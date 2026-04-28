It can be tough to craft a good skin care routine if you have sensitive skin, especially when it comes to sun protection. “It’s very rare to find true skin allergies to the active ingredients of sunscreens, but people [with sensitive skin] may be allergic to some of the ingredients commonly used in lotions and creams,” says Dr. Amy McMichael, board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. These include fragrances, preservatives, parabens and dyes.

I’ve extensively covered sunscreens for over four years at NBC Select. To help you find one that won’t irritate your sensitive skin, I spoke to six dermatologists about what potentially causes irritation and sensitive skin-friendly ingredients to look for. I also rounded up expert-recommended sunscreens to consider, along with NBC Select staff favorites.

Best sunscreens for sensitive skin

Best overall

The EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen is a favorite among my experts and several NBC Select editors with sensitive skin since it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it is free of heavy moisturizers that can clog pores. It also has niacinamide, which acts as a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient for those with skin concerns like rosacea. The mineral-based sunscreen offers SPF 46 protection and includes zinc oxide, which experts say provides protection against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays while soothing the skin.

It’s the only sunscreen I’ve tried that doesn’t flare up my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris says it has a lightweight, absorbent texture that doesn’t leave your skin looking oily. “I love that the formula doesn’t feel heavy on my skin, so I tend to grab this when I know I’ll be active and outdoors, like during days spent in the garden or walking around my neighborhood,” says Morris.

EltaMD’s sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin and is a favorite among NBC Select editors dealing with rosacea. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best lotion

“This ultra lightweight lotion sunscreen uses mineral-only [blockers] that can be used on both the face and the body,” says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. “It can easily be spread to large body surface areas and fully rubs into the skin without leaving a harsh, white cast.” The sunscreen is hypoallergenic, meaning it won’t cause irritation, and free of fragrances, oils and dyes.

Best for acne-prone skin

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown says this sunscreen doesn’t leave a white cast on her darker skin tone, and doubles as a breakout preventative. “It didn’t irritate my skin and layers beautifully with my go-to skin tint,” she says. Plus, it’s easy to blend into the skin, feels lightweight and it’s made with silica, a lightweight powder that helps absorb excess oil and reduce shine, according to the brand. “[The sunscreen] has the benefits of a mineral filter with SPF 30, plus the hydrating properties of a moisturizer with glycerin, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, all which are suitable for sensitive skin,” says Dr. Corey L. Hartman, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.

Best for all skin types

Isdin’s Eryfotona Actinica sunscreen comes recommended by multiple experts due to its non-greasy, mineral-based formula. “It is easy to apply under makeup as it doesn’t leave a greasy finish or white cast and can be used by all skin types, including those with sensitive skin,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City. Hartman recommends this sunscreen to his patients with sensitive skin because it moisturizes the skin and is a chemical-free, physical sunscreen to prevent any allergies, he says.

This is also a favorite of NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who says it’s one of the best he tried during our 100 best face sunscreens testing period. “It’s pricey, but it’s one of the only mineral sunscreens I’ve used that’s easy to apply evenly and doesn’t feel like a thick layer of white cast on my face,” he says. “I can apply it directly from the bottle to my face because it’s super thin, lightweight and consistent. It has all the qualities I look for in a face sunscreen, and it just so happens to be a mineral one.”

Rabinowitz loves that this mineral sunscreen doesn’t leave a noticeable white cast, which is the case with many sunscreens he’s tried in the past. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Best for very sensitive skin

This sunscreen is noncomedogenic, lightweight and has ceramides to hydrate the skin, according to the brand. “It’s free from potential skin irritants like fragrances, dyes and parabens, making it an ideal choice for people with sensitive skin,” says Hartman.

