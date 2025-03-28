My shower is one of those areas I tend to avoid cleaning for as long as possible. Unlike my countertop or cooktop, it requires a lot more than just a simple spray and wipe; the tub gets gross very quickly with mildew and hair in the drain. This is where a good shower cleaner comes in handy. While I have a few brands that I often purchase, like Clorox and Lysol, I wanted to see what the best shower cleaner truly is.

So the NBC Select team tested both chemical and enzyme-based shower cleaners and considered their effectiveness at removing soap scum and water stains, their scent, and whether or not they required scrubbing and rinsing. Then I spoke with cleaning professionals for their recommendations, and to get guidance on how to properly clean showers and tubs.

We landed on 14 shower cleaners we found to be the best on the market, keep reading to find out why.

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The best shower cleaners, tested and reviewed

All of the shower cleaners below are either ones that NBC Select members tested themselves, expert recommendations and/or are highly rated on Amazon.

Best overall shower cleaner

I tested out this disinfectant spray on my shower, particularly the edges of my tub, which tend to get the dirtiest from week to week. Most of the grime comes from residual water and my body wash, facial cleanser and acne wash, along with strands of hair — gross, I know. But when I tried this spray, I was pleasantly surprised by how well it dissolved all of the visible dirt before I started wiping and I didn’t have to scrub with a brush.

I also didn’t have to press hard on the surface of the tub to really get rid of stuck-on residue. The spray was also powerful, unlike some misting ones that aren’t really thorough enough.

The floral scent doesn’t linger and I like that I don’t have to manually scrub the formula away. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best hydrogen peroxide-based shower cleaner

Hydrogen peroxide-based cleaners are particularly effective because they whiten surfaces without harsh fumes from ingredients like bleach, according to Jennfier Rodriguez, chief hygiene officer at ProHousekeepers. (Hydrogen peroxide is the same key active ingredient in teeth whitening strips).

I first started using this Lysol hydrogen peroxide cleaner when I wrote our guides on how to clean mold and grout. It’s super effective at cleaning shower surfaces like the tub, but I particularly like how it brightens up the grout in between the tiles on my shower walls. It doesn’t have a strong fragrance, since it’s bleach free, but it does have a subtle clean scent which I personally didn’t mind and I didn’t feel I had to air out the bathroom for hours after to dilute it.

This hydrogen peroxide cleaner does a great job of cleaning soap scum around the sides of my bathtub and on the tile walls in my shower. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best foaming shower cleaner

When I was testing products for this story, Scrubbing Bubbles sent me a sample of this foaming shower cleaner to try out. The first thing I noticed about it was how powerful the spray was and how far it distributed product — I didn’t have to get close to my tub or the tiles on the shower walls, which helps me avoid bending over while cleaning. After allowing the spray to sit and foam up for a few minutes, I was able to scrub away soap scum from my body wash and shampoo and it made a visible difference. Also, it has a refreshing scent that isn’t abrasive.

Best plant-based shower cleaner

This Method Daily Shower Spray comes recommended by Rodriguez, who says it’s her go-to because it prevents soap scum buildup and you don’t have to follow it up with a rinse. “Plus, it smells great,” she says. The enzyme-based cleaner is made with a biodegradable formula that doesn’t have a strong off-putting smell, and you don’t have to rinse after spraying it on your tub, the tile walls and the steel parts of your shower.

Best eco-friendly shower cleaner

Seventh Generation Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner $ 3.99 Walmart $ 6.49 iHerb What to know Scented: yes, lemongrass | Contains bleach: no | Chemical foundation: plant-based | Disinfectant: yes | Rinse required: no What we like Good for small corners

Don't have to dry or rinse it

Dye free Something to note Only for hard surfaces

The Seventh Generation bathroom spray comes recommended by Robin Murphy, chief cleaning office at Maid Brigade, who says that it’s a great option because it uses thymol (from thyme oil) as a natural disinfectant to kill germs and bacteria, and break down soap scum and grime. Simply spray around your shower, let the solution sit for 10 minutes and that’s it — you don’t have to rinse or wipe it away.

Best bleach-free shower cleaner for mold

I have an older version of this bleach-free bathroom cleaner from Clorox, which goes to show how long I’ve had it and how sparingly I use it, because of how effective it is. Sometimes, it can be hard to find products from Clorox that don’t have bleach, and this one’s both a disinfectant and doesn’t have the strong bleach stench.

I use this in particular when I’ve been around people who are ill to help get rid of any bacteria or germs that may potentially make me sick. In addition to the tub and shower tiles, I use this all the time on my toilet bowl, too, and it gets rid of stuck on grime with minimal scrubbing.

