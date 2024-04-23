The best headphones don’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. While high-end models might come packed with multiple drivers, fancy smart features and plush materials, there are still plenty of headphones $100 and under worth considering that still nail the basics of a good audio experience.

Budget headphones these days also generally benefit from wireless or true wireless technologies, which are far cheaper and more widespread than they were a couple of years ago. Just because you have a tighter budget doesn’t mean you’re stuck with poor quality — in fact, the average audio quality of low-cost headphones is constantly improving.

If you’re looking for budget headphones, this guide has seven distinct choices, from compact in-ear models and sports earbuds to over-ear cans and even Apple headphones. Here’s our pick of the best headphones under $100 and everything you need about headphone hunting at this price.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best headphones $100 and under | The best headphones $100 and under | How to shop for the best headphones $100 and under | Frequently asked questions

How we picked the best headphones $100 and under

When picking these suggestions, I drew on the advice of other gadget reporters, including Connor Jewiss, a tech reviewer and staff writer, cited later in this guide — while also using my expertise as a headphones tester for TechRadar and Trusted Reviews. When choosing individual models, I kept the below criteria in mind:

Value: Every pair of headphones in this guide costs $100 or roughly around that figure. We included the Apple Airpods 2, which are frequently on sale. Their original price is $129 but you can often find them on sale for $100 or less. I also considered what you were getting for the price and whether the overall quality was sufficient for what someone would be paying.

Every pair of headphones in this guide costs $100 or roughly around that figure. We included the Apple Airpods 2, which are frequently on sale. Their original price is $129 but you can often find them on sale for $100 or less. I also considered what you were getting for the price and whether the overall quality was sufficient for what someone would be paying. Multipurpose: I tried to combine models that could feasibly work in several different environments — commuting, workouts, voice calls — alongside some specialized options.

I tried to combine models that could feasibly work in several different environments — commuting, workouts, voice calls — alongside some specialized options. Design and comfort: Audio gear must look the part, either through compact and colorful charging cases or sleek earbuds that look better than their price would imply. Budget headphone models can sometimes be made with uncomfortable materials, especially for over-ear designs, but we made sure the over-ear options were recommended or well reviewed.

The best headphones $100 and under

In-ear headphones under $100

It’s hard to go wrong with the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds, one of our favorite budget headphone models and a recipient of our 2023 Giftable Tech Award. These cheap pocket-sized earbuds come in 14 distinct colorways, allowing for lots of customization. There’s also a charging case that includes a built-in USB cable, so you’ll never find yourself without a way to plug it in — a total 32-hour battery life doesn’t hurt matters either. At $25, you won’t want to spend any less on new headphones, but these basic earbuds are a great choice for the price.

Headphone type: In-ear | Battery life: 8 hours (32 hours with case) | Fast charging: Yes | Weight: 3.9g (earbud), 28.5g (case) | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1 (audio), USB-A (charging) | Water resistance: IPX4

These budget Sony earbuds are almost as pricey as the over-ear Soundcore Life Q30 — but for those looking for in-ear headphones, the WF-C500s (personally tested by me and recommended by gadget expert Connor Jewiss) are a great choice. Sound recreation is excellent, with clear, lively audio that deftly moves between frequencies, instruments and genres of music. There’s little bass response but the sheer clarity of the sound means you don’t have to reckon with harsh notes or scratchy sound. The 20-hour battery life is sufficient for these kinds of earbuds, while an IPX4 rating ensures that they can handle a little water if needed.

Headphone type: In-ear | Battery life: 8 hours (20 hours with charging case) | Fast charging: Yes | Weight: 5.4g (earbud), 35g (case) | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (audio), USB-C (charging) | Water resistance: IPX4

While not technically ‘in-ear’, these Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones are a fascinating piece of audio tech. The built-in speakers hang over the front of your ear, with a thick band that connects the OpenMove across the back of your head. The speakers vibrate into your bones, transmitting audio without the need to be in your ear canal. At just $80, the Shokz OpenMove are a great budget option for sports headphones that allow you to be fully aware of your surroundings. You’ll also find a 4.4/5 rating for these headphones on Amazon with almost 15,000 reviews. The main downside to consider is a six-hour battery life, in case you were planning on taking it for a long hike.

