I used to think all socks were the same — a pack of cotton socks were all-purpose in my eyes, so I'd add any pack to my cart and use them for everything. But once I tried dedicated workout socks, I realized what I was missing out on: better compression in my arches, irritation-free seams, maximum breathability and increased overall comfort while I exercised.

You can't always use the exact same pair of workout socks for every activity, however. Many are designed for specific types of exercise, like running, Pilates and cycling, so to help you find the best socks for whatever you're doing, I spoke to experts about what to consider while shopping. I also gathered workout socks the NBC Select staff tested that align with expert guidance.

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How I picked the best workout socks

While curating my list of the best workout socks, I paid attention to the following factors, as recommended by experts. Learn more about how to shop for workout socks below.

Material : One of the main things that make workout socks different from socks you wear on a daily basis is their composition. Workout socks are often made from a blend of fabrics like cotton, nylon, polyester, spandex/elastane and wool, which wick away sweat, regulate temperature and stretch better than standard socks made from a single material. All of the workout socks on my list have at least two of these fabrics.

: One of the main things that make workout socks different from socks you wear on a daily basis is their composition. Workout socks are often made from a blend of fabrics like cotton, nylon, polyester, spandex/elastane and wool, which wick away sweat, regulate temperature and stretch better than standard socks made from a single material. All of the workout socks on my list have at least two of these fabrics. Activity : Workout socks are made for various low- and high-impact fitness activities. My list has options for all types of exercise, like running, Pilates and cycling.

: Workout socks are made for various low- and high-impact fitness activities. My list has options for all types of exercise, like running, Pilates and cycling. Price: Unlike standard cotton socks you might wear daily, workout socks tend to have a higher price point because of their material composition and design elements. My list has individual socks as low as $10 and bundles as high as over $50.

The best workout socks of 2026

The NBC Select staff tested all of the socks I recommend below, and each pair meets experts’ guidance. All socks come in a range of sizes and various colors.

Best overall

Feetures make some of our favorite socks, including the Elite Max Cushion pair. I wear them for every activity — running, HIIT classes, strength training — because they make my arches feel more comfortable thanks to the medium compression. They also offer so much cushioning that it feels like pillows are on my feet. Although they initially feel thick and plush, they're lightweight and breathable, so my feet never feel sweaty after 30+ minutes of constant movement. Plus, they hold up well after frequent wear and washes.

These socks are worth the splurge because I can comfortably wear them with any pair of shoes for all occasions, including leisurely strolls. Courtesy Bianca Alvarez, NBC Select Associate Reporter

Best for low-intensity workouts

"I prefer to wear low-cushion socks with training shoes so I can better feel the ground beneath me while lifting weights, doing dance-inspired workouts and taking sculpt classes, which often involve a lot of balance postures," says Malin. "These have been my go-to low-cushion socks for years because they're thin but still soft and comfortable, and create an effective protective barrier between my sneaker and skin." The socks also have built-in arch support and mesh ventilation panels, plus seamless toe areas to reduce friction.

Best for high-intensity workouts

Forme Ankle Guard Socks $ 35.00 Forme What to know Material: organic cotton, recycled nylon | Compression: n/a | Size range: women's 5-16.5, men's 5.5-16 What we like Provide ankle support

Targeted compression

Breathable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Forme’s Ankle Guard socks won a NBC Select Wellness Award, and after testing them, updates editor Mili Godio says they offered an impressive amount of support. “These are the perfect socks for all kinds of workouts, whether I’m running on the treadmill or taking a HIIT class,” says Godio. “They’re tighter around the ankles, which gives me a great amount of support when walking or running. The best part is that they’re not restrictive and very breathable, so I can wear them all day.”

Best crew length

FitnessSnob Not Your Basic Crew Socks $ 18.00 Fitness Snob What to know Material: 80% cotton, 17% nylon, 3% spandex | Compression: n/a | Size range: one size fits most What we like Full cushion

Supportive ribbing Something to note Only available in one size

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown loves wearing these socks during her yoga and dumbbell workouts. “The fabric is nice and thick, and the design is fun to show off too,” she says. The crew workout socks come in green or pink stripes, and the ribbing holds the socks in place, according to the brand.

