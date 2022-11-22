28 Best Gifts for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Chances are, you know someone whose favorite place to be is out in the fresh air, surrounded by nature. Perhaps you have a partner, friend or family member who enjoys running, cycling, camping or hitting the slopes. Or maybe there’s someone on your list who you’re hoping to gently push off the couch by enticing them with some stylish athleisure wear.

SKIP AHEAD Best gifts for the outdoor enthusiast in 2022 | Best gear for the outdoor enthusiast | Best apparel for the outdoor enthusiast

Either way, your loved one will enjoy having comfortable, weather-resistant clothes and lightweight portable gear while hitting the trails, fishing the seas, trekking through the woods or simply gardening in the backyard.

Best gifts for the outdoor enthusiast in 2022

To help you find the best possible gear, gadgets and apparel for the outdoor lover on your list, we’ve rounded up 28 highly rated outdoor items, along with Select picks from reader favorite brands like Lululemon, YETI, Merrell and The North Face. Below, we’ve rounded up water bottles, running belts, warm jackets, hiking shoes and other accessories that will be sure to fuel your gitee’s adventurous side.

Best gear for the outdoor enthusiast

A multifunctional Swiss Army knife, good sunglasses and a sturdy backpack brimming with survival essentials provides assurance that they’re well equipped to handle anything that comes their way. Make their memories more enjoyable with these top-rated options.

This backpack from Select favorite brand has a clamshell opening, so it combines the convenience of a suitcase with the portablity of a backpack. YETI calls it “a carry-on suitcase disguised as a backpack.” It has a separate pocket for your laptop and a pass-through sleeve so you can secure it to the handle of your roller luggage. Its TuffSkin Nylon is water- and abrasion-resistant, says the brand, and comes in five cool colors, including Nordic Purple, Harvest Red and Alpine Brown.

Marathoner Jordan Zimmerman told Select she loves this running belt, which can expand up to 60 inches, for its convenience and design. “It fits large phones, keys, snacks, credit cards [and] is adjustable to many, many sizes of waists,” she said. The pocket expands to four times its size, and it has a slim profile, so it doesn’t get in the way when you’re running.

The wide field view on these fogproof and waterproof binoculars makes them great for scanning large areas while camping, birding and boating, according to the brand. A top-rated pick by Select editors, the binoculars have a rubber coating that offers added protection and a firm, comfortable grip, says Nikon.

A good pair of sunglasses are crucial for runners, especially if they don’t like to run with a hat on. Our experts recommended this pair from Goodr because they don’t slip, they come in an array of colors and are just $25. The polarized lenses block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and are coated with an anti-scratch and anti-saltwater layer of protection, says the brand.

This stainless-steel wood-burning backpacking stove is perfect for camping, hiking,picnics, barbecues and any other outdoor adventure where you want to brew coffee or cook up a few burgers. According to the brand, it’s lightweight, at just over 1 pound, and folds up small enough to store in your backpack. This stove has a 4.5-star average rating across 2,457 Amazon reviews.

Trekology Yizi-Go Compact Portable Chair

Who says camping can’t be comfy? This compact chair weighs 2 pounds and is designed to fold up easily and slip right into your backpack. In fact, former Select editor Michael Park, who counts the Yizi-Go among his favorite portable camping chairs, said when folded in its included storage bag, it’s “somewhere between a jumbo fanny pack and a shoebox.” According to the brand, the frame provides sturdy support with a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, and its breathable side mesh panels keep you cool in the heat. The Yizi-Go has a 4.5-star average rating from 323 reviews on Amazon.

Measuring 50- by 70 inches, this blanket — handmade from 100 percent recycled materials by local artists in Tlaxcala, Mexico — is perfect for picnics, yoga, camping, tailgates and more. According to the company, these boldly colored blankets are breathable, compact, easy to carry and machine washable. A portion of every purchase goes to their charity partner Water Mission, an organization committed to building safe water, sanitation and hygiene solutions in developing countries. A no. 1 bestseller on Amazon, the blanket has a 4.7-star average rating from 21,018 reviews.

Cycling glasses are an essential for any rider to protect their eyes from the sun, rain or any bugs or dust that might get in their way. Goodr’s affordable Wrap G sunglasses check every box, according to our experts. These mirrored reflective glasses have a polarized filter, are non-slip and scratch-resistant and come in seven vibrant colorways.

The Kootek Camping Hammock is large enough to comfortably fit two people or up to 500 pounds total, says the company. It easily attaches to trees via straps and carabiners that won’t damage the tree and is lightweight at just over 2 pounds. It’s made of quick-drying, tear-resistant parachute material and stows away in its own bag. The hammock, which has a 4.4-star average rating across 27,575 reviews on Amazon, comes in 14 colors.

Budding astronomers might like this Astronomical Refractor Telescope, a top-rated telescope option for kids and Select editor favorite. The telescope is easy to set up and very portable, saysToyerbee, and comes with a tripod and two eyepieces that magnify up to 90 times.

If you have an avid fisherman on your list or even a beginner angler, the Penn Battle III reel might be a good upgrade or addition to their current rod. The Penn III has an HT-100 carbon-fiber drag system, and a full metal body and can handle “serious abuse,” says the brand It’s also a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, with a 4.7-star average rating among 1,807 reviews

If the fisherman on your list needs a sturdy backpack to organize their gear, this Select top pick is designed to do just that. It includes an integrated LED light system to illuminate the pack’s contents when night fishing, web loops to secure tools, internal and external pockets and large adjustable padded shoulder straps, says the brand. It can also store up to four 3500-size tackle trays or two 3600-sized trays (not included).