Best for dry skin

If you have dry skin, Garshick recommends this Cerave sunscreen for its hydrating formula that has hyaluronic acid, ceramides to help support the skin’s natural barrier and niacinamide to soothe the skin. It pairs SPF 30 protection with a sheer tint, which helps offset any white cast on the skin, says Garshick. The sunscreen is noncomedogenic and free of oil and fragrances, which also makes it a great option for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

Best for under makeup

Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen is another favorite of Morris, who says it has a smooth, matte texture that makes for the perfect base under her makeup. “Although my skin will still get considerably sweaty, the sunscreen stays in place, and still manages to keep my oiliness at bay through it all,” she says. Morris also loves that it’s clear, so it leaves a dewy tint and no white cast.

Though this sunscreen has a thicker, mousse-like texture, it still feels light on the skin and is easy to blend. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for post-procedures

Zo Skin Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50 $ 60.00 Zo Skin What to know Type: mineral | SPF : 50 | Active ingredients: zinc oxide, titanium dioxide | Water-resistant: n/a | Consistency: lotion | Fragrance-free: yes What we like Non-irritating

No harsh scent

Absorbs quickly Something to note Expensive

Not water-resistant

This mineral sunscreen is one of my favorites to use when my rosacea is flaring up or after I get laser facials or other cosmetic procedures. The consistency is my favorite part since it’s light and absorbs in seconds. Plus, it doesn’t leave any hint of a white cast, in my experience. Since I have very dry skin, I always worry about sunscreen pilling or clinging on my dry patches — this one blends in seamlessly and leaves my skin looking glowy and hydrated.

Zo Skin’s sunscreen is easy to blend and absorbs quickly into my skin, so I never have to worry about an unsightly white cast. Courtesy Mili Godio

Best powder

This Brush on Block mineral sunscreen “has an amazing formulation for being all-mineral — it’s moisturizing, doesn’t leave a white cast or any greasiness,” says Dr. Hadley King, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. It also serves as a daily moisturizer since it’s formulated with hydrating ingredients like ​​aloe vera, jojoba oil, squalene and glycerin, according to the brand. The brand also has a powder mineral sunscreen that is lightweight, great for sensitive skin and easy to reapply throughout the day, especially if you’re wearing makeup, says King.

Best fast-absorbing

Urban Skin Rx SheerGlow Daily Defense Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30 $ 34.00 Urban Skin RX What to know Type: mineral | SPF : 30 | Active ingredients: zinc oxide | Water-resistant: n/a | Consistency: lotion | Fragrance-free: n/a What we like No strong chemical smell

Great for acne-prone skin

Helps even out skin tone Something to note Has some fragrance

“If I’m not wearing tinted sunscreen, I wear this face sunscreen; it doesn’t smell strong like most sunscreens do, and I can’t even feel it once it’s blended in because it soaks into my skin so well,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. It doesn’t irritate her sensitive, acne-prone skin and it never looks shiny or greasy when she applies makeup over it. The sunscreen has a silky texture with a subtle citrus scent (a factor to keep in mind if you’re sensitive to fragrance). It’s also formulated with a blend of antioxidants, like grapefruit extract (which is rich in vitamin C) and sunflower seed oil, to help soften and even out skin tone, according to the brand.

Best for body

This mineral-based sunscreen from Blue Lizard, one of our favorite expert-recommended mineral sunscreens and a favorite among our editors, is a great option for those with sensitive skin around the entire body (not just the face). It’s fragrance-free and offers broad-spectrum SPF 50+ coverage. “The bottle changes color when exposed to UV using the brand’s Smart Bottle Technology, making it not only fun to watch but also helpful to know when sunscreen is needed,” says Garshick.

Best for kids

One of our favorite sunscreens for kids, this Banana Boat option has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which means it’s suitable for people, including kids, with very sensitive skin and eczema. It’s also oil-free, so it won’t leave a greasy feel after applying it, according to the brand.

Best splurge

Recommended by Garshick and Dr. Michele Farber, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group, this sunscreen is noncomedogenic, free of fragrances and oil, and you can wear it underneath makeup. “The lightweight formula can be used on the face or body and, in addition to zinc oxide, contains moisturizing ingredients, such as silver ear mushroom extract to help boost hydration,” says Garshick. “And as the name implies, it absorbs easily and won’t leave behind a white cast.” It protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays, blue light (which is great if you work in front of a computer all day), infrared light, free radicals and pollution, according to the brand.

