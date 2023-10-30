Experts like to say that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. That’s because hair growth starts in follicles located below the surface of the skin — a healthy scalp means stronger, shinier, thicker hair and less breakage and hair loss, says Dr. Craig Ziering, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and hair transplant surgeon in California. One way you can ensure you are giving your scalp the proper care is by adding regular scalp treatments to your hair care routine. An even better way is by using a scalp brush or massager, which has big benefits, according to experts — it may even help support hair growth, according to research.

But don’t just grab your hair brush and begin scraping your scalp. Scalp brushes and scalp massagers are tools specifically designed to stimulate blood flow to the follicles, without causing damage. “The primary purpose of a hairbrush is to rid your hair of hairs that are already shedding so that they don’t float around in there and get tangled with other hairs that are still in the follicle and cause knots,” says Afope Atoyebi, a certified trichologist specializing in natural hair textures based in the UK.

Scalp brushes and massagers on the other hand, have soft, malleable bristles, says Dr. Margarita Lolis, is a board-certified dermatologist at Skin and Laser Surgery Specialists, a division of Schweiger Dermatology Group, in Hackensack, New Jersey. “The point is to help exfoliate, remove all that buildup of sebum and dead skin cells, and to redistribute the oil,” she explains.

We spoke to experts about the benefits of scalp massaging and the best scalp brushes to help you reap them.

How we picked the best scalp brushes

We asked scalp experts, including a trichologist specializing in natural textures and dermatologists, for their recommendations for the best scalp brushes and scalp massagers. Here’s what to keep in mind, based on their guidance:

Scalp brushes versus scalp massagers: Scalp brushes have thinner bristles and are designed to exfoliate the scalp, helping to remove flakes and the buildup of dead skin cells, while also distributing healthy oils throughout the hair as you brush. Scalp massagers have thicker, stouter bristles, says Lolis. While they will also help remove buildup, they are designed for shower use (you can use them while you shampoo) to help promote circulation and aid product penetration, she says. Both tools can have a place in your scalp care routine, according to the experts we spoke with, as long as you are using each for the purpose for which it was designed.

Look for gentle bristles: Both scalp brushes and scalp massagers should have soft, malleable bristles, according to the experts we spoke with. "You don't want to be too aggressive right on the scalp and cause irritation," says Lolis. "You also don't want to overly traumatize the hair follicle itself." For this reason, she recommends silicone scalp brushes and massagers.

Both scalp brushes and scalp massagers should have soft, malleable bristles, according to the experts we spoke with. “You don’t want to be too aggressive right on the scalp and cause irritation,” says Lolis. “You also don’t want to overly traumatize the hair follicle itself.” For this reason, she recommends silicone scalp brushes and massagers. Find the right hair brush: While you should not use a regular hair brush to massage the scalp, finding the right brush for your hair type can support scalp health — you don’t want something that is going to rip out hair, causing breakage and putting stress on the follicles, says Dr. Azza Halim, a board-certified physician in Boca Raton, Florida who specializes in topical treatments, including those for the scalp. Your hair type will determine what kind of brush you should buy. You can ask your stylist about your hair type and texture at your next appointment.

The best scalp brushes in 2023

The most important characteristic to look for in a scalp brush or scalp massager is soft bristles, according to Lolis and Halim. The last thing you want to do is cause further irritation to the scalp. Using a scalp brush should feel good — like a relaxing massage. If you feel any discomfort or scraping, the bristles are too hard. Here are the best scalp brushes, scalp massagers, and scalp-friendly hair brushes recommended by our experts.

Best scalp brushes

This brush is bendy and the bristles can mold to the shape of your scalp, according to Lolis. The bristles also won’t snag your hair, which is key, she says. It’s suitable for all hair types, from fine to coily, and you can even use it if you wear extensions, according to the brand.

Tangle Teezer’s version of the classic scalp brush also comes recommended by the International Trichology Congress, an educational and professional platform for certified scalp experts. Atoyebi likes it for its two-tier bristle design, which makes it a brush and massager hybrid — its long flexible bristles exfoliate the scalp and remove flakes, while shorter firmer bristles stimulate circulation and boost blood flow to the scalp, according to the brand. Consider this a do-it-all scalp tool: you can use it in or out of the shower and with or without product.

If you have dandruff, or oily hair, Lolis recommends the Jupiter Scalp Brush because of its firm but not too firm bristles, which are still gentle enough for daily use, according to the brand. “If you want to really exfoliate the scalp or have extra sebum production, I like this one,” she says. Its small size also makes it ideal for travel.

