Wearing sunscreen is a must, especially for kids. In fact, it’s crucial for all children over six months of age, regardless of skin tone, experts say. “It helps prevent damage from the sun that goes beyond the painful effects of sunburn, including increased risk for skin cancers down the line,” says Dr. Rebecca Carter, a pediatrician at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

I spoke to dermatologists and pediatricians about what to look for in a safe, kid-friendly sunscreen and how to properly apply it. Below, I rounded up experts’ recommendations for the best kids sunscreens to shop, including water-resistant, powder and stick sunscreens.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best sunscreens for kids

Best overall

Blue Lizard’s mineral sunscreens are a favorite among the experts I spoke to and highly recommended by NBC Select editors. “I love the smart cap technology that helps to teach kids about UV rays; the cap or bottle turns pink in harmful UV light,” says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. It’s also free of both parabens and fragrances, making it a safer bet for kids with sensitive skin, according to the brand. If you want something that’s easier to reapply and take on the go, consider Blue Lizard’s stick sunscreen for kids.

Best without white cast

“This moisturizing sunscreen lotion is perfect for my kids with sensitive skin. It’s super lightweight, easy to rub in and leaves no white cast,” says NBC Select senior production manager Becca Delman. “The texture is so smooth that my son, who’s almost 5 years old, had no problem applying the lotion himself. He also didn’t feel like he had the sticky, oily residue that a lot of sunscreens leave behind.” The sunscreen has an easy-to-use pump, plus it’s small enough to throw into your purse or beach bag.

Delman loves that her 5-year-old son can apply this sunscreen on his own without leaving a white cast. Courtesy of Becca Delman

Best lotion

This Banana Boat sunscreen has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which means it’s suitable for people, including kids, with eczema and sensitive skin. It’s fragrance- and oil-free, so it won’t leave a greasy feel after applying it, according to the brand. If you’re looking for a sunscreen that’ll absorb more quickly into the skin, Banana Boat also has a kids sport sunscreen that’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Best stick

Neutrogena’s Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Stick is a favorite of King’s because it’s hypoallergenic and it’s free of fragrances and dyes, which helps prevent irritation on your child’s sensitive skin. A stick sunscreen is also great for noses, faces and even the scalp, which many people tend to forget about, says King.

Best powder

This mineral-based sunscreen powder comes recommended by NBC Select editor Bethany Heitman, who uses it for her two kids and loves that she can throw it in her bag for easy reapplication. “Anyone with kids knows that applying sunscreen on a little one is like wrestling an alligator. This mineral powder sunscreen from Roe makes it so much easier,” she says. “The brush makes it quick and my kids like how it tickles their face when I apply it. I even get them in the action, letting my 5-year-old apply it herself (I always double check her work).” While Heitman likes to use a heavy duty cream for intense sun exposure, she finds this powder to be great for everyday use.

Heitman’s kids love using a powder sunscreen since it’s easy to apply and travel-friendly. Courtesy of Bethany Heitman

Best for very sensitive skin

Experts cite Aveeno as a quality brand when looking for a kids-safe sunscreen, especially if your child has sensitive skin. Specifically designed for kids, this mineral sunscreen lotion has skin-soothing oat and won’t cause irritation or stinging, according to the brand. The lotion also has a non-greasy and fragrance-free formula.

Most moisturizing

If you have an older child or don’t mind a chemical sunscreen, this La Roche-Posay lotion, which is recommended for kids six months and older and designed for the face and body, is one of King’s favorites. Since it has chemical filters, it’s easier to blend and won’t leave a white cast on their skin, says King. It also has glycerin to help keep their skin moisturized, according to the brand.

Best for babies

This Aveeno face lotion for babies is another favorite of Delman’s to use on her 20 month old, and the experts I spoke to say this fragrance-free lotion is gentle and safe for babies and infants. Keep in mind if your child is under six months of age, make sure to ask your pediatrician before applying any sunscreen.

Most soothing

This mineral sunscreen lotion is another option made specifically for babies’ sensitive skin. It’s free of fragrances and other irritants, plus it has calendula extract and organic aloe to soothe delicate skin, according to the brand. Blue Lizard also offers this sunscreen in a stick version for babies. The brand recommends applying the sunscreen on dry skin at 15 minutes before sun exposure.