This is powerful but doesn’t have bleach, which is rare. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best shower cleaner with bleach

Some substances can be particularly hard to fully get rid of, so Rodriguez recommends trying a strong shower cleaner such as the Clorox Plus Tilex mold and mildew remover. “If you’re battling mold or mildew, this spray is a lifesaver,” she says. “It’s powerful and effective, especially for tile and grout.”

The bleach makes it effective enough to kill bacteria that comes from mold, which can potentially make you sick if left untreated, according to experts I previously spoke to. You also don’t have to scrub this after spraying, according to Clorox — you can simply spray, wipe and rinse.

Best shower cleaner for scrubbing

Bar Keepers Friend has a sizable fanbase for its effective and multipurpose cleaning products. The Soft Cleanser comes recommended by Murphy, who says it’s a go-to for super stuck-on residue. This has more of a cream or gel texture, and it’s ideal for getting rid of soap scum that’s been living on your bathtub or tile walls for years.

Use this cleanser with a sponge or stiff-bristled scrub brush to get the most out of it. Although it’s plant-based, it is potentially a severe eye irritant, according to the brand, so you should still use it with caution as with all cleaners.

Best scented shower cleaner

This lavender formula has a pleasant smell that doesn’t irritate my senses. It was especially effective on the stainless steel parts of my shower, which tend to gather a lot of hard water stains. (The brand sent me a sample to test for this story.) I sprayed it on and around the knob, let it sit for five minutes and then wiped it with a damp paper towel. After it dried, it was shiny and didn’t have little water spots and although it was subtle, I noticed a difference.

Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Most sustainable shower cleaner

NBC Select video producer Josh Rios tested these Blueland bathroom tablets, which are a little different from the rest of the options on this list (the brand sent us samples for testing). Instead of coming in a standard spray bottle, these come in tablet form, which you add to a reusable bottle with warm water. The tablet, which you can order refills of, turns the water into your cleaning solution in only a couple of minutes, according to Rios.

“I don’t usually love cleaning products that require you to subscribe to get refills, but with Blueland I didn’t mind at all,” he says. “I could spray it continuously without having to take breaks from strong fumes. The bottle is also made of a really strong plastic that isn’t prone to cracking like glass.”

The Blueland Bathroom Cleaner comes with a box of four pink mineral-based tablets with a minty scent. Courtesy Josh Rios

Best shower cleaner guard

In researching shower cleaners for this story, I learned a little bit about shower protectants, like this OxiClean Shower Guard. This product, which the brand sent a sample of, acts like a shower cleaning sealant, meaning you’re supposed to apply it after cleaning your entire shower so it acts as a guard against soap scum, grime and calcium deposits in the future. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin tested it and loves that it eliminates the need for repetitive cleaning.

“This spray basically locks in your clean,” she says. “It coats my tile after I get all the grime off with a standard spray, which prevents soap and other dirt from building up as quickly. I definitely think my tile stays cleaner longer when I use this spray, so I’m keeping it in my rotation for deep cleans.”

The Oxiclean Shower Guard spray is effective on ceramic sinks and mirrors. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best shower cleaner for grout

I was first introduced to this cleaner when I was doing research for our guides on cleaning mold and grout, and I’ve relied on it to keep my bathroom clean since. Although it has a chemical scent to it, it doesn’t have a strong fragrance or stench.

It’s specifically formulated for cleaning grout, which is arguably the hardest area of a shower to rid of mold and mildew, since it’s porous and soaks up a lot of substances. I use it mainly on the crevices between my tub and the tile walls, where a lot of soapy products tend to drip. It always does a great job of getting rid of sticky residue from leftover soap and I can see the color of the grout in my shower lighten partially after using it.

It doesn’t have any bleach-adjacent smells, so I can scrub the grout in my shower for a long time without needing to get air. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

Best shower cleaner for glass doors

This Windex Glass and Window cleaner will help keep your shower doors (or other glass items, like cabinets and mirrors) sparkling. In my experience, it’s highly efficient at getting rid of residue, fingerprints and streaks, though it doesn’t have any disinfectant properties in it so it technically can’t take care of mold. It has a subtle, clean scent to it, but I try not to spray too much of it at once so it doesn’t fill up my bathroom.

Best shower cleaner for soap scum

Clorox Ultra Foamer Bathroom Cleaner $ 6.99 Target What to know Scented: no, but has a chemical-like smell | Contains bleach: no | Chemical foundation: traditional | Disinfectant: no | Rinse required: yes What we like Good for small corners

Don’t have to dry it Something to note Rinse required

The Clorox Ultra Foamer is a spray that’s effective on small cracks and bathroom corners, like around the shower knobs and bathtub grout. It gets rid of soap scum, which often collects around shower drains and tub corners, where residual product tends to lay dormant. In addition to the shower, you can use this cleaner, which has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,300 reviews on Amazon, on other surfaces in your bathroom, like the sink or outside of the toilet.

