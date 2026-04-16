If you’re gardening outdoors, one thing is certain: Your plants will need watering, and for a lot of people, that requires a garden hose. They can be an investment, too. A durable hose, nozzle and reel combined can cost at least a few hundred dollars, so it’s important to make sure you buy the best one for your specific needs.

To simplify your search and compile a list of options, I consulted home and gardening experts, including Brian Shaunfield, a Lowe’s store manager and gardening expert, Julie Bawden-Davis, the master gardener behind the site Healthy Houseplants and author of “Southern California Vegetable Gardening, Lacy Lange, a gardener and farmer who runs the gardening resource blog Homestead Farms, and Carmen Devito, the founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult.

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Top-rated garden hoses to shop

Below are expert-recommended standard, soaker and coiled hoses, along with a few more highly-rated options that align with our experts’ guidance.

Best standard garden hose

DeVito recommends this garden hose, which is made of a mix of vinyl and rubber, which have varying levels of flexibility and durability in weather conditions as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit while resisting abrasion, UV and mold, according to the brand. The hose is the most versatile on this list — you can choose from seven lengths, ranging from 3 feet long up to 100 feet long. It also comes in bright green so it’s easy to spot while working outdoors and includes durable aluminum metal couplings.

Best soaker garden hose

With small pores that slowly release water, the steady and even flow of a soaker hose can be good for watering garden beds, flowers and other landscaping projects, according to our experts. This option by Gilmour is flexible and lightweight enough to be woven through your plants and gardens, and it folds flat for easy storage. It’s also covered in a clog-resistant fabric that can protect the hose against UV rays and wear, Gilmour says. You can purchase the hose in a 75-foot or 50-foot version.

Best coiled garden hose

Bawden-Davis says this coiled hose has lasted her over eight years in Southern California, “where the sun can do a lot of damage to plastics.” She also says it fits well into tight spaces, yet can stretch up to 50 feet long. The brand also has 25- and 75-foot versions.

Best heavy-duty vinyl hose

Lange uses this NeverKink XP heavy-duty hose from Teknor Apex. “It’s heavy to drag around, but it can stand up to wear and tear,” she says, adding that the hose also has crush-resistant brass couplings that can be useful “in case they get run over by trucks or machinery” around her farm. The hose’s ​​outer is abrasion-, puncture- and UV-resistant, according to the brand.

Best heavy-duty rubber hose

DeVito suggests this heavy-duty hose for large outdoor projects, like watering a larger chunk of your lawn or cleaning off your car. Bawden-Davis calls this a “durable” option — the hose is kink-resistant and can withstand hot water up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. You can also get this hose in a 25- or 50-foot length and it comes in several bright colors, including blue, red, orange and yellow.

Best lightweight garden hose

Lange recommends this garden hose from Zero-G as a lightweight option — the brand says it weighs less than five pounds. The hose itself doesn’t expand or retract, which means it stays consistently at the same length and “doesn’t seem to take away your water pressure,” says Lange. The hose includes ergonomic metal couplings that are crush-proof up to 900 pounds, according to the brand.

Best all-in-one garden hose

If you’re looking to save time and money with an all-in-one hose, nozzle and reel, Lange recommends this option from Hoselink. It comes with an all-season hose, an eight-pattern thumb-control spray nozzle and a hose reel that can pivot 180 degrees for easy maneuverability. The reel also integrates carry handles for easy transport, and the set includes hardware so you can install the reel on your wall.

Best expandable garden hose

GarrettWade Ultralight Expandable 75-foot Hose $ 85.00 garrettwade What to know Type: standard | Material: vinyl What we like Very lightweight

Can cover entire gardens Something to note Doesn’t include nozzle

DeVito also recommends this expandable garden hose from GarrettWade, which can expand from 28 feet to up to 75 feet long. The hose is very light-duty and weighs only three pounds, according to the brand. It’s also non-kinking and made with food-safe materials, the brand says.

Best hose nozzles to shop

Below are expert-recommended and highly rated garden hose nozzles that include pistol grip, watering wand and thumb-control nozzles. The nozzles also have various spray patterns, including single-pattern and multi-pattern.

