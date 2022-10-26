Whether it’s their birthday, a holiday or just because, grandparents are notoriously hard to shop for. This is especially true for grandparents who love homemade gifts from their grandkids that inevitably end up on the refrigerator or displayed on the coffee table.

SKIP AHEAD Best practical gifts for grandparents | Best cozy gifts for grandparents | Best books for grandparents | Best unique gifts for grandparents | Best keepsakes for grandparents

While homemade gifts are always a win in our book, there’s something special about shopping for something that grandma and grandpa will enjoy and find useful, too. If you aren’t sure about what to get your grandparents this year, consider one of the following highly rated gifts. Some items are more practical, some heartwarming and others are just plain fun.

Best gifts for grandparents in 2022

Whether your grandparents love to cook, read or play games — or could use a little help organizing their passwords or keeping track of their keys — there’s something here for every budget and every interest.

Best practical gifts for grandparents

These useful gifts not only put an end to challenging tasks but are also great for grandparents who seem to have everything.

4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon

Keep grandma and grandpa organized with this large-format password logbook, to finally take the guesswork out of trying to remember passwords. This 144-page book provides plenty of room to record internet usernames and passwords, website addresses and additional notes, and its spiral binding allows the pages to lie flat so it’s easy to write, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from over 83,000 reviews on Amazon

If your grandparents are like the rest of us, always misplacing things like their keys, wallet or purse, and they have an iPhone, an Apple AirTag can give them peace of mind. Once set up, they can just look at their phone to find out where the missing item is. AirTags come as solo pieces or in a set of four.

4.4-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews on Amazon

For the grandparent who’s always turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night (and waking up their partner), consider this motion-activated toilet light. The battery-operated device sits on the side of the toilet and lights up when there is motion within a certain range. The light can be programmed with 16 different colors and has an automatic shutoff.

4.4-star average rating from over 14,000 reviews on Amazon

As grandparents age, doing basic household tasks like vacuuming can be more challenging. With this robot vacuum, they can set it to run at a certain time every day. They may need help setting this one up, but the grandkids should be able to help without any issues.

4.7-star average rating from over 14,500 reviews on Amazon

If your grandparents love to be connected but struggle to hold larger devices, this pillow lap stand can help. The pillow comes in 14 different colors and patterns and can be turned to three different viewing angles. The pillow can be used everywhere from the couch to FaceTime with the grandkids to the kitchen counter to follow along with recipes, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from over 6,500 reviews on Amazon

If grandma or grandpa is a coffee drinker, Ember says this temperature-controlled smart coffee cup will keep their cup of Joe hot from start to finish while they do the crossword or watch the news. It comes in white or black, so you can get whichever color you think they'll prefer.

4.7-star average rating from nearly 180,000 reviews on Amazon

If your grandparents love streaming their favorite movies or shows, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is an easy way for them to have all of their favorites in one spot, according to the brand. The small stick plugs into the back of the back of the TV, and they can control everything with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Best cozy gifts for grandparents

These cozy gifts will keep grandparents warm and comfortable all winter long.

4.5-star average rating from over 970 reviews on Amazon

These pajamas for grandpa are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable. They come in two colors: blue-green watch plaid or red tartan plaid.

4.9-star average rating from over 2,600 reviews at Cozy Earth

These long-sleeve bamboo pajama sets are made from a soft stretch knit with enhanced breathability, which is cooler than cotton to keep your temperature right through the night, according to the brand. They come in five colors, including Ivory, Blush, black, gray and navy. On Amazon, you can buy the pants and top separately.

4.7-star average rating from over 1,500 reviews on Amazon

Sometimes grandma or grandpa just needs a short break after playing with the grandkids. These "do not disturb" socks say it all. The socks are no-slip, too, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating from nearly 1,400 reviews at Etsy

Instead of hanging artwork from the grandkids on the fridge, let grandma and grandpa warm up in a blanket emblazoned with the artwork. Just upload a photo of the drawing they'll love most to be turned into a woven throw.

Best books for grandparents

Whether they enjoy reading to their grandkids or enjoy reading in some spare time, these are the best books and book products for grandparents.

4.9-star average rating from over 8,600 reviews on Amazon

This adorable book gives cute ideas for things to do with grandpa, including going on walks and finding lizards and eating anything dipped in ketchup.

4.6-star average rating from over 28,000 reviews on Amazon

Taking the time to fill out this book about grandpa will warm his heart. The book has blank lines and pages so you can write everything you think grandpa needs to know about how much you love him.