Best oil-free

Cerave’s products are ​​oil-free, fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin in both kids and adults, experts say. The mineral-based sunscreen has hyaluronic acid, which helps keep skin hydrated. Since it can leave a white cast, the brand recommends thoroughly massaging the cream on one small area of the body at a time about 15 minutes before sun exposure. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of rubbing this sunscreen on a toddler that doesn’t sit still, King recommends the stick version of this sunscreen that goes on clear.

Best water-resistant

Babyganics Baby Sunscreen Lotion Sheer Blend SPF 50 $ 9.97 Walmart What to know SPF rating: 50 | Water-resistance: 80 minutes | Sunscreen type: mineral | Consistency: lotion | Fragrance-free: yes What we like Great for sensitive skin

Provides great coverage

Fragrance-free Something to note Thick formula

Leaves a white cast

Carter recommends this mineral-based, water-resistant Babyganics sunscreen for young kids with sensitive skin. It has SPF 50 protection and a mineral base containing both zinc oxide and titanium oxide. The sunscreen is meant to be hypoallergenic and tear-free.

How I picked the best sunscreens for kids

In order to compile the best sunscreens for kids, I spoke to experts who recommend the following factors to keep in mind:

Formulation: Stick to a mineral sunscreen (also known as a physical blocker) that has zinc oxide or titanium dioxide instead of a chemical base, which is better for your child’s sensitive skin. A mineral sunscreen won’t absorb into the skin, but rather sits on top of it like a barrier, which helps avoid irritation. The sunscreen should also be labeled noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your child’s pores.

Stick to a mineral sunscreen (also known as a physical blocker) that has zinc oxide or titanium dioxide instead of a chemical base, which is better for your child’s sensitive skin. A mineral sunscreen won’t absorb into the skin, but rather sits on top of it like a barrier, which helps avoid irritation. The sunscreen should also be labeled noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your child’s pores. SPF protection: Sun protection factor, or SPF, measures your level of protection against a sunburn, experts told us in our guide to sunscreen. Your child’s sunscreen should have a minimum SPF 30 protection, though SPF 50 or higher is ideal, experts say.

Sun protection factor, or SPF, measures your level of protection against a sunburn, experts told us in our guide to sunscreen. Your child’s sunscreen should have a minimum SPF 30 protection, though SPF 50 or higher is ideal, experts say. Consistency: Look for creams and lotions, which experts say are the most effective to use on your child as they provide a greater amount of coverage when compared to spray sunscreens. Stick sunscreens are also recommended, but they may be harder to lather onto your child’s skin.

What is the safest SPF to use on kids?

Sunscreens should have a minimum of SPF 30 to provide an adequate amount of protection, regardless of age, dermatologists say. “[But] I think SPF 50 or higher is better, as most people put on a much thinner layer of sunscreen than the sunscreen manufacturers recommend and use for their testing to quantify the SPF level,” says Dr. Jennifer Mancuso, a pediatric dermatologist at the University of Michigan Health.

Just as importantly, look for a kids’ sunscreen that’s broad spectrum, meaning it’s “protecting against UVA, which causes tanning and skin aging, as well as UVB, which causes sunburns and skin cancers,” says Mancuso.

Is mineral sunscreen better for kids?

Stick to mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens rather than chemical ones, the latter of which are absorbed into the skin and can be more irritating, says Carter. “For infants and young children, it’s typically recommended to use mineral sunscreens made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — these are more stable and less irritating or allergenic for sensitive skin,” says Mancuso.

Some sunscreens labeled “mineral-based” may have some chemical components, but are still suitable for older kids, says Carter (just make sure to check the ingredients list). However, babies and young children between six months old and two years old should use mineral-only sunscreen to avoid any potential irritation on their sensitive skin, says Dr. Karan Lal, a board-certified dermatologist and committee chair of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology. (You should avoid using sunscreen on infants under six months old and stick to sun-protective clothing instead, according to the FDA.)

