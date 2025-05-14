Spring is here, and for some of us, that means one thing, and one thing only: it’s finally time to get back into the garden. That being said, having the right tools can go a long way in helping your garden flourish.

“[There’s no] golden rule and every plant is unique,” says Rebecca Sears, the chief gardening guru for Green Garden Products, owner of Ferry-Morse Gardening. “Enjoy the learning process and the highs of the harvest, and learn from the lows.”

If you’re a first timer or in desperate need of new tools, we consulted experts for gardening tips and the best products to keep at home.

How we picked the best gardening tools

To round up the best gardening tools, we asked experts about products they deem essential for gardeners of all levels, especially for beginners assembling their first toolkit. They’re listed below, alongside highly rated options, some of which come recommended by NBC Select editors who garden in their free time.

The best indoor gardening tools

You can plant seeds directly in your garden, of course, but some beginners may benefit from starting inside first. Experts told us it’s easier to control conditions like light, moisture and warmth indoors while protecting plants from bugs, parasites and diseases in their early stages.

Sears also says starting indoors helps you get a jump on the growing season, especially when it comes to edible plants like fruits, vegetables and herbs. “If you live in a colder climate, what you prefer to grow may need longer to mature than your growing season can accommodate,” she explains.

If you’re interested in planting indoors, below are a few items experts recommend to help you get started.

Best grow light: GooingTop Grow Light

GooingTop Grow Light $19.19 $29.99 at Amazon

Can clip onto surfaces

Regulates plant growth Something to note Must be plugged in

Grow lights provide indoor seedlings with the light they need to grow healthy and strong without becoming “leggy,” or floppy to the point that they’re falling over, Sears says. Grow lights also prevent plants from reaching toward a light source that’s far away.

This grow light clips onto tables and countertops, and you can program it to automatically turn on and off at four, eight and 12-hour intervals, according to the brand. It utilizes a red and white LED light combination — together, lights of these colors help regulate plant growth and support them as they flower or reach maturity, experts told us.

Best seedling mat: Vivosun Seedling Heat Mat and Digital Thermostat Combo Set

A heat mat is the secret to speedy seed germination, according to Sears. The mat gives off heat, signaling to seeds that it’s time to start growing.

This heat mat is flexible and water-resistant, according to the brand. It comes with a digital thermostat that you can use to adjust the mat’s temperature. The mat is available in four sizes: 10-by-20.75 inches, 3-by-20 inches, 20-by-20 inches and 48-by-20.75 inches.

Best seed starting pots: Jiffy Peat Pots

Jiffy Peat Pots $14.97 at Amazon

Great for indoor seed starting Something to note Goes straight into ground

If you’re starting seeds indoors, using a biodegradable, plantable pot reduces shock to the plant when it’s moved and prevents damage to the roots, Sears says.

You can start your seeds indoors in Jiffy Peat Pots, which are made from organic peat, and plant both the pot and the plant in the ground once it’s ready to go outside, according to the brand.

The best outdoor gardening tools

Beginners should start with a few basic tools, like a shovel and a hoe. Sears recommends keeping gardening tools in a weather-proof beverage cooler — you can put it next to your outdoor garden, in your garage or on your patio or deck. As your garden (and interest) grows, you will likely develop a collection of tools that work best for you and your garden.

Best pruning shears: Felco #6 Pruning Shears

Pruners are an essential tool, and “everyone must have at least one [pair],” says Carmen DeVito, founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult. You can use these scissor-like tools to cut stems, branches and weeds, and to shape bushes and other greenery.

Felco makes a variety of pruners that vary in size and cutting width, but DeVito recommends the Felco #6 pruner specifically — it’s built with aluminum handles and steel blades, and it has a narrow pointed tip, which helps you cut closer to plants’ stems, according to the brand.

Best scissors: Joyce Chen Kitchen Scissors

These scissors are helpful for harvesting herbs, deadheading and cutting flowers to bring into the house, DeVito says.

