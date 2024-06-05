Applying sunscreen is a crucial step in your skin care routine regardless of the formulation, whether it’s a spray, serum, lotion or stick. Without sunscreen, you risk damaging your skin from UV rays, according to our experts. But if you’re looking for a quick, mess-free and convenient option, sunscreen sticks are the best for you.

To help you find the best sunscreen stick for your skin care needs, I spoke to seven dermatologists about how to shop for one and everything you need to know about this specific type of sunscreen, including how much you need to apply for it to be effective.

SKIP AHEAD The best sunscreen sticks | How to shop for sunscreen sticks

How I picked the best sunscreen sticks

I spoke to board-certified dermatologists about sunscreen sticks and what factors to consider when shopping for this formulation. Below, I share their recommendations:

Type of sunscreen: There are two types of sunscreen: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreen has minerals like zinc oxide and titanium oxide that sit on top of your skin and reflect UV rays away from your skin. In contrast, chemical sunscreen has ingredients that absorb into your skin to provide protection, according to Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist. Chemical sunscreen lets the UV rays be absorbed into the skin, but then the chemicals create a chemical reaction that deactivates the UV light and converts it into heat, which is then released from your body, she says.

There are two types of sunscreen: mineral and chemical. Mineral sunscreen has minerals like zinc oxide and titanium oxide that sit on top of your skin and reflect UV rays away from your skin. In contrast, chemical sunscreen has ingredients that absorb into your skin to provide protection, according to Dr. Ellen Marmur, a board-certified dermatologist. Chemical sunscreen lets the UV rays be absorbed into the skin, but then the chemicals create a chemical reaction that deactivates the UV light and converts it into heat, which is then released from your body, she says. SPF rating : Stick sunscreens should be SPF 30 or higher, according to our experts and guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology. “It can be hard to tell exactly how much product you’re applying when using a stick sunscreen, and many people do not apply enough, so a higher SPF will help give you better coverage and protection,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Connie Yang. SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s rays when applied to the skin, says Marmur. The higher the SPF, the more the product blocks the sun’s rays. However, no sunscreen will block 100% of the sun’s rays, according to Marmur.

: Stick sunscreens should be SPF 30 or higher, according to our experts and guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology. “It can be hard to tell exactly how much product you’re applying when using a stick sunscreen, and many people do not apply enough, so a higher SPF will help give you better coverage and protection,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Connie Yang. SPF 30 blocks 97% of the sun’s rays when applied to the skin, says Marmur. The higher the SPF, the more the product blocks the sun’s rays. However, no sunscreen will block 100% of the sun’s rays, according to Marmur. Broad-spectrum protection: You want to look for broad-spectrum coverage, regardless of the form of sunscreen. Broad-spectrum coverage protects against UVA and UVB rays, contributing to photoaging, sunburns and skin cancer, says Yang. To go more in-depth, UVA rays are associated with advanced signs of aging (collagen breakdown, winkling, hyperpigmentation), while UVB rays are responsible for sunburn, says Dr. Deanne Mraz, a board-certified dermatologist.

The best sunscreen sticks in 2026

We rounded up the best sunscreen sticks that our experts recommend. All of our options are SPF 30 or higher and offer broad-spectrum protection.

Best overall: Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

This stick sunscreen is recommended by Yang and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Morgan Rabach because it’s easy to apply, goes on well and glides over makeup. It’s also very lightweight and hydrating without leaving behind a residue, says Yang. Aside from its active ingredients to protect your skin from unwanted damage, it’s formulated with WetForce and HeatForce technology. WetForce combines negative ions and positive ions (from sweat and water) to create an additional layer of protection to make it more effective. At the same time, HeatForce becomes activated by external heat to strengthen the barrier, according to the brand.

Sunscreen type: Chemical | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: Wetforce and Heatforce technology | Noncomedogenic: Yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for sensitive skin: Cerave Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

This sunscreen comes recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum for those with sensitive skin. It’s also a great option for multiple skin tones since the formula has microfine zinc oxide. By having this ingredient, the sunscreen dries with a clear finish to minimize white casts, according to the brand. Reviewers say the sunscreen is easy to blend and work into the skin if a white cast appears.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid and ceramides | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 40 minutes

Best for dry skin: Coola Refreshing Water Stick SPF 50

The formula’s hydrating ingredients include hyaluronic acid, aloe and coconut water, which make it especially great for those with dry skin, according to Yang. She says that the non-greasy and fast-absorbing sunscreen also has antioxidants for added protection from environmental stressors. Those skin-damaging stressors include blue light, infrared and pollution, according to the brand.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: aloe, glycerin, hyaluronic acid | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: n/a

