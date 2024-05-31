Gardening season is in full swing, which means it’s time to stock up on the right equipment, including seed starting trays, raised garden beds, weeding tools, and of course, gardening gloves. I’m deeply committed to both my garden bed and my bi-weekly nail appointment, so gardening gloves are a staple in my growing season lineup to keep my hands and nails secure while I’m outside.

To help you find the best gardening gloves, I spoke to gardening experts Carmen DeVito, the founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult and a certified New York State landscape professional, and Julie Bawden-Davis, a professional gardener and founder of Healthy Houseplants, and the author of multiple gardening books, about things to keep in mind when looking for a pair of your own. I also compiled a list of their recommendations for you to shop.

How I picked the best gardening gloves

Aside from a few editor’s picks, all of the gardening gloves below come recommended by the experts I spoke to. The list also includes gauntlets, which are gloves with longer cuffs — these are best for pruning or working with thorny plants, according to DeVito.

Although some options may be labeled as women’s gloves, gardeners of any gender can benefit from each option. A variety of materials — cloth, rubber and leather — are included since each one is best for specific tasks– more details on this, and other shopping advice is also below.

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The best gardening gloves in 2026

Best overall gardening gloves: Firm Grip Utility Working Gloves (3-Pack)

These gloves are lightweight, breathable, and one of DeVito’s favorites for day to day garden work. The gloves are reinforced at areas where the most wear and tear is expected, like the fingertips and knuckles, and have an elastic cuff that makes them easy to take on and off. The gloves are also touchscreen-compatible, and available in both single pairs and packs of three.

Material: Synthetic leather | Sizing: S-XL | Water-resistant: No

Best gauntlet gardening gloves: Duluth Trading Co. Gauntlet Gardening Gloves

These gloves are soft on the inside and durable on the outside, according to the brand, and another favorite of DeVito’s. They’re prickproof and extra-long for added protection from any thorns or rough plants and brush you might be working with. The gloves are also padded on the palms for another layer of comfort, says Duluth.

Material: Goatskin and pigskin leathers | Sizing: M, L | Water-resistant: No

Best leather gardening gloves: Womanswork Deerskin Work Glove

Women's Deerskin Work Glove $46.00 at womanswork What we like Soft

Long-lasting Something to note Hand wash only

runs a little snug

This form-fitting pair also comes recommended by DeVito because they’re smooth, supple, and pliable enough to be used for everyday gardening. To clean them, the brand recommends hand washing the gloves in cold water with a mild detergent.

Material: Deerskin | Sizing: S-L | Water-resistant: No

Best value gardening gloves: Handlandy Rose Pruning Gloves

These gauntlet gloves are the pruning go-to for Julie Bawden-Davis, a professional gardener and founder of Healthy Houseplants. They provide extended protection along the forearms, and are also comfortable and soft, she says. The gloves are reinforced along the palms and fingertips for added puncture protection, and come in a range of colors.

Material: Pigskin leather | Sizing: XS-XL | Water-resistant: Yes

Best lightweight gardening gloves: Wildflower Tools Nitrile Gardening Gloves

For general gardening chores like potting plants and cleaning, Bawden-Davis recommends this dual pack of nitrile gloves from Wildflower Tools. “They are very comfortable and feel like a second skin, which makes garden tasks really easy while protecting your hands,” she says. They can also be machine-washed.

Material: Pigskin leather | Sizing: XS-XL | Water-resistant: Yes

Best gardening gloves multipack: Cooljob Gardening Gloves (6-Pack)

These gloves have a knitted base that gives you a lightweight, breathable fit while you garden, according to the brand. They have padded fingertips to help further protect your nails and hands, and a long cuff that protects your wrists from scratches and dirt. These gloves are also machine-washable, and have a 4.7-star average rating from 20,828 reviews on Amazon.

Material: nylon, latex | Sizing: S-L | Water-resistant: yes

Coohorn Grip Safety Work Gloves $12.94 at Amazon What we like Affordable

Great for gripping

Snug fit Something to note Air dry to extend use

“My landlord gave me a large stack of these gloves a few years ago and I’ve been using them in my garden ever since,” says Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO editor. “They’re snug and not too thick so I can still feel the soil and plants I’m working with. I also know that going glove-free isn’t an option with my acrylic nails, so these gloves feel like a happy medium, especially with the anti-slip dots that make gripping things easier. When I’m working with anything wet, I’ll either double up or layer with a pair of rubber gloves but more often than not, these alone suffice. And they’re machine-washable, which is why I haven’t had to order a new pair yet, though I recommend air-drying to keep the blue dots intact longer.”

