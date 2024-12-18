When I have a fresh blowout, my day is on track to be a good one — and fortunately, I don’t have to master working a hair dryer and round brush at the same time for a salon-level finish. A blow dryer brush dries, detangles and styles hair simultaneously, and it requires less work for those voluminous, bouncy curls.

To help you learn about this hot tool, including how to properly use it and what to consider before purchasing one, I spoke to hairstylists and rounded up their recommendations, along with NBC Select staff favorites and highly rated options.

How I picked the best blow dryer brushes

Here are the factors I kept in mind, per expert guidance, while compiling this list:

Bristles: Blow dryer brushes typically have nylon bristles, boar bristles or a combination of both. Nylon bristles are best for detangling thick or curly hair, while boar bristles are best for fine and straight hair, as well as distributing natural oils for a smooth finish, according to hairstylist Stephanie Tineo. Every option on this list has at least one of these options.

Blow dryer brushes typically have nylon bristles, boar bristles or a combination of both. Nylon bristles are best for detangling thick or curly hair, while boar bristles are best for fine and straight hair, as well as distributing natural oils for a smooth finish, according to hairstylist Stephanie Tineo. Every option on this list has at least one of these options. Heat settings: A brush with multiple heat levels lets you try different settings to find the best one for your hair type and style. All of the blow dryer brushes below have at least two general heat settings (low, high) and most have a cool shot button to help set your look.

A brush with multiple heat levels lets you try different settings to find the best one for your hair type and style. All of the blow dryer brushes below have at least two general heat settings (low, high) and most have a cool shot button to help set your look. Material/technology: According to experts in our guide to the best hair dryers, there are four main types of material/technology used in hot tools: ceramic, titanium, tourmaline, and ionic. Ceramic is great at evenly distributing heat, whereas titanium is lighter but can get hotter. Ionic technology, ideal for thick textures, dries hair quickly, reducing the risk of hair damage because you’re taking less time to apply heat. Tourmaline dryers typically use infrared heat to seal hair cuticles, making hair shinier. All four of these materials/technologies are in our list, with each blow dryer brush having at least one, except the Dyson Airwrap and Shark FlexStyle, which use Coanda airflow, a type of technology that attracts hair to the surface of the barrel by creating a “spinning vortex of air” around it, according to Dyson.

Price: Like many styling tools, these tend to be priced higher than other hair care products. My list ranges from $25 to $599.

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The best blow dryer brushes

Best overall

The Dyson Airwrap is a favorite among our experts and editors. Amy Abramite, creative director and hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, loves it for its quality (both performance and material) and versatility, which mimics a full salon kit thanks to six styling attachments, including three brushes (two for smoothing and one for volumizing).

I’m also a big fan of the Airwrap because it dries my hair fast, and I can use the interchangeable attachments to achieve whatever style I want. For example, I use the firm smoothing brush for straight and smooth styles, but for big and bouncy curls, I use the long barrels.

The Airwrap is worth the splurge in my experience since I can create a range of looks using the different attachments. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Best for refreshing hair

Shark Beauty SmoothStyle $ 79.99 $ 99.99 Amazon Now 20% off What to know No. of speed settings: 1 | No. of heat settings: 3 and 1 heated comb mode setting | Cool shot button: no | Bristles: boar and nylon | Material/technology: ceramic | Attachments: 1 What we like Minimizes heat damage

Has a cool-touch tip

Easy to adjust settings Something to note Heavier than other options

Hard to reach roots

“If you’re looking for a vehicle to straighten your hair or give yourself a bouncy blowout, it’s a great option,” says former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider, who received a sample from the brand to test and review. This tool comes recommended by Abramite because it has wet and dry hair modes: Wet mode dries and adds volume to the hair, while dry mode heats the comb with no added airflow to smooth out and straighten styles, according to the brand.

Best budget pick

“I used to always blow dry my hair and then straighten it with a flat iron, but I haven’t looked back since getting the Revlon One Step,” says NBC Select page Ella Morrissey, who has short and straight hair with a fine texture. “It leaves my hair feeling silky and soft after just 10 minutes. It feels like I’m getting a professional blowout from the comfort of my own home.” The hot tool has a 2.4-inch oval head size and soft bristles that help to prevent snagging or pulling on the hair, according to the brand.

