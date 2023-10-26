Brushes and combs have long been used to detangle and style hair, and are often lumped together when it comes to hair care. Despite their ability to work through knots, they’re not interchangeable — and don’t serve all hair types and textures similarly.

Generally speaking, a brush is better to work “through longer, straighter hair, as well as good to blow-dry with,” says Meri Kate O’Connor, a hair colorist at Benjamin Salon in Los Angeles. “A comb is better for curly or textured hair, as well as using when hair is still wet.” But depending on your hair concerns or styling preferences, the best tool to use in a given situation may not be so obvious. We asked hair experts to share how to choose the best option based on your hair type and texture.

SKIP AHEAD The best brushes and combs in 2023 | How to shop for brushes and combs

How we picked the best brushes and combs

Brushes and combs are essential for more than just styling, they detangle, smooth and even disperse the scalp’s natural oils, moisturizing hair, according to experts we spoke with. When shopping for brushes and combs, they recommended considering the following factors:

Bristles or teeth: The bristles on brushes or teeth on combs can determine how gentle they are, which can minimize damage.

The bristles on brushes or teeth on combs can determine how gentle they are, which can minimize damage. Material: While some materials are best for detangling damp hair, others are more lightweight or more durable for easier heat-styling.

While some materials are best for detangling damp hair, others are more lightweight or more durable for easier heat-styling. Brush shape: Brushes can vary in both their size and design, which can lend them to certain styling techniques (like blow-drying) and purposes (like detangling).

The best brushes and combs in 2023

Brushes and combs are essential for properly detangling hair, but their uses go far beyond that. Brushes can also offer additional smoothness and shine when you’re straightening hair, for instance, while combs are helpful for smoothing curly hair without inadvertently causing frizz. Speaking of which: Our experts say that hair texture plays a big factor, too, which is why we compiled tools for various hair types.

For detangling, Ryan Trygstad, hair stylist and cofounder of Mark Ryan Salon in New York City, reaches for this brush. “With its longer bristles, it excels at effortlessly detangling hair,” he says, adding that it’s especially good for medium to thick textures. The bristles are also flexible to minimize snagging, and the brush has a vented cushion that allows for airflow and reduces the time it takes to blow dry hair, according to the brand.

Best for: Medium to thick hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

Multiple experts recommended this brush for fine or thinning hair types. It’s “gentle enough to use on straight, fine hair texture when wet and removes knots,” says Bridgette Hill, a certified trichologist and hair colorist, who also adds that you can use it to distribute hair masks and treatments throughout hair, too. It works on both wet and dry hair, and has two bristle lengths that offer more flexibility for brushing wet hair with minimal damage, according to the brand.

Best for: Fine or thinning hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

This brand is a go-to among stylists. “The quality of natural boar bristles and the ventilated cushion are gentle enough to stimulate the scalp,” says Hill, who also notes that they can distribute the scalp’s natural moisturizing oils throughout hair, too. Nozomi Komori, a hairstylist and extensions expert at Warren Tricomi Salon in New York City, is also a fan of the mixed bristle version, which combines boar bristles (to work through natural oils) and nylon bristles (to detangle,)” she says.

Best for: Fine hair | Brush/comb type: Styling

While Mason Pearson is best known for its brushes, Komori also points to its comb, which you can use on wet or dry hair, as a great option for coarser hair types. “The comb is extra-wide toothed, and designed to easily comb through thick or curly hair,” she says. The teeth have rounded tips, and the cellulose plastic offers durability, according to the brand.

Best for: Thick, curly or textured hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

Intended for use on wet hair, the aptly named Wet Brush is a popular detangler. “It is so affordable, and works well to detangle your hair as well as keeping your hair strong and healthy, as it doesn’t tug or tear your strands,” says Kee Taylor, hair stylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair salon in Philadelphia, PA. Komori also recommends it for kids, since “the bristles are designed to glide through hair more easily.” The payoff: less pain.

Best for: All hair types | Brush/comb type: Detangling

Hill reaches for Ibiza Hair’s brushes for clients with thick hair. “Known for their ‘grip and slip’ designed natural boar hair and nylon bristles, these brushes offer the perfect amount of tension while respecting the integrity of the hair fibers,” she says. It has blonde bristles that can amplify shine, and its cork handle is lightweight for more comfortable styling, according to the brand.

