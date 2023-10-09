Gifting a special woman in your life isn’t always easy. For a mother, sister, or best friend, you may want a present that isn’t just one thing — perhaps, for example, it needs to be creative, practical and personal all in one.

If you’re struggling to discover the best gifts for her, we at NBC Select try hundreds of products throughout the year, and are using our expertise to assist your holiday shopping. Whether she’s a skincare aficionado, an avid tech collector or an ambitious at-home chef, we’ve chosen some of our favorite products that we think will make the best gifts for her.

Gifts for her

To compile the best gifts for her, we rounded up some of our favorite products from past coverage, along with top-rated and bestselling gift ideas in categories like tech, fitness, beauty and more.

For the beauty lover

Summer Fridays is a Select Wellness Awards winner, and this set — which includes three full-sized versions of their bestselling Lip Butter Balm — is a first rate option for lip hydration. The balm uses shea and murumuru seed butters to soothe, heal and moisturize lips, while the vegan wax prevents any stickiness or greasiness, according to the brand. Because of its shiny finish, it can double as a lip gloss, and be layered with her favorite lipstick. This set includes three shades — vanilla, cherry, and iced coffee, a new shade available exclusively in this set.

This light therapy mask is FDA-approved and helps in treating acne, fine lines and scars, according to the brand. Each session with the mask takes only 10 minutes, and offers two light therapy options, depending on the treatment you’re looking for — the red light targets fine lines and wrinkles, while the blue light tackles acne, blemishes and dark spots. Select reporter Bianca Alvarez also recommends the mask as a user-friendly, low-maintenance at-home treatment option.

If she wants a hair tool that can do it all — straighten, curl, brush, dry, you name it — then look no further than Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-Styler. It comes with five different styling attachments including a wider, interchangeable barrel for achieving looser curls. She can also choose between three airflow speeds and temperature settings, which is measured over 40 times a second in order to prevent heat damage on your hair, according to the brand. It comes in four different colorways, including the brand-new Ceramic Pop, a vibrant blend of pink, orange and mint green hues. The Multi-Styler is also available in a Long Diffuse version, which is ideal for curly/coily hair.

Unsure of which skincare concerns she wants to address? No problem. There’s something for everyone in this 10-piece set, which includes masks for targeting issues like acne and dryness. Along with an assortment of Korean sheet masks (we especially love the Ceramidin one), the set also includes two of the brand’s cryotherapy-inspired Cryo Rubber masks, which are made with a seaweed blend meant to cool and condition the skin, says the brand.

For the tech guru

The Courant CATCH3 is both a wireless charger and an accessory tray, making it a both functional and stylish gift idea. The Qi-certified charger is compatible with iPhones, Androids and Apple AirPods, and is covered in a sustainable Belgian linen that is produced using carbon-neutral methods, according to the brand. The charger is also designed to be weighted and non-slip, in order to prevent any shifting or fall damage to your device.

The convenience of a digital photo can’t outwin the sentiment of a physical copy, so we recommend Canon’s Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer if she’s in a nostalgic mood. Compatible with both iPhones and Androids, this printer allows the user to edit and print photos directly from their phone or tablet using the accompanying Canon Mini Print App. There’s also no need to stock up on expensive printer ink, as this device uses ZINK, a Zero-Ink technology that uses dye-based crystals embedded in the photo paper, according to the brand. This printer comes with a 4.7 star rating from over 6800 Amazon reviews, and can also be purchased with a set of 20, 50, or 100 photo sheets.

We named Spiritfarer one of the best Nintendo Switch games for experienced gamers and beginners alike because of its beautiful artwork, music and storytelling experience.The game follows Stella, a Spiritfarer in charge of ferrying the spirits of the dead into the afterlife, as she sets out on an adventurous journey around the world on her boat. Both Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz and Select editorial director Lauren Swanson love the game for its emotionally-affecting, yet soothing and relaxing gameplay.

The Hatch Smart Sleep Assistant is not only our choice for the best sunrise alarm clock, but is also our selection for best overall alarm clock. The clock comes with varying light styles that range from Warm White to Peach, and can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to control its settings on the app. You can also fully customize both your sleep and wake up with their library of white noise sounds, nature tracks, sleep music and more. The Hatch includes a free trial to the Hatch Sleep Membership, which offers users access to Channels, a subscription-based service of curated music playlists, dreamscapes, guided rest work and more.

