With cases of the delta variant increasing across the country and with people’s interest in preventative healthcare and custom workouts persisting, shoppers are shelling out for treadmills and stationary bikes — Peloton, an exercise bike company, reported that its sales increased 141 percent in the first three months of 2021. And rowing machines are no exception — in fact, by 2026, the rowing machine industry is expected to be worth over $1 billion. Rowers aren't always top of mind for shoppers. However, there's good reason to change that perception. “They can truly give a really good workout for areas of the body that are very difficult to train in other ways, such as the hip and back. Both of those are very important for overall conditioning," said Brad McLam, the director of business development at exercise equipment retailer Gym Source.

If you're looking for a rower to add to your home gym — alongside your dumbbells, kettlebells and suspension trainers — you've got a slate of options available online, many offering easy returns and trial periods. We consulted fitness experts on how to go about finding the best rowing machine and rounded up some top-rated options based on their shopping advice.

Top-rated rowers and rowing machines

We rounded up top-rated rowers for home use based on expert advice about shopping for a rower.

This smart rower comes loaded with adjustable features to personalize your indoor rowing workout. The machine can be set to 32 resistance levels, which can be easily toggled from the handlebars. A standout feature of the Echelon is the screen, which can flip 180 degrees to incorporate floor exercises to your workout.

Users get one month’s free access to Echelon’s fitness subscription, which includes dozens of rowing workouts and a library of classes including boxing, pilates, yoga and more. Subscriptions cost $40 per month after that. This rower is foldable and has built-in wheels for easy storage and needs to be plugged into the wall. This model is also much more affordable than other smart rowers, making it a good option for those who aren’t looking to splurge.

This smart rower is able to create fitness challenges based on the user’s fitness profile, gamifying the workout process. You'll get access to interval and HIIT workouts, goal-based workouts and individual races via Ergatta’s app ($29 per month). Users can also join competitions and group challenges with other Ergatta rowers.

Ergatta, which must be plugged into the wall, uses water in its wheel for a smoother and quieter ride. It’s not Bluetooth enabled but will connect to Wi-Fi. Note that this rower is pricier than other smart models, though sports a stylish design and includes some high-end bells and whistles. If you aren’t quite sure if you’re ready to commit, Ergatta offers a 30-day free trial with free returns.

This affordable water-based rowing machine from Sunny Health & Fitness relies on a flywheel with 16 fan blades and boasts sweat-resistant handlebars. The brand highlights the height of the seat as well, noting it's designed with a high profile.

A non-smart display tracks your workout metrics, including strokes, calories and more. Wheels at the end of the rower will help you move it and it's designed for easy vertical storage.

Hydrow's large, high-definition screen helps give the illusion that you’re not in your living room as you ride, said Yasmin Farooq, a women’s rowing coach at the University of Washington. The rower is Bluetooth-enabled to allow health metrics to sync with your smartwatch or fitness tracker, and it includes a library of interactive workouts and landscape to row through via its membership, which costs $38 per month — there’s no complimentary membership period. Hydrow also offers live classes from Olympic and elite instructors

Similar to the Echelon, Hydrow lets users swivel the screen around and access yoga, pilates and other workouts to complement their rowing workouts. Keep in mind the Hydrow must be plugged into a wall, so you’ll need electric capabilities in your workout space. You can grab a 30-day risk-free home trial of the Hydrow and that includes free returns (including a free pick-up).

If you’re a former or current rower looking for an indoor experience similar to the real thing, the WaterRower might be right for you. It’s created to feel and sound like you’re actually rowing on the water, making it a much smoother ride than other rowers out there. It also doesn’t need to be plugged into a wall to work — it uses natural resistance, meaning there are no cords to deal with.

The rower has wheels on one end for easy vertical storage and an adjustable foot pad and seat. Its wooden design has a craftsman-like feel that could blend in nicely with existing home furniture.

This Proform model comes with nine levels of resistance and a 5-inch display for tracking health metrics. Included is a free month of an iFit family membership, which features interactive classes (both in a virtual studio or in a virtual outdoor environment). The rower has a tablet holder, so you can access the online features with your own device.

The rower is foldable for more compact storage and has wheels to make it easier to move around. It also features adjustable handlebars and pedals.

This rower, priced similarly to the Proform, has more built-in features. A 10-inch touchscreen is included (no need for a separate tablet), along with the same free one-month iFit family membership. (After that, it’s $39 per month.) There are 26 resistance levels as well as an air resistance feature, so you can feel the “elements” as you row.

Rowers can also connect their devices via Bluetooth, so you can listen to your instructors without causing noise throughout your home. You can also fold it for more compact storage.

If you want a durable rower without splurging, try out this basic model from Fitness Reality. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and can easily fold for storage. Users can adjust the foot pads and seat, as well as switch the handles around for strength exercises. You’ll also have free access to the My Cloud Fitness App, which offers dozens of workouts and tracks your calories, distance and time as you ride.

Used by Olympians and other high-level rowers, this rower from Concept2 has a performance monitor that connects via Bluetooth to many apps, including the company’s free app, ErgData. There’s also a device holder included. It doesn’t have the bells and whistles of some other rowers on the list, but it’s a functional alternative for a no-frills workout.

The rower comes in standard and tall legs versions. It has adjustable footrests and can be stored vertically. You just need two D-cell batteries to power the rower, and the spinning flywheel creates power to extend the battery life.

Why a rower?

Rowing trains nearly every muscle in your body, said Farooq. She added that it is “second only to cross-country skiing for cardiovascular fitness.”Rowers also don’t put pressure on the legs and back, making it ideal for those with back or knee issues. “A lot of people come to rowing from other sports because they know it’s a fantastic workout that is kinder to your joints. People at every age can row,” she said.

There are advantages to owning an indoor rower over other cardio machines like treadmills, too, Farooq pointed out. For one, they don’t take up much space — about 9 feet by 4 feet — and they’re typically quieter. And “if you live on the second floor of a duplex apartment, your neighbor might appreciate the fact that you bought a rower instead,” noted McLam.