The stainless steel blades on these shears are sharp enough to cut through chicken bones, and they’re suitable for both right-handed and left-handed gardeners, according to the brand.

Best soil knife: Nisaku Hori Hori Soil Knife

While soil knives are not an essential gardening tool, DeVito says they’re useful for transplanting young plants and weeding. You can also use them to divide perennial plants, open plastic bags and cut twine.

Nisaku’s Hori Hori Soil Knife has a 7.25-inch stainless steel blade with inch markings on it and a wood handle. One side of the blade has a straight edge and the other has a serrated edge.

Best hand trowel: Fiskars Ergo Garden Hand Trowel

Sears says you can use a hand trowel to dig small holes and mark rows in the ground to plant seeds.

The head of this hand trowel is made from cast aluminum, a lightweight and rust-resistant material that shouldn’t bend if you hit a rock while digging, according to the brand.

Best shovel: Nupla Round Point Shovel

A round head shovel is useful for digging large holes, moving soil and adding soil to pots and gardening beds, according to Sears.

This shovel has a 48-inch handle made from fiberglass, which is sturdy and gives the handle a good grip, according to the brand. Its head is made from tempered steel.

Best garden stakes: Hydrofarm Natural Bamboo Stakes — Pack of 25

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown recommends these stakes for propping up tomato vines, and says she uses them herself every year. The stakes are made from natural bamboo and range in size from 13 to 17 mm, according to the brand. Brown also says they give her more freedom and versatility than the plastic stakes she’s seen used before.

Brown uses Hydrofarm Natural Bamboo Stakes to reinforce her tomato vines, which help her grow strong and healthy tomatoes. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Best garden bed: Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Kit

These raised garden beds are a favorite of Brown’s, who says they’re easy to assemble and surprisingly lightweight. The thin ridge design makes them great for attaching pest-repelling netting, and they’re made from an anti-corrosive metal that Brown says holds up through multiple growing seasons.

Best garden bin: TubTrug

Tubtrug $15.59 at Target

Multiple sizes Something to note Bendy material

TubTrugs, which come in multiple colors and sizes, are versatile bins you can treat as potting stations or tool carriers — you can also use them to mix soil, collect plants and vegetables when you’re harvesting them or pile up weeds, DeVito says. They also have two handles, giving you a place to grip if you’re moving the bin around your garden or transporting it from a shed to the yard.

Best garden stool: H & GT Garden Kneeler and Seat

“A garden stool and kneeler is a great item to have on hand in the garden to protect your back and knees as we get into the thick of the busy spring season,” DeVito says. You can either sit on the stool or flip it over and kneel on top of the platform, which lifts you off the ground a few inches so you don’t have to bend down.

You can fold this garden kneeler and seat flat when it’s not in use. It weighs less than 6 pounds, making it manageable for most gardeners to carry around their yards by themselves. The platform you kneel or sit on is made from EVA foam and the product’s metallic frame can support up to 330 pounds, according to the brand. It comes with a detachable tool pouch to store your tools, too.

Best outdoor composter: FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter

This tumbling composter comes recommended by DeVito in our guide to the best compost bins. It can hold up to 37 gallons of compost, and is made from 100% recycled plastic with a dual-chamber design and removable door that makes it easy to add to and remove your compost, according to the brand. It also has fins on the interior to help break up clumps, and a hole to help with soil aeration.

Brown uses this net ing to keep birds and animals away from her growing plants. It’s made from a polypropylene fibre that’s UV protected, according to the brand. They can be attached to the edges and ends of beds to help protect your garden — “I usually attach them to my garden beds with clothes pins,” she says.

The best plant nutrients and supplies

It’s important to remember that plants are living organisms — they need nutrients to support their growth just like we do. Here are a handful of fertilizer and vitamin options you may want to consider.

Fertilizer adds nutrients into soil that plants aren’t getting otherwise or aren’t getting enough of. Experts recommend performing a soil test to identify nutrient deficiencies in your garden and determine the best type of fertilizer.