If you have dry or sensitive skin, consider this mineral option from Cetaphil, which Marmur recommends. It’s especially great for these skin types and individuals of all ages because its formula has hypoallergenic ingredients, including zinc oxide, beeswax and vitamin E, she says. However, it can produce a white cast on the skin, according to Marmur. To help offset this, you can use your fingertips to work the product in since it blends quickly, according to the brand.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: vitamin E | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for oily skin: Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Invisible Korean Sunscreen Stick SPF 40

Dr. Jart+ is one of our favorite Korean sunscreens because it hydrates the skin and blurs pores, which makes it great to apply underneath makeup, according to the brand. I love using this sunscreen because it doesn’t leave a white cast on my medium-tan complexion and, since it’s a stick, it’s easy to apply and reapply throughout the day. It’s also travel-friendly.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 40 | Key ingredients: hyaluronic Acid | Noncomedogenic: no | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best splurge: Skinbetter Science Sunbetter Sheer SPF 56 Sunscreen Stick

According to Mraz, this sheer stick is easy to apply and provides weightless and transparent protection. When you first apply it, it has a silky smooth texture but then leaves your skin with a matte and blurring finish. You can apply this on your face, neck, and décolleté as a base layer, but it’s especially good for tricky spots like your ears.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 56 | Key ingredients: bisabolol and ginger root extract | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for easy application: Neutrogena Mineral Ultra Sheer Stick SPF 50

If you’re looking for a sunscreen stick that will make applying your sunscreen much faster, consider this option from Nussbaum. This is because it provides wide coverage since the stick itself is bigger, she says. Reviewers say it is easy to apply, is great for preventing sunburns and damage and holds up throughout the day on their bodies and faces.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: vitamin E | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for active lifestyles: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Sport Stick SPF 50

This is a great stick for swimming, sweating and active days outdoors all summer long, says Mraz. The stick provides all-mineral protection from UVA/UVB rays, pollution, blue light and infrared radiation and also has hydrating ingredients that can soften the skin, she says. It also goes on smoothly and is easily blendable for an even, sheer and dry-touch finish without leaving behind a white cast, according to the brand.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: squalane, jojoba esters, iron oxides | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best matte finish: Abib Airy Sunstick Smoothing Bar

Abib Airy Sunstick Smoothing Bar $28.00 at Soko Glam What we like Improves skin barrier

Curved shape

Reef safe Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This lightweight sunscreen is quick and easy to apply since its ergonomic curved shape helps cover hard-to-reach and difficult areas, according to the brand. It’s also great for those who want a hydrating and soothing sunscreen that leaves them with a matte finish. It sits nicely under and over makeup and does not leave a white cast or sticky residue, says Yang.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: ectoin, allantoin, sunflower seed oil and camellia seed oil | Noncomedogenic: n/a | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for all skin tones: Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen Stick SPF 40

This is great for those worried about their sunscreen leaving a white cast because it is very sheer while still protecting you from the sun, says Nussbaum. It’s also a good choice if you’re looking for a stick that can compliment your daytime events since it glides seamlessly over makeup, provides invisible coverage and reduces the appearance of oil & shine, says Mraz.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 40 | Key ingredients: marina bamboo extract, silica powder, meadowfoam estolide | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 40 minutes

Best for body: Neutrogena Beach Defense Face & Body Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

This Neutrogena sunscreen is Rabach’s favorite to use and recommend. Reviewers say it’s suitable from head to toe and is especially great for travel since it’s safe for the whole body. This makes it easy when packing since you don’t need to bring multiple sunscreen options with you. Its wide face covers a lot of surface area in one pass and glides smoothly on your face and body, according to the brand.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: paraffin | Noncomedogenic: n/a | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for a dewy finish: Kopari Beauty Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Stick Sunscreen SPF 40

This non-sticky, non-greasy coconut milk-scented sunscreen is suitable for your face and body and leaves it looking glossy and dewy, according to Marmur. For the best results, swipe the sunscreen on your hand before applying it to your face and body. This will help distribute the mica evenly when you apply it.

Sunscreen type: chemical | SPF: 40 | Key ingredients: vitamin E, bisabolol, ginger root extract and mica | Noncomedogenic: n/a | Water-resistance: 40 minutes

“I hate getting sunscreen all over my hands because it makes them greasy, but this sunscreen stick solves that problem,” says NBC reporter Zoe Malin. “It glides onto my skin smoothly and doesn’t leave a white cast behind, so it’s great for wearing under makeup,” she says. The brand also has five other variations, including tinted options.