Best scalp massagers

As an in-shower massager, Lolis likes this option from Leonor Greyl. “The bristles are the perfect combination of soft and strong,” she says. “It helps enhance product penetration, eliminate dandruff and residue, while making your scalp feel so nice and nourished.”

For a more wallet-friendly option, Dr. Navin Arora, board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor at the Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, likes this sub-$10 option, which you can snag on Amazon. “You can use it every time you shampoo or with a scalp oil,” to help lift any flakes and buildup while also promoting circulation, he says.

Vibrating scalp massagers aren’t technically necessary, according to the experts we spoke with; though, theoretically, the gentle vibration may help enhance the circulation and product penetration benefits of good old-fashioned manual massage, says Atoyebi. Arora says patients in his practice really seem to like the Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager. It has four intensity modes and you can use it on the scalp, neck and back, according to the brand.

Best scalp-friendly hair brushes

“For people with textured hair, I really, really like the Tangle Teezer brushes,” says Atoyebi. Each brush is designed with a specific range of hair types in mind, from fine and fragile, to thick and curly. The Naturally Curly Brush has two lengths of bristles distributed over a wide surface area, which, in effect, spreads out the tension that you are applying to each section of your scalp as you brush. “This helps to prevent things like pulling out hairs or putting tension on your scalp unnecessarily, which in the long run contributes to weakening follicles,” says Atoyebi.

The Wet Brush is a classic, dubbed the “original detangler.” The widely spaced bristles glide through hair with less damage, according to the brand, and the rubber tips make it suitable for a little scalp stimulation, says Arora. It’s a good one-size-fits-most brush that he personally uses on both of his daughters who have different hair types.

Benefits of scalp massaging

The key benefit of a scalp massage is a reported increase in hair growth. A small study in 2016 found that four minutes of scalp massage a day over the course of six months led to increased hair thickness in men. Another study published in 2019 found scalp massage could even help improve alopecia. Massages, researchers say, stretches the cells within hair follicles, which in turn allows them to produce thicker hair. Combined with the benefits of increased blood circulation to follicles, which can encourage hair growth, massaging your scalp may lead to thicker hair.

You don’t technically need to use a special tool to reap these benefits. “You can literally use your fingers,” says Halim. “The whole goal of scalp massaging is really to increase blood flow and circulation, it’s not there to scrape your scalp.”

Lolis recommends doing a dedicated scalp massage (using a scalp massager or just your fingers) once or twice a week — though there’s no harm in doing it daily. “If you are trying to have some me time and you want to pamper yourself a little bit, scalp massagers are great for that,” says Atoyebi.

How to shop for scalp brushes

To find the right scalp brush for you, the experts we spoke with recommended considering the combination of your hair type and scalp condition. Here’s what to identify before you buy:

Identify your hair type. Whether you have fine straight hair, thick coils, or something in between will partially dictate what brushes will work best for you.

Whether you have fine straight hair, thick coils, or something in between will partially dictate what brushes will work best for you. Identify the condition of your scalp. Common scalp issues include flakiness, itchiness, irritation, sensitivity and oilines. But the root cause of these issues, and therefore the right products to treat them, might not always be clear. Consider talking to an expert — like your hairstylist or dermatologist — to advise on whether you could benefit from more scalp exfoliation, hydration, or massaging.

Common scalp issues include flakiness, itchiness, irritation, sensitivity and oilines. But the root cause of these issues, and therefore the right products to treat them, might not always be clear. Consider talking to an expert — like your hairstylist or dermatologist — to advise on whether you could benefit from more scalp exfoliation, hydration, or massaging. Always look for gentle bristles. Remember, you never want to scrape or stress the scalp by adding tension to the follicles, which can lead to hair loss and increased scalp sensitivity. Any scalp brush or massager you buy should have soft flexible bristles that you can easily manipulate with your fingers and shouldn’t snag your hair.

How often should you use a scalp brush?

For the optimal balance of scalp and hair health, Lolis recommends using a scalp brush to exfoliate twice a day. “Once in the morning and once at night to really redistribute the oils throughout the scalp and the hair,” she says.

You can use scalp brushes (and massagers) on wet or dry hair. In fact, many scalp massagers are designed for shower use with shampoo, according to our experts. The key is to make sure your brush or massager of choice is never snagging or pulling your hair, as you don’t want to accidentally cause breakage, our experts told us.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.