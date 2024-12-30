Flywheel vs magnetic resistance

Working out at home has its perks — no hectic parking lots, no membership fees and no crowds. There are tons of great options for home gym equipment, and we’ve consulted with experts to better understand what goes into the best dumbbells, treadmills, stationary bikes, indoor rowers and more. But who should consider an elliptical for a home gym?

We spoke with fitness experts on why ellipticals may work better for you than other workout machines and how to shop for one. We also compiled a list of top-rated ellipticals for you to consider, based on their guidance.

SKIP AHEAD The best elliptical machines | How to shop for an elliptical | Why trust NBC Select?

The best elliptical machines in 2026

We leveraged our expert guidance to find top-rated products from reliable brands within the fitness space, focusing mostly on ellipticals under $2,000. For each machine, we note key specifications, like weight capacity, flywheel weight, resistance levels and more.

Best overall elliptical: Sole Fitness E35

Sole E35 Elliptical $1,499.99 at Amazon What we like High weight capacity

Heavy-duty steel frame Something to note Large and heavy; difficult to move

Sole makes some of the highest-rated ellipticals under $2,000. The E35 is one of their mid-tier models and offers a great experience for beginners and enthusiasts alike, according to the brand.

With the built-in monitor, you can select workouts, adjust 20 levels of resistance or play audio with the Bluetooth speaker. It also has many different hand-hold positions, with inner and outer handlebars, and carries a 4.4-star average rating from 761 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 82” (L) x 31” (W) x 71” (H) | Weight capacity: 375 lbs | Stride Length: 20” | Resistance: 25 lbs flywheel | Built-in monitor: 7.5-inch LCD | Membership: Downloadable Studio app free trial | Warranty: Lifetime frame, five years parts, two years labor

Most versatile elliptical: NordicTrack FS10i Elliptical

NordicTrack FS10i Elliptical $1,699.00 $1,999.00 at NordicTrack What we like 26 resistance levels

Mimics other cardio machines Something to note Pricier option

The NordicTrack FS10i bills itself as a “hybrid” trainer, able to mimic elliptical, stair-stepper and treadmill movements thanks to a long stride length, 24 resistance levels and an adjustable incline, according to the brand. The machine’s numerous settings make it a good pick for shoppers seeking versatility and variety in their workouts, which can help to keep you engaged in your routine.

It is also a good option for those that appreciate classes: along with tracking your stats, the built-in screen can be used to watch iFIT fitness training and programming, which is available for $15 per month after a 30-day free trial.

Dimensions: 58.5” (L) x 29.5” (W) x 74” (H) | Weight capacity: 375 lbs | Stride Length: 32” | Resistance: 20 lbs flywheel | Built-in monitor: 10-inch touchscreen | Membership: iFIT Membership free trial | Warranty: 10-years frame, two years parts, one year labor

This elliptical from Sunny Health & Fitness is one of the most affordable top-rated machines available. It’s much more basic than our other recommendations, but still has multiple hand-holds, eight levels of resistance and a basic built-in monitor. It’s also very compact with wheels on the bottom for easier transport, according to the brand. Plus, it has a 4.1-star average rating from 19,132 reviews on Amazon.

Dimensions: 28” (L) x 17” (W) x 57” (H) | Weight capacity: 220 lbs | Stride Length: 11” | Resistance: Magnetic | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: N/A | Warranty: Three years frame, 180 days parts

Best elliptical for streaming: Bowflex Max Trainer M6

Bowflex’s Max Trainer series is part elliptical, part stair-stepper, hence its very vertical shape. It comes with a ton of different hand-hold positions, which helps it perform both elliptical and stair-stepper duties. Unlike our other recommendations, the Max Trainer M6 comes with a year-long membership to Bowflex’s JRNY training app. You can also use the M6’s magnetic media rack to stack your smartphone or tablet and watch classes, according to the brand.

Dimensions: 46” (L) x 26” (W) x 64.2” (H) | Weight capacity: 300 lbs | Stride Length: 16” | Resistance: Magnetic | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: One year JRNY membership included | Warranty: Two years frame and parts, 90 days labor

Best splurge elliptical: Octane Q37Xi

Zachary Moxham, a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City, recommends this Octane model for a professional, gym-quality feel that “has the best experience for resembling running.” He highlights the brand’s “real running motion” as the key differentiator that “does a great job in providing a running experience with very little impact to the joint.” The Q37Xi is also one of Octane’s best-selling models, and includes a detailed built-in screen, multiple hand holds, and options for cross-training, interval programs and more.