Best pistol grip nozzle

This metal hose nozzle from Melnor has five water spray patterns — shower, stream, mist, flat and full — that can accommodate most basic gardening activities. It’s made from a combination of metal, plastic and rubber, so it’s lightweight, though not as durable as a nozzle made fully from metal. Lange says she uses this nozzle “mostly for cleaning purposes due to the different spray patterns.”

Best watering wand

Bawden-Davis recommends this 30-inch watering wand from Dramm, which can easily reach areas in your garden or lawn that may be harder to access. While it doesn’t have adjustable spray patterns, it produces a gentle rain shower that won’t damage plants, according to the brand. The watering wand comes in a 16-inch size and features a thumb-control valve for ease of use.

Best single-pattern nozzle

With a full metal construction, this single-pattern nozzle is durable and easy to use — simply push down on the trigger and adjust water flow as needed, according to the brand. It has a hold-open clip to keep water streaming continuously, and the small dial at the top allows you to control the force and flow of the water that comes out, Gilmour says.

Best multi-pattern nozzle

For a more comfortable option, DeVito recommends Dramm’s spray nozzles. This thumb-control one has a one-touch valve that can be quickly adjusted to control water flow without squeezing a trigger. It features nine spray patterns — from cone and shower to mist and fan — that can be selected using a quick-change dial. If you prefer a pistol grip nozzle, Bawden-Davis recommends this nine-pattern option from the brand.

Best hose reels to shop

Below are expert-recommended and highly rated hose reels across price points and functionality, including wall-mounted and portable options. In line with expert guidance, each of the following reels are open for easier storage and less bulk.

Best overall hose reel

This kink-free hose from Gorilla is made from a roof-proof aluminum frame that can hold 175, 200 or 225 feet of hose, depending on the model, according to the brand. The seals are designed to be leak-proof, to prevent any water spillage, and it has stainless steel hardware for increased durability. The reel also has a stable, pyramid-frame design that includes a set of wheels for easy mobility.

Best affordable hose reel

Lange recommends this mountable hose hanger for its simplicity and affordable price. It’s crafted from durable steel and features a curved design that can prevent your hose from sagging or getting tangled, the brand says. It’s also sturdy enough to hold 100 feet of a standard, 5/8-inch diameter garden hose, according to Yard Butler. It also comes in four colors — green, blue, purple and verdigris.

Best wall-mounted hose reel

Lange also calls this decorative, wall-mounted hose reel from Liberty Garden a great option if you don’t want to sacrifice style for utility. It’s constructed from non-rust cast aluminum with a nickel powder-coated finish that can help prevent water damage, according to the brand. Liberty Garden says it can hold up to 125 feet of a standard hose and features a shelf at the top to hold any outdoor gardening tools. It also includes a hose guide that lets you roll and unroll your hose without it getting bunched or tangled.

How I picked the best garden hoses

The hose you choose will depend on the tasks you need it for. All of the expert-recommended options in our list fall into three major categories:

Standard hoses: These are typically made of vinyl or rubber. If you expect to use your hose for tasks like watering your lawn or hosing down your car, experts recommend an all-purpose standard vinyl hose, the most affordable option. A more durable standard rubber hose — which can be a little pricier — may be better if you store your hose outside or often use hot water. There are several of these types of hoses above.

These are typically made of vinyl or rubber. If you expect to use your hose for tasks like watering your lawn or hosing down your car, experts recommend an all-purpose standard vinyl hose, the most affordable option. A more durable standard rubber hose — which can be a little pricier — may be better if you store your hose outside or often use hot water. There are several of these types of hoses above. Coiled hoses: Coiled hoses form a spring shape when not in use and are light-duty enough to water small areas. I made sure to include coiled hose options above.

Coiled hoses form a spring shape when not in use and are light-duty enough to water small areas. I made sure to include coiled hose options above. Soaker hoses: These have tiny punctures that allow for slow-drip irrigation into your garden, especially when paired with a timer. A soaker hose can be a great choice if you’re more of a hands-off gardener. I also included multiple options for these types of hoses above.

How to shop for a garden hose

Choosing the best garden hose depends on several factors, including the type (mentioned above), length and material of the hose to fit your specific needs. Other factors to consider include how often you use your hose, the local climate and your budget. Experts say the length, diameter and fittings on a hose determine its water flow capacity.

