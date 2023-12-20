Whether you’ve just been too busy to shop, thought you were done with everyone on your list or thought you were done and then realized you forgot someone, there are plenty of great last-minute gifts on Amazon that will still arrive on time if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Even better: There are several items under $25, making them great as stocking stuffers or small tokens of appreciation.

To expedite your shopping, we’ve sourced highly-rated items and NBC Select staff favorites and categorized them by interest — like cooking, tech gifts and more.

Last-minute gifts from Amazon that are under $25

To help you find the best last-minute gifts on Amazon under $25, we found products across categories like home, tech, beauty and more from NBC Select reader-favorite brands. We also shared items that our NBC Select staff have tried and loved. We only focused on products that have fast, expedited or overnight shipping (some with an added fee).

Tech gifts under $25 from Amazon

Know someone who is always misplacing their purse, keys or backpack? Apple’s AirTag is a coin-sized tracker that connects to Apple’s FindMy app and can point to the precise location of the AirTag. It does not come with a strap, so gifting a holder like this one from Belkin can make it even more helpful.

One of our best charging stands of 2023, this one allows you to prop up your phone while it chargers, making it easy to scroll through email or watch videos. It works with Android phones and iPhones and has an LED light to indicate that charging is taking place, but the light dims at night to avoid disrupting sleep. It has a 4.3-star average rating from 27,463 reviews on Amazon.

A thoughtful gift for teens, someone who works from home or travels frequently, these wireless headphones last for up to 40 hours without needing to be recharged. You can control the volume or whatever you’re listening to or move to the next song with buttons on the earpiece. The headpiece is adjustable for a more customized fit.

We also know someone who can’t seem to help but crack or scratch their iPhone screen. Help them by giving them a screen protector. This tempered glass screen protector from Spigen is case-friendly, affordable and durable. It’s also easy to install. It includes an alignment tray that you place on top of your phone screen and press down on to secure the glass in place.

Home gifts under $25 from Amazon

Featured on our list of bestselling kitchen gadgets, the Micro-Pop popcorn maker is a healthy alternative to bagged popcorn because it pops plain kernels free of preservatives. It comes in two sizes — 1.5 quarts and 3 quarts — and is made of temperature-safe borosilicate glass, says the brand. The lid and borosilicate glass bowl are all dishwasher-safe.

This electric egg cooker allows you to cook eggs in three ways — hard-boiled, poached or omelet style. If you opt for hard-boiled you can cook up to seven eggs at once and choose between soft, medium or hard-boiled. You can also use the omelet basket to steam vegetables.

This gadget aims to end the struggle of removing corks from wine bottles. Simply position the Secura Electric Wine Opener over a cork, press the down button to penetrate the cork and then the up button to remove the cork from the bottle. The whole process takes about six seconds, according to the brand. It comes with a charging base and one charge can open up to 30 bottles of wine.

This set comes with two travel mugs, making it a nice gift for couples. The stainless steel, vacuum-insulated mugs made our list of best travel mugs on Amazon and keep drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for 18, according to the brand. The outside of the mugs have a textured grip to provide a secure hold and the lid won’t leak when fully closed, according to Contigo. The set has a 4.7-star average from over 47,000 reviews on Amazon.

Satin pillowcases are gentler on your face and hair, which may lead to waking up with less sleep creases and less hair breakage. For under $10, you’ll get two queen-sized satin pillowcases that are machine washable. They come in various colors, including dark gray, peach pearl and navy.

This tiny waffle maker heats up in minutes and makes 4-inch waffles, according to the brand. It’s a fun gift for newlyweds, college students or someone who loves to cook but doesn’t have much kitchen storage space. This device also comes with a recipe book for items beyond basic waffles — like pizzas, cookies and hashbrowns that can be made in the waffle maker.

Style and beauty gifts under $25 from Amazon

Though this sweatshirt is made for men, it would also work as an oversized style for women. It’s made from a blend of cotton and polyester, is machine washable and comes in 15 colors, including cypress green, mint and cayenne.

Another affordable jewelry gift, these 14K gold plated hoops hug the earlobe and are made from hypoallergenic metal, according to the brand. The style is classic and chic, so they can be worn with almost anything and they come in a simple blue box that looks nice whether you wrap it or not.

Help keep someone warm through the winter with this knit beanie. It’s made from acrylic rib knit that is stretchy enough to fit different head sizes and it features a large cuff that can be adjusted based on the wearer’s preference. While this beanie is available in over 20 colors, only a few will ship before the holidays — like the brown and brite lime.