Dimensions: 65” (L) x 30” (W) | Weight capacity: 300 lbs | Stride Length: 20.5” | Resistance: Magnetic | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: N/A | Warranty: Lifetime frame, five years parts, one year labor

Best elliptical for comfort: Schwinn 470

Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical $1,227.96 at Amazon What we like Plenty of variety in pre-loaded workouts

Front transport wheels Something to note Extensive assembly

This elliptical comes with 25 resistance levels and a motorized adjustable ramp that lets you customize the intensity and incline of your workout, according to Schwinn. It’s made of a black alloy steel and has a 20-inch stride, and can also measure heart rate and distance. This model also includes a Bluetooth connectivity feature that lets users pair and monitor their progress on app-based trackers, along with a user-friendly LCD display, which comes pre-loaded with 29 different workout programs.

Dimensions: 28.2” (D) x 63.2” (W) x 70.1” (H) | Weight capacity: 300 lbs | Stride Length: 20” | Resistance: Flywheel | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: N/A | Warranty: 10 years frame, two years parts, one year electronics, 90 days labor

Best under desk elliptical: Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical

As recommended in our guide to under-desk ellipticals, the Cubii JR1 is a top-rated mini elliptical for use when sitting at a desk. Its small size and light weight are its biggest strength: it can fit almost anywhere, and be easily moved. It offers eight levels of resistance, and tracks basic stats on the built-in LCD monitor.

Dimensions: 22.52” (L) x 13.39” (W) x 11.1” (H) | Weight capacity: 250 lbs | Stride Length: 6" | Resistance: Magnetic | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: N/A | Warranty: One year or two years (if registered online)

Best elliptical for small spaces: ProForm Trainer H7

This elliptical’s vertical design makes it a great option for those living in apartments or smaller homes. It works similarly to a stairclimber — along with the usual forward and back movements, the stride also moves up and down which allows you to better work your glutes and hamstrings, according to the brand. It tracks heart rate, calories, time and speed, and also comes with the option of an iFit membership, which provides guided workouts for you to follow and track your progress

Dimensions: 52” (L) x 29.25” (W) x 66” (H) | Weight capacity: 325 lbs | Stride Length: 10” vertical, 5” horizontal | Resistance: Magnetic | Built-in monitor: Yes | Membership: iFit | Warranty: 10 years frame, two years parts, one year labor

How to shop for an elliptical

When shopping for an elliptical, Moxham suggests trying out as many as you can before making a purchase. “Take a tour of your local gym and try out as many as they have,” he says. “Unlike stationary bikes and treadmills, each elliptical has its own unique swing to it. Some feel like your natural running pattern and others feel like you’re gliding.” Ensuring your elliptical feels right for you should be your first and top priority.

Outside of feel, here are a few other, more technical features to be aware of.

Flywheel vs magnetic resistance

When using an elliptical, resistance is provided by either a flywheel or an internal magnetic system.

Flywheels are more traditional and rely on friction to increase and decrease resistance. A heavier flywheel generally creates a more stable machine, which is why our experts advise aiming for a flywheel around 20 pounds. Flywheel ellipticals typically require a faster pedaling pace to maintain resistance when compared to a magnetic system.

Magnetic systems use electromagnets near a flywheel to adjust resistance levels. They are quieter and less costly to maintain, but are typically more expensive than flywheel ellipticals, according to Moxham.

Metric tracking

Most ellipticals will have some form of progress tracking. Many have built-in programs or classes you can select to give yourself more workout guidance. Some require a subscription to use these programs. You can, of course, forgo the built-in routines in favor of your favorite fitness app.

Frequently asked questions How much does an elliptical trainer cost? Ellipticals vary in cost depending on brand and included features, with higher-end models going up to as high as around $5,000 or more. However, Moxam says that depending on what you’re looking for, you can find a good elliptical machine for your home in the $1,500 range. How much does an average elliptical weight? According to Moxam, the average elliptical weighs around 250 pounds. What stride length elliptical do I need? The average elliptical stride length is around 20 inches, and most allow you to adjust the length of your stride as well. Because of that, Moxam says stride length isn’t something to get too hung up on. “Measuring gait and stride length should not be a concern unless instructed by a medical professional,” says Moxam. To make your ride more comfortable, he suggests adjusting your foot position as you use the machine instead. Why use an elliptical? When it comes to fitness equipment, our experts say ellipticals are uniquely low-impact, full-body workout machines. “They offer a full-body [exercise] experience with very little load,” says Moxham. While ellipticals are commonly associated with cardio, they are also excellent for total body warm-ups, to increase stamina or even HIIT (high-intensity interval training), according to our experts. Clair Mason, the owner of Elliptica Studio in Westport, Connecticut, says that ellipticals are especially useful for “people with hip, knee or lower-back issues or injuries.” “[They] are able to push to a higher level of cardio on an elliptical due to it being low (zero) impact,” she says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Clair Mason is the owner of Elliptica Studio in Westport, Connecticut.

is the owner of Elliptica Studio in Westport, Connecticut. Zachary Moxham is a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Hannah Horvath, Lauren Levy and Harry Rabinowitz are experienced writers and reporters covering shopping and ecommerce. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering stories like the best thermal underwear and the best sales each week. For this piece, they interviewed fitness experts and researched top-rated elliptical machines on the market.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.