Headphone type: Bone conduction | Battery life: 6 hours | Fast charging: No | Weight: 29g | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (audio), USB-C (charging) | Water resistance: IP55

The Apple AirPods were such a trendsetter for true wireless earbuds that they effectively became synonymous with the term. While we’ve seen various iterations of the AirPods, including the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, there’s still something to be said for its simplest iteration — especially since its usual $129.99 price tag is often and at the time of writing marked down to just $89.00. The AirPods are an obvious choice for anyone who owns an iPhone, given their fast pairing with iOS. Just note that the AirPods 2 charging case works with the Apple Lightning cable (included) rather than the more widespread USB-C standard.

Headphone type: In-ear | Battery life: 3-5 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Fast charging: Yes | Weight: 38.2g | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (audio), Lightning port (charging) | Water resistance: IP54

Over-ear headphones under $100

The Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are a great choice for discerning buyers, coming in at $80 with a comfortable, adjustable fit, and a 40-60 hour battery life on a single charge. These portable headphones can be easily folded into a clamshell carrying case, making it great for commuters too. The real benefit is active noise cancellation (ANC), which cancels out environmental noise to help you listen to your headphones even better, and protects you from harsh sounds — this advanced technology is usually saved for high-end models, and it’s great to see it on a sub-$100 gadget. The Soundcore Life Q30 was a 2023 winner for our Giftable Tech Awards, so you can be sure you’re getting one of the best options out there.

Headphone type: Over-ear | Battery life: 40-60 hours | Fast charging: Yes | | Weight: 272.16g | Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX (audio), USB-C (charging) | Water resistance: None

On-ear headphones under $100

These Sony headphones are technically ‘on-ear’, meaning they will rest against your ears instead of encompassing them entirely. While these sub-$100 headphones might not have active noise canceling, it does have some useful smart features, such as multipoint pairing, which allows you to connect the WH-CH520s to multiple devices at once and switch easily between them. They also have a 50-hour battery life, plenty even for heavy-duty listeners — and the headphones have an impressive 4.5/5 rating on Amazon out of almost 10,000 reviews.

Headphone type: On-ear | Battery life: 40-50 hours | Fast charging: Yes | Weight: 147g | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 (audio), USB-C (charging) | Water resistance: None

As a gadget reviewer Jewiss specifically recommends the JBL Tune 660NC, as on-ear headphones that offer excellent sound for only $100. Unlike most options in this list, you’ll get a notable bass response, as well as active noise cancelation (ANC) to help block out unwanted environmental sounds. The 660NCs offer an upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 connection from the previous model, as well as a massive efficiency jump when using ANC: now up to 44 hours, according to the brand. Great value and good sound make the JBL Tune 660NCs easy to recommend as a budget headphone, in my opinion.

Headphone type: On-ear | Battery life: 44 hours with ANC, 55 hours without ANC | Fast charging: Yes | Weight: 167g | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 (audio), USB-C (charging) | Water resistance: None

How to shop for the best headphones $100 and under

Choosing the right budget headphones will depend on a host of factors, from your personal budget to the kind of environments you’ll be using your headphones in. We talked to two audio experts to get a better sense of what a prospective headphone shopper should keep in mind before making a purchase.

Know why you need them

Not all headphones are cut from the same cloth. There are headphones for dedicated audiophiles that prioritize sound quality over anything else, commuter headphones designed to block out environmental noise, and everything else in between. It’s crucial to know the kind of headphones you need before committing to a purchase, especially for budget headphones, which usually only excel in one of those areas, in my opinion.

Bass, clarity and harsh sounds

Budget headphones have to cut corners somewhere. You’ll usually get less bass response, particularly for in-ear headphones, because bass frequencies require larger drivers, which increase expense — it’s much easier to produce higher frequencies. So if you’re keen on thumping bass in your music and movie soundtracks, you might need to opt for a pricier model — or at least a pair of over-ear headphones that cost closer to $100.

Sound quality obviously takes a hit, too. You shouldn’t expect as much detail, or as wide a soundstage, as in premium models — you’re juggling fewer, lower quality drivers and it means your headphones have fewer tools to work with, like a solo singer compared to an entire choir. The main danger is harsh notes that aren’t recreated faithfully, with scratchy ‘s’ sounds or words that fade out of a headphones’ optimal frequency range. But there are sub-$100 headphones that are still a joy to listen to.