With a 4.5-star average from over 5,100 reviews on Amazon, this chain bracelet is made from sterling silver covered in 18K gold. It comes in four different lengths — 6.5-, 7-, 7.5- and 8 inches long — so you should be able to find a style for any wrist size. The interlocking chain style allows for flexible movement and the finish is shiny.

At under $10, this set of 12 hair clips makes a great stocking stuffer or gift for a teen girl. The set comes with six large hair clips and 12 smaller clips in neutral colors like beige, black and white or can be purchased in single-color sets (like pink, white and black). This set has a 4.7-star average from over 2,300 reviews on Amazon.

A smart way to keep jewelry stored while traveling, this box has seven necklace hooks, seven ring compartments, a larger compartment for bracelets, a stud earring card and two other adjustable compartments to fit larger earrings or other items. The inside is lined with soft velvet and the outside is made from synthetic leather. To close it, simply snap it shut.

Compression socks can help keep blood circulating and lend support when traveling on an airplane or when someone spends long hours on their feet (like nurses or waitresses). These socks come in a pack of three and are sized to fit men or women. They go up to the knee and provide gentle yet firm compression that is comfortable enough for daily wear, according to the brand. They come in various colors — including black, nude, gray, shades of green and more.

Often a top-seller during Amazon Prime Day, several NBC Select staffers are also fans of this Laneige lip mask thanks to its sweet scent and hydrating formula. This lip mask is excellent for dry, chapped lips and comes in various scents, though only the vanilla ships in time for the holiday.

This zodiac necklace is a great way to give someone a gift that feels personalized to them. Available in all the signs, each necklace features an 18K gold plated disc featuring a different zodiac constellation hanging from a 19-inch chain.

This set lets you wrap up your hair at night and wake up with bouncy curls. Wrap your hair around the curling rod headband to use the heatless tool and secure it with the included scrunchies. After removing the satin-covered foam rod in the morning, you’ll be left with curls.

This essence —a step intended to be used after cleansing in Korean skin care routines — is recommended by dermatologists since it hydrates skin and lends it a dewy sheen. It contains a blend of hyaluronic acid, panthenol and allantoin, which can soothe irritation and help skin better retain moisture, according to the brand.

Self-care gifts under $25 from Amazon

These faux fur slipper slides come in eight colors and are available in women’s sizes five through twelve. The open-toe style is designed to keep feet cool and the memory foam sole has nice cushioning for comfort. There are also rubber grips on the bottom to prevent slipping or sliding as you walk about the house.

Inside this journal you’ll find prompts for painting, mixing colors and even shredding all intended to help you unleash your creativity. Sample prompts include pouring different colored drinks on a page, poking holes in a page with a pencil and filling a page with colored circles. It’s an excellent gift for that person who has everything.

This candle-warming plate can be given alone or with a nice-smelling candle. It allows you to place a candle on top and “burn” it without lighting the wicks, mitigating smoke and preventing a candle from burning too fast. Instead, this warming plate warms up the wax just enough to release the scent. This warmer includes a light on the bottom letting you know whether or not the warmer is on, and it automatically shuts off after 8 hours, keeping you and your home safe.

A little self-reflection never hurt anyone — emphasis on the little. This journal aims to make writing down your thoughts feel more manageable. Intended to be used at the start of each day, a daily writing prompt should take approximately five minutes. The prompts all focus on cultivating gratitude, improving confidence and manifesting what you want.

Keep it cozy with some cozy socks. This set includes five pairs of fluffy socks that are great to pull on to protect your feet from cold floors at home. They’re stretchy to accommodate most foot sizes and the set comes in various gray shades.

Fun gifts under $25 from Amazon

This wireless microphone can be used as a microphone, a Bluetooth speaker, a loudspeaker or a recorder. It is ideal for a karaoke lover, with dual speakers for a fuller sound, autotune and flashing lights to add a fun vibe. You can adjust the volume from the microphone and add special effects like echo and reverberation.

You can’t go wrong with a book of cocktail recipes for someone who likes to entertain. This set features eight small notebooks organized by base ingredients (think vodka, rum, tequila and more). The notebooks sit nestled in a sturdy slipcase that is aesthetically pleasing enough to sit on a home bar.

Poker, solitaire, go fish — play any card game you want with this set. It comes with three decks of cards, housed in an acrylic display case that’s streamlined enough to put on display. Consider gifting it to a man in your life with some poker chips for a little guy’s night package.

A sweet gift for a family to encourage quality time together, this puzzle includes 1,000 pieces. When complete, it makes up a gradient rainbow of Lego bricks. According to the brand, this puzzle is best for kids over the age of 10.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select who has written some gift guides and roundups listing bestselling and highly rated products.