Best tinted

This mineral sunscreen has a universal tint, which means it can improve the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation on all skin tones, according to the brand. “It absorbs easily while offering a universal tint, without leaving behind a greasy or white residue,” says Garshick. It’s noncomedogenic, paraben- and fragrance-free, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Best for eczema-prone skin

This Neutrogena mineral sunscreen dries sheer and won’t leave your skin feeling or looking greasy, according to Garshick. Like the Banana Boat kids sunscreen, this one also has the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, so it’s suitable for very sensitive, eczema-prone skin. The sunscreen is noncomedogenic, hypoallergenic and oil- and fragrance-free.

Best for redness

This color-correcting sunscreen helps reduce redness, which makes it great for those who struggle with rosacea. “I have naturally rosy cheeks, but don’t like to wear foundation or a lot of concealer, and I found the light green tint to be quite effective in concealing that redness,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. If you tend to get red from excessive heat, this formula stays put without becoming greasy in the summer sun, says Schneider.

How I picked the best sunscreens for sensitive skin

The experts I spoke to recommend keeping in mind the following factors:

Chemical vs mineral: Mineral sunscreen, also known as a physical sunscreen, is less likely to cause irritation compared to chemical sunscreens, which rely on chemical filters like oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate. This is because mineral sunscreens are formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which aren’t absorbed into the skin and act as a physical shield instead, experts say.

Mineral sunscreen, also known as a physical sunscreen, is less likely to cause irritation compared to chemical sunscreens, which rely on chemical filters like oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate. This is because mineral sunscreens are formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which aren’t absorbed into the skin and act as a physical shield instead, experts say. Ingredients: In addition to noting the active ingredients in your sunscreen, you should also look for other factors that may cause irritation, including fragrances and botanical extracts. “When it comes to sensitive skin, the simpler the formula, the less likely for irritation,” says Zeichner.

In addition to noting the active ingredients in your sunscreen, you should also look for other factors that may cause irritation, including fragrances and botanical extracts. “When it comes to sensitive skin, the simpler the formula, the less likely for irritation,” says Zeichner. Formulation: Lotions and gels are also easier to spread and rub into the skin, which reduces the likelihood of a friction reaction, says Hartman. Plus, they provide more coverage than a spray sunscreen might.

Lotions and gels are also easier to spread and rub into the skin, which reduces the likelihood of a friction reaction, says Hartman. Plus, they provide more coverage than a spray sunscreen might. SPF protection: Sun protection factor, or SPF, measures your level of protection against a sunburn, according to experts in our guide to sunscreen. The dermatologists I spoke to agree you should look for a minimum SPF 30 rating, with SPF 50 or higher as the ideal amount of protection.

How to shop for sunscreen if you have sensitive skin

In addition to considering a chemical or a physical sunscreen and looking for products specifically formulated for sensitive skin, my experts recommend a few other factors to keep in mind when shopping.

Avoid formulas with common irritants , including chemical filters, fragrances, preservatives and botanical extracts. To make sunscreen more tolerable for sensitive skin, look for active mineral-based ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. You should also consider added skin care ingredients, including dimethicone, which is noncomedogenic and helps keep the skin hydrated, as well as niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten the skin, says Dr. Zakia Rahman, board-certified dermatologist, clinical professor of dermatology and director of the Resident Laser and Aesthetic Clinic at Stanford Health Care.

, including chemical filters, fragrances, preservatives and botanical extracts. To make sunscreen more tolerable for sensitive skin, look for active mineral-based ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. You should also consider added skin care ingredients, including dimethicone, which is noncomedogenic and helps keep the skin hydrated, as well as niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten the skin, says Dr. Zakia Rahman, board-certified dermatologist, clinical professor of dermatology and director of the Resident Laser and Aesthetic Clinic at Stanford Health Care. Look for a lotion, gel or powder sunscreen rather than sprays. “If a patient cites friction as a trigger for a reaction in their skin, I would recommend a lotion or gel sunscreen as they tend to spread easily and rub into the skin quickly,” says Hartman. The aerosol in spray sunscreens can also be very irritating on sensitive skin, he says. Keep in mind that thicker, cream-based sunscreens may be too heavy for those with sensitive, acne-prone skin, too.