NBC Select SEO Editor Nikki Brown uses the Coohorn Grip Safety Work Gloves to keep her hands and nails safe while gardening.

Best aesthetic gloves: Style Selections Gardening Gloves

Style Selections Gardening Gloves $17.98 at Lowe's What we like Fun design

Durable material

Adjustable wrists Something to note May be heavy

Brown also recommends these gloves from Style Selections, which are designed with an extra-long cuff and adjustable wrist loops for max comfort, according to the brand. They’re made from 100% buffalo leather that can withstand the wear and tear of your garden, and have a poly-blend material on the back for added breathability. The gloves also have a beautiful floral design that adds a touch of fun to your gardening workdays.

Material: leather, polyester | Sizing: S-M | Water-resistant: no

These gloves are stylish, breathable and adjustable, making them great for warmer days of weeding and pruning. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Best UPF gloves: Uncommon Goods Gardener’s Protective Sleeve

These sleeves are designed to keep your arms protected from bug bites, scratches, and UV exposure. It has a UPF of over 50, and is made from a poly-spandex fabric that helps to cool and wick sweat from your skin, according to the brand. The sleeves are available in sizes ranging from small to XXL, and in floral and green colors.

Material: poly-spandex | Sizing: S-XXL | Water-resistant: no

Brown uses these sleeves on sunny days in her garden to protect her arms from the harsh UV rays and sticky stems. Courtesy Nikki Brown

How to shop for gardening gloves

When shopping for gardening gloves, experts suggest taking into account the glove’s material and sizing. DeVito also recommends buying more than one pair, and getting bright colors so they can be easily found around your garden.

Materials : Gardening gloves often come in cloth, leather and rubber materials, all of which are best for different gardening activities, according to DeVito. For all-purpose use, she suggests using lightweight, stretchy fabric and cloth materials that allow for a soft feel and breathability. However, she warns against buying solely fabric gloves — “they never last,” she says. Instead, she recommends fabric gloves with rubber palms, which she says are “practical but also give you a good, tactile feeling while gardening.” For heavier garden chores, DeVito suggests leather or rubber gloves. Because of their thicker weight, they’re also ideal for wintertime — She likes leather “to keep [her] hands warm and to protect them from getting hurt.”

: Gardening gloves often come in cloth, leather and rubber materials, all of which are best for different gardening activities, according to DeVito. For all-purpose use, she suggests using lightweight, stretchy and materials that allow for a soft feel and breathability. However, she warns against buying solely fabric gloves — “they never last,” she says. Instead, she recommends fabric gloves with rubber palms, which she says are “practical but also give you a good, tactile feeling while gardening.” For heavier garden chores, DeVito suggests or gloves. Because of their thicker weight, they’re also ideal for wintertime — She likes leather “to keep [her] hands warm and to protect them from getting hurt.” Sizing : If you’re shopping in-person, try on the gloves if possible to check how well they fit and move with your hands. When shopping online, DeVito suggests measuring your palm width — “Most good online sources have a guide based on palm width or middle finger length,” she says.

: If you’re shopping in-person, try on the gloves if possible to check how well they fit and move with your hands. When shopping online, DeVito suggests measuring your palm width — “Most good online sources have a guide based on palm width or middle finger length,” she says. Length: Gardening gloves come in a variety of lengths, from gloves ending at the wrist to gloves that reach well past your elbows. For everyday gardening tasks, you may not need longer gloves — gloves coming to the wrist or mid forearm are a great option for activities like watering, seeding, and smaller pruning jobs. If you’re doing more rigorous work, or handling thorn, brush or prickly plants, longer, full-arm gloves (like the gauntlets above) work best.

Frequently Asked Questions Do you need gardening gloves? Gardening gloves are meant to protect your hands from damage — not only from thorns or scratchy plants, but sharp tools and potential soil contaminants, says DeVito. This makes gardening gloves a safety essential for outdoor work, and a must-have for both beginner and more seasoned gardeners, especially gardeners with sensitive skin . How often should gardening gloves be washed? How often you wash your gardening gloves will depend on how often you use them. For avid gardeners, DeVito suggests washing them once weekly, or whenever they get very dirty. How do you wash gardening gloves? The way your gardening gloves should be washed will change depending on the material and design. While some gloves are easily machine-washable, some require hand-washing to stay in the best condition possible. Many gloves come with instructions either on the tag, within the packaging or on the brand’s website.

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At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

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Ashley Morris is an NBC Select associate SEO reporter for NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, home and kitchen and more. For this piece, she interviewed two gardening experts on the best gardening gloves, including their guidance, recommendations and tips for purchasing one of your own.

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