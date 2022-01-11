Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Every year, tech professionals, journalists and others flock to Las Vegas for a glimpse of our future. And in 2022, the future includes color-changing cars and robot tractors.

CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) showcases the best, or at least the newest, tech gear set to hit the market. You can find anything from phones and laptops to VR headsets and even brand-new car models. CES 2022 wrapped up last week, and even with an abbreviated in-person event, over 40,000 people attended, according to CES.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces CES, said the technologies featured this year addressed issues from “health care to agriculture, sustainability and beyond.”

Here at Select, we followed CES 2022 announcements and launches to find the best products to help upgrade your life. Notable products this year included a new virtual reality headset from PlayStation, updated Lenovo ThinkPads and the Matter platform for integrating most smart home devices.

While most products featured at CES won’t release until later this year or beyond or don’t have a launch date yet, like the John Deere autonomous tractor and color-changing car paint from BMW, we were able to round up several products from this year’s convention available now or for preorder.

SKIP AHEAD Other notable announcements from CES 2022

CES 2022 launches available now

We’ve previously featured Jabra wireless earbuds in our guide to wireless earbuds and wireless headphones for 2021, and the company’s newest release packs a variety of features. Announced at CES 2022 and available to purchase now, these wireless earbuds were made for people with an “active lifestyle,” according to the company. Jabra says that the earbuds are waterproof (with a rating of IP57), sweat-proof and dust-proof and have a battery life of up to seven hours on one charge and up to 28 hours when kept in the charging case.

This versatile projector was introduced at this year’s CES and is available for preorder now until Jan. 23. It comes with a free case while supplies last. This projector has a 180-degree range of motion, so you can point it at a variety of angles — according to the company, it even levels and refocuses the picture when the projector is pointed at an angle. The Samsung Smart TV platform is included, allowing you to access your streaming services. It also has a 5-watt woofer that creates “immersive” and “cinematic” sound, according to the company.

We previously featured a Garmin watch in our guide to fitness watches and fitness trackers for 2021, and the company’s newest offering was announced at this year’s CES. The Venu 2 Plus comes in three sizes (40 millimeters, 43 millimeters and 45 millimeters) and has options for premium features (including a high-resolution AMOLED display, stainless steel bezel and more) as well as an add-on for making calls and using voice controls. The watch includes health tracking features, including a pulse oximeter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and women’s health tracking. The company says the watch also provides scores for your stress and fitness age.

The newest release in Samsung’s popular line of Galaxy S smartphones, the Fan Edition Galaxy S21 is available to order starting today. The company says that this phone is “fan-inspired” and has “features to fuel your passions,” namely its four cameras, including a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The three back cameras are a 12-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto. The phone also comes in several colors, including Olive, Lavender, Graphite and White.

There are a lot of big announcements at CES each year, but few are quite as huge as this 98-inch QLED TV from TCL. We previously featured TCL as a brand notable for good value in our guide to TV brands in 2021. While we previously noted TCL TVs for their use of the Roku Smart TV platform, this model actually uses Google TV for viewing streaming services. It has 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR, and according to the company, the QLED technology gives the TV better brightness, greater color volume and better color accuracy. The TV also has hands-free voice-control features included. It’s available to preorder now.

This new gaming laptop, which is available for preorder now for shipment on Jan. 13, was introduced at this year’s CES. This 14-inch laptop comes with an RGB keyboard and a QHD screen. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of memory and 1TB of solid state drive storage. It uses Windows 10 Home and comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11 once it’s available.

According to the company, this new video bar aims to be an all-in-one solution to improve your work-from-home video conference setup — it includes a camera, dual speaker, four-microphone array and light. The company says it eliminates the need for several devices, can help you focus in loud environments and remedy poorly lit spaces. You can reserve a $35 discount today with a $1 deposit. The video bar will be officially available Jan. 25.

We’ve previously featured Echelon bikes in our guide to exercise bike alternatives to Peloton for 2021, and this new bike from the company packs some notable features. The EX-8S has a 24-inch HD screen with a curved design, which, according to the company, is a first for the industry. You can also flip the screen to face away from the bike to use for other workouts. The bike also has wheels with LED lights that can switch among 15 different colors.

Other notable announcements from CES 2022

Most of the products featured at CES aren’t releasing until later this year or have no release date set. Here are a few products to be on the lookout for:

Matter is an open-source smart home platform that can connect smart home devices from several different brands. Brands that have announced Matter compatibility include Amazon, Apple, Google, LG, Samsung and more. Matter launches in June 2022.

PlayStation announced its newest virtual reality headset, the VR 2. Compatible with the PS5, the new headset has OLED displays and a 110-degree field of view. It will be released later this year.

Lenovo announced several new laptops, including additions to its popular ThinkPad line. The ThinkPad Z series uses AMD Ryzen Pro processors and includes the 13.3-inch Z13 and 16-inch Z16. The new collection will be released this spring.

Sony’s new Bravia XR Master Series A95K QD-OLED TV is the first-ever quantum dot OLED TV. It uses a Samsung-made QD-LED panel and comes in 55-inch and 65-inch versions. More details will be announced in spring 2022.

John Deere unveiled the first-ever autonomous tractor — no, not autonomous car, tractor. The company says that their invention can help combat global food insecurity as food demand increases worldwide.

BMW debuted its newest paint technology at CES: paint that changes colors. It uses the technology underlying e-readers, E Ink, which uses differently charged particles to display different colors, usually white or black. This BMW color-changing paint can change your car’s color to white, gray or black and back again.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.