Because mineral sunscreens tend to leave more of a white sheen on the skin, some people may prefer to use chemical sunscreen. Older children, teenagers and adults should be fine to use chemical sunscreens as a last resort, experts say. However, the FDA says that active ingredients in chemical sunscreens, like oxybenzone and octinoxate, need to be studied more before they can be deemed safe and effective by the organization.

Frequently asked questions What is the best sunscreen formula for kids? Creams and lotions are the most effective types of sunscreen for kids because they provide the most coverage, according to our experts. Stick sunscreens are also a great option because they’re easy to apply, and your kids will typically have fun applying it on themselves, says King. However, you should be able to visually see what areas are covered by a stick sunscreen — otherwise, if you can’t tell where you applied it, you risk UV exposure and sun damage, says Carter. Though spray sunscreens are a popular choice for older kids and teens since they’re fast and easy to apply, our experts don’t recommend them because you’ll rarely get a good amount of coverage over their whole body (on top of possibly being inhaled in the application process). If you do use a spray sunscreen, make sure to spray it first into your hand (away from your child’s face and eyes) instead of spraying directly onto your child’s skin, which helps protect their lungs and ensure you have full control over coverage, says Carter. How much sunscreen do your kids need? Kids, especially younger ones, may need to rely on adults to apply and reapply sunscreen. Lal recommends following the “9 teaspoon rule”: 1 teaspoon for the face and neck, 1 for the torso, 1 for the back, 1 for each arm and 2 teaspoons for each leg. And just like adults, sunscreen on kids should be reapplied every two hours, says Lal. There are a few ways to gauge whether your child is using enough sunscreen. First and foremost, you should visibly see a coat of sunscreen on the skin with white streaks to make sure there are no gaps in skin coverage before rubbing it in, says Carter. You should also go through bottles of sunscreen within a couple of weeks if you’re using it every day on multiple family members, our experts say. How often should you reapply your child’s sunscreen? All sunscreens tend to wash off when swimming or sweating, so it’s important to reapply your child’s sunscreen every time they get wet. This still applies to sunscreen products labeled as “water-resistant” (which means your child’s protected for 40 minutes of activity in water or while sweating) or “very water-resistant” (meaning they’re protected for 80 minutes), says Mancuso. “It may help to set an alarm on your phone to remind you to reapply it,” she says. Can kids use the same sunscreen as adults? Yes, kids can use the same sunscreen as teens and adults as long as they have mineral-based formulas with broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection or higher, according to our experts. Some older kids, teens and adults may prefer a higher SPF chemical sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white residue on the skin, but Lal recommends only using adult sunscreens labeled as pure mineral-based on young children.

Other sun safety tips for kids

While applying (and reapplying) sunscreen throughout the day does offer an important layer of protection for kids, there are other steps you can (and should) take to keep your kids safe from the sun’s harmful rays. The experts I spoke to recommend the following sun safety tips:

Avoid taking your child out during peak UV hours. “Seek shade whenever possible and avoid prolonged sun between 10 AM and 2 PM when the sun is strongest,” says Lal.

“Seek shade whenever possible and avoid prolonged sun between 10 AM and 2 PM when the sun is strongest,” says Lal. Opt for protective clothing and accessories. This includes UPF clothing, which will offer full coverage, like long sleeves and sun-protective rash guards, along with wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses when they’re outside, says King.

This includes UPF clothing, which will offer full coverage, like long sleeves and sun-protective rash guards, along with wide-brimmed hats and UV-blocking sunglasses when they’re outside, says King. Ensure there’s always a covered area. “I recommend purchasing a kid tent to use at the beach to help their kids stay protected during downtime,” says Lal.

Meet our dermatologists and pediatricians

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Hadley King is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Dr. Rebecca Carter is a pediatrician at the University of Maryland Medical Center and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

is a pediatrician at the University of Maryland Medical Center and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Jennifer Mancuso is a pediatric dermatologist at University of Michigan Health.

is a pediatric dermatologist at University of Michigan Health. Dr. Karan Lal is a board-certified dermatologist and committee chair of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an editor at NBC Select who has covered skin care, beauty and wellness for over five years. For this piece, I interviewed four dermatologists and researched dozens of sunscreens for kids on the market.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.