Comfort and portability

The longer you wear headphones, the more important comfort is going to be. “Comfort is crucial,” says Jewiss, “unless you fancy feeling like you’ve got a vice on your head, so lightweight materials and soft ear cushions are a must, especially for those marathon listening sessions.” It’s always good if you’re able to try headphones before buying, or alternatively ensure that a model comes recommended from a reviewer who has tried them at length.

It’s also good to check the portability of a pair of headphones. Some headphones will come with dedicated carry cases, drawstring bags or a collapsible design that makes it easier to fit even large over-ear models into a backpack or purse.

Consider a warranty

Lastly, budget headphones might not be built to last in the same way as pricier models — though buying from a retailer that offers a substantial warranty is generally a good choice for any electronics purchase. Jewiss says that durability is where budget headphones can cut corners so looking for a warranty can save you some headaches later on.

Frequently asked questions Can you get good headphones for $100 and under? While top-notch audio or high-quality materials are saved for higher-end models – which can cost anywhere between $500 to $5,000 – a sub-$100 model can still be worthwhile. Jewiss tells us that more affordable headphones might not sound as good as premium models but this isn’t noticeable for all people. “Even when it is noticeable, not everyone cares. If you’re only listening to music casually, while you’re running, or on transport, you’re not in the best conditions for perfect listening, and so lots of consumers aren’t as concerned with the quality of the sound. As long as it sounds acceptable, oftentimes “good enough” is exactly what people are looking for.” It’s worth reading guides and reviews to help you narrow down your choices to headphones that actually sound good for the price or to try models in person in a brick-and-mortar store. Is it OK to wear headphones all day? There are a range of factors that impact the safety and comfort of wearing headphones for long periods. Gayla Poling, PhD, Chief Research Audiologist at NIDCD, tells us that “how loud and how long is what really matters for damaging sounds or noise exposures,” noting that music can be very enjoyable while loud, but continued exposure could cause issues over time. Particularly, Poling cites a limit of “85 decibels for eight hours a day” to not risk your hearing health, while adding “that is a general rule of thumb for safe listening, but everyone has different risks and different individual susceptibility. Everyone's ears are different. They're almost like fingerprints, and every shape and size is very different.” What’s the difference between in-ear and over-ear headphones? In this guide you’ll find headphones of all shapes and sizes, from compact in-ear models to those that encompass your entire ears. Jewiss explains that “In-ear headphones, the discreet little buds that fit snugly into your ear canals, offer unparalleled portability and decent passive noise isolation due to their close fit. However, their sound quality often can't quite match up to their larger counterparts. This is partially due to their passive noise cancellation: while rubber tips do form somewhat of a seal, it’s not as soundproof as something that fully covers your ears.” He adds that “Over-ear headphones, on the other hand, envelop your ears in a soft embrace. They typically deliver superior sound quality with more pronounced bass and clearer highs, alongside more effective active noise cancellation. However, their bulk and price tag can be a bit much for just popping down to the shop. In the end, whether you lean towards in-ear or over-ear headphones depends on what sacrifices you're willing to make between sound quality, noise isolation, and portability.” There’s also a third category of headphones, known as ‘on-ear’ headphones, which sit between in-ear and over-ear options. On-ear models generally have the same shape and design as over-ear models, but are more compact, not necessarily covering your ears entirely but offering some of the same benefits.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Gayla Poling , PhD, is the Chief Research Audiologist at NIDCD, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. She was previously Director of Diagnostic Audiology Research at the Mayo Clinic.

, PhD, is the Chief Research Audiologist at NIDCD, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. She was previously Director of Diagnostic Audiology Research at the Mayo Clinic. Connor Jewiss is a Staff Writer for Stuff, with seven years of experience covering gadgets across print and digital media, including iMore and TechRadar.

Why trust NBC Select?

Henry St Leger has worked as a gadget reporter since 2017, covering the latest developments in consumer hardware, from TVs and headphones to smart speakers and VR headsets. They previously worked as the News & Features Editor at TechRadar and now freelance for NBC Select, Healthline and The Independent.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.