Chances are, if you are going for a run or hitting the gym for a sweaty strength training session, you slip into some moisture-wicking socks before putting on your sneakers. But these type of socks can be equally important for everyday use — especially in the summer.

“They make a lot of sense if your feet run hot, you’re on them all day, or you’re in closed shoes for long stretches,” says Dr. Mikel Daniels, president and chief medical officer of We Treat Feet Podiatry. “I recommend [moisture-wicking socks] in my office for everyone from teachers to construction workers.”

Here’s why: Moisture-wicking socks pull sweat away from your skin and allow it to evaporate, keeping your feet dry and comfortable all day. But while it’s easy to find these types of socks for workouts, it can be a bit trickier to find everyday styles that you can wear in loafers, boat shoes and other non-athletic footwear. To help you out, I asked Daniels what to look for in everyday sweat-wicking socks and then sourced options based on his guidance. Check them out below.

The best moisture-wicking socks for everyday wear

To find the best non-athletic moisture-wicking socks, I used expert guidance (find it below) and sourced highly-rated options that have at least a four-star average rating from more than 1,000 shoppers.

Best moisture-wicking socks for women

Bombas may be best known for their athletic socks, but they have a number of socks from everyday wear, too. These are made from Merino wool, which Daniels says is one of the best materials to wick away sweat. They are a midweight sock, which means they provide some cushioning without being overly thick, and they have a seamless toe. They go halfway up your calf and can be slouched down for style, if you’d like.

These socks from Hanes hit at the ankle, making them easy to hide. They are made from a moisture-wicking blend of cotton, polyester and spandex and have a cushioned bottom for comfort. The cuff is ribbed and the socks are slightly stretchy to prevent your socks from slipping down into your shoe.

These are my go-to socks for boots or other dress shoes. They are lightweight and have a seamless toe to prevent irritation. I tend to have sweaty feet and whenever I wear these, my feet stay dry and comfortable — no matter how long I’m in my shoes. They are made from rayon to wick away sweat, and have a reinforced toe and heel for durability. I have them in black, but they also come in tan and navy.

Best moisture-wicking socks for men

Not only are these socks made from a moisture-wicking material, they have built-in vents to encourage airflow. The toes are seamless to prevent irritation and there is compression around the arch for support. The toe and heel are also reinforced for durability. These socks would be great for those who wear workboots, but they also work for casual wear. Dickies also makes a version of these socks for women.

These ankle socks are good for casual sneakers, boat shoes or other low profile footwear. They are made from a moisture-wicking polyester blend and have extra compression in the arch for support. They also have extra cushioning on the balls of the feet to absorb impact. The socks have high stretch to keep them in place and a reinforced toe, which shoppers say help them last.

The VRD Men’s Dress Socks are made with a blend of moisture-wicking bamboo to pull sweat away from your skin and stretchy elastane for a close fit. The material is knit in a honeycomb pattern to promote airflow to further help keep feet cool. Reviewers also note that the socks are soft to the touch and look sleek.

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How I picked the best non-athletic moisture-wicking socks

To gather the above options, I asked Daniels what to prioritize when shopping for non-athletic moisture-wicking socks. Below is the key criteria he said to pay attention to:

Materials : Steer clear of socks that are made from 100 percent cotton, as it tends to hold on to moisture and stay wetter for longer than other fabrics. Instead, look for synthetic blends like polyester, nylon, or acrylic mixed with natural fibers like merino wool or bamboo. These blends are engineered to pull sweat away from the skin and let it evaporate.

: Steer clear of socks that are made from 100 percent cotton, as it tends to hold on to moisture and stay wetter for longer than other fabrics. Instead, look for synthetic blends like polyester, nylon, or acrylic mixed with natural fibers like merino wool or bamboo. These blends are engineered to pull sweat away from the skin and let it evaporate. Fit : The ideal sock will hug your foot without cutting off circulation. If it sags, bunches under the toes, or slides down into your shoe, you’ve just traded one problem for another — your foot may stay dry, but a bad fit will create friction and cause blisters. A touch of spandex for gentle stretch helps, and a deep heel pocket that actually sits where your heel belongs goes a long way toward preventing the slipping that causes blisters in the first place.

: The ideal sock will hug your foot without cutting off circulation. If it sags, bunches under the toes, or slides down into your shoe, you’ve just traded one problem for another — your foot may stay dry, but a bad fit will create friction and cause blisters. A touch of spandex for gentle stretch helps, and a deep heel pocket that actually sits where your heel belongs goes a long way toward preventing the slipping that causes blisters in the first place. Thickness : You want a sock thickness that matches your shoe. Too thick in a snug dress shoe and you increase pressure and friction; too thin in a roomy work boot and the foot slides around.

: You want a sock thickness that matches your shoe. Too thick in a snug dress shoe and you increase pressure and friction; too thin in a roomy work boot and the foot slides around. Seam placement: Look for flat or smooth toe seams, particularly if you have hammertoes or bunions. A raised seam sitting directly over the toes or along the outside of the fifth toe is one of the most common culprits behind blisters.

Frequently asked questions What happens to your feet if you wear sweaty socks? If you wear sweaty socks for a short amount of time, chances are your feet will be just fine. “But when your feet stay damp, the skin gets soft and fragile,” says Daniels. “That softer skin breaks down faster. When this occurs, it becomes a perfect environment for fungus and bacteria.” Sweat-wicking socks pull moisture away from the skin to the outer surface of the fabric so it can evaporate, rather than keeping your feet sweaty. Can sweat-wicking socks prevent blisters? “They can help a lot, but they’re not a magic shield,” says Daniels. “Blisters are basically a friction problem and moisture is just part of the issue.” In addition to having moisture-wicking capabilities, it is important to make sure your sock fits close to the skin so there is no friction.

Meet our expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Mikel Daniels is the president and chief medical officer of We Treat Feet Podiatry.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers wellness, beauty, and lifestyle. I have also written about the best walking sandals and how to shop for insoles. For this story, I spoke with a podiatrist about what to look for when shopping for non-athletic, moisture-wicking socks.

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