel, according to the brand. The set comes with one plastic traveling case and the scrapers have a wide scraping mechanism to cover your entire tongue. This tongue scraper has a 4.6-star average rating from over 7,600 reviews on Amazon.

Who should avoid tongue scraping?

Generally, tongue scraping is safe for most people, and there’s no major risk associated with it. That said, a few people may want to think twice before using one of these tools. “If you have any open sores, lesions, or infections in your mouth, it is advisable to avoid using a tongue scraper until the infection has healed,” says Wei. “Scraping over these areas can worsen the condition or spread the infection.”

If you have a bad gag reflex, you may also want to think twice, says Dr. Joyce Kahng, a dentist in Orange County, California. Applying pressure on your tongue can trigger this gag reflex, preventing you from being able to scrape it.

What are other ways to deal with bad breath?

Tongue scraping can help remove dead skin cells that contribute to halitosis (aka, bad breath), but it’s not the only method to have nicer breath. You can easily use your toothbrush to scrub your tongue gently, says Kahng. You can also use an antibacterial mouthwash to help mitigate bad breath.

Another thing that can help with bad breath? Being more cognisant about your diet — and we’re not just talking about avoiding garlic. Kahng says a balanced diet can help mitigate bacteria from growing in your mouth and causing stinkiness. “Drinking plenty of water throughout the day also helps maintain oral health by promoting saliva production and washing away bacteria,” says Wei. “Swishing water around your mouth after consuming food or drinks can also help prevent bacterial growth.”