If you’re looking for an all-purpose fertilizer, DeVito says she loves Fox Farm’s, which comes as a powder. You can use it on flowers, greenery, edible plants and more, according to the brand. It contains a blend of nutrients and soil microbes like nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, and the fertilizer may help improve water absorption in various root systems, according to Fox Farm.

Fertilizers designed for vegetable gardens address specific nutrient needs that help plants mature, experts told us. This liquid blend contains ingredients like seaweed, molasses, yucca extract and humic acids, as well as fresh fish. DeVito says the fish gives this fertilizer a stronger odor compared to other options, but added that it’s worth it due to the extra nutrients it gives your plants.

Best plant vitamins: SUPERthrive Plant Vitamin Solution with Kelp

SUPERthrive Plant Vitamin Solution with Kelp $12.96 at Amazon

Helps develop roots

Eases transplants Something to note Nothing to note at this time

To keep plants healthy, Sears recommended using a vitamin solution made with kelp, which helps boost plants’ ability to perform photosynthesis and promotes root growth.

In addition to containing kelp to support plant health, this vitamin solution also adds nutrients back into soil, according to the brand. Sears uses SUPERthrive Organic All-Purpose Plant Food, too.

The best gardening apparel

It’s important to be comfortable while outside, especially if you’re spending a lot of time planting, weeding and watering in the sun. Experts suggest investing in a high-quality pair of boots and gardening gloves for multiple seasons. UPF clothing and UPF sun hats can also help keep you protected from sun overexposure.

Best garden boots: Bogs Gardening Boots

Bogs Gardening Boots $95.00 at Bogs

Good for mud

Supportive design Something to note Pricey

As long as you don’t garden in open-toed shoes, most footwear that’s comfortable and supportive with good traction and a thick sole will work well, DeVito says. But if you’re digging a lot or working in a particularly wet area, she suggested investing in gardening boots.

Bogs slip-on boots are water-resistant and they have a cushioned sole to keep feet comfortable, according to the brand. They come in women’s sizes 6 to 11, and they’re available in colors like Mocha, Sage and Black.

Best garden clogs: Birkenstock Super-Birki

Gardening boots can make your feet hot and may feel heavy if you live in warmer or humid climates. In those cases, DeVito said gardening clogs are an alternative option.

The Super-Birki from Birkenstock are made from polyurethane, which is a water-resistant and dirt-repellent material, according to the brand. The clogs are designed with a cork-latex footbed that’s lined with moisture-wicking fabric, which the brand says is easy to clean. They’re available in colors like yellow, black, green and more, and come in both men’s and women’s sizes.

Best gloves: Showa Atlas Gloves

When shopping for a pair of gardening gloves, DeVito recommended looking for ones with rubber on the bottom and fabric on the top to protect both sides of your hands. She also said to make sure they’re machine-washable so they’re easy to clean.

These gardening gloves meet DeVito’s guidance and come in colors like black and white.

Best long garden gloves: Style Selections Gardening Gloves

Style Selections Gardening Gloves $17.98 at Lowe's

Durable material

Adjustable wrists Something to note May be heavy

Brown also suggests these Style Selections gloves, which are made from 100% buffalo leather to better withstand the everyday wear of garden work, according to the brand. They have an extra-long cuff and adjustable wrist loops for a comfortable fit, and a poly-blend material on the back of the hands for extra breathability.

These overalls are Brown’s preferred garden outfit — they have elasticized straps, and double-layered legs and knees for extra protection, according to the brand. The overalls have 12 pockets, UPF 50 sun protection, and are designed so that dirt brushes right off — perfect for days spent digging in the soil.

This is one of our top UPF hat picks because of its stylish design and high level of protection. It’s made from braided straw in a fedora style that keeps the sun’s powerful rays from getting through, according to the brand. It also has a removable drawstring and an adjustable, built-in strap to help you get the best fit.