Unlike the original version of this blow dryer brush, the One Step Volumizer Plus has a smaller barrel and more settings that are suitable for all hair lengths, according to the brand. Courtesy Ella Morrissey

Most lightweight

Schneider also loves this Amika option to blow out her curly hair. “It gets hot without feeling like I’m burning through my hair, and the big barrel gives me really big bouncy curls on my ends when I use it,” she says. “It can very quickly dry my hair, too, which I appreciate.” She also loves that there’s almost zero learning curve, making it straightforward to use. This version is an upgrade from its previous model, thanks to internal mechanisms that boost its durability, according to the brand.

Editor’s pick

Whenever I want a subtle, bouncy blowout, I reach for my T3 Airebrush because it works fast and I can easily adjust the airflow and heat settings by rotating the end of the handle. After a few passes through my hair, my final look has little to no frizz, which is surprising since I tend to have frizz-prone hair that can worsen with excessive brushing. Aside from its effectiveness and efficiency, I can move around my bathroom while styling my hair since it has an 8-foot swivel cord that doesn’t get tangled up or restrict movement.

When I use this blow dryer brush, I never feel like it’s ripping through my hair; instead, it glides easily without creating snags or breakage. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez

Most versatile

The Shark FlexStyle comes recommended by NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack, who says it cut her styling time from 40 minutes down to 20. “I love using the round brush attachments to give my hair the perfect blowout look,” she says. “I like to use these right after washing to smooth my frizzy hair while also giving it some volume. I’ll first use the paddle brush to make sure my hair is dry, then I’ll use the rounded attachment to give my hair volume and a bouncy blowout finish.” The FlexStyle also comes with two interchangeable auto-wrap curlers and a styling concentrator. Although this is pricier than most options on our list, Cusack says it’s durable and worth the splurge.

Cusak loves how easy this tool is to use because she can quickly swap out attachments and switch between airflow and heat settings. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

Best for shine

Reviewers say that this blow dryer brush, which has a 4.2-star average rating from over 5,900 reviews on Amazon, leaves their hair smooth, voluminous and shiny in a short amount of time. They also love how easy it is to use, and despite it being one of the heaviest options on this list, reviewers say it feels lightweight and isn’t bothersome as they dry and style hair. If you prefer a smaller barrel, the brand also has its Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush, roughly 0.2 inches smaller than the barrel on The Double Shot.

Best for volume

L'ange Le Volume $ 47.98 $ 69.00 Amazon Now 30% off What to know No. of speed settings: 1 | No. of heat settings: 3 | Cool shot button: no | Bristles: synthetic boar | Material/technology: titanium | Attachments: 1 What we like For all hair types/textures

Available in two sizes

Comes with a protective cover Something to note Size too big for short hair

L’ange’s Le Volume uses tug-resistant bristles to create tension for smooth, voluminous styles, according to the brand. The brush’s titanium technology heats up quickly and evenly distributes heat, so you can style your hair efficiently with minimal frizz. This blow dryer brush has a 4.3-star average rating from over 17,600 reviews on Amazon and is also available in a smaller barrel size.

Best paddle brush

This silicone-cushioned paddle, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,800 reviews on Amazon, has more than 100 evenly spaced bristles to prevent any painful tugging, according to the brand. Reviewers say they notice less breakage, snagging and pulling when blow drying and brushing their hair with this tool. They also say it gives their hair a slight bounce if they choose not to straighten it.

Best for thick hair

Although this is suitable for all hair types and textures, reviewers with thick hair especially love this blow dryer brush because it dries and smooths their hair fast. Reviewers say it’s also great for quick touch ups and refreshes at the ends (the charcoal-infused bristles help refresh day two hair, according to the brand) and love how its long cord allows for them to easily move around their bathroom. It’s also highly rated, with a 4.4-star average rating from over 27,300 reviews on Amazon.