Sunscreen type: Mineral | SPF: 45 | Key ingredients: Aloe, sunflower seed wax and shea butter | Noncomedogenic: n/a | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

Best for kids: Blue Lizard Kids Mineral Sunscreen

This sunscreen is great for children because its gentle formula protects their faces and is safe for all skin types. Its packaging is also a great way to have kids learn about the importance of protecting your skin from UV rays since the cap or bottle turns pink in harmful UV light, according to experts in our guide to the best sunscreens for kids. This sunscreen has a 4.6-star average rating from over 4,300 reviews on Amazon.

Sunscreen type: mineral | SPF: 50 | Key ingredients: aloe, shea butter, squalane and vitamin E | Noncomedogenic: yes | Water-resistance: 80 minutes

How to shop for sunscreen sticks

Aside from the type of sunscreen, minimum SPF and broad-spectrum protection, there are a few other characteristics to note. Below, our experts call attention to certain factors to consider when shopping for a sunscreen stick, including ingredients, skin type and aesthetics.

Skin type

When shopping for a sunscreen stick, consider your skin type, as this will determine the ingredients and formula you want. Below, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Annabelle Garcia breaks down a few things to factor in.

Dry skin : Look for a moisturizing formula with ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

: Look for a moisturizing formula with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. Oily skin : Choose an oil-free, non-comedogenic formula to avoid clogging pores.

: Choose an oil-free, non-comedogenic formula to avoid clogging pores. Sensitive skin: Opt for a mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. According to experts in our guide to mineral sunscreens, since mineral sunscreens act as a shield on top of the skin, they’re less likely to cause skin reactions.

Ingredients

Aside from paying attention to the active ingredient(s) listed, it’s important to look at the additional ingredients because there are some you want for skin care benefits and others you want to avoid to prevent irritation.

If you want to hydrate your skin, consider ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, according to Garcia.

For those with hyperpigmentation, look for a tinted sunscreen that contains iron oxides for added protection against visible light, says Yang

If you have sensitive skin or just want a soothing sunscreen stick, look for ingredients like niacinamide (which helps retain water, improve skin tone and texture and reduce inflammation and redness), according to Yang. Or consider one that has calamine, says Garcia.

For those concerned about anti-aging, look for added antioxidants like vitamin E and vitamin C. Antioxidants will help protect your skin from free radical oxidative damage, says Yang.

You should avoid ingredients that can irritate the skin. According to Garcia, some common triggers include oxybenzone, added fragrances, or alcohol.

Aesthetics

Consider how you want to look after applying your sunscreen. This is important to pay attention to because some options will leave your skin looking dewy and glowing, while others will have a matte finish, according to Mraz.

Water-resistance

While water resistance in sunscreen isn’t a make-or-break factor, you definitely want to consider one that does have this if you plan on getting wet or anticipate sweating, according to Nussbaum.

“For day-to-day purposes, it’s not necessary. However, water resistance does tend to help sunscreen last longer, especially if you are in a humid climate or engaging in activities that cause you to sweat,” says Yang.

Although water-resistant sunscreens tend to last longer than those without, Rabach says it’s important to remember to reapply continuously throughout the day.

Frequently asked questions Are stick sunscreens effective? Yes. If you use stick sunscreen properly — apply it all over the surface and use enough — this is an effective product to protect your skin against potential damage from UVA and UVB light, according to our experts. How do stick sunscreens compare to other forms of sunscreen? Stick sunscreens are great for children and those on the go because they are easy to apply and reapply, are mess-free and come in an easily portable formulation, according to our experts. They also offer a more targeted application to smaller surface areas like the face, says Yang. Since it’s in stick form, it tends to have a more waxy consistency and is less likely to run (compared to liquid sunscreens), which is another reason it’s great for your face and, more specifically, the eye area, according to Yang. However, because of its waxy texture, it could feel thicker on the skin, says Nussbaum. In addition to how it feels, there’s also a difference in one potential error — how much you use. Compared to spray sunscreens, stick application can be easier since spray options are the most difficult to quantify coverage since there is a loss of aerosolized product during application, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jordan Carqueville. However, compared to lotion sunscreens, which are easy to apply and determine the amount of product, stick sunscreens can run a higher risk of missing a spot while applying, according to Carqueville and Nussbaum. “I don't typically recommend sunscreen sticks as the primary form of SPF — not because they are ineffective, but because most people simply don’t apply enough,” Yang says. “I recommend using a sunscreen lotion or liquid as a base layer and using stick sunscreen as a form of re-application.” How many passes of stick sunscreen do you need? According to Yang, when using a sunscreen stick, you should apply at least four passes to ensure sufficient protection. Rabach says the four-pass rule also aligns with the guidance from the AAD.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best neck creams and shampoos for dry hair. For this story, she interviewed seven dermatologists, shared their recommendations, and researched highly rated sunscreen sticks that met their guidance.

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