How I picked the best shower cleaner

In making this list, I prioritized our experts’ guidance and made sure to consider the following:

Ingredients: Most shower cleaners fall into three buckets: synthetic, bleach- and plant-based, according to Murphy. The first two are also called traditional cleaners, and rely on synthetic ingredients to do the heavy lifting, she says. This includes “surfactants (such as sodium lauryl sulfate) to break down grime [and] solvents (like glycol ethers) to dissolve soap scum.” Traditional cleaners are less eco-friendly but much stronger than plant-based cleaners, which use surfactants derived from things like coconut oil and sugarcane, according to Murphy. Plant-based cleaners are gentler and safer than traditional cleaners, but may require more effort to do the same job. To align with Murphy’s guidance, I included cleaners that use synthetic and plant-based ingredients, and a couple that have bleach.

Most shower cleaners fall into three buckets: synthetic, bleach- and plant-based, according to Murphy. The first two are also called traditional cleaners, and rely on synthetic ingredients to do the heavy lifting, she says. This includes “surfactants (such as sodium lauryl sulfate) to break down grime [and] solvents (like glycol ethers) to dissolve soap scum.” Traditional cleaners are less eco-friendly but much stronger than plant-based cleaners, which use surfactants derived from things like coconut oil and sugarcane, according to Murphy. Plant-based cleaners are gentler and safer than traditional cleaners, but may require more effort to do the same job. To align with Murphy’s guidance, I included cleaners that use synthetic and plant-based ingredients, and a couple that have bleach. Disinfectant properties : Not all shower cleaners are disinfectants, so they don’t all kill bacteria — some are only effective on soap scum, grime and water stains. “To clean showers and tubs effectively, you need a product that both cleans and disinfects,” Murphy says. “This ensures you’re not only removing grime and soap scum but also eliminating bacteria, mold, and mildew that thrive in damp environments.” Some products on this list, while not technically disinfectants, can still remove soap scum, limescale and grime, they just can’t target any underlying mold.

: Not all shower cleaners are disinfectants, so they don’t all kill bacteria — some are only effective on soap scum, grime and water stains. “To clean showers and tubs effectively, you need a product that both cleans and disinfects,” Murphy says. “This ensures you’re not only removing grime and soap scum but also eliminating bacteria, mold, and mildew that thrive in damp environments.” Some products on this list, while not technically disinfectants, can still remove soap scum, limescale and grime, they just can’t target any underlying mold. Smell: Most cleaning products have some sort of smell, even ones that are labeled as unscented. The majority of the shower cleaners on this list have some sort of scent, whether that be from added fragrance to mask the smell of natural ingredients, including the plant-based ones, or from strong chemicals.

How to shop for shower cleaners

Similar to how we chose the products on our list, there are a few key aspects to consider when choosing a shower cleaner for your space. Here’s what our experts recommend keeping in mind:

What are the different cleaner types?

As I mentioned above, you should decide if you want to go the plant-based route or choose more traditional shower cleaners, either with or without bleach. Plant-based cleaners are good at getting rid of soap scum and grime, but they aren’t always disinfectants or as thorough as traditional cleaners. Traditional cleaners are better at killing mold and mildew, according to Rodriguez.

What are the different textures of shower cleaners?

Cleaners are often sprays, foams, pastes or gels. The majority of the products on this list are sprays or sprays that turn into foam. They’ll give you more versatility and make it easier to access high or hard to reach areas. On the other hand, gels and pastes are abrasive so they’re really effective at targeting caked-on grime during deep cleans, according to Kadi Dulude, owner of Wizard of Homes, who recommends Soft Scrub’s All Purpose Cleanser.

“It easily gets the surfaces cleaned, disinfected and as shiny and bright as possible without too much scrubbing or polishing needed,” she says. “It’s also not as tough on your lungs as sprays can be.” Keep in mind, pastes and gels aren’t as easy to distribute as spray and they require more rinsing, according to Dulude.

What are the best shower cleaning accessories?

In addition to an effective shower cleaner, you’ll also have to invest in some tools to compliment them, such as scrub brushes, sponges and cloths. Brushes and sponges, for example, act as abrasives, meaning their coarse texture helps release stuck-on grime from your tub. Items like squeegees help get rid of excess water on the tiles and glass doors of your shower in between uses, making less of a mess to clean up later.