How to shop for blow dryer brushes

When shopping for a blow dryer brush, experts recommend thinking about a few important factors so you can safely and easily style your hair:

Bristles

Most blow dryer brushes have nylon and boar bristles for grip and tension to manipulate hair into a smooth, frizz-free finish, regardless of the style you want to achieve. Most textures respond well to denser bristles, but if you have breakage, use one with sparser bristles to create less tension and more protection for fragile hair, says Abramite.

Barrel size

A larger barrel will create smoothness and minimal movement post-styling, whereas a smaller one will boost volume and waves and/or curl in the style, according to Abramite.

Barrel size might also depend on your hair length, according to Tineo. For example, a small brush is best suited for those with short hair, while a larger brush may be better for those with long hair, Tineo says.

Heat settings

Blow dryer brushes typically have two to four heat settings. Abramite recommends choosing one with a high heat, low heat and cool setting. Fragile textures prone to heat damage should be used on low heat, and healthier hair types can use the high heat setting. The cool button is a nice bonus to lock in and set the style for longer-lasting results, she says. Keep in mind that hair cuticles can become damaged by heat over 365 degrees Fahrenheit, according to experts in our guide to the best flat irons.

Hair type and texture

The type of blow dryer brush you choose also depends on your hair type and texture. Tineo recommends the following:

Fine hair. Use a small brush with a mixture of boar and nylon bristles for a gentle grip and lift.

Thick hair. Use a larger brush with denser bristles to provide tension and control for a smooth blow drying.

Curly hair. Use a brush that’s wide and flexible to avoid damaging your curls.

Wavy hair. Use a medium-size brush with a mix of nylon and boar bristles to enhance volume.

Frequently asked questions How does a blow dryer brush differ from other hot tools? A blow dryer brush is more user-friendly for at-home styling, according to Abramite. The hair dryer and brush are combined in one tool, making it easier to dry and style simultaneously because there is less juggling of the tools. A bonus with some of the newer blow dryer brushes is the variety in sizes and shapes of attachments to mimic salon results, she says. However, a blow dryer (on its own) offers more variety with heat settings and power options, resulting in more styling options. The downside is it requires more skill to dry hair while simultaneously using a hair dryer and a brush. How do you use a blow dryer brush? How you use a blow dryer brush will depend on the tool (some may have specific instructions) and how you want the finished hairstyle to look. Generally, Abramite suggests doing the following: For all hair types and textures, start with damp hair and apply a heat protectant. Next, detangle with a wet brush or wide-tooth comb.

Determine the type of style you want and layer a second product, if needed, on top of the heat protectant. (If your styling product already includes a heat protectant, you do not have to layer it.) Generally speaking, if volume is your desired outcome, a texture spray or mousse is a good option for boosted texture. If straighter hair is the goal, an oil or leave-in conditioner is an excellent choice for shine and silkiness.

Next, choose your tool/attachment. For bouncy volume and movement, choose a smaller diameter brush to create waves and curls. For straighter, flatter hair, a larger-diameter brush is best to reduce frizz and smooth unwanted puffiness.

Choose aesthetics. For maximum root lift, blow dry hair with horizontal sections and lift up towards the ceiling for fullness. For straighter hair, blow dry hair with horizontal sections with tension towards the floor to smooth and reduce volume.

Lock in the shape. Use the cool button to set hair on the brush once the desired volume or straightness is achieved.

For quick hair touch-ups, run the blow dryer brush over dry hair using the same technique as the original blow dry. What is the best way to clean a blow dryer brush? Because a blow dryer brush has bristles, hair can get stuck and leave your brush dirty. After each use, use your fingers or a tail comb to remove the loose hair that gets caught in the bristles, says Abramite. You can also use a damp cloth to wipe away any leftover product that builds up on the handle, she says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Amy Abramite is the creative director and hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago.

is the creative director and hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. Stephanie Tineo is a New York City-based hairstylist at both her “The Beauty Bar” and O&M NYC hair salon.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select, covering the latest product launches and all things beauty and wellness. For this article, she interviewed two hair experts about blow dryer brushes and included their recommendations along with highly rated options and NBC Select-staff favorites that align with expert guidance.

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