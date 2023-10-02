Shopping for men, whether that’s a partner, a father, a brother or a son can be tricky, especially when you’re not sure what they need. We all have different tastes and love different things, after all.

At NBC Select, we like to call ourselves “professional shoppers” for a reason — we’ve tried hundreds of tech, fitness, wellness, kitchen and travel products, and have done our fair share of gifting. Combing through our favorite products, we picked over a dozen gifts for him that we think he’ll appreciate, whether he is an athlete or a homebody.

Gifts for men

To recommend the best gifts for men, we asked Select staff for their favorite recommendations and referenced products we have covered previously. As shopping experts, we also included gift ideas we think you should know based on top-selling and top-searched products.

For tech lovers

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad, and the one that I have used at home for years to stream videos, follow recipes, read articles and FaceTime family. While it seemed like an unnecessary purchase at first (I already own a phone and a laptop), it is now one of my most used pieces of tech. It comes in two colors with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

If he needs a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, these are one of the best under $100. The drone of a plane or a noisy air conditioner is reduced thanks to its automated noise canceling and thumpy bass, in our experience. The headphones get up to 40 hours of battery life, and a quick five-minute charge gives back 4 hours of use, according to the brand.

A staff-favorite phone case brand, Casetify offers designs with colorful artwork, Marvel superheroes and more — enough options to find something he will connect with. NBC Select associate commerce editor Nishka Dhawan uses this case — it has protected her iPhone 14 Pro from dozens of drops. The case also has a raised section around the camera ring to help prevent damage to the lenses, according to the brand.

AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds for anyone with an iPhone. We’ve enjoyed their clear audio quality, strong noise canceling and small size while commuting, exercising, sleeping, listening to music and everything in between. This second-generation model has new features like swiping to adjust volume and multiple ear tips included in the box.

For outdoorsmen

I have worn this beanie over the past four years — it has been a reliable, fashionable and warm companion to many cool-weather outfits. It is made of an acrylic knit and sits comfortably around my head, whether I am running errands at home? or climbing a mountain. There are over a dozen to choose from, making it easy to pair with any look.

This Bluetooth speaker is one of our favorite tech gadgets for travel, a good accessory for his next hike, bike ride, camping trip or beach party. It’s designed to clip onto a bag (or anything else) using its built-in carabiner. The speaker is also water and dustproof, with an IP67 protection rating. It has up to 10 hours of battery life and audio controls on the side of the speaker, according to the brand.

He can roast s’mores or warm up a backyard get-together with this tabletop fire pit. It’s made of stainless steel and ceramic, weighs only 1.4 pounds and comes with a stand for easy placement. The stove can burn pellets or firewood as fuel, according to the brand.

If he’s ever wanted to take to the skies or capture a special moment from above, this is one of the best drones for beginners. The DJI Mini 2 SE is small, portable, and easy to set up, in my experience. It takes detailed 4K photos (4000x3000) and quad-HD videos (2720x1530) from up to 10 kilometers away, with a battery life of around 30 minutes, according to the brand.

For athletes

Massage guns are an easy way for him to recover post-workout or just loosen up sore muscles. This travel-friendly model won a Select Wellness Award for its portable size and adjustable ball head. It comes with a soft case, charging cable and three attachments: the standard ball head, a narrow thumb-shaped head and a wide, gentle dampener head, depending on what muscle you’re massaging.

If he likes a cushioned, comfy running shoe, the Brooks Ghost Max are an excellent option. Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin and I ran in these shoes for over three weeks — they instantly became new favorites. Like many of the best men’s running shoes, the Ghost Max earned the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, and are offered in a range of sizes and widths.

These shoes are the latest in Reebok’s line of popular training shoes — made for activities that require stable footing or rapid change in direction like weight or agility training, according to the brand. If he spends a lot of time at the gym, these shoes can help create a supportive yet stable platform. They come in over a dozen colors and are also available in a grippy outdoor version for stair runs and squat jumps around the neighborhood.