Best for: Thick hair | Brush/comb type: Styling

This is a popular detangler for curly and textured hair, since it moves and flexes as it pulls through hair and minimizes breakage. Its bristles “spread out to allow the brush to define your texture while detangling your hair, loosening any stubborn tangles,” says Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki, curl specialist and founder of Southern Curl salon in Atlanta, GA. “This is much different from other hairbrushes, which typically aren’t sturdy enough to detangle naturally textured hair.”

Best for: Curly and textured hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

Hill likes the tightly packed bristles on this brush to smooth curls and waves, since they offer more grip. Plus, she appreciates that this can withstand heavy styling products, like gels, creams and serums, she says. It has nylon bristles to help detangle, as well as a long handle that makes it more comfortable to wield, according to the brand.

Best for: Wavy and curly hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

For an in-shower brush, Taylor loves this massage-focused option. “It works on a dry scalp while also doubling as a shampoo brush,” she says. “It is thick and flexible, waterproof and safe to use on all hair types.” The nubs deliver gentle pressure, and it has a handle that makes it comfortable to grip, according to the brand.

Best for: All hair types | Brush/comb type: Scalp

Taylor recommends this brush for fine hair with waves or curls to style, shape and define your hair’s natural texture, she says. You can use it to define curls before air-drying or to smooth hair when blow-drying, and the nylon pins are also staggered, which allows for maximum tension, according to the brand.

Best for: Curly hair | Brush/comb type: Styling

Bay Area hair stylist Meagan Ford calls this her “all-time go-to,” thanks to its lightweight bamboo and boar bristles. The bristles are “gentle on the hair and scalp, and are great for smoothing the hair,” she says. The handle has an ergonomic design, and the round barrel makes it ideal for straightening hair, according to the brand.

Best for: Fine, straight or wavy hair | Brush/comb type: Styling

This comb “has wide teeth allowing for easy detangling, as well as having a smooth, bamboo finish,” says Ford, noting that the finish allows hair to glide through the teeth without getting snared in them. It also resists static and is handmade, according to the brand.

Best for: Fine or thinning hair | Brush/comb type: Detangling

How to shop for brushes and combs

When you’re shopping for a brush, it’s important to consider the bristles. Boar bristles tend to be soft, so it’s gentle on all hair types, according to Taylor. Nylon bristles, meanwhile, are stiffer, so they offer more tension (meaning they help keep hair taut). That makes them great for detangling, according to San Francisco-based hair stylist Brendnetta Ashley, since they can better work through knots. The bristle placement matters, too. For example, when it comes to smoothing curls, you’ll need a tightly compacted bristle placement to achieve an ultra-sleek look, according to Hill. The closer they are, the more grip they’ll have — and the more taut you’ll get hair.

Combs, on the other hand, don’t have bristles but have teeth instead — and they are similarly important. The trick to a comb is to consider your hair texture. “The thicker your hair is, the wider the comb’s teeth should be,” says Taylor. (That way, you can accommodate more hair when you comb it through while creating less tension.) For instance, if you have thick curls, she recommends looking for a comb with extra-wide teeth. Ashley also recommends combs with teeth that are rounded at the tips, since they’ll be gentler on the scalp than those that come to a sharp point.

The material is also worth noting. For instance, round brushes with a ceramic barrel “can help reduce frizz and static, leaving it shiny and smooth without any flyaways,” says Ford; that’s because ceramic can distribute heat evenly. Meanwhile, plastic or wooden brushes can be more lightweight, which is helpful if you’re brushing hair while blow-drying. This goes for combs, too. “Wooden combs can be gentler, metal combs can be more durable and plastic is more common,” says Ford.

As important as flexible bristles are flexible brushes made of plastic versus, say, frizz. “Flexible brushes are great for ensuring detangling and styling is a pain-free and gentle experience,” says Ford. It also reduces hair fall, making it helpful if your hair is thinning.