Best knee pads for gardening: Duluth Trading Co. Neoprene Knee Pad Inserts

Gardening involves constantly kneeling by your bed, which is why it’s good to keep a pair of knee pads handy. Brown recommends these inserts to help pad your knees — they’re slim and lightweight, and can be fitted into work pants with built-in pockets, according to the brand. The pads are also water-resistant.

How to start gardening outdoors

Still not sure exactly how to set up your garden? Not to worry — below, we compiled tips from our gardening experts, including advice on watering, choosing your first plants, and more.

While it can be tempting to spontaneously start digging and planting seeds in your backyard, Sears said it’s important to first consider what types of plants will grow best where you live . Factors like light, temperature and space all play into how well plants grow, she explained. As a first step, Sears recommended consulting the United States Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map, which can help you figure out the best times to plant. Also, consider how much sunlight your garden will get. If you live in an area where intense heat waves are common, Sears says you can place bed sheets, umbrellas or canopies over the plants to provide some shaded relief.

. Factors like light, temperature and space all play into how well plants grow, she explained. As a first step, Sears recommended consulting the United States Department of Agriculture’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map, which can help you figure out the best times to plant. Also, consider how much sunlight your garden will get. If you live in an area where intense heat waves are common, Sears says you can place bed sheets, umbrellas or canopies over the plants to provide some shaded relief. When it comes to watering your garden, Sears suggests doing so in the early morning to avoid evaporation, which can happen later in the day when the sun is stronger. She advised against overhead watering — like watering plants with a watering can or a hose — because it can lead to two issues: leaf burn, since sunlight is amplified through water droplets, and leaf fungal diseases if water pools on leaves. Instead, Sears said using a soaker hose or installing an irrigation system is best.

If you don’t have a yard to garden in, opt for a portable stand planter — they’re a great addition to patios or balconies and allow for drainage and root aeration while also managing plant temperature, Sears explained. Since the planter is portable, you can move it around to find the spot with the best sunlight, too.

— they’re a great addition to patios or balconies and allow for drainage and root aeration while also managing plant temperature, Sears explained. Since the planter is portable, you can move it around to find the spot with the best sunlight, too. You can also turn to planters and raised garden beds if you’re not ready to put plants directly in the ground yet. Using planters gives you more control over a plant’s water intake and sun exposure, Sears said. She notes that herbs like basil, oregano and rosemary grow well in containers, as do flowers like petunias, zinnias and marigolds.

if you’re not ready to put plants directly in the ground yet. Using planters gives you more control over a plant’s water intake and sun exposure, Sears said. She notes that herbs like basil, oregano and rosemary grow well in containers, as do flowers like petunias, zinnias and marigolds. Alternatively, Sears said you can plant seedlings , which are live baby flower, herb and vegetable plants that have an established root system. Using seedlings allows gardeners to skip the seed germination process. They’re also useful if it’s too late in the growing season to start your seeds indoors, Sears said. You can plant seedlings directly into the ground or in pots with soil.

, which are live baby flower, herb and vegetable plants that have an established root system. Using seedlings allows gardeners to skip the seed germination process. They’re also useful if it’s too late in the growing season to start your seeds indoors, Sears said. You can plant seedlings directly into the ground or in pots with soil. For beginner gardeners, Sears suggests starting with easy-to-grow flower varieties like sunflowers and marigolds. Edible plants like basil, zucchini, beans and cucumbers can be grown by gardeners of any skill level, too.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Rebecca Sears is the chief gardening guru for Green Garden Products, owner of Ferry-Morse Gardening.

is the chief gardening guru for Green Garden Products, owner of Ferry-Morse Gardening. Carmen DeVito is the founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an NBC Select reporter who has written guides about raised garden beds, indoor pots and more. Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select covering garden and wellness, including stories about composting, gardening gloves and more. For this piece, Malin interviewed two experts to gather their tips and product recommendations, and researched additional gardening tools on the market with their guidance in mind.

