Let’s say you’re staying in a villa in the south of France — let’s be more specific, actually. Your boat just docked at Plage de la Paloma, named for Picasso’s daughter, and you realize you’ve drenched your face and body in sunscreen. That is, all but your lips. The saltwater and sun dry them out. Later, as you scroll through your camera roll, your lips appear chapped and blistered. Vacation, ruined.

You need an SPF lip balm, mon ami. “Protecting your lips from the sun is as important as protecting every other part of the body exposed to UV radiation,” Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, told me. The experts we spoke to consider SPF lip balms a daily essential to help protect lips from skin cancer, like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma — even, or especially, when in France.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Eileen Deignan mentioned that sun exposure can also cause actinic cheilitis, a precancerous condition colloquially known as “sailor’s lip.” “The lower lip is more susceptible to [to this] because it protrudes slightly below the upper lip,” she said. Deignan also mentioned that chronic sun exposure can cause breakage of the skin barrier around the lips, or cause the lips themselves to look aged and discolored.So if you care about fighting aging (I know I do), consider a simple SPF lip balm.

Like with face sunscreens, you should wear SPF lip balms every single day, DeRosa advised. Dr. Patricia Wexler, another board-certified dermatologist we spoke to, said that it’s important to wear whether you’re going outside or simply sitting by a window. Deignan added you should reapply it every two to three hours — but more often if eating or if you’ve wiped your lips.

To keep it simple, start by replacing your regular lip balm with one that contains SPF so you’re always protected.

To help simplify your search for SPF lip balms, we asked three dermatologists for their shopping advice, which we used to find lip balms — with great customer reviews — at a variety of prices.

Best SPF lip balms

After talking with experts, we highlighted some SPF lip balm recommendations that are labeled with broad spectrum protection and readily available to shop at Sephora and Amazon, or big box stores like Walmart and Target. If the ingredients or distinctions listed are bolded, that means our doctors recommended them specifically to us, which you can read more about below.

Vanicream’s SPF 30 Lip Protectant is made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — two mineral ingredients that our doctors recommended — to protect against UVA and UVB rays and it has dimethicone (a moisturizing silicone ingredient) to keep your lips from running dry. It’s also notably free of chemical irritants, like fragrances and dyes.. It has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 7,000 customer reviews on Amazon.

Avobenzone, a recommended chemical ingredient that protects from UV rays, and petrolatum, a recommended emollient, work together to protect and soften your lips in this Shea Butter & Vitamin E lip balm from Jack Black. The SPF 25 balm is colorless and some of its inactive ingredients were recommended by our experts, too, from emollient shea butter to vitamin E. It comes with a 4.7-star average rating from more than 17,000 customer reviews on Amazon.

Plus, if you’re interested in stronger flavor or fragrance, Jack Black offers its Therapy Lip Balm in Black Tea & Blackberry, Grapefruit & Ginger, Lemon & Shea Butter, Natural Mint & Shea Butter and Pineapple Mint.

Deignan said that she personally uses Elta MD UV Lip Balm with SPF 36. Like the Vanicream mentioned above, Elta MD’s lip balm is made with the active ingredient zinc oxide, which blocks the sun. It has some octinoxate, a UVB ray shield, in there, too. Of its other ingredients, Elta MD noted that its lip balm has the humectant glycerin (humectants preserve water on the lips).It comes with a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,000 customer reviews on Amazon.

Aquaphor, which has been around since 1925, has an affordable, SPF 30 Lip Protectant and Sunscreen that’s fragrance-free and paraben-free. It also contains a wealth of our doctor’s recommended ingredients, from avobenzone (which protects your skin by absorbing UV rays), petrolatum to glycerin, as well as the chemical ingredients octisalate, octocrylene and oxybenzone, which absorb UVA and UVB rays and add water resistance. There’s some shea butter in there for good measure, too. Aquaphor’s Lip Protectant and Sunscreen has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 9,000 customer reviews on Amazon.

The Coola LipLux Organic Hydrating Lip Oil Sunscreen is different from the other options on this list because it’s just that — a lip oil instead of a lip balm. Even so, it excels for the same reasons as the lip balms featured here. It’s paraben-free, vegan and made up entirely of active ingredients our experts recommended — avobenzone, the chemical ingredient homosalate (a chemical UV filter), octisalate to octocrylene. Plus, it’s infused with vitamin E. It also protects your lips with SPF 30. Coola LipLux has a 4-star average rating from nearly 200 customer reviews on Amazon.

Banana Boat’s Sport Lip Balm has active chemical ingredients of avobenzone, octocrylene and oxybenzone, which Deignan specifically recommended for lip balms. It has other recommended inactive ingredients, like petrolatum and coconut oil, too. The Banana Boat offers broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection — and the highest SPF on this list, with SPF 50. The Banana Boat Sport Lip Balm SPF 50 has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,700 customer reviews on Amazon.

How to shop for an SPF lip balm

Lip products, including those with SPF, use heavy oils and waxes to stay in place. Their most important ingredient, however, are those that protect you from harmful rays. Mineral ingredients, like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which physically block UV rays to prevent them from causing the skin to chap, said DeRosa. “Many good SPF lip balms and broad-spectrum SPF sunscreens, for that matter, have formulated these mineral ingredients into micronized and nanoparticles so they don’t leave a white tint.” Deignan also recommended avobenzone (which absorbs, rather than blocking them, like zinc), homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene and oxybenzone, all chemical ingredients.

When choosing an SPF lip balm, a life hack is to check for sunscreens that are listed as “broad spectrum,” or protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

In addition to sun protection, a good SPF lip balm should keep lips from excessive dryness and cracking, said DeRosa. She noted that you’ll want to look for humectant ingredients, which add water to the lips. Some of those humectants are hyaluronic acid (which DeRosa calls an anti-aging additive), glycerin, aloe vera and honey or beeswax.

Emollient ingredients help to soften the lips, so look out for those, too — petrolatum and petroleum jelly, mineral oil, shea butter and coconut oil. “Petroleum jelly works as an occlusive ingredient that traps the skin’s moisture, preventing it from evaporating, as does lanolin,” DeRosa told me. Deignan recommended looking for squalane, an emollient, and vitamin E, which has both humectant and emollient properties.

What to avoid while shopping for an SPF lip balm

DeRosa and Deignan both cautioned against using medicated lip balms with cooling ingredients, like menthol, camphor or phenol, because they can cause the lips to dry up. Alcohol can dry the lips too, so be wary and discontinue use if any signs of irritation pop up, said DeRosa.

While cinnamon and peppermint oil can give the lips a temporary plumping, they might irritate some, said Deignan. (Wexler laughed about this phenomenon. Some people might like if their lips look “a little bit enlarged.”) She also mentioned avoiding propolis if you’re especially sensitive, which can be found in some beeswax-based lip balms.

DeRosa also told me that we should be avoiding parabens, which are a substance that can “potentially disrupt endocrine function, and lead to an increased risk of breast cancer.” Similarly, some preservatives, like butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) have been connected to cancers, respiratory and endocrine issues, DeRosa said.

DeRosa also warned against using lip balms that have fragrances in them, as some manufacturers list chemicals they use as “fragrance” to protect trade secrets. Be careful using these products because they might contain unknown ingredients like phthalates.