Frequently Asked Questions What hair brush is best for my hair type? Certain brushes, like those meant for detangling, generally work for all hair types. With a dedicated detangling brush, “you can style your hair better and easier for longer-lasting styles,” says Sjoblom-Wysocki. “As you start your detangling process at the bottom of your strands and work your way back toward the scalp, you will find that your hair texture is more manageable.” Otherwise, consider these combs and brushes for your hair texture: For fine or straight hair: In addition to a detangling brush, Hill turns to boar-bristle brushes for heat-styling or smoothing hair while styling. For wavy hair: For wavy hair, Hill recommends detangling with a comb instead of a detangling brush to prevent frizz. Once hair is dry, however, brushes are best for heat-styling or straightening hair, as well as controlling flyaways for a sleek, polished look, according to Hill. For thick, curly and textured hair: A wide-toothed comb or detangling brush specifically designed for curly hair is essential. “The bristles of a detangling brush work through tough knots instead of ripping hair and tangles apart as many other brushes and combs do,” says Sjoblom-Wysocki. For aging or damaged hair: In general, a comb is better for someone who also has overly processed hair or breakage because it will be more gentle, says O’Connor. Once hair is dry, however, you can follow up with a flat, boar-bristle brush. Rounded brushes versus flat brushes Brushes come in two shapes: Round and flat. Round brushes are great for heat-styling hair, says Hill. That’s because their shape allows you to roll a section of hair around it, which creates tension and control — ultimately making it easier to blast with hot air from a blow dryer. It can also speed up drying time and minimize flyaways. A flat brush, meanwhile, can help with smoothing, since they force hair into a single direction. They’re also better for detangling, since you can repeatedly brush through a section to work out knots. How to properly brush your hair Caring for your hair properly is just as important as the brush you choose, says Ashley. When using a brush or a comb, start from the ends and work your way up to the roots — not from the roots down, which can lead to breakage, according to our experts. When to avoid brushing your hair For starters, you shouldn’t brush sopping-wet hair. “Your hair is the most vulnerable and fragile when it is wet, so brushing the hair when you are fresh out of the shower can cause the hair to stretch and break,” says Taylor. (The exception is brushes designed specifically for in-shower use, like the Wet Brush.) Once hair is damp or towel-dried, you can use a detangling brush. Those with curls and coils should also brush with caution. They’re often better off with a wide-tooth comb “to keep as much shape as possible and to avoid breaking the hair and frizz,” says O’Connor. Which type of comb is best for hair? When getting a haircut, you may often see combs with very close-set teeth in your stylist’s hands, however, it’s best to use a comb with wide teeth and rounded tips in non-hair cutting environments. Relatively wider-set teeth allow for gentler detangling (whereas the close-set teeth are ideal for precision), and rounded tips are easier on the scalp. How you work combs through your hair is equally as important as what type of comb you use, according to our experts. For instance, “it's more effective to work with smaller sections, which allows you to maintain better control, preventing tangles and the need for excessive force when using the comb,” says Trygstad.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Meri Kate O’Connor is a hair colorist at Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood, CA. She focuses on blonde hair colors, as well as extensions and keratin treatments.

is a hair colorist at Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood, CA. She focuses on blonde hair colors, as well as extensions and keratin treatments. Bridgette Hill is a certified trichologist and hair colorist in New York City. Her specialties include scalp analysis and treatments.

is a certified trichologist and hair colorist in New York City. Her specialties include scalp analysis and treatments. Nozomi Komori is a hairstylist at Warren Tricomi Salon in New York, NY. She specializes in smoothing treatments like Magic Sleek as well as extensions.

is a hairstylist at Warren Tricomi Salon in New York, NY. She specializes in smoothing treatments like Magic Sleek as well as extensions. Ryan Trygstad is a hair colorist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York, NY. He specializes in precision cutting.

is a hair colorist and co-owner of Mark Ryan Salon in New York, NY. He specializes in precision cutting. Brendnetta Ashley is a hairstylist based in San Francisco, CA. She specializes in textured hair, vivids, braids and balayage.

is a hairstylist based in San Francisco, CA. She specializes in textured hair, vivids, braids and balayage. Kee Taylor is a hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair salon in Philadelphia, PA. She specializes in natural hair textures and damaged hair.

is a hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair salon in Philadelphia, PA. She specializes in natural hair textures and damaged hair. Robin Sjoblom-Wysocki is a curl specialist and founder of Southern Curl salon in Atlanta, GA.

is a curl specialist and founder of Southern Curl salon in Atlanta, GA. Meagan Ford is a hairstylist based in San Francisco, CA. She specializes in fine hair textures.

Why trust Select?

Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer and editor who has been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like hair care and sun protection. For this article, Pai spoke to hair stylists, curl specialists, colorists and trichologists to narrow down the best combs and hair brushes for various hair types and textures.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.