For the style icon

Jewelry is a smart choice for the woman who seems to have everything, because (in my opinion) one can never have too many accessories. Made with 100% solid recycled 14k yellow gold, this delicate choker is a minimal, everyday piece that can be easily layered with other necklaces. It comes in two sizes, 12.5” and 14” (both of which come with a 2.75” extension), and can be customized with a charm, according to the brand.

If she’s a homebody, these UGG slippers will make a cozy statement. They’re crafted with the brand’s signature sheepskin, for a soft on-feet feel, and are dyed in a number of different neutral and bold color options. The outsole is made with UGG’s Treadlite technology, which is meant to result in a sole that is lightweight and cushioned yet still durable, says the brand. Select SEO editor Nikki Brown loves the slippers for how cozy they keep her flat feet on harder surfaces and their long-lasting durability, calling them “the perfect mix of sturdiness and comfort.”

With this customizable bracelet you can choose up to eight pavé stone-studded letters that spell out something unique to the giftee, like, for example, their nickname. The bracelet also includes optional charms, including symbols such as hearts, stars, and peace signs. There’s no need to stress about sizing— the bracelet’s adjustable slider design allows for a personalized fit that works on any wrist, according to the brand.

Beis is a longtime Select staff-favorite, so we suggest their Commuter Tote for the woman who’s always on the go. It’s made from a sturdy nylon and vegan leather, and comes with a suite of travel-friendly features, including a key leash, pockets for both water bottles and cell phones, and a trolly pass-through on the back. My favorite features are the metal feet that ensure the bottom of your bag never has to touch a dirty surface. With ample space and capacity, this tote is a multifunctional bag that can be used for everyday commutes to and from the office, overnight stays, airline travel and more, according to the brand.

For the fitness enthusiast

We recommend the Oura Ring, also one of our best fitness tracker picks, for minimalists who want a sleek looking health monitor that isn’t a smartwatch. It can detect heart rate, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature and respiratory rate, and is especially useful for sleep and recovery tracking. The ring is available in four finishes (gold, silver, black and stealth), and though it can display limited data for the current day, there’s a membership app with more insights for $6 a month.

We chose this mat as one of our best yoga mat options for its non-slip texture and natural rubber material, which gives the mat its increased traction, according to the brand. The mat is the brand’s best selling model, and has a 4.6 star rating from over 5,000 reviews on Amazon. Select contributor Claire Tighe is such a fan that not only has she been using the brand for over 15 years and owns four of the mats herself, but she’s gifted it many times before — and gotten positive reactions every time.

This is far from your normal water bottle — the HidrateSpark Pro is a stainless steel, BPA-free smart bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The bottle uses a built-in sensor to track water intake, which syncs to the brand’s free app. There, she can also set a hydration goal and share her progress. Additionally, the bottle’s LED lights will glow as a reminder to stay on track, and their patterns are customizable.

For the home chef

Ideal for anyone’s bar cart, this kit comes with everything she needs to perfect a martini. It includes 3 pouches of Filthy’s 5x filtered olive brine, along with an assortment of naturally cured olives, stuffed with either Wisconsin blue cheese or sweet and mild pimento pepper. The kit is also GMO and gluten-free, and comes with four stainless steel cocktail picks, with everything packaged for maximum freshness, according to the brand.

Great Jones makes some of our favorite dutch ovens, and this set — designed specifically for beginner cooks and available in four vibrant colorways — includes their top-rated Dutch Baby oven. It also comes with their Small Fry skillet and Little Sheet baking pan, and is entirely dishwasher and oven safe.

Voted one of our best at-home ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami allows for complete customization of any ice cream mixture. After freezing your ingredients in pint containers, just add them to the machine and choose one of the Creami’s 12 presets for a delicious homemade frozen treat. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin loves how easy the machine is to use, and its customization features — aside from ingredient type, the machine can also do single or multiple servings, and includes mix-in programs for yummy toppings like nuts and chocolate.

We chose the Harvest Elite as the best indoor gardening system, and with it your giftee can enjoy fresh, homegrown herbs year-round from the comfort of their own kitchen. This system is a stainless steel countertop garden that grows plants hydroponically, meaning that it uses water-based nutrients, rather than soil, to grow plants, resulting in less maintenance and mess for the user. It has a digital display that reminds you when to add plant food and water, and the LED grow lights ensure that your herbs will grow with or without sunlight, according to the brand. This kit also includes an herb seed kit with Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint — a great array of seasonings for her collection.

Why trust Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate reporter at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this guide, she compiled products included in previous coverage and researched best selling products from top-rated online retailers.