“If a patient cites friction as a trigger for a reaction in their skin, I would recommend a lotion or gel sunscreen as they tend to spread easily and rub into the skin quickly,” says Hartman. The aerosol in spray sunscreens can also be very irritating on sensitive skin, he says. Keep in mind that thicker, cream-based sunscreens may be too heavy for those with sensitive, acne-prone skin, too. Combine your sunscreen with UPF clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, especially if your sensitive skin can’t tolerate sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher. “Clothing isn’t necessarily keeping the sun’s rays from harming our skin. But if you were to use UPF clothing, you can cover a large percentage of your skin and it tends to be safer and easier in terms of compliance,” says Rahman.

Frequently asked questions What causes sunscreen to irritate sensitive skin? There isn’t just one ingredient that can cause sunscreen to irritate your skin — it often has to do with your specific skin type or concerns. Overall, looking for sunscreens labeled as noncomedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores) and free of fragrances (the most common irritant), botanical extracts, preservatives and, ideally, chemical UV filters is a good first step. Certain fragrances or preservatives that are added to sunscreens may lead to red, flaky patches, burning or stinging, especially for those with rosacea or eczema-prone skin, says Garshick. What type of sunscreen is best for sensitive skin? People with sensitive skin should consider using a mineral sunscreen, which is formulated with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that block UV rays, rather than chemical filters that turn those rays into heat, according to Hartman. Chemical sunscreens can also cause allergic contact dermatitis, an inflammatory disease of the skin that causes it to become red and sensitive, says Rahman. But mineral sunscreens do have their limitations: “Traditionally, mineral sunscreens don’t look as elegant as chemical sunscreens, especially for people with brown and black skin,” says Hartman. But most have come a long way in providing physical SPF protection for darker skin tones without leaving a white or iridescent cast on the skin, he says. Keep in mind that many people with sensitive skin can tolerate both mineral and chemical options. “I recommend doing a patch test on the skin — rub a small amount of sunscreen on the underside of your wrist and see how the skin reacts after 24 hours,” says Hartman. What SPF level is best for sensitive skin? You should always look for a minimum SPF 30 rating, with SPF 50 or higher as the ideal amount of protection, according to all of our experts. Keep in mind that once you go above SPF 50, the higher SPF rating only offers marginal improvements when it comes to sun protection. “It’s more important to apply sunscreen properly and reapply often,” says Hartman. How much sunscreen should you apply on sensitive skin? You should apply a quarter-size amount for your face and a shot glass-size amount on your body at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, says Dr. Robyn Gmyrek, a board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City. Reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating, she says.

Meet our dermatologists

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Amy McMichael is board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

is board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Joshua Zeichner is a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. He specializes in cosmeceuticals, skin care and cosmetic dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. He specializes in cosmeceuticals, skin care and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Corey L. Hartman is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.

is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Hadley King is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Dr. Michele Farber is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia. She specializes in skin cancer treatments, as well as general, cosmetic and procedural dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Philadelphia. She specializes in skin cancer treatments, as well as general, cosmetic and procedural dermatology. Dr. Zakia Rahman is a board-certified dermatologist, clinical professor of dermatology and director of the Resident Laser and Aesthetic Clinic at Stanford Health Care. She also serves as the assistant chief at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore.

is a board-certified dermatologist, clinical professor of dermatology and director of the Resident Laser and Aesthetic Clinic at Stanford Health Care. She also serves as the assistant chief at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore. Dr. Robyn Gmyrek is a board-certified dermatologist at UnionDerm in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an updates editor at NBC Select, where I’ve covered a wide range of skin care topics, including under-eye circles treatments, sunscreens for oily skin and rosacea treatments. For this article, I spoke to eight dermatologists to narrow down the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, and highlighted their recommendations for the best ingredients and products to consider.

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