Victorinox has been making Swiss Army knives since 1897 and this compact Classic SD 7 is an Amazon bestseller, with a 4.8-star average rating across 40,367 reviews. It has seven functions, including a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver, key ring, toothpick and tweezers. At 2.3 inches in length and only 0.7 ounces, this knife easily slips into any pocket and comes in 16 colors.

Weighing less than a pound, this compact fire starter fits right in your pocket and has a 3- by 1-inch solid magnesium fuel bar with flint and a single-sided serrated striker. It’s waterproof and weatherproof and is a must have for any outdoor survival kit. The 2-in-1 All-Weather Magnesium Firestarter Kit has a 4.4-star average rating across 7,091 Amazon reviews.

A Select editor favorite, the Wawona by North Face is 86 square feet wide and large enough to stand in comfortably, making it “less like a tent and more like a home,” says the brand. It’s double-walled, providing a sturdy construction, with a mesh front door for ventilation and a large vestibule where you can store gear. There’s also ceiling pockets to hold headlamps, lights, tablets or whatever else you wish to keep safe and out of the way.

This backpack from Water Buffalo maintains the temperature of its 2-liter hydration bladder for up to five hours, making it a useful gift for hikers, cyclists, runners or any other outdoor adventurer. There’s also an expanded storage compartment for clothes, energy bars, keys, wallet and anything else you may need. The Water Buffalo Hydration Pack currently has a 4.5-star average rating from 11,474 Amazon reviews.

This model was named the top pick for best overall firepit by Select experts, and for good reason. The Crossweave Outdoor Fire Pit is relatively easy to set up and can be set up in your yard, garden, or patio and is easy to move if you change your mind about where it should be. At 36 inches in diameter, it is large enough for family and friends to gather around and comes with a metal, built-in wood-burning grate and poker. This 28-pound fire pit comes in both Black and Bronze so you can choose what color works best for your outdoor space.

This 16-ounce reusable mug and Select editor favorite keeps water hot for five hours, according to Consumer Reports, and the lid is easy to clean by hand (the brand says the lid is dishwasher-safe,, though the vessel is not). The slider on the lid is leakproof, says Ello, meaning it can stand up to bumps on the trail without worry. It’s also an Amazon bestseller, with a 4.7-star average rating from 7,594 reviews.

Best apparel for the outdoor enthusiast

What they wear can make or break their experience — after all, trekking is less enjoyable when they’re working with soggy shoes or a painful sunburn. That’s where these gifts come in. They offer versatility and protection from the elements, ensuring a better day in the great outdoors.

The Moab 3 hiking boot comes in both men’s and women’s styles and is an update to the Select favorite Moab 2. Among its improvements are a more supportive insole and a softer, more cushioned midsole, says the brand, ideal for hiking on flat surfaces.. According to Merrell, the Moab 3 is constructed entirely with recycled materials, making it the most environmentally friendly Moab boot ever.

This lightweight jacket and top Select pick should keep the cyclist in your life safe and warm amid sudden downpours. This jacket, which can convert to a vest, is easy to pack and store and also comes in an eye-popping yellow hue that offers visibility even in foggy or rainy conditions. It comes in both men's and women's styles.

Outdoor voices is a brand favorite of Select readers. These durable, wind- and water-resistant pants have sections that you can zip off so you can wear them three different ways – as pants, capris or shorts – ideal for adventurers who are hiking, running or cycling in varied climates. They also have seven pockets, so there’s plenty of room to store energy bars, keys, your phone or whatever else. They come in bone, black, navy and a kelp/khaki/bone combo.

If the outdoor lover in your life loves the sun, they might want this SunSmart hat, which UPF 50+ sun protection (UPF being the fabric version of SPF), shielding skin from UV exposure. The hat is constructed with mesh lining, a sweatband, and adjustable tie cord.

The cold weather runner in your life may love these gloves from Select reader favorite brand Lululemon (available in both men’s and women’s). The reflective gloves are available in three colors and fingers are tech-friendly fingers, so you can use your phone or smartwatch mid-run. According to the brand, the fabric is a water-repellent fleece with a four-way stretch. The gloves snap together when not in use so they don’t get lost.

Made for both men and women, these socks are a Select top pick for runners who love to go the distance, as well as cyclists, skiers or anyone else who is on their feet all day. A No. 1 bestseller on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating across 68,305 reviews, these socks have moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry, says the brand. They are available in 13 different colors.

This one-size-fits-all knitted hat is made from an acrylic blend that should keep you warm, says the brand. It comes in a range of different colors, from peach to forest-green.

Whether they're setting up their tent or going for an evening jog, this light-up beanie hat — which has an average 4.5-star rating from 1,345 reviews on Amazon — can help. It allows for hands-free lighting, with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to seven hours on a single charge, according to the brand. It offers two brightness settings and a strobe mode, and is washable. It's also warm, says the brand, thanks to its acrylic blend.

If you’ve been on the slopes all day, there’s nothing better than slipping your feet into something warm and comfy. The snow bunny in your life might like these water-repellent mules, which have a 5-star rating from 663 reviews on Northface. Available in both men’s and women’s, they come in 11 fun colorways and have a high-traction rubber outsole so you can wear them inside or out, says the brand.

So ubiquitous on social media that it became known as "The Amazon Coat," this Select editor favorite is still enjoying lasting popularity. The coat has a polyester shell, which the brand says resists wind and water, while the duck down fill offers warmth. without bulk. It also has six generously sized pockets that can hold everything from a wallet to a hat, and a deep, fleece-lined hood — making winter walks that much more bearable for your giftee.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.