This month will mark two years since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, and in those two years, how people live, work, learn and shop has completely changed. Throughout the pandemic, there was a $1 trillion shift in spending from services to goods that helped drive high retail growth, according to Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation.

The CDC recently updated its masking guidance to say that masks are not necessary indoors in counties with low or medium Covid risk. Though Cullen said goods spending will remain high, she noted shoppers will likely also start increasing their spending on services again as a result of the announcement and put more money toward travel and activities outside the house. Cullen said this predicted change in spending habits could potentially ease pressures on the supply chain as consumer demand starts to spread out across goods and services. However, shoppers should still expect to feel the effects of Covid-related supply chain issues as they get ready for spring in their homes.

“Just keep in mind that things may continue to take a little longer to get to you or you may have to shop around a little bit more to find what you're looking at,” she said. “At least for the near term, [that] is probably going to be something we all just adjust our behavior to.”

For those looking for discounts this month, we consulted retail experts on what sales and deals you may want to consider, as well as what you may want to hold off on buying. We also asked the pros what’s in store for the retail industry throughout 2022.

March sales to consider

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

What to buy this month

As spring officially starts mid-March, shoppers can usually use this month to find deals on winter apparel and start stocking up for next winter. “Shoppers can find wide-spread sales on quality thermals, flannels, coats [and] boots as well as high-performance winter sports equipment — but note, popular styles and sizes sell out very quickly,” said Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer savings expert at Smarty, a sales and deals finder and cashback browser extension. Beyond apparel, March has historically been a time to find discounts on winter sporting gear as well, Porwal said.

For shoppers looking to invest in a new fitness watch or tracker, Porwal advised looking at last year’s models. He said shoppers could find up to 25 percent off on a slightly older model this month.

With the CDC recently updating their masking guidance and states starting to lower restrictions, people may be looking to begin traveling or booking their trips again. Shoppers can expect to find discounts on luggage sets, duffel bags and more. Porwal said the deals may rival holiday season prices “with up to half off and some economy brands [offering] even deeper discounts.”

What to skip this month

Shoppers may want to hold off on investing in spring and summer outdoor gear this month. Porwal advised shoppers to wait for deals on lawn and garden equipment until April, or whenever retailers are all out of their winter gear. In addition, shoppers looking to refresh their spring wardrobe may find more savings if they wait until April.

With Presidents Day just passing at the end of February, March has historically been a month to hold off on purchasing large appliances and furniture as well. Shoppers who can afford to wait to upgrade their homes can anticipate finding deeper deals around Memorial Day in May.