4.6-star average rating from over 28,000 reviews on Amazon

Grandma deserves her own book about why you love her, too. This fill-in-the-blank book has prompts to answer along and blank spaces to add drawings, photos or other things that remind her of you.

4.7-star average rating from nearly 18,000 reviews on Amazon

Not a book per se, but the Kindle Paperwhite is a nice gift for any grandparent who enjoys reading in their spare time. The e-reader is lightweight, and the screen is easy to read with adjustable warm light, according to the brand. With one charge, the Kindle can last for up to 10 weeks, according to Kindle, which is a lot of books. It can also be used with the Flippy Tablet Pillow Stand, above.

Best unique gifts for grandparents

These unique gifts for grandparents are helpful to have around the house and have sentiment behind them.

4.8-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews on Amazon

Help grandma show off her new role with this large floral ceramic mug when baby arrives.

4.8-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews at Etsy

For the grandparent who loves to cook, consider this recipe cutting board. Just snap a picture of a favorite handwritten recipe, and Think Engraved will transfer it onto a maple or walnut cutting board. It’s a sweet way to preserve their favorite recipes and pass them down for generations.

4.6-star average rating from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon

They may be called “friendship lamps,” but family can use them, too. Touch the lamp at your house, and the lamp at your grandparents’ house will light up, and vice versa. The lamps connect via Wi-Fi and have over 250 different light colors to choose from.

4.6-star average rating from over 400 reviews on Amazon

For grandparents who enjoy watching the birds in their backyard, this metal bird feeder has six perches for birds to sit on, and the feed tube is clear so they will know when it’s time to refill.

4.3-star average rating from over 8,000 reviews on Amazon

To go along with their bird feeder, this monocular telescope will allow grandma and grandpa to see the wildlife in their yard more clearly. It’s also great for grandparents who love to explore the great outdoors or visit national parks, as it can easily fit into a daypack, according to the brand, for hikes or wildlife tours.

4.6-star average rating from over 500 reviews on Amazon

Game night with your grandparents just got a lot more fun with Scrabble Giant Deluxe. The board is almost twice the size of a standard Scrabble board, and the raised grid is designed to keep letters in place while playing.

5-star average rating from over 4,000 reviews at Etsy

Dorothy might have gotten it wrong when she said "there’s no place like home," because there’s really no place like grandma and grandpa’s — now you can give them the doormat to prove it. The mat comes in three sizes and you can request different terms for “grandma and grandpa” if that's not what you call your loved ones.

4.3-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Walmart

Electric kettles are an easy way for grandparents to quickly heat up water for tea, coffee or meals. This stylish one comes in five colors, is touch activated and can keep water warm for up to an hour, according to the brand. An audio indicator alerts when the water is hot.

4.7-star average rating from 600 reviews on Amazon

If the grandparents are always baking with the grandkids, consider a grandparent-and-me apron set. The sets come in six different pattern options, and the aprons have adjustable neck straps, making them easy and comfortable to wear, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Amazon

After the kids have left for the day, if grandma and grandpa like to open a bottle of wine, with the Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System, they don’t need to worry about finishing the entire bottle at once, according to the brand. The Pivot Stoppers can help to preserve wine in its just-opened form for up to four weeks.

4.8-star average rating from over 100 reviews on Amazon

Sometimes it's hard for grandparents and grandkids to connect. That’s where this box of TableTopics cards comes in. Whether over a meal or while spending the day together, the cards have 135 topics to discuss, like favorite songs or the best things about being their age.

Best keepsakes for grandparents

These keepsakes will have grandparents feeling the holiday love and cheer throughout the year.

4.7-star average rating from over 150 reviews on Amazon

For the family who enjoys cooking together, having a place to write down and preserve cherished recipes is priceless. The book has seven sections, 138 pages, 40 index cards and plastic sleeves for recipes.

5-star average rating from over 100 reviews at My Life in a Book

My Life in a Book is an easy way for grandparents to share their stories for generations to come. After registering, grandpa and grandma will get an email with a question prompt to inspire the story. At the end of the year, they will have written 52 stories that will be bound in a book and sent to a designated person to cherish for their lifetime and beyond.

4.5-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon

If there’s one thing that grandparents love, it’s pictures of their kids and grandkids. With this family-tree picture hanger, they can show off their whole family at once.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.