Best accessories for cleaning a shower

All of the products below have at least a four-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

This shower squeegee is the best way to avoid water stains and soap scum buildup on your glass shower doors and tile walls. It comes with an adhesive holder that you attach to the wall and it has a silicone blade that pushes water off surfaces without leaving residue.

These microfiber cloths are great for cleaning a lot of areas around your home, including your shower. They’re effective at drying surfaces well, which ultimately helps avoid water stains on tiles and glass. NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans has these and says they’re also great for cleaning glass surfaces without leaving streaks or lint.

A detachable shower head like this makes it easy to rinse soapy surfaces on your shower walls and floors without the need to throw or splash water. The hose is 6 feet long and the shower head has eight high-pressure modes for rinsing.

Frequently asked questions What’s the best way to clean your shower? Knowing the proper order to clean your shower is essential so you don’t have to repeat any steps. Start at the top and work your way down, says Rodriguez. “Begin with the showerhead and walls, then move to the tub or floor. This method prevents dirty water from dripping onto already-cleaned areas,” she says. “For the metal hardware, hit it last so you can polish it up for that final sparkle.” If it’s been a while since you last cleaned your shower, start by dusting, then spray your product of choice and let it sit for at least 5 to 10 minutes. “Moving from top to bottom, use a microfiber cloth or scrub pad to scrub the walls, tiles, and grout,” says Murphy. “Pay extra attention to any areas with visible soap scum or mold.” Use the same method for the tub by starting at the top and then moving down, scrubbing the crevices around the tub and then the inside. Lastly, rinse any residue with water and use a squeegee to move it to the drain. Use a microfiber cloth to dry the surfaces of the shower. Are cleaning sprays safe to use? Yes, when you use them properly and know what to avoid mixing certain formulas together. Blending certain chemicals together can create very toxic fumes that can affect your respiratory health and eyes, according to Murphy. Here are a few combinations you shouldn’t experiment with: Bleach & ammonia: “This combo creates chloramine gas, which can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and serious respiratory damage,” says Murphy. Bleach & vinegar: This also includes any acid, like lemon juice or citric acid. “It produces chlorine gas, a highly toxic substance that can burn your eyes, throat, and lungs,” says Murphy. Bleach & rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol): This combination creates chloroform, “which is not only highly toxic but was once used as an anesthetic — meaning it can make you pass out or damage your organs in high enough doses,” says Murphy. Hydrogen peroxide & vinegar: Mixing these two ingredients creates peracetic acid, which is irritating to skin, eyes, and respiratory system. Drain cleaners: Mixing different drain cleaners can lead to toxic chemical reactions, including heat, toxic fumes, or even explosions. What surfaces should you not use shower cleaners on? Any effective shower cleaner you buy from this list should be safe to use on glazed ceramic tile, grout, porcelain tubs and sinks, chrome, stainless steel, fiberglass, vinyl shower curtains and glass shower doors, according to Murphy. Avoid using shower cleaners on natural stone, like marble, granite and limestone, wood, brushed nickel and brass, since they can stain or warp these surfaces. Instead, use a cleaner made for that particular type of surface, like pH neutral granite and stone cleaner or a metal multipurpose cleaner. To clean brushed nickel and brass, Dulude recommends using Soft Scrub’s All Purpose Cleanser, but says to make sure not to scrub it too hard to prevent scratches. How often should you clean your shower? It depends on how often you use it. In general, you should deep clean your shower every two weeks, according to Murphy. “Busier households should aim for a deeper clean once a week, with light cleaning every few days in between,” she says. Be sure to do smaller cleans “like quick wipe-downs, using a daily shower spray, squeegeeing surfaces, and keeping the bathroom well-ventilated” to prevent buildup. How important is ventilation when cleaning? Ensuring your space has airflow when using fragrant or chemical clean products is key — especially small spaces. “[Ventilation] helps clear out fumes from both traditional and plant-based cleaners, prevents irritation, and speeds up drying,” says Murphy. “Daily airflow also keeps humidity in check, which helps prevent mold, mildew, and long-term damage to walls, grout, and fixtures—protecting both your health and your home.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Robin Murphy is the president of professional cleaning services company Maid Brigade, based in Westchester, NY.

is the president of professional cleaning services company Maid Brigade, based in Westchester, NY. Jennifer Rodriguez is the chief hygiene officer at professional housekeeping services company ProHouskeeper.

is the chief hygiene officer at professional housekeeping services company ProHouskeeper. Kadi Dulude is the owner of home cleaning service Wizard of Homes.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about cleaning products and appliances. I’ve written roundups on the best dishwasher detergents, the most effective way to clean hardwood floors and the best handheld vacuums. For this story, I spoke with two cleaning experts and tested out shower cleaners with my co-workers.

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