What are the best materials for garden hoses?

The material of the hose typically determines its flexibility and durability. Hoses are usually made from one of three materials, according to Shaunfield:

Vinyl is the most popular, affordable and lightweight choice.

is the most popular, affordable and lightweight choice. Polyurethane is lightweight, kink-resistant and typically found in coiled and air hoses.

is lightweight, kink-resistant and typically found in coiled and air hoses. Rubber is the tougher, heavier and more flexible option that can be used for heavy duty job sites or hot water.

A hose’s kink resistance — an important factor — depends on the material. Polyurethane and rubber are fairly kink-resistant, while vinyl is more prone to kinking.

How important is hose strength?

Hoses are labeled as light-, medium- or heavy-duty — each has its own specific uses and outdoor needs.

Light-duty hoses are the most affordable option and can be good for small gardens and plant care since they’re typically lightweight and easier to maneuver, wind up and store. However, they’re best for infrequent gardening since they’re more susceptible to damage from the elements, bursts or punctures, according to Shaunfield.

are the most affordable option and can be good for small gardens and plant care since they’re typically lightweight and easier to maneuver, wind up and store. However, they’re best for infrequent gardening since they’re more susceptible to damage from the elements, bursts or punctures, according to Shaunfield. Medium-duty hoses (also called standard hoses) can be a decent option for residential lawn and landscape maintenance, such as general gardening work, according to Shaunfield.

(also called standard hoses) can be a decent option for residential lawn and landscape maintenance, such as general gardening work, according to Shaunfield. Heavy-duty hoses have thicker walls and are the most durable and sturdy option. Heavy-duty hoses usually have key features such as kink resistance and because they’re durable, it’s okay to leave them outside and exposed to the elements without risking damage, according to Shaunfield. These hoses can be used for some pressure washer tasks, like washing outdoor walls and sidewalks.

How important is hose length?

The experts we spoke to say length is among the most important considerations when buying a hose. The best length for the hose depends on what project you’re using it for and the size of your yard, patio or area, according to Shaunfield. She says popular lengths are 50 and 100 feet, with the latter being a better option if you have a larger yard or rely on just one water spigot (the device used to turn water on and off).

What are hose couplings?

It’s important to pay attention to the couplings (also called fittings), which are the end pieces that connect the ends of the hose with water supplies like spigots, sprinklers and nozzles. However, metal couplings can be harder to tighten on the spigot, while plastic fittings attach more easily due to their nylon or thermoplastic materials.

Frequently asked questions How should you store your garden hoses when they’re not in use? When not in use, DeVito says that garden hoses should be drained, rolled up and stored in a dry place, like your garage or garden shed. “Never leave them outdoors or connected to spigots in the winter in areas where it can freeze,” she warns. She also suggests always removing and draining your hose nozzles as well. Do “kink-free” garden hoses actually work? According to DeVito, yes they do, to a degree. She says that no kink hoses can be effective if you care for and coil the hose correctly after each use. However, she says that even if you forget to coil your hose, kinks can be handled easily: “they can be dealt with by stretching hoses out fully and leaving them out on a warm day to relax,” she says.

Meet our gardening experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Brian Shaunfield is a Lowe’s store manager and gardening expert.

is a Lowe’s store manager and gardening expert. Julie Bawden-Davis is the master gardener behind the site Healthy Houseplants and author of “Southern California Vegetable Gardening.”

is the master gardener behind the site Healthy Houseplants and author of “Southern California Vegetable Gardening.” Lacy Lange is a gardener and farmer. She runs the gardening resource blog Homestead Farms.

is a gardener and farmer. She runs the gardening resource blog Homestead Farms. Carmen Devito is the founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult.

*Any inclusion of Lowe’s in this story was made independently of Shaunfield, who we only consulted for shopping tips and guidance. We did not ask Shaunfield for product recommendations.

Why trust NBC Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor at NBC Select and covers a wide range of gardening and outdoors topics, including pruning shears, indoor gardening kits and sunscreen for kids. For this story, Godio spoke to gardening and lawn care experts to get their recommendations on how to shop for garden hoses, hose nozzles and hose reels, and gathered highly rated ones they recommended.

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