Nikki loves how these socks grip her yoga mat nicely during her workouts. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

Best half-crew length

Set Socks $ 13.50 Set Active What to know Material: 85% cotton, 7% polyester, 8% spandex | Compression: n/a | Size range: one size fits most What we like Arch support

Many color options

Comfortable fabric Something to note Only available in one size

This pair of half-crew length socks from Set is another one of Godio's favorites. “I’ve looked high and low for crew socks that look good with my running sneakers (obviously in an attempt to be on trend), and these fit the bill,” she says. “They aren’t super long, so they don’t shorten my legs when I wear them, which is a huge problem I have with socks that go above my ankles. Plus, they’re amazing quality — I’ve put them through the wringer in terms of high-intensity workouts, and they’re still as good as new.”

Best no-show

Under Armour ArmourDry $ 30.00 Under Armour What to know Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane | Compression: n/a | Size range: women's 4-14, men's 7-16 What we like Sweat-wicking fabric

Breathable ventilation

Arch support band Something to note Nothing to note at this time

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin recommends these no-show socks due to their versatility. “I love these socks because they’re so reliable — I can wear them for running, training and walking. The heel and toe is slightly more cushioned than the other parts of the sock, which is exactly where I need the most support,” she says. “I also appreciate the heel tab, which protects my ankles from rubbing against the back of my shoe and getting blisters. I’ve worn these weekly for months and wash them constantly, and they’re still in great shape.”

Best ankle

Bombas All-Purpose Performance Ankle Socks $ 17.00 Bombas What to know Material: 63% polyester, 18% nylon, 16% cotton, 3% elastane | Compression: n/a | Size range: women's 4-13, men's 6-16 What we like Durable

Seamless toe design

Has arch compression Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Malin wears these Wellness Award winners for all types of activities because they have enough cushion to support her as she runs and trains. Our testers also love that the men's and women's socks are breathable and moisture-wicking, and they've never have issues with the socks falling or slipping off their heel as they move around.

Although these socks are sold individually, you can also purchase them in bundles — 3-, 6- and 12-packs. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for cycling

When running outside or cycling in sub-40-degree temperatures, NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz chooses these Swiftwick socks. “My hands and feet get cold easily, so I pay special attention to socks and gloves during winter,” he says. “These socks are made with 60% Merino wool, and they keep my feet much warmer than any other material I’ve tried.”

After owning these wool socks for a year, Rabinowitz says they're durable and have remained intact after multiple uses and washes. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Best for Pilates

In our guide to the best Pilates socks, experts suggest buying these grippy socks because they’re durable, snug and support your arches. The ankle socks have light cushioning, and to prevent any discomfort, they also have a heel tab to protect the Achilles tendon, according to the brand.

Best for running

“These running socks hug my arches just the right amount, which helps reduce swelling when I’m on my long runs,” says Swanson. “Inevitably, my feet will always be sore after 17 miles, but these make a huge difference in the level of comfort I experience.”

These cooling socks have cushioning designed to prevent blisters from forming, according to the brand. Courtesy of Lauren Swanson

Best for yoga

Gaiam Grippy Studio Yoga Socks $ 8.19 Amazon What to know Material: 98% polyester, 2% spandex | Compression: n/a | Size range: one size fits most What we like Durable

Toeless design

Good for barre and Pilates Something to note Limited size options

“I love that these socks are toeless and breathable because I overheat easily, so I can wear them without wanting to immediately rip them off,” says Brown, who practices yoga most mornings in her living room. “The grips on the bottom work on a range of yoga mats, in my experience, and they help to keep the sock from sliding around on my foot. I’ve had these socks for years and the grippies are all still in place after being washed over and over.”

Best bundle

“These are by far my favorite workout and lounge socks,” says NBC Select page Ella Morrissey, who loves Bombas men's and women's Marl Ankle Socks so much that she purchased them in a multi-pack. “They are incredibly comfortable, have the right level of thickness for me, and don’t get worn down by my shoes when I’m running.”

These ankle socks have a blister tab to prevent uncomfortable friction between your skin and sneakers when working out, according to the brand. Courtesy of Ella Morrissey

How to shop for workout socks

Below are the factors experts recommend paying the most attention to while shopping for workout socks.

Material

Preeti Gopinath, an associate professor of textiles at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, says you'll likely see a blend of the below materials on workout socks' label.