For homebodies

My Lodge cast iron skillet is still going strong after eight years of searing salmon, roasting chicken and stir-frying vegetables, more than I can say about most of my other pots and pans. It’s among the best cast iron cookware, according to chefs and experts. If he has any interest in cooking, this skillet can handle almost any task on the stovetop, in the oven or on the grill, in my experience.

If he is always assembling, repairing or tinkering with something, this tool set from Cartman might help finish the job. Malin has used this toolkit for the past three years to fix apartment mishaps and assemble new furniture. “It has always had everything I’ve ever needed,” says Malin. It includes a hammer, pliers, a tape measure, eight hex heys, 20 screwdriver bits and more.

Whether he is head chef, sous-chef or just learning to experiment in the kitchen, this dishwasher-safe cutting board can be a useful staple. It’s made by Material, one of our favorite AAPI-owned businesses — shop it in five bright colors.

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio recommends Truff hot sauce to anyone who likes a little spice in their dishes. This two-pack comes with the brand’s Hot and Hotter varieties, both of which are infused with black truffle. The hot sauces contain ingredients like ripe red chili peppers, agave nectar and spices, plus they are gluten-free and vegan.

Pizza night can be a lot more exciting (and delicious) with an outdoor pizza oven. This one from Ooni is one of the best at-home pizza ovens, according to our experts. He can power this oven with wood, charcoal or Ooni’s gas burner attachment (sold separately), and the oven can reach temperatures of up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in under 15 minutes, according to the brand. The oven weighs about 26 pounds and has folding legs for easier transport.

For gamers

If his favorite handheld gaming console is his smartphone, this mobile gaming controller is an excellent companion that adds a comfortable grip and additional button controls to iPhone or Android gaming, in my experience. The controller connects to the iPhone’s charging port and mounts to both sides of the phone, creating a traditional-feeling controller grip. The brand keeps a list of all the mobile games that are compatible with the Backbone One — see if his favorites are included.

We’ve linked the Lightning port version, but it also comes in a USB-C version USB-C version compatible with Android phones and the new iPhone 15.

The sequel to one of the best Nintendo Switch games, Tears of the Kingdom is a must-play for any Nintendo Switch owner and is one of my favorite games. My favorite additions are the new abilities that let you grab objects in the world and fuse them together, creating unique ways to approach combat and puzzles. The environment is much larger, with islands in the sky and an entire world underground.

This crossbody bag is a great travel accessory for anyone who consistently brings their Nintendo Switch on the go. It’s spacious enough to fit the Switch console and accessories like controllers, games, chargers and more. We’ve linked the Pikachu edition, but it also comes in Pokeball and Charizard designs.

For fashion icons

This is one of the best beard oils, according to our experts. It contains a mix of botanical and fruit-based oils alongside vitamins and antioxidants that can help reduce itchiness and increase hydration, according to the brand.

This 27-liter backpack is fit for work, travel, leisure and every trip in between. The easy-to-access exterior pocket fits a 15-inch laptop, while interior slip pockets can fit notebooks, magazines, wallets, passports, tickets, sunglasses and his other essentials, according to the brand. It’s also made of recycled polyester.

Quince makes some of our favorite bed and bath products, but it also makes some popular cashmere clothing. This cashmere sweater can be layered on formal and casual shirts, and has a 4.9-star average rating from over 1,000 reviewers on Quince’s website. It is made from ethically and sustainably sourced grade-A Mongolian cashmere that is softer and finer than lower-grade cashmere, according to the brand. It is available in nine colors from sizes small to XXL.

He can keep his drinks temperature-controlled with this Select favorite Yeti Rambler tumbler. It keeps our drinks hot and cold all day, is dishwasher safe and fits in most cup holders. Plus, it’s available in over a dozen colors, making it easy to match his aesthetic. The Yeti Rambler is available in 10, 20 and 30-ounce sizes.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at Select who has written product and gift guides for over three years, including gift guides focused on tech, gaming, cycling and more. For this guide, he chose products from Select’s past coverage and top-rated items from online marketplaces like Amazon and direct-to-consumer brands like Material Kitchen.