Cotton : This fabric will soaks up sweat, but it takes longer to evaporate and dry, so your feet might stay while when wearing 100% cotton.

: This fabric will soaks up sweat, but it takes longer to evaporate and dry, so your feet might stay while when wearing 100% cotton. Polyester and nylon : These two focus on wicking away moisture and evaporating it quickly so feet stay dry and cool. This is called comfort cooling — the faster sweat evaporates from your skin, the cooler your feet feel. These materials also help improve socks’ durability because they're made of filament fibers versus cotton, meaning multiple fibers are twisted together so each joint becomes a breaking point. One of the main differences between polyester and nylon is that the latter has a little more stretch.

: These two focus on wicking away moisture and evaporating it quickly so feet stay dry and cool. This is called comfort cooling — the faster sweat evaporates from your skin, the cooler your feet feel. These materials also help improve socks’ durability because they're made of filament fibers versus cotton, meaning multiple fibers are twisted together so each joint becomes a breaking point. One of the main differences between polyester and nylon is that the latter has a little more stretch. Merino wool : Merino wool is soft, can keep your feet warm and resists moisture, which is great for shorter workouts. Once the material soaks up a lot of moisture, it can become heavy, so it's not ideal for long, intense, sweaty fitness sessions.

: Merino wool is soft, can keep your feet warm and resists moisture, which is great for shorter workouts. Once the material soaks up a lot of moisture, it can become heavy, so it's not ideal for long, intense, sweaty fitness sessions. Spandex/elastane: Spandex is the stretchiest of all the fabrics. No matter how much socks made with Spandex stretch, they'll revert to their original shape (for the most part).

Material composition

Beyond thinking about what material works best for you and your workout, it's also essential to pay attention to how each fabric impacts the overall health of your feet. Socks made from 100% synthetic materials may increase the risk of infections like athlete’s foot because they can’t achieve a balance of moisture-wicking and breathability, says Dr. Alicia Canzanese, a board-certified podiatrist at Gordon Podiatry in Pennsylvania. Therefore, you should prioritize buying socks that combine natural and synthetic fabrics, she says. Cotton and merino wool are natural fabrics, while polyester, nylon, spandex and elastane are synthetic fabrics.

Compression

Arch compression (which is diffrent from arch support) helps with comfortability by increasing blood flow, reducing swelling and decreasing fluid build-up, says Canzanese. It can also provide relief from plantar fasciitis, says Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a board-certified podiatrist at Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in Silver Spring, Maryland. You might also see calf compression socks on the market, which support conditions like shin splints and ankle instability, as well as prevent generalized swelling, says Parthasarathy.

Cushion

You don’t want too much of a good thing when it comes to socks; instead, aim for balance, especially when it comes to cushioning. Cushioning plays a significant role in comfortability, but too much takes up a lot of room in your shoes, thus increasing the risk of blisters because there’s a risk of more friction with a lack of space, says Canzanese. If you need lots of cushioning for comfort, you’re better off looking for that in your workout sneakers instead of a pair of socks, or wear multiple layers of socks.

Fit

Socks should fit like a glove, especially around the arch, says Parthasarathy. You also want the heel area of the sock to align with your foot without the fabric stretching out. Your feet should not slide around in the socks, nor should your feet feel restricted in them. This helps you avoid blisters, discomfort and injury, experts told me.

Cut

Workout socks come in multiple lengths including no show, ankle, crew and quarter. The best cut for you comes down to personal preference and the activity you're doing, experts told me. However, more fabric can provide more protection, says Parthasarathy.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Preeti Gopinath is an associate professor of textiles at The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

Dr. Alicia Canzanese is a board-certified podiatrist at Gordon Podiatry in Pennsylvania and is an adjunct faculty member at Temple University.

is a board-certified podiatrist at Gordon Podiatry in Pennsylvania and is an adjunct faculty member at Temple University. Dr. Priya Parthasarathy is a board-certified podiatrist at Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in Silver Spring, Maryland and is the president-elect on the Maryland Podiatric Medical Associations Executive committee.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select who frequently covers beauty and wellness topics. For this story, she interviewed three experts, a textile designer and two podiatrists, and compiled a list of the best workout socks that align with their guidance. She also gathered NBC Select staff-favorite socks for all types of workouts, including running, Pilates and training.

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